You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Birdwatching / Crown Jewel (Open Thread)

Crown Jewel (Open Thread)

by | 71 Comments

This guy is good:

I’ve already binge-watched Season 4, which was pretty good, IMO. The mister and I also just finished up The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix — highly recommended. (It’s about chess, not royalty.)

Did a grocery run earlier to lay in supplies for a two-person Thanksgiving. I’m making Ina’s turkey roulade, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls and pumpkin pie. Plus extra stuffing and fresh cranberry sauce. It will be way too much.

It’s dark and cloudy today. The forecast calls for rain, but it’s just clouds and mist so far. The weather will likely deter us from taking a boat ride, but we did yesterday and saw this pretty anhinga in a tree:

Crown Jewel (Open Thread)

That’s all I’ve got. Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      mad citizen

      Trying a #1 post.

      ETA: I made it!  I’ve laid in supplies for our two person T-giving meal as well.  Turkey breast (will check out Ina’s recipe–have not heard of it).  I saw in our Walmart (Indiana) they are carrying frozen pies from a place in Nebraska that our friends always make for us when we’re in the Denver area–the Village Pie Company.  Good stuff!  Unfortunately no peach, but they are carrying apple, cherry and strawberry rhubarb.  Also have pecans in transit from Georgia for more pies.

      Re: The Crown we viewed episodes 5 (intruder) and 6 (Aussie tour) last night.  I really liked the intruder episode.  My attention waned a bit during the Aussie episode, I started looking up when they finally broke away from the U.K., etc., among other things, on my phone.  I’ve read/seen youtube stories about “remember this is fiction/these are fictional characters”, but I think that is a copout.  Obviously the showrunner and crew have done the research; they aren’t just pulling this stuff our of their ass

      Will add that although I’ve been loving Olivia Coleman’s acting these last few years, most of time this season when I see her as the Queen I’m thinking “there is Olivia Coleman playing the Queen”.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I started The Crown last night, because I hear so much about the great performances in later seasons. There are some great actors in it– Jared Harris, Eileen Atkins, Lithgow almost, almost, unrecognizable (there are moments when his voice is unmistakable), Harriet Walter completely unrecognizable– but I find the pace is a bit slow…. Does it pick up?

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I finished a mystery BG in Chi recommended: WINTER COUNT. Good book set on the Rosebud Reservation. I’ve had trouble concentrating enough to read lately, but this one kept me focused.

      Mr DAW and I will be home, eating a turkey dinner we ordered from the restaurant in the building. We usually spend the day with our son and DIL, who is a fabulous cook. We talked to our son today and they’re eating by themselves too.

      I do worry about him. He works for a defense contractor who has decided he’s an essential worker so he has to go to the office every day. COVID is on the rise in his building. Because of our age, Mr DAW and I will probably be vaccinated before he is. I wish I could give him mine. It’s easy for me to stay home.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @NotMax: no spoilers but I hear she and Olivia Coleman nail the scene where Maggie and Betty draw swords on each other like in Kill Bill (which I never saw)

      Catherine D.

      What this season reminded me is how much I loathed and still loathe Margaret Thatcher.

      (ETA must go listen to Ian Robb’s song The Iron Lady (Maggie May).

      Citizen Alan

      @mad citizen
      I’m still bitter that Olivia Coleman was not the 13th Doctor instead of Jodie Whittacker. Of course, I’m bitter about a lot of things in the current Doctor Who run, so maybe she dodged a bullet there.

      JPL

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:  I discovered that mysteries, especially psychological thrillers keep my attention, and allow me to rest at night. Strange times, call for strange solutions.
      Now I’m going to watch the Christmas movie on Netflix starting Dolly Parton.

      trollhattan

      Wrapped season #3 last night so I’m caught up with the spouse and we can watch #4 together. Preparing myself for Scully as Thatcher–watching a heartthrob play evil is not going to be easy. One is not amused.

      The actress playing Anne is terrific, capturing teenage girl with sarcastic perfection.

      JPL

      @Another Scott: I always felt he would be a strong candidate, but now realize that he is the only person to put back some type of government.    At this point it wouldn’t surprise if trump set the place on fire, just to prevent Biden from moving into the White House.

      laura

      @JPL: Nothing (except the GBBO) has assuaged my frequent 2am anxomnia like a british murder mystery or a skandahoovie. I’ve Ms. Marpled, Sherlocked, Hammished, wallandered and then I can usually get a second round of sleep. Last night, for as long as I can remember, I slept through the night, woke up without a clenched jaw and felt refreshed. I sure hope it’s not a one off.

      I’m relieved that all the shopping is done and done during elder hour or outside at the farmer’s. Besides racing out Tuesday to pick up the poultry parts, we should be able to shelter in place for a week or so.

      Slowly watching past seasons of the crown in hopes of holding off starting season 4. Princesses Ann and Margaret are so good. I I can’t wait to see Gillian Anderson as the monsterous filth that is the other Margaret. I loathe that woman with the heat of 10 thousand white hot suns. Her son’s a disgrace as well.

      Steve in the ATL

      Neighbor at the lake has had a trump flag up for weeks now.  I’ve been checking periodically to see if he has taken it down, which he he hasn’t.  Just noticed today that it’s now  trump 2024 flag.

      WTF is wrong with people?

      Louise B.

      Not enjoying Season 4 of The Crown as much as prior seasons.  I’m not sure the writing has slipped, but the material just isn’t as good.  I always found Charles and Diana to be fairly boring people, so it’s not surprising that I would be bored by a story based on their relationship.  I loved The Queen’s Gambit, though.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @debbie: in Fleabag, too, which I heartily recommend if you haven’t seen it

      @Louise B.:

      I always found Charles and Diana to be fairly boring people,

      ha! I’ve seen the clip of Diana roller skating through the palace, which even though I think I remember hearing about that in real time, the video makes me think “Okay, Wes Anderson has just taken this thing too far’

      Nicole

      Doing Postcards to Voters while listening to the Diana series of “You’re Wrong About” podcasts (I’m two episodes from the end of this season of The Crown and trying to save them another day or so).

      Lordy, Diana had a messed-up childhood.  Between that and her only being 19 when they got married- whew.  Not a life I’d ever envy.

      Lapassionara

      @JPL: And Chuck Todd would likely say that it was understandable that Trump would want to torch the White House on the way out, because the British once set it aflame, so …..

      cain

      I see chuck todd is trending on twitter – again. Looks like that fool gave a Trumper politiican 8 minutes to spew conspiracy theories. Then signs off with “It looks like Biden is going to be the apparent winner. There’s still more to go through,”

      2021 should begin with seeing the coverage of Chuck Todd leaving MSNBC in disgrace.

      VeniceRiley

      I binged the entire season of Raised By Wolves yesterday.  Highly reccomend! SF lover but you don’t need to be to enjoy it. High death count warning.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Nicole:

      Not a life I’d ever envy.

      I’m a 55yo male who pretty much doesn’t understand humans at all.  But from what I understand, a massive number of women in my precise age group (when they where idolized her, dreamed of having her life, etc, etc, etc.  I mean *idolized*.  She was 19 when she got married, so I was 15, and I’m speaking specifically of girls who were in high school at that time.  This was described to me in detail by a girl of my own age, not long after the wedding, and certainly long before their marital difficulties were well-known.

      WaterGirl

      Update on family Thanksgiving plans. All except my editorial commentary is paraphrased from a text from sister.

      The essential worker person who works in a very busy downtown Chicago store, has, like me, apparently declined to come.

      My sister and BIL “after giving it much thought” confirmed that they are going to the now 4-household and 9-person Thanksgiving celebration. They are being very careful, unless you count the haircuts they both got this past week.  And the visits from the college student and boyfriend who go to school in their town.

      Two twenty-somethings are flying in from LA, but that’s okay because they will be wearing double masks!  And being very careful with wipes and hand sanitizer. And that’s okay because one of them makes a living doing something very physical that depends on staying healthy, so they are very careful.  Yes, getting on a fucking plane for Thanksgiving in the middle of a pandemic, is being very careful because of the magic wipes and sanitizer.

      The hosts are being careful, except for going to the store and going to the teen’s soccer games and no one has seen anyone, except for the few times the teen has gotten together with that one friend.

      The college student has online classes, and only sees her boyfriend, her roommates, and a few friends, and the boyfriend only goes to in-person classes two days a week.  So she and the boyfriend are safe!  Besides, that’s not really a risk because sister and BIL have had the college student and boyfriend over to the house several times anyway, so not to worry about that!

      Surgery is scheduled for BIL the first week in December, coming right up!

      Sister is very hopeful that the regular Christmas visit will work out! 

      Yes, I am being snippy and sarcastic – I am venting here because if I don’t I might scream.

      Suzanne

      My friend with the mom in the memory care home canceled her Thanksgiving plans, thank FSM.

      I need a good recipe for stuffing. Not big on sausage or oysters.

      Betty Cracker

      Had to drive through The Villages the other day chasing down an ingredient that is too froo-froo for my little town. The weirdest thing happened: I was stopped at a traffic light, and there were a few Trump sore losers waving STOP THE STEAL and TRUMP WON signs at people.

      I had a 1960s playlist on shuffle, and the Na Na Na Hey Hey Goodbye song came on! Serendipity! Of course, I cranked it up to full volume and waved bye-bye and blew kisses at the sore losers. Sometimes the cosmic tumblers just fall into place…

      Mike in NC

      We took a walk through our development this morning and one house had already put out Christmas decorations. Whatever will people do when Trump is gone and we can’t say “Merry Christmas” anymore? SAD!

      WaterGirl

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Second sister in another state, who sent photos of 13 people around the table, inside, for Labor Day, isn’t even telling me their plans because she suspects that I will be horrified and doesn’t want to hear it.  But they are very religious and I’m pretty sure they believe that God will be keeping them safe.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Mike in NC: my neighbors put their lights up– had their lights put up– on Nov 1. I bought a new fake wreath with the pre-strung lights  a couple days later– 60% off!, and was going to wait till after Thanksgiving, then I thought, what the hell, it’s pretty and the days are short. So my lights are up too.

      Chetan Murthy

      @HinTN: Oh, no, I remember Uma Thurman, and sure she was good too.  So was Lucy Liu.  But I just have this memory of Daryl with the eyepatch, bein’ all badass ….

      JPL

      @WaterGirl:   Balloon Juice is your adopted family and you and the pups can celebrate with us.

      Son, DIL and grandson are coming over later in the day for turkey.  They quarantine and I watch their son when they allow me.  😇

      cain

      @Chetan Murthy:

      I felt really bad for her because she was constantly hounded by the press, and I could say she was really lonely. She was so unhappy. Her death was tragic and I blame the press for her death. They are to blame. Charles and Diana should have agreed to divorce.

      For some reason I feel that it is happening to the older child, but the younger child is much better and got the fuck out all that. Good for him.

      Chetan Murthy

      @cain: Yeah, you’ve just raised another example: my memories of those years include AIDS, The Challenger, the Wall, Desert Storm, electing Bill&Hill.  But not Diana, not really.  I mean, why would I have cared?  And yet, so many people cared and were interested, and that drove the press frenzy.  I just never understood it.

