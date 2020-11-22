Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Reality always wins in the end.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Lighten up, Francis.

The math demands it!

Not all heroes wear capes.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

No one could have predicted…

The willow is too close to the house.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, Nov. 21-22

by | 22 Comments

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      302 new cases in Monroe County, NY yesterday. They aren’t updating the hospitalization or death stats until Monday. If this is all from Halloween I shudder to think what the combo of Thanksgiving/Christmas/New Years Eve is going to bring.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. The Ministry of Health reports 1,096 new cases today, for a cumulative reported total of 54,775 cases. The Ministry also reports three new deaths for a total of 335 deaths — 0.61% of the cumulative reported total, 0.80% of resolved cases.

      12,843 active and contagious cases are currently in hospital; 106 are in ICU, 46 of them on respirators. Meanwhile, 1,104 patients recovered and were discharged, for a total of 41,597 patients recovered — 75.9% of the cumulative reported total.

      Three new clusters were reported today: Pengkalan Barat in Penang and Perak, Bakti in Negeri Sembilan, and  Bayam Indah in Kedah.

      1,090 new cases are local infections. Selangor again has the most cases, 602: 536 in existing clusters including 504 in Teratai cluster alone, 27 close-contact screenings, and 39 other screenings. Sabah has 311 cases: 58 in existing clusters, 130 close-contact screenings, and 114 other screenings. Perak has 55 cases: 44 in older clusters, one in Pengkalan Barat cluster, seven close-contact screenings, and three other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan has 29 cases: 12 in older clusters, 16 in Bakti cluster, and one close-contact screening. KL has 26 cases: nine in existing clusters, six close-contact screenings, and 11 other screenings. Kedah has 16 cases: seven in older clusters, five in Bayam Indah cluster, one close-contact screening, and three other screenings. Penang has 15 cases: 12 in existing clusters, one close-contact screening, and two other screenings. Labuan has 13 cases: 12 in existing clusters, and one other screening.

      Johor has eight cases: six in existing clusters, and two other screenings. Kelantan has eight cases: seven in existing clusters, and one other screening. Melaka has five cases: two in existing clusters, and three other screenings. Putrajaya has one case, a close-contact screening. And Perlis has one case, found in other screening.

      Pahang, Sarawak, and Terengganu have reported no new cases today.

      Six new cases are imported, one reported in Selangor, one in Johor, and four in KL. No information on countries of departure.

      The three deaths today, all reported in Sabah, are a 68-year-old man with hypertension and stroke; a 90-year-old man with stroke, dyslipidaemia and cardiac arrhythmia; and an 80-year-old non-Malaysian woman.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      It’s like politicizing toilet paper. A mask is a basic hygienic measure

      Great way to put it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WereBear

      It’s not that I’m cheerful about this. But some of my anxiety has ebbed as I realize I can’t fix stupid.

      I can only take steps to protect my immediate circle and be grateful my immediate circle is making sensible decisions.

      Sort of settling in for even more mayhem, but you just never get used to it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      AndoChronic

      @WereBear: The Serenity Prayer and gratitude help me push in my parasympathetic clutch as well. Taking up smoking again has helped too. That’s probably just a deep breathing and control issue thing for me though!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Frankensteinbeck

      When one whole political party’s core message is “Fuck you.” including “Fuck you for contradicting us.” and especially “Fuck you for forcing me to not hurt others.” then mask wearing in a pandemic is very much political.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      ant

      @NeenerNeener
      If this is all from Halloween I shudder to think what the combo of Thanksgiving/Christmas/New Years Eve is going to bring.

      Yeah, my thinking is along the same lines. However, we were already at 100k per day before Halloween. Also there was the election right after that. And all the early voting before that.

      I also wonder how big a role of colder temps is having. Seems like it could be a factor with the coldest parts of the US seeing the highest spikes.

      Evolution of the virus must be happening too. Mutations that spread better will propagate to more people. Assumptions about how the virus spreads from the spring/summer, may not be as applicable now in the fall.

      Just some thoughts.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      p.a.

      1) Loeffler positive.  T&P.  Think she’ll quarantine 2 weeks?

      2) Not a big news-watcher, so hive question: any Any ANY national reporters yakking ‘covid-business-bankruptcy’ pointing out Moscow Mitch sitting on stimulus package(s)? 😡

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Brachiator

      @ant:

      I also wonder how big a role of colder temps is having. Seems like it could be a factor with the coldest parts of the US seeing the highest spikes.

      A BBC News story in the last pandemic update thread noted an increase in infections in Canada and noted two factors. Thanksgiving in Canada happens in October; and more people were congregating indoors because of colder weather.

      Evolution of the virus must be happening too.

      So far there is no firm evidence that mutations are more infectious.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WereBear

      @ant:

      I also wonder how big a role of colder temps is having. Seems like it could be a factor with the coldest parts of the US seeing the highest spikes.

      I agree and think it’s a BFD. We adapted our usual “vote and have a meal out” ritual by voting early an hour away, and scouting a place on the way back who would have outdoor dining options. We found a favorite has put big heaters on their patio, and we had a lovely lunch.

      But we suspected people would just move indoors with the colder weather, because I saw that during Labor Day weekend! People wouldn’t take the outdoors until the indoors filled up!

      And the weather was wonderful. I DO NOT get it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SWMBO

      We have vaccines on the horizon that are 95% effective.  What if the 5% is mutations that get stronger?  Or harder to treat?  (same difference, just in perspective.)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Amir Khalid

      A question about the lawsuit in Wisconsin  challenging the governor’s authority to impose emergency Covid-19. Doesn’t the state constitution explicitly give him such powers?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @SWMBO: Far more likely the 5% are people for whom the vaccine did not take because of a suppressed immune system or any of a thousand other reasons, at least half of which we don’t understand or maybe even know of.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Brachiator

      If I google “coronavirus US,” the result page notes 256,000 (not 253,000). Either way, hospitalizations and fatalities appear to be increasing at a faster rate than earlier.

      I ignore the total number of cumulative cases. It’s important, but doesn’t help much in understanding what is happening with the current surge. The breakdown of regions, Midwest, West, etc is useful. Even though we desperately need federal guidance, state and regional response might be key to fighting this thing.

      And getting through Thanksgiving is going to be rough.

      California instituted a curfew effective Friday. The last big curfew I remember was after the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Brachiator

      @SWMBO:

      I recommend the November 14 episode of the BBC Radio 4 program More or Less, about statistics in media. They present a good, brief discussion of what the numbers mean with respect to the effectiveness of the vaccines being developed.

      The program is available as a podcast and online at the BBC site.

      Reply

