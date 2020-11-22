In recent months, wearing a mask has wrongfully become a question of politics. Dr. @celinegounder, member of the Biden Transition COVID Advisory Board, says, “It’s like politicizing toilet paper. A mask is a basic hygienic measure. This is not a political statement.” #velshi pic.twitter.com/V8ekvpfZVq — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) November 21, 2020





U.S. hits 12 million COVID-19 cases as many Americans defy Thanksgiving travel guidance https://t.co/YzDCgPraoL pic.twitter.com/kStkJc6bPW — Reuters (@Reuters) November 22, 2020

Just because we have reports of two promising Covid vaccines doesn’t mean we ‘magically,’ return to normal https://t.co/jCtUpRVpez — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 21, 2020

Important! CDC has posted county-specific information, including on percent of Covid PCR tests that are positive and other important data. This is very useful. Glad to see it in the public domain now!https://t.co/k2kLpmpeO3 pic.twitter.com/Um4eSv8NbI — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) November 21, 2020

The US now has over 4.7 million active cases of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/EYL6XdD8q2 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 22, 2020

Hospitalizations are increasing steadily. Already many hospitals stretched; likely we’ll see another 30,000+ increase in coming weeks. Scarcest resource: trained healthcare staff. PPE remains insufficient. Nursing home cases are increasing. And all of this will get worse. 4/10 pic.twitter.com/FnFsJImnf2 — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) November 21, 2020

======

#Coronavirus vaccines are coming. Who should get them first? https://t.co/PcFfLLOeA8 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 21, 2020

WHO COVID envoy fears third wave, calls Europe response 'incomplete' https://t.co/7J6fSMI1s2 pic.twitter.com/iO4RVlYBIo — Reuters (@Reuters) November 22, 2020

France reports 17,881 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in 24 hours https://t.co/yTI3RDqdYf pic.twitter.com/51FvCBo4M7 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 21, 2020

Portugal to ban domestic travel, close schools around national holidays https://t.co/ydmeHRXWR8 pic.twitter.com/gEADZbtzZq — Reuters (@Reuters) November 22, 2020

The coronavirus-related deaths of two Serbian Orthodox Church clerics in Europe are highlighting concerns about what religious institutions and the faithful are doing and not doing to spread of the deadly virus. https://t.co/mX21bKzxjc — The Associated Press (@AP) November 21, 2020

Russia confirmed 24,581 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the total to 2,089,329 https://t.co/OjVxUDGrMU — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 22, 2020

Russia's health care system is crumbling as the virus resurges. The country is hitting new records of daily infections and deaths but President Vladimir Putin has shifted responsibility for health measures onto governors. https://t.co/yEORT0Lc6X — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) November 22, 2020

Asia Today: The daily tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan has hit a record for the fourth day at 2,508. Japan has had fewer than 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths so far, avoiding the toll of harder hit nations. https://t.co/70QLs4Q8Cy — The Associated Press (@AP) November 22, 2020

It stays low in part because we consider this high. https://t.co/J7MBNDNZfA — John Delury (@JohnDelury) November 22, 2020

Toronto goes on lockdown for 28 days. https://t.co/mWdRbwQv3N — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 21, 2020

A traveler tested negative for covid-19 before a flight. He had the virus and infected 4 passengers. https://t.co/buMC1AVNtS — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 21, 2020

CDC raises warning on cruise line travel to very high risk for coronavirus https://t.co/3moeq1Jjo7 pic.twitter.com/VW1dai8fIg — Reuters (@Reuters) November 22, 2020

======

Infectiousness peaks early in #COVID19 patients, emphasizing the need to rapidly isolate cases: study https://t.co/XOT3V6MkTq via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 21, 2020

Moderna to charge $25-$37 for COVID-19 vaccine: CEO tells paper https://t.co/kCoTWNfNjf pic.twitter.com/deYKI2hmr6 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 22, 2020

Nearly a million people immunized w/ China's #Covid19 vaccine. Vax was developed by Sinopharma, which is testing two vaccines in late-stage trials in several countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Peru and Argentina https://t.co/JLJyhodDTa via @medical_xpres pic.twitter.com/0jK6Aq0nGZ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 21, 2020

Tuberculosis vaccine linked to lower risk of contracting #COVID19. Vax is known as Bacillus Calmette-Guérin–BCG, developed between 1908 &1921. It's given to 100m children globally & also used to treat bladder cancer. It triggers a vigorous immune response https://t.co/gG9DBHJuiO pic.twitter.com/CwEgbSivQK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 20, 2020

The FDA has given the OK for emergency use of a second antibody drug for COVID-19, an experimental medicine given to President Donald Trump last month.https://t.co/xeb9xb2P11 — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) November 22, 2020

======

“It’s really like putting a Band-Aid on a machete wound. It’s not about Republican or Democratic governors. They’re all in the same boat. They’re not getting support. Faced with the onslaught, mayors and governors would love to do more.” –@gregggonsalves https://t.co/GN5r34xXu1 — COVID19 (@V2019N) November 21, 2020

California's Covid curfew to begin as cases surge beyond past peak https://t.co/9RIobE9pf0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 21, 2020

As the coronavirus surged in Nevada, the governor asked people to stay home. But a Democrat encouraged out-of-state visitors to spend money in Las Vegas. Nevada officials are trying to protect their tourism-dependent economy while keeping people safe. https://t.co/FGFKj3Y1cQ — The Associated Press (@AP) November 21, 2020

Wisconsin’s governor extended a mandate on mask wearing to 2021, the latest in a series of new restrictions by state and U.S. officials to curb the spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/CTscaAXzuW pic.twitter.com/6CDc1NfN6U — Reuters (@Reuters) November 22, 2020