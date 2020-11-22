It looks like Joe Biden will announce Anthony Blinken as Secretary of State, Jake Sullivan as National Security Advisor, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as Ambassador to the United Nations. I think CNN was first with the scoop, other outlets are confirming it, and well-connected foreign policy people are tweeting as if this is the case.

It is a joy to hear the names of people who have long experience in these areas. All three will be able to hit the ground running. They have big jobs to do. The State Department will need to be rebuilt and alliances mended. Thomas-Greenfield is a career State Department official, so her appointment will be a signal to the department that competence is once again prized.

Some reactions:

Please enjoy a brief introduction to Tony Blinken: https://t.co/EJsAvTwqgp pic.twitter.com/cwX3KhtkiE — Mimi ﾟ* ✧･ﾟﾟ is phone banking into Georgia (@mimirose101) November 23, 2020

Nothing helps a Secretary of State succeed more than the perception that he/she is close to the president (See Baker:GHWB and Rice:GWB.) Blinken is so close to Biden that world leaders will have little doubt that he speaks for the president and they can rely on his commitments. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) November 23, 2020

No better antidote to Trump's theater of the absurd than @JoeBiden's systematic rollout of his new administration, a powerhouse team of senior officials who bring long experience & sound judgment.



This is what it looks like when you have a president who knows what he's doing. — Suzanne Maloney (@MaloneySuzanne) November 23, 2020

You may not agree with these three on every policy issue, but you will never have to question their expertise, experience or work ethic. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 23, 2020

One of his many qualities being that he is perfectly bilingual English/French. https://t.co/9lvAnR20WP — Gérard Araud (@GerardAraud) November 23, 2020