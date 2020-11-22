It looks like Joe Biden will announce Anthony Blinken as Secretary of State, Jake Sullivan as National Security Advisor, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as Ambassador to the United Nations. I think CNN was first with the scoop, other outlets are confirming it, and well-connected foreign policy people are tweeting as if this is the case.
It is a joy to hear the names of people who have long experience in these areas. All three will be able to hit the ground running. They have big jobs to do. The State Department will need to be rebuilt and alliances mended. Thomas-Greenfield is a career State Department official, so her appointment will be a signal to the department that competence is once again prized.
Some reactions:
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings