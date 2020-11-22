Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

I personally stopped the public option…

Good luck with your asparagus.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Nevertheless, she persisted.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Verified, but limited!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Shocking, but not surprising

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

This blog will pay for itself.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

This is how realignments happen…

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Biden Foreign Policy Picks

Biden Foreign Policy Picks

by | 57 Comments

This post is in: ,

It looks like Joe Biden will announce Anthony Blinken as Secretary of State, Jake Sullivan as National Security Advisor, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as Ambassador to the United Nations. I think CNN was first with the scoop, other outlets are confirming it, and well-connected foreign policy people are tweeting as if this is the case.

It is a joy to hear the names of people who have long experience in these areas. All three will be able to hit the ground running. They have big jobs to do. The State Department will need to be rebuilt and alliances mended. Thomas-Greenfield is a career State Department official, so her appointment will be a signal to the department that competence is once again prized.

Some reactions:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ALurkSupreme
  • Another Scott
  • cain
  • Cathie from Canada
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Chris T.
  • Damien
  • Feathers
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • gwangung
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Lyrebird
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mary G
  • Mike in NC
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • scav
  • Steeplejack
  • Viva BrisVegas
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yarrow
  • Zelma

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    57Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      Apparently Daniel Larison was not happy with the pick.. since he had skywalker “Nooooooo!!!”
      But he didn’t explain why. And now I’m curious.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I can guess Larison’s concern: He feels that these people, particularly Blinken and Sullivan, are part of “The Blob,” that group of foreign-policy people who are all too willing to perpetuate the forever wars.

      On the other hand, they know what they’re doing and who’s who. That will be invaluable in reconstructing the State Department and the National Security Council, which will be a big part of their jobs initially.

      I share Larison’s concern to some degree, but I figure that we can argue about that later. I’m celebrating competence now.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I had thought that it would be Rice at State, but Blinken makes a lot of sense. He has every insider Democratic Foreign policy credential. He and Biden are tight. And he was very involved in Iran, Syria, and in the sanctions on Russia for seizing Crimea – those things in themselves can send a signal as to what to expect going forward.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cain

      @Cheryl Rofer: I share Larison’s concern to some degree, but I figure that we can argue about that later. I’m celebrating competence now.

      oh ok, larison retweeted something that caught my eye – see above.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      But-but- I was assured by the right-wing that Hunter Biden would be given a cabinet nomination! Are you telling me that was bullshit?! //

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @cain: ::eye-roll::  But then I tend toward the liberal interventionist wing of the Democrats myself, so I look forward to being yelled at by Cole and others as a warmonger.  But like others, I am glad that someone with real competence is being named.  Joe is making the right moves so far.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      cain

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      He’s really analyzing the Iraq War thing quite a bit. I think America has lost so much credibility – we are not going in with the same stature that we had before.

      Especially since we have not gotten rid of the rot that infests our body politic.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @cain: You are quite a worrier, aren’t you?

      Here’s something I tweeted:

      Reply
    20. 20.

      cain

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      the last 4 years have sensitized me more about colonialism than I’ve ever had in the past. If we are going to interfere in anything it needs to be very specific with a clear disengagement plan.

      Some of us are still kind of pissed that Nixon decided to interfere with the India/Pakistan conflict by moving the fleet into the Bay of Bengal. I get it that India was buddy buddy with the Soviet Union but a unified India would have been a good ally later. But oh well, such as it is.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      cain

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      I’m not really worried – they haven’t done anything yet! I’m not into speculating that much. I assume that good people have been selected and it will always be a mixed bag regardless. I’m easy to please, honest :)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      HumboldtBlue

      @cain:

      Apparently Daniel Larison

      I just started following him again, not sure when I lost touch with his work or why (prolly laziness) but he’s always worth a read.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Another Scott

      Thanks Cheryl. I haven’t kept up with these people so their names and so forth aren’t familiar to me. But I have every confidence that Biden and his team know what they’re doing. As long as they don’t bring back Larry Summers and Geithner and Duncan he’ll probably do fine. ;-)

      In other news, it looks like Carl is hoping to start the civil war in the Donnie Party:

      Carl Bernstein @carlbernstein

      I’m not violating any pledge of journalistic confidentially in reporting this: 21 Republican Sens–in convos w/ colleagues, staff members, lobbyists, W. House aides–have repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump & his fitness to be POTUS.

      The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump are: Portman, Alexander, Sasse, Blunt, Collins, Murkowski, Cornyn, Thune, Romney, Braun, Young, Tim Scott, Rick Scott, Rubio, Grassley, Burr, Toomey, McSally, Moran, Roberts, Shelby.

      With few exceptions, their craven public silence has helped enable Trump’s most grievous conduct—including undermining and discrediting the US the electoral system.

      More from my appearance earlier on @cnn
      : https://youtube.com/watch?v=-fQq8koZM7M&feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=CB

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mary G

      I like Larison a lot, but he’s always been negative about pretty much everybody. He bitched about GWB and Obama and was scathing about Twitler in the early days when I kind of checked out of reading him.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @cain:

      The closest real-world analogy, Putin’s seizing of Crimea, involved a region that had been part not just of the Soviet Union but, until the 1950s, of the Russian republic—and a region whose mainly Russian-speaking populace by and large supported the return of Russian rule.

      This is a red flag for me, imo, about NonZero, which I’ve never heard of. How do we even know that the referendum in Crimea was legitimately conducted? Putin’s government isn’t exactly known for it’s commitment to free and fair elections. Besides, it was territory that was illegally seized from the sovereign state of Ukraine

      Reply
    30. 30.

      cain

      @gwangung:

      Not approving a secretary of defense or SoS should be considered an act of treason. If McConnell wants to fight that then Biden should use his bully pulpit and a lawsuit and have the SCOTUS weigh in.

      McConnell doesn’t get to pick his cabinet – Biden does.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @cain: If we are going to interfere in anything it needs to be very specific with a clear disengagement plan.

      Well, I would say that is obvious.  I also think that unilateral actions are almost always uncalled for. Ultimately though, I think things come down to whether we are going to be isolationist or part of the world.  I prefer engagement.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      cain

      @Omnes Omnibus: Well, I would say that is obvious. I also think that unilateral actions are almost always uncalled for. Ultimately though, I think things come down to whether we are going to be isolationist or part of the world. I prefer engagement.

      Sure – and I hope at least one of them is telling Nigeria’s govt to fuck off and stop having their police beat up on their own people as well as some other countries that are doing similar things.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @cain:

      He’s really analyzing the Iraq War thing quite a bit. I think America has lost so much credibility – we are not going in with the same stature that we had before.

      Especially since we have not gotten rid of the rot that infests our body politic.

      A lot of that same rot is infesting many other nations in the world; it’s not a uniquely American problem. Look at the UK, what almost happened in France in 2017, in Poland, Brazil, Turkey, etc

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      From that NonZero website, I’d be real interested to get Adam’s take on this:

      In Responsible Statecraft, Anatol Lieven argues that a lack of (cognitive) empathy has led American foreign policy astray. He laments our failure to understand Russian interests, even when they parallel our own. In Syria, for example, Russia has supported a dictator in order to avoid a power vacuum—much as we once did in Algeria and currently do in Egypt. Lieven leaves us with advice on how to deal with Washington’s new bogeyman: “We had better hope that in dealing with the vastly more formidable challenge of China our policy elites will engage in real study, eschew self-righteousness, and identify and not attack the vital interests of China, as long as Beijing does not seek to attack our own.”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @cain: Why don’t we wait until Biden is president and his team is in place before we start drawing our lines in the sand?  But I will say that an isolationist Democratic foreign policy sure as hell wouldn’t do anything for of about Nigeria.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Zelma

      I’m far from expert in foreign policy and these nominees are certainly not household names.  But what strikes me about their resumes is that they are institutionalists in the best sense of the word.  They know how things are supposed to operate.  There is a tremendous amount of rebuilding to be done after the wrecking ball that is the Trump administration and it’s not just rebuilding relationships.  The very structures have to be repaired.  I think a lot of Republicans realize this and will not cause problems.

      Also, since they were in government only four years ago, it won’t be that hard to get them through a security check.  I wonder if this is going to be the pattern for Biden’s appointments – no governors or politicians or business people, but professionals.  That seems to me like a wise course, but then I’m an elitist.  I believe in expertise.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Feathers

      @cain: Part of what annoys me about the “Drones, drones, drones” crowd is their insistence that they are the only ones who can learn from the observation of the effects of previous decisions. Every one else is a mindless automaton who can only repeat a script they received in the deep, misty past.

      Also, their refusal to understand that present options are constrained by the world as it exists. I remember David Neiwert at Orcinus saying that the most dangerous thing any one has ever believed in politics is that it is time for a blank slate. It is a sign to immediately run and work hard towards their defeat.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Omnes Omnibus: [I agree with what I think is your position, Omnes.] There are many, many things worse than a renewal of American Hegemony (as bad as that can be).  Like: a renewal of Russian Hegemony.  Or rising Chinese Hegemony.  Or, y’know, chaos and anarchy, with our allies learning/remembering to arm against each other (e.g. JP vs. SK).

      Yea: I also would like to emulate Canada more and do more humanitarian work and less blowing up schools and weddings.  But if I gotta choose between blowing schools and weddings, and Putin running the world, I know where I’ll end up.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Yarrow

      @Zelma:

      I wonder if this is going to be the pattern for Biden’s appointments – no governors or politicians or business people, but professionals.

      I hope so. We need serious professionals in all roles. We have a lot of work to do to rebuild relationships and institutions.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      scav

      @cain:  It’d also be nice to get the local kill-and-go squads under slightly better control before we hare off tut tutting internationally. At least make it a concurrent effort. Our moral high ground is more than usually swamped at the moment.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Steeplejack

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      And there’s a bit of a next-gen, under-the-radar vibe with these people. The nutters are all poised for: “Susan Rice?! Witch! Burn her!” And now it’s: “Blinken?! Bur—wait, who the hell is that?” I’m sure the insiders know who these people are, but the spittle-flecked Facebook hordes don’t, and it’ll take them a while to get up to speed.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Lyrebird

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      There’s lots of internal repair to be done, too, I would bet.

      I agree (with less info) with your take on encouraging people within the State Dept, and I think it is way way way important.  Makes me an evil former Beltway insider in some circles, oh well.  But before we can make progress on being a force for democracy, human rights, etc again we have to scrub the walls of the White House and also comfort the people who kept doing their jobs through this nightmare.  Help them pick up again.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Lyrebird

      @Feathers: their insistence that they are the only ones who can learn from the observation of the effects of previous decisions

      If they use drones as their main issue and also remain 100% fans of Weke Leeks I have issues with that too.

      Not just because of the creep living in that embassy, also because they didn’t block any names of people in the Middle East who frankly risk being killed for cooperating with us.  I opposed AUMF, Afg., Iraq.  Anyhow.

      Foreign Policy is in Biden’s wheelhouse big time, and I am so glad he is rolling out these plans.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.