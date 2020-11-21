Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TV Shows Are Back On The Air

TV shows started back up a couple of weeks ago.  Some of them, anyway.

What do you want to see in TV shows?  Put aside safety concerns for the moment.   What do you want to see?  Shows that reflect the old normal, with no mask-wearing and no references to the pandemic?  Or do you like seeing the new reality reflected in the visuals and the story lines of returning shows?

What’s it going to be like, years from now, for folks watching the shows from this year where people are masked and are talking about the pandemic?  That will certainly tie shows to this particular point in time.  Will it affect the shelf life of those shows?

I have noticed multiple shows with plot lines related to black lives matter, though they don’t say those words.  That, I see as a good thing.

I also find myself wondering about how they are filming these.  Did they all quarantine separately, and then together?   Are they all set up in a safe bubble now, filming the new seasons, but with no outside contact but the actors and the crews?  What about their families?

Is anyone watching any returning shows, or is it all streaming, all the time?

 

    1. 1.

      The Moar You Know

       Will it affect the shelf life of those shows?

      Yes indeed it would.  I’m not seeing shows with masks and don’t expect to.  Syndication is an enormous parts of the entertainment mafia’s revenue.   You’re not going to be able to run anything tied so specifically to “2020-2021” for too long, so they won’t do that.

    2. 2.

      Yarrow

      What do you want to see?  Shows that reflect the old normal, with no mask-wearing and no references to the pandemic?  Or do you like seeing the new reality reflected in the visuals and the story lines of returning shows?

      I don’t really care either way but I still find it jarring when, in a non-Covid world on a show, people go to a restaurant and no one is wearing a mask, or there’s a party or so forth. I sort of have to stop myself from screaming, “Stop! Put on a mask! What are you doing?!!!” I have seen some promos for some shows where they’ve clearly gone all in with the Covid stuff. I think Grey’s Anatomy and another hospital show (can’t remember the name). It makes sense for hospital-based dramas. I kind of like the respite of seeing people without masks and distancing. More of an escape.

    5. 5.

      SFAW

      What do you want to see in TV shows?

      A continuing series of trials of Republican Party officials — elected and otherwise* — from The Hague, where they are being tried for Crimes Against Humanity. Throw Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch into the mix, also.

      *Looking at you, Bill Barr, Wilbur Ross, Steve Mnuchin, and so forth.

    6. 6.

      condorcet runner-up

      @Yarrow: watching things like a birthday party in a show or a movie where someone is just blowing all over the candles on a cake makes me curl up into an almost perfect sphere of anxiety these days.

    7. 7.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      Loads of BBC shows are self distancing, news shows, cooking shows, even Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip. You can tell  the shows that were filmed pre and post COVID.

    8. 8.

      Yarrow

      Speaking of people not wearing masks, some neighbors are apparently having a party. The streets around their house (their street and nearby streets) are filled with cars. There are giant balloons out front. In the few minutes I was outside their house I saw three cars park, six people get out all carrying food and drink and no one wearing or holding a mask. Good thing the pandemic is totally over and won’t affect them or anyone they care about. Fucking hell.

    9. 9.

      Salty Sam

      II also find myself wondering about how they are filming these.

      Both my kids are involved in TV production,  and it’s pretty much as you described.  Crew bubbles, isolation, and frequent testing.

    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Yarrow:  It used to be when I was driven to say “What the fuck is wrong with these people?!” every day, it was because of politics.

      Now I’m saying it because people are being so very stupid and selfish and irresponsible about COVID.

