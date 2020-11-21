TV shows started back up a couple of weeks ago. Some of them, anyway.

What do you want to see in TV shows? Put aside safety concerns for the moment. What do you want to see? Shows that reflect the old normal, with no mask-wearing and no references to the pandemic? Or do you like seeing the new reality reflected in the visuals and the story lines of returning shows?

What’s it going to be like, years from now, for folks watching the shows from this year where people are masked and are talking about the pandemic? That will certainly tie shows to this particular point in time. Will it affect the shelf life of those shows?

I have noticed multiple shows with plot lines related to black lives matter, though they don’t say those words. That, I see as a good thing.

I also find myself wondering about how they are filming these. Did they all quarantine separately, and then together? Are they all set up in a safe bubble now, filming the new seasons, but with no outside contact but the actors and the crews? What about their families?

Is anyone watching any returning shows, or is it all streaming, all the time?