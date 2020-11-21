Biden, top Democrats lay groundwork for multibillion-dollar push to boost U.S. broadband https://t.co/YhBw1s57Ed
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 20, 2020
… Party leaders are mulling a wide array of proposals that would extend the availability of broadband in hard-to-reach rural areas, raise Internet speeds for American households, assist families who are struggling to pay their Internet bills and provide more funding to schools for computers and other equipment. Many Democrats say they are bullish about their prospects, believing they can shepherd a series of record-breaking investments at a time when the resurgent coronavirus is forcing Americans to work and learn from home again.
Their first major opportunity could come as part of a new coronavirus stimulus package, a top priority for Biden as he prepares to enter the White House in January. The president-elect previously endorsed a House-passed relief bill that includes $4 billion in emergency funds to help low-income Americans stay online in a pandemic that has left tens of millions out of work and strapped for cash. Biden also reaffirmed his commitment to universal broadband on Tuesday as part of a broader preview of his economic-recovery agenda.
Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), a top Biden ally who led a broadband task force this year, said he “absolutely” expected the president-elect to move aggressively on the issue within his first 100 days in office. He acknowledged this week that lawmakers “still expect to get some opposition from Republicans” on additional spending, but he expressed optimism that the inequalities brought to light by the worsening coronavirus pandemic might spur Congress to act.
“Broadband in this century must be treated as electricity was in the 20th century,” Clyburn said…
I remember reading that the Very Serious Pundits of the 1930s scoffed at FDR’s Tennessee Valley Authority, claiming the self-reliant people of the Appalachians didn’t need big government bringing overhyped ‘frills’ like electricity (with the subtext that those miserable hillbillies wouldn’t know what to do with anything more advanced than a kerosene lantern anyways). But getting access to 20th-century technology not only improved thousands of peoples’ lives, it cemented a generation of Democratic voters.
dude just gets shit done https://t.co/1Jb9Ozvlbg
— kilgore trout, four seasons appreciator (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 20, 2020
The Biden team is annoyingly non-leaky. Shock to system after last four years of torrential leaks.
— Ben White (@morningmoneyben) November 20, 2020
Also, since we’re gonna need something to bribe Repubs more afraid of #MoscowMitch than their own constituents…
Hoyer: Earmarks are likely coming back next year https://t.co/Dpla5Rnzbn
— Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) November 20, 2020
