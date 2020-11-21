Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: More Good Ideas from the Biden Team

Party leaders are mulling a wide array of proposals that would extend the availability of broadband in hard-to-reach rural areas, raise Internet speeds for American households, assist families who are struggling to pay their Internet bills and provide more funding to schools for computers and other equipment. Many Democrats say they are bullish about their prospects, believing they can shepherd a series of record-breaking investments at a time when the resurgent coronavirus is forcing Americans to work and learn from home again.

Their first major opportunity could come as part of a new coronavirus stimulus package, a top priority for Biden as he prepares to enter the White House in January. The president-elect previously endorsed a House-passed relief bill that includes $4 billion in emergency funds to help low-income Americans stay online in a pandemic that has left tens of millions out of work and strapped for cash. Biden also reaffirmed his commitment to universal broadband on Tuesday as part of a broader preview of his economic-recovery agenda.

Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), a top Biden ally who led a broadband task force this year, said he “absolutely” expected the president-elect to move aggressively on the issue within his first 100 days in office. He acknowledged this week that lawmakers “still expect to get some opposition from Republicans” on additional spending, but he expressed optimism that the inequalities brought to light by the worsening coronavirus pandemic might spur Congress to act.

“Broadband in this century must be treated as electricity was in the 20th century,” Clyburn said…


I remember reading that the Very Serious Pundits of the 1930s scoffed at FDR’s Tennessee Valley Authority, claiming the self-reliant people of the Appalachians didn’t need big government bringing overhyped ‘frills’ like electricity (with the subtext that those miserable hillbillies wouldn’t know what to do with anything more advanced than a kerosene lantern anyways). But getting access to 20th-century technology not only improved thousands of peoples’ lives, it cemented a generation of Democratic voters.

Also, since we’re gonna need something to bribe Repubs more afraid of #MoscowMitch than their own constituents…

    3. 3.

      Immanentize

      Ahhh.  The good morning thread.

      Just FYI, I am pro-earmark and always have been.  They key is to not tie them solely to seniority as they were before.

    4. 4.

      Gin & Tonic

      This Biden fellow is starting to seem like a pretty good choice.

    5. 5.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: This is a good point .  Also, who knows what actual needs a District has better than its representative?  The no-earmark rules have left Congresscritters without clear ties to their communities and states.  With the version of Gerrymandering we have +- with cities being carved up and reaching far into suburbs and rural areas to make red districts, such representatives would have to pay more attention to sub/urban concerns.

    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      The Trump administration is not giving Joe Biden’s transition team access to government email

      The destruction caused by these traitors is going to be more mind-blowing than it already is.

    12. 12.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Counter opinion – Rural broadband is a waste of time, money and political effort. The recipients won’t appreciate it, and will simply use it as an excuse to not move away from moribund economies while simultaneously engaging in broader spread of psychotic conspiracies, racism, and hatred.

    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Party leaders are mulling a wide array of proposals that would extend the availability of broadband in hard-to-reach rural areas, raise Internet speeds for American households,

      This hillbilly can dream, the problem is too many of my neighbors don’t. They believe ignorance is bliss and they are bound and determined to pass it on to their children.

    14. 14.

      germy

      Accused Kenosha Gunman Kyle Rittenhouse Freed, Poses For Photo With Actor Ricky Schrode

      Here’s my one and only memory of Ricky.  I never saw him in any TV shows or movies, so this is all I remember:

      1970s Mike Douglas Show.  Ricky was a guest with Gary Coleman.  I guess the theme that day was kid actors.

      Coleman was very young, but amazingly witty and mature.  At one point, Douglas asked him if he’d ever get married.  Coleman said “I want to find someone who looks like me.”

      Ricky guffawed.  “You want to find someone who’s short and a black midget??”

      I remember thinking that Ricky was a piece of shit.   And I guess I wasn’t wrong!

    17. 17.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Immanentize:

      AMEN – Killing off earmarks wrecked all notions of bipartisanship and sensible government in Congress, and I blame the Teatards for that (along with the FDL-types for handing so much control of Congress to them to “teach centrist Ds a lesson”). Boehner wasn’t half bad when he had pork to dole, and you didn’t have fringe congressmen like Massie who’d rarely be seen in their districts, knew nothing about them, and who simply did Koch Bros economic and social bidding.

    18. 18.

      Immanentize

      @rikyrah: Good morning!!!  I remember four years ago when you abandoned the three happy faces and couldn’t even write “good morning.” Well, things ain’t great, yet, but they are looking up!  🙂🙂🙂

    19. 19.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Baud:

      Nice thought, but the dudes will drunkenly blush into ladyboy channels of Pornhub while their women will simply dig in to BBC vids as they bake a casserole for the Klan potluck.

      Everything is oxymoronic to their public self-image.

    23. 23.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @NotMax:

      I think I saw that Brach’s is making candy corn Thanksgiving dinner – both sweet AND savory.

      I’m totally down for that.

    25. 25.

      Geminid

      Abigail Spanberger and her opponent went after each other hammer and tongs in the Va. 7th congressional debate, but one issue they agreed on was funding expanding rural broad band. This addresses a real need, and while it would have a tiny stimulative effect short term, we’ll need every bit of countercyclical spending we can get.

      It looks like Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer will have to be strategic in the order in which they try to push through needed legislation. A rural broadband proposal is a good leading project to get republican buy-in. Another might be comprehensive immigration reform, which has passed the Senate before. And, believe it or not, legislation promoting renewable energy and energy conservation has a chance if only because it would generate badly needed jobs. I bet that if Murkowski, Warren told their staffs to work it out, they could come up with legislation that would pass the Senate. It would not go as far as needed, but the legislation would not preclude further efforts. And it might help get a few Republican senators in the habit of voting for Democratic proposals. Ultimately, they are responsible to their constituents, not McConnell.

    26. 26.

      OzarkHillbilly

      After a string of sleepless nights and 2 days of up and down up and down up and down a ladder, I decided to take preventative measures to stave off the storm of charlie horses I knew was coming, and took a vicodin. I didn’t get the CHs (thank dawg) but I still had trouble falling asleep. When I eventually did fall asleep, holy shit, what nightmare/dream.

      I dreamt I was suffering from severe sleep deprivation. Nothing I did was right, kept forgetting simple little steps like putting a filter in the coffee machine basket. Everything I tried to do was just like that. Finally my wife had had enough and chased me out of the house where she thought I couldn’t do as much damage.

      That’s when things went south.

      I got in my truck to run a quick errand. I soon forgot what the errand was and ended up driving to N STL. There was this strap on top of my dashboard and it was bothering me, so I pulled on it. It came with some difficulty but in the process I pulled up the rug covering my driver side floorboard, which opened a hole into my engine compartment (I used to own a truck with just such a hole, driving thru puddles at speed was not a good idea) and out of the hole came a whole menagerie of animals, starting with about 17 possums (in the dream I lost count) a wolf, a hawk, a pheasant, and a couple more I no longer clearly remember. So I’m fighting my truck to the curb and trying to brake with a cab full of not very happy wild animals crawling all over me. I finally get stopped and spill out of the truck with all those critters and only one passerby even notices this very strange happening. I forget what he said.

      The dream went on, and on, and on, with me parking the truck and continuing on foot but soon I can’t remember where I left the truck. I know I can end the nightmare by simply calling my wife, but I really don’t want to because of how embarrassed I am about the whole situation. I suffer thru several more pratfalls, each more embarrassing than the last and still I resist calling her.

      Finally I give up and call her. My first words were, “Honey? I’m lost. Well, not really, I know where I am (I am looking up at a street sign) but I have no idea where the truck is.”

      And guess what? Yeah, that’s why I didn’t want to call her.

      I think I need better drugs.

