Recipe Exchange: Turkey, Turkey, Who is Making the Turkey?

by | 15 Comments

Just a little holiday humor…now on to the recipes:

 

This year we were warned that with smaller family gatherings, small turkeys would be scarce. So when I went turkey shopping, I was not surprised the smallest turkey I could find was about sixteen pounds.

I know for many, that IS a small turkey, but I’m used to buying a couple of twelve-pound turkeys, cooking one if Thanksgiving is going to be small, or both if it’s a larger crowd. I think they cook up better and are less likely to get dried out.

What to do with this large bird? I decided to slice it in half and cook it two separate ways. They cook up similar to a spatchcock bird.

One half, I made the traditional way: Roasted Spatchcock Turkey I deboned it and froze it into 1 lb packages for use in soups and casseroles later.

The other one, I had some fun with. I knew I was going to grill it, so I went rummaging around the spice rack and the refrigerator looking to take it up a notch.

I decided on a Peruvian Spice mix and Jalapeno Jelly. The flavors were a perfect complement to each other and created an amazing bird.

I first rubbed the half bird all over with the Peruvian spices. The mix is a combination of: cumin, chili powder, annatto, turmeric, aji amarillo, lime, Mexican oregano and cilantro.

Then I heated the Jalapeno Jelly in the microwave for about 30 seconds, just enough to make it easy to brush on the bird. I refrigerated the prepped bird over night and before grilling it the next day, I let it come to room temperature and brushed more jelly over it.

I roasted it on the grill at about 375 degree F and basted it with the jelly every fifteen minutes. It roasted for about 90 minutes, until the internal breast temperature was 160 degrees. Remove, tent with foil and let it rest for 20 minutes and that will bring the final temperature up to 165 for the breast.

I served it with Cranberry Apple Sauce (recipe here) and Garlic Mashed Potatoes and herbed stuffing.

For more not-so traditional sides, try Wild Rice Stuffed MushroomsPan Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Pancetta and Caramelize Onions or Brussel Sprouts Potato Gratin

I haven’t done anything pumpkin yet this season, so I’m thinking later this week I’ll make a Buttermilk Pumpkin Bundt Cake

I hope if you can’t be with friends and family this Thanksgiving, you have good food and a peaceful day.

What are some of your favorite holiday sides? What are your must-haves for Thanksgiving (mine is stuffing)? Hit the comments with your Thanksgiving faves.

  • A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
  • Benw
  • brendancalling
  • chopper
  • debbie
  • Elizabelle
  • Immanentize
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mallard Filmore
  • raven
  • sixthdoctor
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • zhena gogolia

    1. 1.

      Immanentize

      Peking Duck at my home.  It takes a few days to do right, but mmmmm.  I learned a year ago that the Immp does not like turkey (I do!  But I can always make it when he is at Uni.)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      chopper

      i usually end up with a couple 20 lb birds, but that’s cause the local safeway does a “free turkey if you buy $150 worth of groceries”. so 40-60lbs of turkey get turned into a butt-ton of stock for the next year

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Elizabelle

      Wow, that’s a great idea to halve the bird like that.  And the Peruvian spices/jalapeno jelly bird sounds scrumptious.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      zhena gogolia

      I got a 6-lb. turkey breast. We only like white meat. I have a simple Ina Garten recipe. I make the Ocean Spray cranberry sauce.

      Last year I made a delicious stuffing from a New York Times recipe. But this year I’m too tired. Too much Zoom teaching. So (sacrilege on a thread like this) I’m making a package stuffing. We won’t care. We’ll Zoom with some friends while we have our smoked salmon hors d’oeuvres.

      Next year maybe we can be in person. With a new honorable president and fabulous vice president.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Benw

      My go tos are:

      Cheddar mashed potatoes

      Apple-sage stuffing

      Garlic-butter brussel sprouts

      A big slice of cranberry sauce straight outta the can

      We don’t do turkey cause vegetarian so we usually have a wild mushroom roulade or veggie pot pies. This year we’re not traveling to our fam in VT, so we’re skipping having a main course and just doing sides ‘n’ pies!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      brendancalling

      I’m a loner this holiday. I’ll likely make myself a pork tenderloin. Easy, not a lot of mess to clean up later.

      my old housemate and I used to do a series called “Hobo Chef,” basically making good meals on an SSI budget. He had very serious health problems—Pentalogy of Cantrell is named for the doctor who delivered him and put him back together, but Chris always thought it should have been named for him, as he was Cantrell’s first patient—and a dark sense of humor.

      So here’s <a href=“https://youtu.be/TA64R8HSMVE”>holiday surprise</a>, who was actually pretty good.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      raven

      I guess I’ll make the bird Friday. I found a 10lb’r and that’s fine because I love a stock from the bones and turkey gumbo is a killer.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      debbie

      Stores ran out of turkey thighs before I could snag a couple, but I found a couple frozen Cornish game hens. No idea what to do with them, other than just roasting.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      I pre-ordered an organic turkey from our local Coop for me and Dearest Husband, and the smallest ones (8-11 pounds) were almost all gone, but I got one!  At our house, traditional Pepperidge Farm stuffing mix with celery, onions, and walnuts is a must, along with mashed potatoes and gravy, plus freshly made cranberry sauce from the insanely easy recipe on the back of the Ocean Spray package. I insist on something green, so we will have peas. (Normally we eat a lot of broccoli, but Turkey day is not about greenery). One thing I don’t do, but my family did for years and years, was peach halves filled with mince meat, and baked or run under the broiler. I don’t know if my aunt made it up, or it was something from her Virginia youth, or where that came from.  Anyone recognize this side? And then I will make wonderful Turkey Carcass soup with barley and wild rice early next week.  Yum!

      Reply

