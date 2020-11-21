Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

The math demands it!

Good luck with your asparagus.

The willow is too close to the house.

I personally stopped the public option…

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

What fresh hell is this?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

This is how realignments happen…

Verified, but limited!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Pandemic Turkey Day: Sharing Is *Not* Caring, Unless It’s Health Info

Pandemic Turkey Day: Sharing Is *Not* Caring, Unless It’s Health Info

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: ,

Pandemic Turkey Day: Sharing Is *Not* Caring

(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)
.

It’s probably too late to change the minds of those among your friends & loved ones who want a real Thanksgiving, just like every other year”… but some people may still be indecisive, wondering whether the increased level of difficulty involved in ‘celebrating’ a not-always-stress-free BIG! FAMILY! EVENT! is really worth the effort. Give them whatever plausible arguments can be tailored to their excuses. Here’s some samples…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Barbara
  • BC in Illinois
  • catclub
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Chyron HR
  • Dan B
  • debbie
  • dexwood
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Fair Economist
  • geg6
  • Kent
  • KithKanan
  • Lacuna Synechdoche
  • lowtechcyclist
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • Ohio Mom
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Quinerly
  • RandomMonster
  • Raoul Paste
  • raven
  • Rusty
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • ThresherK
  • tinare
  • West of the Rockies
  • wvng

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    1. 1.

      Fair Economist

      Halloween parties spread it between families. Thanksgiving will spread it within families. They are horribly synergistic.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      debbie

      Apocalyptic is right. If you thought now was bad, just wait ’til mid-December, then just wait ’till mid-January, then just wait ’til …. Does anyone really see a time when this will be a nuisance and nothing more?

      (I was so hoping this was a T-Day recipe thread…)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      tinare

      I had agreed a few weeks ago to go my brother’s for thanksgiving. It would just be the three of us, but he and his wife are wing nuts and I knew they weren’t being safe. They went on vacation to New Hampshire and to Florida to visit my niece this year. I was trying to figure out how to get out of it and my brother called yesterday to say that they had been to a friend’s last weekend to watch the game and the friend tested positive for COVID and my sister-in-law now has a fever. So while I of course hope they will be fine — they are both relatively healthy normally — I’m relieved to stay home without having to be the one to cancel.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      ThresherK

      My wife and I had spent each Xgiving and Xmas with her parents, and then dessert at my wife’s best friend’s family’s home. Then my FiL passed, and then my MiL, and we were down to dinner on both holidays at the wife’s best friend’s family’s.

      We don’t have kids. My Dad and two siblings are widespread. I liked going there for the second-hand happiness of these people; they went to our wedding in the ’90s, they sora accept having me over as the price of getting my social butterfly beloved wife over.

      This year it’s Boston Market takeout supplanted with a dish or two from our own oven.

      I get thermal scanned every day going into my workplace. I’ve seen the state maps–they’re all awful except for <1% of the country.

      I can’t risk this. I can’t stand anyone who’ll risk this and spread it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chyron HR

      @tinare:

      I was trying to figure out how to get out of it and my brother called yesterday to say that they had been to a friend’s last weekend to watch the game and the friend tested positive for COVID and my sister-in-law now has a fever.

      They know it’s too early to blame it on Biden, right?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      geg6

      My usual family Thanksgiving is about 15-16 family and, almost always, some “orphans” and also friends who stop by for appetizers or dessert. Probably 25 or 30 by the end of the day. This year, it’s just me, my John and one of my sisters and BIL, who have been our COVID bubble. Everyone else is staying within their households. For our bubble, we aren’t even cooking, which is tough because we love to cook and, even more so, cook together. But we ordered from a local caterer to keep us from all gathering in the kitchen. It’s supposed to be fairly warm (in the 50s), so we can open some windows for circulation and just dress more warmly than we normally would. Two will dine in the dining room, which is open to the living room where the other two will dine. Masking when not eating or drinking. I feel pretty confident we’ll be safe, especially as I am the only one who has to leave home for work (only 2 days a week and WFH the rest of the work week). I am also tested regularly and can request a test at any time through the university. It’s not how I like to spend my absolute favorite holiday, but it will do and my family will be as safe as possible. That’s all that matters.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      Our pattern for the past several years is that my wife, son, and I celebrate Thanksgiving with my extended family up here in the DC area, and we celebrate Christmas with my wife’s extended family in Florida.

      My clan decided all the way back in late September that there would be no big Thanksgiving dinner this year, so I’ll be celebrating with just my wife and son.

      My wife’s family is all conservative evangelicals. They’ll be getting together for Christmas. We decided weeks ago that we wouldn’t be joining them. We don’t trust their willingness to stay safe.

      With any luck, next year will be better, and I want as many of us as possible to be alive and in good health when Thanksgiving 2021 rolls around. In the words of Vampire Weekend, “I don’t wanna live like this, but I don’t wanna die.” So for the next few months at least, we stay in our bubble.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kent

      We are facing a bit of a conundrum in our family.

      We are planning Thanksgiving with just our immediate family. However oldest daughter just landed a job working at a local ski resort this winter and moved out this week to join a shared house with two other girls also working at the resort up closer to the mountain. They haven’t started working yet. Apparently the first day will be the day after Thanksgiving and are only doing orientation and training this week. All the indoor places at the resort are closed and they are only running the outdoor spaces under some kind of covid quarantine (no strangers sharing lifts, social distancing on lines, etc.

      So daughter wants to come back home for Thanksgiving and bring one of her new roomies. I don’t see the point in letting her come and not the roomie as they are obviously a bubble living together. My wife isn’t going to let me exclude daughter from Thanksgiving. So our bubble is expanding. But I am going to tell my elderly parents to stay home this year. We will be a group of 6.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      tinare

      @Chyron HR:  Not sure they do. We usually manage to avoid politics when it’s just the three of us. I had been dreading the thought that something might come up about the election.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      wvng

      I’ve enjoyed Thanksgiving with my brother every year for forty years, until now.  We’ll be staying home and having a family toast over Zoom, and hopefully next year we can continue the traditional get together for another twenty years. I fail to understand how people can make a different choice, but then I don’t understand how people dying of covid can be screaming at nurses that they don’t have covid. Turns out humanity is far less impressive than I imagined.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @raven:  Absolutely it is. I find it astonishing that people — even on this nearly top 10,000 blog — are still allowing themselves to be guilted into unwise gatherings. FFS, I have children, I have aging parents, I have dear friends that I miss, but I’m not going to endanger them or me or the grocery store clerk by engaging in selfish, reckless behavior. Apparently the message requires a lot of repeating.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      Question: Is it now “standard” to wear a mask at all times when outside? I thought it was only when you were in the vicinity of other people, but I have seen comments lately criticizing people for not wearing masks in all circumstances outside, e.g., when jogging alone.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Quinerly

      Times like this I am happy to be an only child born of two only children.

      No family to worry about. Most all of my friends seem to be doing the right thing. Seems I have surrounded myself with Liberal Democrats who didn’t marry, are divorced, and/or didn’t procreate.😎 I’m working on this copper penny bathroom floor and reading Obama’s book next week. Stay safe jackals.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      debbie

      @Steeplejack (phone):

      I’ve noticed that more and more people are masking up for their daily walks and bike rides (not runners, though). My county just hit Level 4 and there’s now a curfew. I wasn’t wearing masks for walks, but I think I should start.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dexwood

      You’ll have to pry my turkey drumstick from my cold, dead hands is pretty close to what  one member of our family is saying. He’ll be joined by 9 or 10 others. Fuck ’em.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      BC in Illinois

      Better a Zoom Thanksgiving than an ICU Christmas.

      Sometimes questions answer themselves.

      Our semi-extended family includes six households (6 members, 4, 3, 2, 2, 1) extending over three states (Missouri, Iowa, North Carolina). None of these states are doing well in their Covid response. There was some talk in the family of how we could get together in small gatherings. (Every get-together would be 10 people or fewer.) The NC couple are the youngest and most willing to drive to the midwest and back. The Iowa family is the most observant about Covid precautions, yet they were thinking that they could drive into town for a controlled 48-hour visit to one household at a time.

      That’s where things were at, until yesterday. One daughter sent a message to all the other households. Her teenaged daughter (my eldest g’daughter) had been exposed to someone who had Covid. The g’daughter has tested negative, but her mother – asymptomatic — has tested positive.

      So there are no more questions. No one travels. No one gets together. The sister, mother, and aunt of the Covid-positive daughter, who had all got together for an outside, distanced, hour-long meeting on Tuesday are all locked down for the coming week.

      And the two-hour Friday evening Zoom meeting – discussing viruses, precautions, what to do with all the food, and names/clothes/toys/stories of the upcoming baby, was hilarious.

      Sometimes questions answer themselves. Zoom-thanks-giving it is.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @Kent:

      This sounds iffy. You don’t know the daughter’s new roomies’ history, for one thing. I see it not as your bubble expanding but as your bubble shrinking, i.e., daughter no longer in it until safety reconfirmed. I hope things work out.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Rusty

      After much debate we are having our two oldest that graduated from college home for Thanksgiving with us (and I am also remote during the week, lost job, found job but two states away, moving family on hold during pandemic).  So everyone testing before and after Thanksgiving, masks even indoors, designated bathrooms, as must social distancing as we can manage for the few days.  We already know there will be no Christmas even with just us the nuclear family.  Grandparents live down the street, no Thanksgiving with them, both have high risk conditions.  An imperfect situation, but there is some grey between total isolation and a normal Thanksgiving with extended family and friends.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Steeplejack (phone): I have not seen anything that says we should and  the WI rules, for what they are worth, say masks are unnecessary when outdoors and social distant.  That being said, I carry one with me when out so that I have it if I run into people or need to go into a building.

      I look forward to being told that I am wrong and a reckless danger to society*

      *As if I didn’t know that already.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      RandomMonster

      We originally planned to host Thanksgiving for RandomWife’s father, sister, and sister’s husband. Thankfully we’ve all collectively decided we don’t want to take the risk, even though we’re all fairly good with preventative measures (though sister and sister’s husband admit to being slightly more lax than we are). Everyone is thinking, “We’ve made it eight months, it would be awful to throw that away by catching the damn thing now.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      catclub

      Let’s make this sacrifice now so that we can all be together later with everyone alive & well at the table.

      Next year in … not a funeral home!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Another Scott

      @Steeplejack (phone): I wear mine all the time whenever I leave our yard.  When we walk Ellie, there’s too likely a chance of some kid coming up behind us on a bike or a skateboard, or other chance encounter.  The risk is small, but why increase the chance?

      Plus, wearing it all the time makes it more of an automatic habit.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      catclub

      @Omnes Omnibus:  I think the rules are generally put as ‘wear a mask in public’  which busybodies interpret as ‘if I can see you from a quarter mile, wear a mask’ -which of course is stupid.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Dan B

      My Mike and I are just the two of us.  Mike is afraid of going to the store.  I feel it’s having been through a decade during AIDS when we mourned the people who we would not see again.  Now we have a disease that we can avoid and a vaccine on the horizon.  We find it impossible  to understand how people can justify the riskiest gathering.  It’s equivalent of the maskless stranger in the store.

      We are hard wired to fear the stranger so the stranger in the store frightens but the invisible virus that came with your cousin does not.

      I am not looking forward to the stories of relatives who fell ill.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      catclub

      @West of the Rockies: Not sure if my house is typical, but  my house has watched NO NFL games this year. Usual is more like two or three a month.

       

      So much less superb owl enthusiasm – and the hometown team has been winning.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Another Scott

      @raven: My autistic brother has carried a small bottle of Purell with him for years.  Uses it very frequently, with great flair.  He was ahead of the curve…

      :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Lacuna Synechdoche

      Deleted by author. Quote included an image that wouldn’t paste properly, and without which the comment makes no sense.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ohio Mom

      Both sides of Ohio Family didn’t even discuss this, it was well understood that everyone was staying home by themselves.

      For however annoying I sometimes find the lot of them, it is a source of pride for me that everyone I am related to, by blood or marriage, is, on this topic at least, grounded in reality (it’s a long list for another time of the things they are not so clear on).

      Ohio Dad did set up a Zoom for his mother, brother and a smattering of cousin’s so we will have that bit of family interaction.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      KithKanan

      @Steeplejack (phone): FWIW, I’m in about the same place you are on mask-wearing outside. California recently strengthened its statewide mask mandate to make clear it applies to all settings with limited exceptions. We appear to be fine under one of those exceptions, though:

      Outdoors and maintaining at least 6 feet of social distance from others not in their household. You must have a face covering with you at all times and must put it on if you are within 6 feet of others who are not in your household.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Chief Oshkosh

      “Have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?”
      George Carlin

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Barbara

      I am so thankful to have a sane family. All agreed to cancel dinner festivities. There might be small outdoor events, like a walk in the woods. For those who seem not to understand how thankful they should be that they have a choice to be safer, think of essential workers who don’t have the same choice, and whose safety depends on others making safer choices.

      Pick some random week or holiday weekend after the vaccine has started to percolate into higher risk communities — six months, 12 months from now — and plan your off-season celebration of every holiday you have missed in the interim. It will be grander knowing your deferred wishes kept others safe and that this long twilight is finally coming to an end.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kent

      @Steeplejack (phone): Oh, I agree.  The kid moved out of the house 2 days ago and I’m not sure I can tell her she can’t come home again until the pandemic is over.  My wife wouldn’t stand for that anyway and I expect she’ll be popping in and out to do laundry and such.  She’s been living here since she graduated college in May.   There also seems little point in excluding her roommate and letting her come home.  They are all supposed to be covid tested before employment but apparently that isn’t happening due to the current lack of testing capacity.

      We aren’t doing anything wider for the obvious reasons.  It’s really a question of whether the daughter who moved out this week to a house an hour away gets to come home until the pandemic is over.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Dan B

      @BC in Illinois: It’s a relief to me that your families will be delaying your Thanksgiving.

      How many heartbreaking stories will we be reading at Christmas?  How many of us will be memorializing loved ones Thanksgiving 2021?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ohio Mom

      Another Scott:

      This story about your brother makes me smile. Means a lot to me as the mother of someone on the spectrum when I hear our brethren spoken of with such affection.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.