It’s probably too late to change the minds of those among your friends & loved ones who want a “real Thanksgiving, just like every other year”… but some people may still be indecisive, wondering whether the increased level of difficulty involved in ‘celebrating’ a not-always-stress-free BIG! FAMILY! EVENT! is really worth the effort. Give them whatever plausible arguments can be tailored to their excuses. Here’s some samples…

Here's what an ER doc told me about Thanksgiving when I asked yesterday: pic.twitter.com/nlNgbD7jFf — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) November 20, 2020

For an unfortunately significant number of people, the choice will be one last Thanksgiving or many Thanksgivings in the coming years. For some, it will be a choice between skipping Thanksgiving this year or causing the death of relatives. — Steven J. Frisch (@stevenjfrisch) November 15, 2020

Things were very bad in March and April, and now they are much worse. We can’t afford the risk https://t.co/51PnDTpqUg — The Cut (@TheCut) November 16, 2020

As I mentioned in this interview with @BuzzFeedNews, my family often has 50+ people together for Thanksgiving — but this year, it’ll be just (our quarantine bubble of) 5. Let’s make this sacrifice now so that we can all be together later with everyone alive & well at the table. https://t.co/B12tpTq025 — Dr. Maimuna Majumder ??? (@maiamajumder) November 15, 2020

Better a Zoom Thanksgiving than an ICU Christmas. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) November 20, 2020

Huge queues are forming across the US as people rush to get Covid tests ahead of next week's Thanksgiving holiday But how effective is getting a test before you go? We asked an experthttps://t.co/bUv4ojCm1B pic.twitter.com/cTKHhPJ4Wd — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 20, 2020

Here's a thing I want everyone to understand. There is a roughly 12-day lag between rising cases rising hospitalizations. So the 1.5 million (!!!) confirmed cases from the last 2 weeks have not yet factored into stories about packed emergency rooms. https://t.co/JID98tWjbt pic.twitter.com/3DNeiX2esb — Ed Yong (@edyong209) November 15, 2020