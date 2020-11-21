Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Prolonging His Own Misery

Late Night Open Thread: Prolonging His Own Misery

84 Comments

At least *we* have something pleasant to anticipate, come January. Rip off the damned bandaid, dude!

    84Comments

    1. 1.

      different-church-lady

      SO MAYBE I HAD THE CORONA IN MARCH AND MAYBE I DIDN’T WHO THE FUCK KNOWS ALL I KNOW IS IT’S NINE MONTHS LATER AND MY LUNGS STILL AREN’T BACK TO NORMAL.

      (DCL +WHO THE FUCK KNOWS…)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Geoduck

      Tom Nichols: OK, that is a vicious and unwarranted insult to Jeremy Hillary Boob.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      different-church-lady

      @cain: THE NEXT FOUR YEARS ARE GOING TO BE BIDEN AND HARRIS AND THE REST OF US FIGHTING OFF A SHITSHOW OF STUPIDITY, JUST LIKE THE LAST GODDAMNED FOUR YEARS EXCEPT THE PSYCHOTIC BABY WON’T BE IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT I’M SO GODDAMEND… well, you know…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      different-church-lady

      Trump is watching Biden’s Inaugural stage being built on the White House North lawn.

      I thought traditionally the inauguration stage is at the Capitol building, yes?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Omnes Omnibus

      If you think you are having a bad day just remember, Trump is watching Biden’s Inaugural stage being built on the White House North lawn.

      Sort of like hearing them construct and test the gallows just outside your cell window.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ben Cisco (onboard the Defiant)

      No level of misery he might feel will make up for what the country has been through. I hope he lives a long time with this failure, and that in his mind that failure is compounded by the fact that he lost to Obama’s wingman. I hope it eats at the black hole masquerading as his soul.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      featheredsprite

      If Trump announces his intention to run in 2024, it will paralyze the plans of several Republicans. That would be a good thing.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      geg6

      That PA decision is brutal.  Jesus.  It is unbelievable to me that a former USA would be so sloppy and disdainful of the law.  Dismissed with prejudice.  Just brutal.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      piratedan

      I’m perfectly okay with Biden trying to not fall into the trap of politicizing the DOJ. It’s just that the problem with that, is that the GOP has embraced the idea that crimes that exist for one political party; do not exist for the other and any attempt to enforce said laws will be met with shrieking tantrums of partisanship and we have a media that appears to be perfectly willing to accept that framing.

      I’m at the point where I want to accede to how they want to play the game, but they seem to think that if we are “forced to play” by their rules, which essentially comprise of “we win/you lose”; that someone isn’t going to just flip the board aside and beat the ever-loving shit out of them, complete with game pieces crammed into every available orifice.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      geg6

      @Geoduck:

      He could not possibly care less about that Georgia race.  He’s too focused on his own situation.  Which may be a good thing.  His cult may also not be focused or enthused about it, too.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      mrmoshpotato

      Here is a little more fleshed-out shot of Brad Heath’s tweet. Drink in this opinion. Savor it.

      It. Is. Delicious.

      And know that all of their feelings are being fucked with extreme prejudice.

      The federal court judge just EXCORIATES the Trump campaign for seeking to disenfranchise nearly seven million Pennsylvania voters with SHODDY legal arguments. We told you it would be this way: pic.twitter.com/dX8y2QuWSg— Rick Hasen, Mr. Practicing Attorney (@rickhasen) November 21, 2020

      Reply
    24. 24.

      CaseyL

      Has Trump filed for 2024 yet?  IRRC, he filed for 2020 immediately after his inauguration.

      I look forward to the GOP being stuck with him for another 4 years.  Sucking up all the money, all the attention, and sending his flying monkeys after his rivals.

      It will be darkly amusing to see the GOPers who’ve been kissing his ass these last few years revive the nasty things they said about him during the 2015-16 primaries.   It will be highly amusing to see the RW mediaverse split between Trump (OANN, NewsMax) and not-Trump (Fox, Sinclair).

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Patricia Kayden

      I don't understand how it’s considered radical for progressives to fight for an equitable society, but it’s accepted that Senate Republicans would rather take a vacation for Thanksgiving and let thousands of people die from the virus than pass relief.Who’s really radical here?— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 21, 2020

      Reply
    34. 34.

      different-church-lady

      @mrmoshpotato: Well, look, first of all I’m drunk a seven skunks right now, so I’m being a dramatist.

      But to be serious: I had X-rays in June which came back clean, and check-up in August when my doctor said my lungs sound fine. Yet I still struggle a bit on humid days. Maybe it’s stress, maybe it’s allergies, maybe I’m developing asthma, I don’t know.

      All I fuckin’ know is that if it was COVID-19 (and I have reasons to suspect it was, despite two negative tests at the time) I don’t wish it upon ANYONE who isn’t a denier.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Another Scott

      @different-church-lady: Yup. Some garbled text, I assume.

      WTOP:

      Q: When is the inauguration?
      The 59th inaugural ceremonies are scheduled for Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

      Q: Who is in charge of the inauguration?
      The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies has been responsible for the planning of the inauguration since 1901.

      Made up of a joint committee of House and Senate lawmakers, the JCCIC have been meeting since June, approving a budget of $1.5 million in July. They already established a theme for the ceremonies, titled, “Our Determined Democracy: Forging a More Perfect Union.”

      The JCCIC oversees the construction of the inaugural platform on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, the oath-taking ceremony and a luncheon for the president and vice president.

      The president-elect will create a committee of their own to raise money for events away from the U.S. Capitol, such as the inaugural ball.

      Q: When does construction for the inauguration start?
      The platform is currently being built and the National Park Service has closed off portions of Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House, and Pennsylvania Avenue to start construction and set up for the parade.

      The Associated Press reported that the Nuclear Security Administration, part of the Energy Department, has begun conducting low-altitude helicopter flights around the capital during the daytime with “state-of-the art radiation-sensing technology” as part of the public safety protocols.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      different-church-lady

      @CaseyL: I don’t know how it all plays out, but i do know there is absolutely no way for the “normal” GOP to put this toothpaste back in the tube.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      mrmoshpotato

      @randy khan: it would appear to reflect the quality of the lawyers representing the Republican Party in the case.

      “Quality” and “lawyers” is doing some heavy lifting there.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      topclimber

      As the perspicacious TopClimber pointed out when the clown coup began (ok maybe not here), by the time the Electoral College meets December 14, even Moscow Mitch will have to call it for Joe. In the meantime, as the states certify results, more Toomey and Alexander types will peel off and DT will seethe some more.

      By mid-December, the GOP priority will be buying two Senate seats in Georgia. They need not to be seen as RINOs by the base, so they wait until the EC gives them coverage. They also need to appear reasonable to the low info voters in Georgia,  and what could be more so that having just “waited for the Constitutional mechanisms to play out” before they pledge allegiance to the democratic process.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      different-church-lady

      @WaterGirl: At some point soon I need to sort fact from rumor about how reliable antibody tests are. I would LOVE to know if I had it. It would have to be a hell of a coincidence for me to get bacterial pneumonia combined with the seemingly newly diagnostic diarrhea at the same time as the pandemic was getting going.

      So… homework, I guess. And I’ll be first in line when vaccines are official (and they let me get in line behind all the supermarket worker and nurses…)

      Reply
    52. 52.

      danielx

      @Another Scott:

      The Associated Press reported that the Nuclear Security Administration, part of the Energy Department, has begun conducting low-altitude helicopter flights around the capital during the daytime with “state-of-the art radiation-sensing technology” as part of the public safety protocols.

      Great – making sure nobody is sneaking in something nuclear.

      I am not having warm fuzzies right now. Not because of Republican machinations – these people couldn’t organize an orgy at Burning Man – but because of worry about something coming in on the freaky fluky vector. If one of those 3 am calls comes into the White House tonight, does anyone truly expect a timely and rational response?

      I hate to sound as paranoid as I no doubt do, but I don’t think this country has ever been as vulnerable as it is right now, this very minute.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      SFAW

      @Geoduck:

      Now if he’ll just tell his followers to boycott the runoff election in Georgia due to insufficient GOP loyalty..

      Someone tweeted that loyal GA voters could help Trump win Georgia by writing him in for the Senate runoffs, instead of voting for Perdue and/or Loeffler

      Reply
    58. 58.

      dmsilev

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Sort of like hearing them construct and test the gallows just outside your cell window.

      “Depend upon it, sir, when a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind.”

      If this is what Trump is like when he’s concentrating…

      Reply
    61. 61.

      dmsilev

      What if find impressive, in a way, is that Trump somehow managed to find a lawyer who is even more pants-on-head crazy than Rudy Giuliani. Here’s Sidney Powell claiming that Gov Kemp is part of the giant anti-Trump conspiracy that was set in motion by Hugo Chavez:

      Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell:

      “Georgia is probably going to be the first state I’m going to blow up … [the filing in the state] will be Biblical”.pic.twitter.com/pU8PVOobzr
      — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) November 22, 2020

      (Also a bit heartwarming to see that the best Mark Halperin can do for a job these days is NewsMax TV…)

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Geoduck

      @geg6: Right now he doesn’t care. As the results become (even) more and more of a forgone conclusion, the rest of the GOP will start inching for the exits, and he’s gonna want to punish them.

      And Loeffler evidently has COVID now. Won’t that make things interesting if she’s incapacitated or worse by voting time.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      HumboldtBlue

      @different-church-lady

      Cussed out (mildly and lovingly) my Jersey-based 27-year-old nephew today on family Zoom.

      He tested positive for Covid today and when asked how he may have contracted it, responded, “I went to a party with some friends but there others whom I didn’t know and one of them tested positive as well.”

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Origuy

      @Another Scott: When I was was working in an office, I had my headphones plugged in all the time. No chance of a web page going into autoplay and startling everyone.

      I miss my office. I had two big screens and a view of San Francisco Bay.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Another Scott

      @oclib: Maybe Bibi asked for help?  The prosecutors must be breathing down his neck again, or something…

      Reuters:

      GAZA (Reuters) – Palestinian militants fired a rocket into Israel, drawing Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said on Sunday.

      There were no casualties reported on either side of the border. Israeli police said the Gaza rocket fired on Saturday night damaged a factory in the southern city of Ashkelon.

      The Israeli military said its aircraft struck in response at several military sites belonging to Hamas, the Islamist armed group that controls Gaza.

      Reuters witnesses said the pre-dawn strikes hit targets in Gaza City and the southern Gaza cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, where flames and plumes of smoke could be seen rising from some sites.

      There was no immediate claim of responsibility from any of Gaza’s military groups for firing the rocket. Israel and Hamas last fought a war in 2014 and have exchanged fire several times since though the border has been largely quiet in recent months.

      […]

      Dunno.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      SFAW

      According to CNN, The Biggest Loser’s campaign has filed for (another) recount in Georgia, and Raffensperger has OKed it. [Apparently the one completed this week was an audit. Raffensperger appeared — to me, at least — to say that the recount will be functionally the same as the audit.

      Just another excuse for Psychophant Emily Murphy to delay signing the order.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Ken

      @Omnes Omnibus: Sort of like hearing them construct and test the gallows just outside your cell window.

      Purim’s not until February 25 next year.

      (And though I don’t drink, I’m tempted to raise a glass next year to the fall of our own version of Haman.)

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Mary G

      Thread about a country that dealt with Coronavirus differently than the US:

      At any point, if you break quarantine – which they can tell by the movements of your phone – you could be fined 10-30k. They are quite serious on this point. Then again, they haven't had a case in 200 days. And everyone has been living their lives freely since February./8— Alice Wu (@thatalicewu) November 21, 2020

      Reply

