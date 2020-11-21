i don’t know why you would presume that, this is objectively what they have been doing for months and they’ve been very successful at it https://t.co/EUivJYwaju — gonelikehellmachine (@golikehellmachi) November 20, 2020





giving everyone covid at the four treasons presser is really just overkill by the writers https://t.co/MX17WHNvDz — kilgore trout, four seasons appreciator (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 20, 2020

The US now has nearly 4.7 million active cases, and rising. pic.twitter.com/xFH5eS1LLT — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 21, 2020

Worser and Worser — and it's not yet Thanksgiving, which @DrTomFrieden suggests could be the "Super Bowl of super spreader events."

Thread. https://t.co/ms4EdtwAEh — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) November 21, 2020

From @Reuterspictures: Life comes to a standstill under lockdowns around the world https://t.co/q4dT5uOBhS pic.twitter.com/Dri0UMmcSi — Reuters (@Reuters) November 21, 2020

Overwhelmed by the first wave of the coronavirus, Lombardy, Italy's wealthiest region, is again near its breaking point. The pandemic has revealed the pitfalls of its poorly executed medical privatization program. https://t.co/zPoHs3wFlz — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) November 21, 2020

Swiss doctors urge COVID vulnerable to declare end-of-life wishes in advance https://t.co/NCkvEvWg68 pic.twitter.com/W0uPgmT6yg — Reuters (@Reuters) November 21, 2020

Russia confirmed a new one-day record of 24,318 coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,039,926https://t.co/vlUKXZPmVN — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 20, 2020

While Moscow and St. Petersburg are the epicenters of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak, a new analysis claims that its residents are among those with the lowest risk of getting coronavirus in Russia https://t.co/RGzpWQIpic — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 20, 2020

Ivanovo, a working-class city located 300 kilometers northeast of Moscow, has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with its residents unable to see doctors and a healthcare system at its "breaking point," reports @felix_lighthttps://t.co/caI4xgb9sH — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 20, 2020

Asia Today: South Korea has reported 386 new cases of the coronavirus in a resurgence that could force authorities to reimpose stronger social distancing restrictions after easing them in October to spur a faltering economy. https://t.co/MpKXZy69iy — The Associated Press (@AP) November 21, 2020

#BREAKING Hong Kong on Saturday said a planned travel bubble with Singapore would be postponed for a two weeks after a spike in coronavirus infections inside the southern Chinese city pic.twitter.com/QBKM40S9fd — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 21, 2020

Philippines' Duterte ends overseas travel ban on healthcare workers, minister says https://t.co/QVQoUlo5S0 pic.twitter.com/ohyswww63f — Reuters (@Reuters) November 21, 2020

Brazil passes 6 million coronavirus cases, health ministry says https://t.co/CT2JjoNKGZ pic.twitter.com/qELmxw0jSB — Reuters (@Reuters) November 21, 2020

Pfizer eyes rapid COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in Latam after U.S. go-ahead https://t.co/6sIEgYYUMp pic.twitter.com/o6VzGy6B94 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 21, 2020

Mexico adds 6,426 confirmed coronavirus cases, 719 deaths: health ministry https://t.co/FgPLHLjpSH pic.twitter.com/owEzySUVaz — Reuters (@Reuters) November 21, 2020

Covid-19: Canada's largest city moves back into lockdown https://t.co/GNpnO11HM2 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 21, 2020

Pfizer-BioNTech file for an EUA for their #Covid19 vaccine. @US_FDA announces VRBPAC, outside experts that advise it on vaccines, will meet Dec. 10. Health care workers in some locations are likely to be offered vaccine starting early the following week. https://t.co/TL3XRffK9e — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) November 20, 2020

Coronavirus vaccines: Will any countries get left out? https://t.co/LgALvOrZBh — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 21, 2020

The first samples of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrived in Hungary Friday. In a move that has garnered criticism from the European Commission, Hungary is the first EU nation to to carry out trials and possibly use Russia's vaccinehttps://t.co/lrY88YJNO0 pic.twitter.com/vXondGtXhe — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 20, 2020

The surging coronavirus is taking an increasingly dire toll across the U.S. just as a vaccine appears at hand, with the country now averaging over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths per day — the highest since the calamitous spring in and around New York City. https://t.co/CCB21TxugD — The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2020

U.S. health authorities braced for a further increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, even as more than 20 states imposed restrictions to curtail the spread of the virus ahead of next week's Thanksgiving holiday https://t.co/a9j68jGAoF pic.twitter.com/ensTRWBELZ — Reuters (@Reuters) November 21, 2020

California's new coronavirus curfew does not apply to Tesla workers -state health dept https://t.co/CBFhARuNsw pic.twitter.com/zllDwS8Twb — Reuters (@Reuters) November 21, 2020

Florida adds more than 9,000 coronavirus cases for second day in a row https://t.co/cUgRCuNwzY — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) November 21, 2020

This summer’s huge motorcycle rally in South Dakota led to dozens of coronavirus cases in neighboring Minnesota. https://t.co/SCnVLcRnI6 — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) November 20, 2020



Science confirms all predictions:

… About one-third of [Minnesota] counties ended up having at least one coronavirus case that was tied to August’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, investigators reported in a study mainly conducted by Minnesota health officials and published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Minnesota officials counted 86 cases that they said were related to the rally — 51 people who went to Sturgis and 35 who came into contact with those people later. Most did not suffer serious illnesses, but four were hospitalized and one died. “These findings highlight the far-reaching effects that gatherings in one area might have on another area,” the study authors wrote. “The motorcycle rally was held in a neighboring state that did not have policies regarding event size and mask use, underscoring the implications of policies within and across jurisdictions.”…

As college students prepare to go home for the holidays, some schools are quickly ramping up COVID-19 testing to try to keep infections from spreading further as the coronavirus surges across the U.S. https://t.co/x9VWIdoYtL — The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2020

The NYTimes op-ed page contributors continue to be absolutely terrible:

Should you visit family for Thanksgiving? To decide, I mapped my coronavirus bubble — I went to my first, second and third degree contacts to figure out exposure. It was enormous. We illustrated it, and you can see it here. via ⁦@nytopinion⁩ https://t.co/r3ApDrNXCS — farhad manjoo (@fmanjoo) November 20, 2020

… I wouldn’t be going to Thanksgiving to see a family member dying of cancer. Mine is a more mundane desire — to see my folks in person in a year we’ve spent mostly apart, and to accommodate their intense desire to spend time with our kids before the kids get too old for all that. This may not be enough to satisfy others’ scrutiny — on social media, among lefties like myself who proudly believe in science and ostentatiously defer to expertise, I’ve noticed quite a bit of travel-shaming. The C.D.C. says the safest way to spend Thanksgiving is to stay home. After discovering how huge my bubble is, shouldn’t I just go with that advice? But I can’t do it. Even after I’ve mapped my bubble, the question of whether or not to go still feels, in the end, like a gut call, ruled more by emotion than empirical data. So, after thinking long and hard about this, and after extended conversations with my eager parents, my wife and I decided that we would travel for Thanksgiving. This might come as a surprise, given what I found in mapping my bubble…

After all, what’s more important? Contributing our mite to the larger goal of protecting the whole community, or the mild inconvenience of not doing something I personally enjoy?