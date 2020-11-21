Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Temple Full of Sociopaths

A Temple Full of Sociopaths

134 Comments

This post is in: 

This is astounding and infuriating:

A Hasidic synagogue in Brooklyn planned the wedding of a chief rabbi’s grandson with such secrecy it was able to host thousands of maskless celebrants without the city catching on.

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, guests crammed shoulder-to-shoulder inside the Yetev Lev temple in Williamsburg for the Nov. 8 nuptials — stomping, dancing and singing at the top of their lungs without a mask in sight, videos obtained by The Post show.

Organizers schemed to hide the wedding of Yoel Teitelbaum, grandson of Satmar Grand Rabbi Aaron Teitelman, from “the ravenous press and government officials,” says a detailed account in the Yiddish newspaper Der Blatt, the publication of the Satmar sect.

“Due to the ongoing situation with government restrictions, preparations were made secretly and discreetly, so as not to draw attention from strangers,” the paper reported in its Nov. 13 edition.

And they are PROUD of themselves. Seriously, fuck each and every single one of them, and I legit hope a bunch of them get sick and die. I am tired of being the bigger person, and these folks stay within their own community a good deal, so fuck them all.

There is only so much you can do to try to keep people safe.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    134Comments

    2. 2.

      Chief Oshkosh

      “When it comes to BULLSHIT…BIG-TIME, MAJOR LEAGUE BULLSHIT… you have to stand IN AWE, IN AWE of the all time champion of false promises and exaggerated claims, religion.”
      George Carlin

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Gozer

      What I don’t get about this is why?

      The insularity of the community is in part a response to constant attempts of others to wipe them out. COVID has ravaged the Haredi community…why do this? Why knowingly engage in behavior likely to further the spread of something that has been killing off members of the community?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      Yeah, religion erases the sin of sociopathy, evidently. Just great.

      So, get this. One of California’s biggest superspread event offenders is Bethel Church in Redding–deep Trump country. They preach prosperity gospel, raising the dead, speaking in tongues, the whole catalog, probably snakes. And because they aren’t controlled by man’s pesky laws they’ve had troubles with law enforcement many times during COVID. Remember the guy who tried getting away from the FBI this week using a “Thunderball” underwater scooter gambit? They caught him and he has been charged with running a Ponzi scheme. The alleged victims? Members of Bethel Church.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      I wanted to see what “thousands” actually meant.  The place holds 7,700 people legally, so I bet that there could have been as many as 10k people.

      If one in a 1,000 100 is positive, then that could be 100 COVID-positive people in that room.  If we assume Hasidic populations have a higher rate because they won’t follow restrictions, then we could be looking at 200-500 people who came in COVID-positive.  Surely an extraordinarily high number of people are going to get sick, and possibly die.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jerzy Russian

      Eventually this will become self limiting.  The only problem is the spread to other people who did not attend these type of events.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Jerzy Russian: The people at that wedding won’t just have been exposed, but they will also surely have been exposed to very high levels of the virus.  Which leads me to conclude that they could get much more sick than even the average person.

      Yikes.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mary G

      Hoocoodanode:

      (WaPo) In scathing opinion, federal judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania

      The judge’s decision, which he explained in a scathing 37-page opinion, was a thorough rebuke of the president’s sole attempt to challenge the statewide result in Pennsylvania.

      Rudolph W. Giuliani, Trump’s attorney, personally took charge of the case and appeared at a hearing in Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday in an attempt to justify it. Five other attorneys who represented the president withdrew from the case.

      In his order, Brann wrote that Trump’s campaign had used “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations” in its effort to throw out millions of votes.

      “In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state,” Brann wrote.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NotMax

      Mom has stopped going to a nearby kosher supermarket (their produce really is so much better than at the regular supermarket) because some of the customers belong to the Hasidic sects which eschew masks.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Wolvesvalley

      @Mary G:

      I love this quote from the Washington Post story:

      Brann wrote on Saturday that Trump’s attorneys had haphazardly stitched this allegation together “like Frankenstein’s Monster” in an attempt to avoid unfavorable legal precedent.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jerzy Russian

      @WaterGirl:   I would think the rate is more than 1 in 1000.  Also, I assume this was all indoors with closed windows, given that is New York in late November.   What is generally the Hasidic’s view of hospitals?  Many of them will be seeing the insides of them soon,  assuming they don’t fill up.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Lawrence Sportello

      @WaterGirl:  NYC’s site (scroll down) shows Williamsburg with a positivity of rate of 2.98%. Assuming full legal capacity of 7700, that’s about 230 active cases at the wedding.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Starfish

      @WaterGirl:That is what they said. It was a 10,000 people event. The Orthodox community has been a significant portion of the outbreaks in New York because of their behavior.

      Here is a story from September.

      Here is a story from April about 2500 people going to a Rabbi’s funeral.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jerzy Russian

      @WaterGirl:   Yes, an indoor event with a lot of hooting and hollering.  If the numbers were really in the thousands, I think the odds that at least one person dies from COVID is 100%.   Likewise, the number of seriously sick people will easily be in the dozens.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Brachiator

      A Hasidic synagogue in Brooklyn planned the wedding of a chief rabbi’s grandson with such secrecy it was able to host thousands of maskless celebrants without the city catching on.

      This seems so stupid. And so ego driven. This need of the rabbi, perhaps, to stage an adulation fest, reminds me of Trump’s need for praise and to be seen as the Big Man.

      My impression of the best of Judaism is that there is much to put concern for human life foremost. This seems to disrespect that tradition.

      But also, getting down to brass tacks, how has the pandemic affected this community? Are we seeing a lot of community spread, hospitalizations, and deaths?

      And similar things are happening on a smaller scale all over the place. I keep seeing BBC news stories about secret rave parties being raided, and some reports that younger adults in Spain and France do as much as they can to flout restrictions.

      I sometimes think that this virus does not kill enough people, and not across a wide swath of all demographics, and so is not taken seriously.

       

      ETA: I do know one co-worker who had to kick his son out of the house. The kid is a nice guy, goes to college, and loves his family, but thinks he needs to party.  The co-worker, however, had to choose between his son and his aged parents, who live at home.  He said that it was an easy decision to make.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Another Scott

      @hitchhiker: The “conservative” Abrahamic ones seem to often have issues…  Reuters (from September):

      SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s latest COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a public backlash against conservative Christian churches for defying government orders aimed at preventing the disease’s spread.

      [image]

      Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon, who is the head of the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul, which is at the center of the new wave of infections, speaks to the media before being imprisoned in front of his church in Seoul, South Korea, September 7, 2020. Picture taken on September 7, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS
      At least a third of the 4,500 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the greater Seoul area over the past three weeks have been traced to church members and others who attended a Aug. 15 anti-government rally, the country’s largest cluster in months.

      Authorities said quelling the outbreak was hampered by some 650 church members and 7,700 protesters avoiding or refusing testing as of Tuesday, and more than 300 congregations breaching a ban on in-person gatherings.

      Mainstream Christian figures and conservative opposition lawmakers have criticised the Sarang Jeil Church at the centre of the latest COVID-19 outbreak and other churches for spreading fake news, aggravating the COVID-19 outbreak and depleting public resources.

      […]

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jerzy Russian

      Does anyone remember that superspreader event in a Korean church in the early days of the pandemic?  One woman apparently infected nearly 40 other people.   The same thing will probably happen in this event.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      chopper

      “Due to the ongoing situation with government restrictions, preparations were made secretly and discreetly, so as not to draw attention from strangers,” the paper reported in its Nov. 13 edition.

      well that’s good for the jews. thanks, assholes.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Mary G

      @O. Felix Culpa: Lol!

      C. Procedural History
      Although this case was initiated less than two weeks ago, it has already
      developed its own tortured procedural history. Plaintiffs have made multiple
      attempts at amending the pleadings, and have had attorneys both appear and
      withdraw in a matter of seventy-two hours. There have been at least two perceived
      discovery disputes, one oral argument, and a rude and ill-conceived voicemail
      which distracted the Court’s attention from the significant issues at hand.27

      Reply
    40. 40.

      dmsilev

      To be fair, large swaths society at large aren’t all that much better:

      As U.S. coronavirus cases soar toward 200,000 a day, holiday travel is surging

      But more than 1 million people still passed through the country’s airports Friday in the second-highest single-day rush of travelers since the start of the pandemic, even as air travel has dropped dramatically over this time last year. On the same date in 2019, more than 2.5 million people traveled through U.S. airports.

      The data on Transportation Security Administration screenings shows that many Americans are heeding calls for caution. But the fallout from this week is expected to amp up pressure on hospitals and health-care workers at a critical time in the pandemic. Hospitalizations have soared to all-time highs, pushing state after state to enact new restrictions such as mask mandates, curfews and renewed business shutdowns.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kent

      @Another Scott: Yes. They are all bad.  I grew up around the conservative Mennonite Church and even have some Amish relatives.   Trump is basically a mirror or looking glass that has exposed every single damn one of them as horrible sociopaths.  They are, to a one, all caught up in Covid denial and glorifying their religious defiance of pandemic rules.  Fuck all of them.  I used to have some tolerance of them.  No longer.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Sebastian: ankle trackers for all congregants coming out of churches that have been designated as covid-spreader zones.  Then the rest of us can get alerts if we’re anywhere near the fuckers. And yeah, the hospitals can bar their entry.  And anybody tampering with the tracker gets thrown in the slammer until the pandemic is over.

      Too fucking bad if they get the bug in jail.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Procopius

      @Ken: IANAL, but from what I have read about various lawyer scandals, I think it is nearly impossible to disbar a lawyer. Remember Orly Taitz? The Russian immigrant, self-taught in law, who passed the California bar examination, and made a name filing suits claiming Obama was not qualified to be President? I’ve always felt admiration for her, because not only did she pass the bar exam, she did it in a second language that she could not have used for long. Many judges threatened to sanction her, one actually did sanction her for $20,000, but she was never disbarred.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Nicole

      @dmsilev:

      To be fair, large swaths society at large aren’t all that much better:

      Yeah, I went to celebrate a birthday (outdoors, masked) on the Upper West Side today and there was a line a block long outside an Urgent Care Clinic that was offering Covid tests.  Plenty of people planning to travel,  I have no doubt.  Ugh.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      mrmoshpotato

      WHAT! THE! FUCK?!

      Just had to get married during a raging pandemic, eh?  Really?  And of course there’s consciousness of guilt here because – Organizers schemed to hide the wedding

      How incredibly fucking irresponsible and selfish.

       

      ETA – A Temple Full of Suicidal, Homicidal Sociopaths

      Fixed.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @Mary G:

      Somewhere there’s a straitjacket with Rudy Ghouliani’s name on it.  I wish this asshole could be stripped of his law license. He’s making a fucking mockery of our legal system

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Yarrow

      Given the Hasidic community’s general insularity, why don’t they have their own hospitals? Or do they? They can keep all their sick people together and stop infecting everyone else and overwhelming the other hospitals.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Yarrow

      @NotMax:

      some of the customers belong to the Hasidic sects which eschew masks.

      Why is this? Is it some religious thing? Can’t wear masks because it goes against their religious beliefs?

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Kent

      @Procopius:@Ken: IANAL, but from what I have read about various lawyer scandals, I think it is nearly impossible to disbar a lawyer. Remember Orly Taitz? The Russian immigrant, self-taught in law, who passed the California bar examination, and made a name filing suits claiming Obama was not qualified to be President? I’ve always felt admiration for her, because not only did she pass the bar exam, she did it in a second language that she could not have used for long. Many judges threatened to sanction her, one actually did sanction her for $20,000, but she was never disbarred.

      They get disbarred all the time for actual crimes.  If you get convicted of a felony it’s automatic.  But they almost never get disbarred for misbehavior in the courtroom.  Or general incompetence.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Yarrow:

      Why is this? Is it some religious thing?

      I’m curious to know why, too.  But my guess is: for the same reason that other religious sects are anti-mask: they wanna gather their flocks together, to keep indoctrinating them and collecting their receipts/tithes/whatever.  Can’t brainwash the sheep by Zoom as effectively.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Amir Khalid

      @Procopius:

      Dentist/real estate agent/self-taught lawyer Orly Taitz’s industry in acquiring three different sets of professional credentials is indeed admirable. Her industry as a wild-eyed birther kook, not so much.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Yarrow: There is a large Hasidic community in upstate New York (Rockland County, not that far upstate.) They have their own schools, but any children with physical or learning disabilities are sent to the local public schools, which are legally required to accommodate everyone. So they are certainly not averse to using public resources.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Procopius

      “Due to the ongoing situation with government restrictions, preparations were made secretly and discreetly, so as not to draw attention from strangers,” the paper reported in its Nov. 13 edition.

      You know, I’m so glad to see the correct word used (‘discreet,’ not ‘discrete’), I can forgive the dozens or hundreds who are going to get sick from that

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Kent

      @Yarrow:Why is this? Is it some religious thing? Can’t wear masks because it goes against their religious beliefs?

      I think it’s more that they live in a conservative bubble and they only consume conservative religious media which claims Covid is a liberal plot to destroy their religion by prohibiting them from going to church/synagogue and worshipping as is their God-given right.

      In other words, mask mandates are just the liberal “nose under the camel’s tent” that will lead to a slippery slope that ends in the government outlawing religion.

      They really believe that shit because their leaders tell it to them every day.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Mary G: There’s so much to savor in this opinion. If I were the lawyer on the receiving end, I would crawl into a hole, never to be seen again. Just one of many sick burns:

      Crucially, Plaintiffs fail to understand the relationship between right and remedy. Though every injury must have its proper redress, a court may not prescribe a remedy unhinged from the underlying right being asserted. By seeking injunctive relief preventing certification of the Pennsylvania election results, Plaintiffs ask this Court to do exactly that. Even assuming that they can establish that their right to vote has been denied, which they cannot, Plaintiffs seek to remedy the denial of their votes by invalidating the votes of millions of others. Rather than requesting that their votes be counted, they seek to discredit scores of other votes, but only for one race. This is simply not how the Constitution works.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      scav

      @O. Felix Culpa: Are they really going to bother to read it? They’re playing for effect in an entirely different court and on a different stage.  All they’ll hear is the blahblahblah of static as they cobble together their next bullshit-glitterglu-and-whoopie-cushion PR sparkler to amuse the addled toddlers and their tribal chief.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @scav: Fair point. Probably not. I was projecting a certain commitment to professional standards, which you correctly suggest…is not the point.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Brachiator

      @O. Felix Culpa:

      Rather than requesting that their votes be counted, they seek to discredit scores of other votes, but only for one race. This is simply not how the Constitution works.

      Lays it out plain!

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Kent

      @Amir Khalid:

      @Ken:

      I read somewhere (maybe here) that Rudy’s law licence is already suspended because he’s behind on his dues. Is that true?

      In the DC bar.  At least there was info circulated on twitter to that effect.  I don’t know how it works, if that affects his ability to practice in PA.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Wolvesvalley

      @O. Felix Culpa:

      Footnote 118 on page 31 is delicious, too.

      118 Curiously, Plaintiffs now claim that they seek only to enjoin certification of the presidential election results. Doc. 183 at 1. They suggest that their requested relief would thus not interfere with other election results in the state. But even if it were logically possible to hold Pennsylvania’s electoral system both constitutional and unconstitutional at the same time, the Court would not do so.

      The bolding is mine.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      E.

      @Kent: No, they *can* be disbarred for actual crimes. And most likely a felony would do it but not always. At least when I was practicing, most disbarments occurred from stealing money from clients — that’s the one super big no no. Any felony would have to be reported to the jurisdictions you are barred in and would practically certainly result in a hearing, but I think an attorney could keep his/her license after some felonies, particularly non-violent drug felonies. They’d be on a short leash though.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Ivan X

      @GenXFiles: Please do not paint all of us with the same brush. I can’t tell you why us non-Hasids also believe in that God, but we do. Shades of grey exist in the world.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Almost Retired

      This is the Hassidic sect (Satmar) featured in Deborah Feldman’s book (and fictionalized Netflix series based on it): “Unorthodox.”

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Jeffro

      Pat Toomey comes out swinging as he heads into retirement, practically begging trumpov to just give. it. the fuck. up. already.

      Good luck GOP!

      you’ll never free yourselves from the orange moron!!

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Kent

      @E.: I stand corrected.  I think what I read was that 99% or so of disbarments were for actual crimes committed by attorneys as well as for stealing money from clients, which is, of course, also a crime.  That sort of thing.  Not for being a dick in court.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Aziz, light!

      @chopper:

      well that’s good for the jews. thanks, assholes.

      “The jews,” dude? All of us?

      You’re a bigoted moron. Go light your fucking tiki torch.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      E.

      @Kent: Yeah, being a dick in court will get you yelled at, you and maybe your client sanctioned, and can get you hauled into a really uncomfortable hearing, may even in extreme cases get you a suspension, but probably not disbarment. Being super incompetent can do it though, I think. You will be required to have proven that incompetence beyond reasonable doubt however . . . .

      Reply
    90. 90.

      E.

      @Aziz, light!: I think this person meant that the sect in question were “assholes” because what they were doing would be attributed to all Jews. As in, “thanks a lot, asshole, you just made my life harder.”

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Leto

      If this was already spoken about here, apologies:

      Trump Appointee Unconstitutionally Interfered With VOA, Judge Rules

      The chief executive over the Voice of America and its sister networks has acted unconstitutionally in investigating what he claimed was a deep-seated bias against President Trump by his own journalists, a federal judge has ruled.

      Citing the journalists’ First Amendment protections, U.S. Judge Beryl Howell on Friday evening ordered U.S. Agency for Global Media CEO Michael Pack to stop interfering in the news service’s news coverage and editorial personnel matters. She struck a deep blow at Pack’s authority to continue to force the news agency to cover the president more sympathetically.

      Actions by Pack and his aides have likely “violated and continue to violate [journalists’] First Amendment rights because, among other unconstitutional effects, they result in self-censorship and the chilling of First Amendment expression,” Howell wrote in her opinion. “These current and unanticipated harms are sufficient to demonstrate irreparable harm.”

      There’s a lot more at the article, but this is another area where I hope smart agency heads will be appointed.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Chetan Murthy

      @E.: It’s wrong to single out even Hasidic Jews for this.  There have been numerous incidents of Christian churches doing exactly this, right down to Fucking Catholic churches doing open masses in SF (and IIRC, a fucking (unfuckingbelievable) *wedding*).  And I’m sure that if I were to look around, I could find Hindu temples and Muslim mosques that were equally (criminally) stupid.

      The problem here is religions (and cults) that refuse to submit to modern science and public health practices, not any particular sect or cult.

      Believe in whatever Sky Father, Mother, Family, non-Family, or whatever you want: but when the government comes calling, you don’t get an exception because of that belief.

      Picking on any particular religion for this is foolish, and, yeah, also bigoted.

       

      P.S. And just to be clear, *my* faith, “Rabid Atheism”‘s only tenet is that all you God-botherers (of whatever stripe) were all dropped on your heads multiple times as infants, and hence are suffering from mental defect.  But I’m not ableist: as long as you abide by the laws, I’m good.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Mary G

      @Amir Khalid: Even the Republican whose 9/10 rating Jeb objected to dunked on him:

      Hey Gov, 20 years ago tomorrow, I was on the 19th floor of the Miami-Dade Govt Center protesting for your brother at the Brooks Brothers Revolt. I’m thrilled I got a 9/10. Cut me some slack and please clap!
      — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) November 22, 2020

      Reply
    96. 96.

      O. Felix Culpa

      Another nugget:

      That Plaintiffs are trying to mix-and-match claims to bypass contrary precedent is not lost on the Court. The Court will thus analyze Plaintiffs’ claims as if they had been raised properly and asserted as one whole for purposes of standing and the merits.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      scav

      @Kent: I’ve got the vague impression it doesn’t actually rule out his being able to go through the motions of lawyering, it just adds another inexactitude to the pile of verbiage they filed.

      some info here in tweets further down.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      West of the Rockies

      OT, but I haven’t seen Adam here in these promiscuous parts since election.  Any word on the big galoot?

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Bill Arnold

      @Gozer:

      The insularity of the community is in part a response to constant attempts of others to wipe them out. COVID has ravaged the Haredi community…why do this?

      It’s not just insularity. Some of these communities probably most, are Republicans so reliable that they make white evangelicals look like traitors to the Republican Party. Their information feeds are filtered, but they end up effectively huffing a lot of right wing propaganda. There may also be outgroup anti-masker stuff targeted at them; haven’t looked.
      The Satmars in particular at least used to be and I think are very Republican. Story, from old memory:
      My mom was working the polls near where I grew up, Dem at the desk next to a registered Republican Nearby, within short walking distance, was a Satmar yeshiva, since abandoned and in ruins. A group of young men with an older leader showed up to vote, clearly from dress and beards from the yeshiva. They were instructed to vote Row B (or whatever the Republican voting party line was that year). OK, fine. One of the young men volunteered in chatting that they had been in Brooklyn in the morning, and were heading upstate. This was clearly a case where a group was voting three times; the two poll workers looked at each other, rolled their eyes but there wasn’t much to do. This suggested an utter disrespect for secular law, though, and it appears it hasn’t changed.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Benw

      I guess we’re about 2 weeks out from these assholes screaming that COVID isn’t real at NYC nurses right up until the nurses can get them sedated for the ventilator. Sweet

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Mary G

      @Wolvesvalley: I still love this one:

      There have been at least two perceived discovery disputes, one oral argument, and a rude and ill-conceived voicemail which distracted the Court’s attention from the significant issues at hand.27

      IANAL, but even I know judges are extremely irritated by shit like this.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Another Scott

      @debbie:

      LOLGOP (based in Ann Arbor) isn’t having it:

      Trump lost the state by more than 150,000 votes. They're talking about a dispute that involves at most 400 votes.

      We had 10,225 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday in Michigan & all Republicans are doing about is trying to stop our governor from doing anything to prevent the spread. https://t.co/NvVrNTOliR

      — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) November 21, 2020

      It’ll be over soon, but Donnie and the Teabaggers are going to try to do as much damage as they can before they slink away.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      TS (the original)

      Has anyone mentioned the G20 – seems they found their soul after trump wandered off to golf finding listening to what is happening in the world related to covid – just too hard.

      The world has become a much worse place in the aftermath of trump. I doubt it will ever recover.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @O. Felix Culpa: Thanks SO much for linking to a motherfucking pay site. Don’t care if it is the WaPo. The goddamn opinion is public record, how dare that moneygrubbing bazillionaire asshole Bezos charge to see it? May all his (unmanned) rockets crash & burn.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Redshift

      @dmsilev: From the TPM article about Wisconsin:

      in some instances by objecting to every ballot tabulators pulled to count.

      Sounds familiar. There was a Twitter thread a while back from a nonpartisan observer in Detroit, I think. One of the things she recounted was the point at which the GOP observers switched from scrutinizing the process to just lodging a protest for every ballot. She knew this was an explicit strategy because she overheard then on a call to headquarters being instructed to do it.

      Just another in their long list of tactics designed to delay counting of mail ballots so it would look like they were “ahead.” And illustrative of how they attempted to paint the later count as suspicious, when what was really suspicious was their deliberate effort to cause that.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Patricia Kayden

      Talking about sociopaths.

      If Kyle Rittenhouse was Muslim, the police would have killed himIf Kyle Rittenhouse was black, the police would have killed himIf Kyle Rittenhouse was Latino, the police would have killed himKyle Rittenhouse is alive and out on bail because he is white.— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) November 22, 2020

      Reply
    116. 116.

      patroclus

      Sidney Powell, the “Orly Taitz” of this cycle, was just on Newsmax with Mark Halperin and threw out many other ludicrous allegations in yet another bizarre performance that I just watched.  Among these included an allegation that Brian Kemp is in on the conspiracy in Georgia to deny Trump his rightful win, that Bernie Sanders was similarly the victim in 2016 of the very same conspiracy and that he was told about it and did nothing, that precisely 35,000 votes were added all over the country for every single Democratic candidate in every election by Dominion (which isn’t even used in all such elections) and that they will be filing a massive “Biblical” lawsuit next week (maybe Monday, possibly Wednesday, hopefully by Friday) in Georgia but possibly everywhere else that will blow everything up.  I’m not sure if I could follow all of her allegations (Hugo Chavez was brought up a time or two) , but that’s the latest gist.

      She also doesn’t think much of Senator Toomey or Judge Brann.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Seriously, fuck each and every single one of them, and I legit hope a bunch of them get sick and die. I am tired of being the bigger person, and these folks stay within their own community a good deal, so fuck them all.

      There is only so much you can do to try to keep people safe.

      If only people like this– all the “I’m not gonna give in to fear!”– were only a threat to themselves

      Reply
    128. 128.

      zhena gogolia

      @West of the Rockies:

      You didn’t miss it, it never appeared. Maybe he’s just depressed.

      The rosy scenario I heard from someone here is that he might be having job opportunities opening up now that we’re about to have an honorable president.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      CatFacts

      For those who want to read Washington Post articles without a subscription, private browsing mode is your friend. So is clearing cookies before and after reading the article. That should work for O. Felix’s link above.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Mary G: I think about her dying of the bug, and I pray for this consummation, to be devoutly wished.  Thoughts and Prayers, Kelly.  Thoughts and Prayers.

      Reply

