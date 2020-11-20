I know Rachel isn’t everyone’s cup of tea (that’s okay — more tea for me!), but this is a powerful message about what’s at stake when people decide they’re bored with the pandemic.

As a natural-born homebody and introvert, I suspect I’m having an easier time than most weathering the social distancing and lack of galivanting, and even I’m fed up after eight months, so I get the restlessness. The approaching holidays are making it worse. So I needed to hear Maddow’s message, and maybe you do too. Open thread.