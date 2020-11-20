Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Stay Home (Open Thread)

I know Rachel isn’t everyone’s cup of tea (that’s okay — more tea for me!), but this is a powerful message about what’s at stake when people decide they’re bored with the pandemic.

As a natural-born homebody and introvert, I suspect I’m having an easier time than most weathering the social distancing and lack of galivanting, and even I’m fed up after eight months, so I get the restlessness.  The approaching holidays are making it worse. So I needed to hear Maddow’s message, and maybe you do too. Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      donnah

      I’m a huge fan of Rachel Maddow and I watched this live last night. She’s very private, so this was a huge deal for her to make this public statement and I admire her all the more for doing so. She feels very strongly about how Covid has wracked this country since the beginning, so this must be nearly driving her mad.

      I sent her my best wishes, as have thousands of other fans, and I hope Susan recovers completely and soon.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Hildebrand

      It’s gutting that they have had to go through this ordeal. Then again, its gutting each time I have heard from those who have likewise gone through this – some not with happy endings, at all. Back in April and May I was getting calls at least once a week describing such heartbreak and helplessness (I am a Lutheran pastor in Detroit – we suspended in-person worship in March, our leadership has agreed with me that we will not go back until March or April). I am thankful that most of the folks in Detroit learned early on not to mess around with this.

      The most heart-rending part of where we are right now is that the people who need to hear Rachel’s story the most are precisely the people who won’t listen to her.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Raven

      So how do you feel about a gathering of 8, outside, masked with proper food protocols? Asking for a friend.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Moar You Know

      I had to be the asshole to put the kibosh on several family member’s plans this holiday, and I will have to do it again for Christmas.

      That’s OK.  I’ll be a living asshole and everyone else can cuss me out as much as they like.  I’ll enjoy it.  Truly.  I’ll be alive, they will be alive.  That’s all I want; me and mine to cross the finish line, alive.  They can call me all the names they want so long as that’s where we all end up.

      So how do you feel about a gathering of 8, outside, masked with proper food protocols? Asking for a friend.

      @Raven:  That exact scenario was the really hard one (my wife’s family) that I had to put the kibosh on.  No way.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      VeniceRiley

      This perfectly encapsulates my feelings of anxiety as my future wife heads into a prison every day for work. They just did change the masks policy maybe 10 days ago? She was exposed to a positive coworker, isolated 2 weeks ending today, and is fine.  No idea if she’s pos or neg. No testing done. I just …. UGH!

      Oh and I got turned down for the J&J trial because I am emigrating out of the country.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I got my last round of edits for the book coming out at the end of March. I can’t do them for more than an hour at a stretch because I get irritated. She can make all the wording changes she wants at this point. I detached from that book months ago. I don’t want to have to go through the Word doc and accept them one by one, but if I accept all, I’ll for sure be sorry.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Phylllis

      Things I thought I’d miss but really haven’t: shopping/browsing for clothes/shoes, etc.; going to the movie theater.

      Things I kind of miss but can certainly live without until conditions improve: going out for breakfast on the weekend.

      What I really missed & hope doesn’t close down again: the public library.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Hungry Joe

      I’d like someone to explain why they HAVE TO go to a bar. Or a restaurant. Or a social, even family gathering. Not “want to real bad,” or “My sister will never forgive me if I don’t,” but HAVE TO.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ruckus

      @Hildebrand:

      You can’t teach people who do not want to learn. People who think they have a clue, who think that the color of skin is inverse to the color of money, and that money is by far the most important part of life. They are actually lifeless beings who do the same things as everyone else, with the exception of actually attempting to be humans. Their goal seems to be money changers/hoarders as the minimum and maximum parts of living. A waste of food, oxygen and space who look at anyone without their views as not worthy of living. Their world is dim, senseless, devoid of possibilities, limited to what has been, never to what can be, they have no vision of a future, only a broken past.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ruckus

      @Raven:

      Given what we know, given the phase of the pandemic, my choice would be no way. It’s just not worth the risk. And I’ve taken plenty of risk in my life. I used to road race motorcycles.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Almost Retired

      We’re trying to figure out what to do with our youngest spawn, who is coming home to Los Angeles from college on the Central Coast next week for good (graduating).  Do we wear masks at home for 14 days and generally confine him to his room?  Or have him go live with his older brother nearby and wait out the vaccine?  As far as I can tell, when he gets up in the morning, he’s committed to social distancing and reasonable safety measures, but by mid-afternoon, he’s bored with it all and ready to hang out with friends.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mary G

      Wow, such a great human being we elected:

      At least 37 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed this year, most of them Black and Brown transgender women. It’s intolerable. This Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor their lives—and recommit to the work that remains to end this epidemic of violence.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 20, 2020

      Reply
    19. 19.

      danielx

      @Betty Cracker:

      Noted. As a dyed in the wool introvert, staying home is not a big problem for me. Have a Kindle, have family, have cats (okay, they’re family too), access to music of every kind, medications as needed (h/t Snoop Dogg), and no medical conditions requiring appointments. Getting out of house periodically for mental health reasons can be handled with a walk or drive. It’s annoying but not critical not to be able to see or talk to people outside the household, and missing Thanksgiving isn’t a big thing. Even less than usual, since a lot of inlaws have turned into Trumpistas for whom I have little patience.

      On the other hand, I can understand the flip side. One of my best friends is a Jersey Italian (originally) and an aggressive extrovert; this level of isolation causes him almost physical pain.

      ETA: @Raven: don’t do it. You’ve gotten this far and next year will be better.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      narya

      Not going anywhere, not seeing anyone. At all. Not thrilled about going to pick up a turkey tomorrow (which will head straight into the freezer), even–gonna pull out the N95 for that one–and it’s an OUTDOOR market! Gonna sound weird, but I’m planning on cleaning a lot this weekend, doing some cooking, and then doing a binge-watching marathon over the four-day holiday–four-and-a-half-day, if I can get this one thing done at work. Trying not to worry about friends and family–older nephew called the other night and we had to change the subject from Covid early on; he’s young and thinks he’s invulnerable, though he’s not being a complete dolt. I told him to stay away from my parents, though.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MomSense

      The dilemma many of us face is that we are forced to choose between income to support ourselves and our families or being safe.

      I would gladly stay home, but without any kind of financial assistance, it is impossible.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WereBear

      Mr WereBear has a chronic illness, and he’s subject to year-round cabin fever as a result. Fortunately, we enjoy each other’s company, AND can separate sufficiently when we both need alone time, as we do.

      The Orphan’s Thanksgiving and Couple Christmas (one each of the two best holiday buffets in the area) will both be off-limits to us now, which really really sucks… but as Rachel points out, getting sick with COVID sucks far more.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Would like to hear those who have large public microphones and are most passionate about staying home shouting a tandem message about relief for small businesses (restaurants, bars, retailers, service and affiliated vendors) and workers being meaningful and immediate.

      “I know it’s hard but we have to do it to save lives” is a meaningless platitude that doesn’t pay rent/mortgages, utilities or current debt service. It doesn’t replace lifetimes of investment in developing skills, creating markets or maintainingdreams. It is a phrase that could represent a rocky shoal that can wreck a Biden presidency and American society itself.

      Want those restaurants, skills and experiences there when this hellscape  is done? Reach out now.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Hildebrand: not Missouri Synod, I assume, or you would be posting at RedState and not here.  Since we signed our God-sharing arrangement, do you get many Episcopalians at your services?

      @Raven: yeah, like YOU have friends!

      @VeniceRiley:

      I am emigrating out of the country.

      To where? #jealous #wellmaybedepending on where

      Reply
    29. 29.

      TriassicSands

      Raven:

      Wouldn’t it be healthier if everyone stopped trying to find a way to do something that is inherently risky? No holiday. No gathering. Nothing is worth killing another person so unnecessarily.

      Recently, reading BJ comments, I was struck by what seemed to be repeated comments that seemed designed to make people feel lonelier. I heard the same thing on the radio, where a guest finished explaining how her family was not going to meet for Thanksgiving this year. Then, the host said something like, “Yes, but it’s going to be really painful, isn’t it?” The horse is already dead, stop beating it.

      In October, people were treating a missed Halloween as if that were a real tragedy, when the tragedy would be killing people unnecessarily or having a child suffer long-term disability because of infection.

      Recently, a poll reported that 40% of Americans were going to gather for Thanksgiving regardless of the pandemic. That level of stupidity and denial is horrifying. And it is going to kill people. Many people.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      narya

      @MomSense: I work with folks who must be in-person–my agency is doing >700 Covid tests/day, targeting some ofthe most vulnerable folks in the City–and I am so grateful to them, and to you. The least I can do is stay the hell at home, out of the office so they can distance more, and so I’m not part of the problem. Thank you again.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @danielx: I miss travel, and watching a football game in place where somebody else would cook and bring me a cheeseburger, but by and large, I’m good.

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: the smaller space will improve his writing. I thought/assumed he and Yglesias were partners/part owners in Vox, interesting that they’re both gone after such a relatively short time.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Almost Retired

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:  The returning spawn is leaning towards staying with his older brother, because there will be no meddling parents or other adult supervision.  We are having him get tested on campus before he leaves, since it’s easier to get tested there than it is to line up in your car at Dodger Stadium and wave at the news crews.  We’ve ruled out sending him to live with his 87 year old Grandmother in Iowa :)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WhatsMyNym

      @Raven:   The current rule in Washington state is now Outdoor Social Gatherings shall be limited to five (5) people from outside your household.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Yarrow

      @Raven:  Unless all 8 people already live together in the same household, then it’s a no. Too many people and too risky. People will have to go inside to use the bathroom. Some people may get careless. Not worth the risk.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      justawriter

      “Not everyone’s cup of tea” sums up a lot of the problems with getting an effective opposition in this country. It’s like every lib demands a prominent speaker address every problem the precise and exact way they would if they had been bothered to actually you know, speak out on an issue. Going back to the late Molly Ivins and Ed Schultz, Keith Olbermann, Air America, Maddow, … if libs put in half they time criticizing conservatives that they do their own media figures, Fox News would be smoking rubble by the end of the month. (not all liberals, not all media figures, YMMV)

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Eljai

      @Phylllis: I miss my trips to the library too.  My local library is doing curbside service, but I miss exploring shelves of books and pulling one out to see if it speaks to me.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      JoyceH

      According to breaking reporting, the Republican legislators from Michigan are going to the White House to tell Trump they would follow the law and award the electoral vote to the winner of the state’s popular vote, Joe Biden. Heh – they could have tweeted that, but how often do you get to see the Oval Office?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      TriassicSands

      @MomSense:

      That is the real dilemma. I feel for anyone in that position. It’s why we needed a massive second stimulus/aid package months ago.

      Good luck to you, and try to be as safe as you can be. My sister, who has co-morbidities and will be 70 in a few months, finally retired from a job that put her at some risk. Her son and I breathed a huge sigh of relief when that happened, but we both felt she had unnecessarily waited too long. Sadly, many people have no choice. That breaks my heart.

      But it’s not hopeless. Just protect yourself as well as you can.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Phylllis: Things I kind of miss but can certainly live without until conditions improve: going out for breakfast on the weekend.

      I would say take out for lunch or dinner is almost as good as dine-in, I would say take-out is 75 or 80% as good. But breakfast? Take out breakfast just doesn’t cut it, IMHO. Especially since the morning is the time when I’m least likely to want to cook, and most of all, clean up, for myself. How the hell my mom made all that bacon and kept the kitchen spotless, I don’t know.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Raven: A relative asked me the same question about a “work thing in the park”.  I replied that while I knew she would take all precautions, she would be put in positions where others’ not taking precautions forced her to either compromise, or be “the asshole”.  And that’s a no-win situation.  So she shouldn’t go.

      Obviously you cannot decide for your friend.  But this situation doesn’t go on forever.  To paraphrase John Kerry in the Winter Soldier hearings, “Who wants to be the last one to die from a curable disease?”  The vaccination is coming; every one of us who can, should and must hunker-down and just wait for it, b/c now we know there’s an end-date to our torment.  Some of us cannot hunker-down (MomSense is right), and those of us who can, MUST hunker-down for them, too.  The fewer of us there are, out-and-about, the safer people like MomSense, people like my lovely mailman, will be.

      For myself, I was planning on going to the optometrist next week (before T-day) but as the cases rose here in SF, I decided “no way mang”.  It can wait until spring.  Or July.  If I hadn’t already decided, Rachel’s video would have convinced me.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      JMG

      Me and Alice for Thanksgiving. It’s not ideal but really, it’s a long weekend with a big meal in it. Certainly that’s not a painful risk-reward decision at all. Christmas if my son and his fiancee can’t come from New York (they’d planned to come for several weeks) will be very hard on Alice and no treat for me, but it looks like that’s how it’s gonna play out. Over in France, daughter pretty much confined to her apartment right now. Lockdown might end Dec. 4, or be extended, probably the latter. She’s just hoping she’ll be able to go to a friend’s house for Christmas dinner there. I should note new infections have dropped 50 percent there since their second lockdown started. Schools open, bars and restaurants closed. What a concept!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Mary G

      @Mary G: More:

      To transgender and gender-nonconforming people across America and around the world: from the moment I am sworn in as president, know that my administration will see you, listen to you, and fight for not only your safety but also the dignity and justice you have been denied.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 20, 2020

      I read these and imagine Twitler flying into a rage.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Martin

      I much prefer the glasses and no makeup Rachel (everyone needs some makeup on TV, but minimal). You can tell that even after all these years, she’s not really comfortable with the full getup. Let Rachel be Rachel.

      Ms Martin made her last grocery store run for the time being at barely light oclock this morning. We’re set up for about a month – I sense a lot of beans and rice in our future. We’ll deliver or curbside from here out.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      MomDoc

      @Almost Retired: Our 18-year old is coming home this evening from Miami. We are putting him in his room for 2 weeks. He is getting tested Wednesday, eating Thanksgiving in his room, and studying for finals the next week. Luckily for us, he’s perfectly happy to chill in his room so I expect he won’t mind for the first week. The second week will be more of a challenge. We sent him a face shield and more masks (N95) for the trip home.

      The university is doing a good job of surveilling their students — my son has been tested regularly and has been contact-trace tested a few times on top of that. If only everyone could do that…

      ETA: He is home until January 21st so he will have plenty of time to roam the house!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      marcopolo

      I spent over an hour (mostly siting & waiting in a room w/ my mom pre-surgery) & rode in an elevator (by myself) yesterday for the first time since March as she had knee replacement surgery (long story short, the Dr–who did her other knee 5 years ago–is retiring & it was now or a new person we’ve never met). We’ve both been strict about quarantining since then. After she was wheeled off to surgery I got the hell out of there & will only be back for her discharge. It was not a comfortable experience though there were actually very few folks (other than the staff) around since the hospital is severely limiting who can enter. I suspect she’ll be one of the last folks to have elective surgery procedure for the next 4-6 months as two other of the major hospital groups in our area have already cancelled them.

      The thing that pisses me off the most right now Covid related is we have had great vaccine news. We now know we will have vaccines that work well in quantities available for just about everyone come May. With a clear end in sight it drives me crazy that there are folks out there who won’t be able to man up, get with the masking & social distancing protocols, and tough it out until then. And yes, I realize there are a lot of folks who are in dire financial straights, are no longer food secure, are now homeless or about to be evicted. But I wish those folks would focus their ire on the Republicans in DC for not providing the necessary stop gap financial aid needed for, once again, the next six months.

      Finally, I really do not understand why there is not a group of folks tasked by the D party leadership to hold a daily press conference pushing this issue. Every day they could showcase people from around the country who have lost/are losing their jobs/businesses, their homes, their ability to feed themselves. I mean fuck, put these people & their Covid related challenges front & center on the steps of the Capital in DC.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      C Stars

      @Phylllis: I actually miss shopping far more than I thought I would. Starting in March we switched to all delivery, and it’s kind of depressing to make do with whatever weird substitutions you get every time, not to mention that TJ’s does not do instacart or deliver, and that’s where I’ve been doing most of our family’s shopping for the last 10 years. When things loosened up a bit here in CA, for about the last month, I went to Target and also Trader Joe’s  a couple of times and was amazed that I could choose exactly what I wanted, what I needed to make my favorite recipes with, etc. I had even decided when I had a spare moment to go to my favorite thrift store for some clothes shopping…now that’s not going to happen. Instead I am going nuts on thredup.com (online thrifting) and have recently received a batch of wacky holiday sweaters. Not something I would normally buy but the pandemic has altered my taste in clothing toward the absurd.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ken

      @hueyplong: LOL, Josh Marshall tweets that Biden is considering Merrick Garland for Attorney General.

      Political prognostications always remind me of Henry IV pt 1.

      GLENDOWER. I can call the spirits from the vasty deep.

      HOTSPUR. Why, so can I, or so can any man; But will they come, when you call for them?

      For calling spirits, substitute “guess the nominees”.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      MazeDancer

      @narya: Just a suggestion, but you might want to cook the turkey, eat as much as you want, and then portion the rest into freezer packets.

      That way the turkey will make you happy everytime you eat some.

      Because thawing out a big ole frozen turkey is no fun.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Phylllis

      @Eljai: Our library system restarted inside browsing a few weeks ago. I haven’t been in because I’m still working through my stack of reserved books. My husband says it’s never very busy and everyone follows the rules. Book people for the win.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Martin

      @Steve in the ATL: Ms Martin has raised the idea of emigrating as well. I doubt it’ll happen, but that shocked me. I’m open to the idea, but I never thought she’d go for it.

      I’m sure she’s thinking NZ – english speaking, non-fascist-curious. I’d be more open – any french or english speaking would be easy. I think Japan would be wonderful. I’d be pretty happy with Scandinavia, but that could be a bit rough weather-wise for my SoCal raised wife.

      But dreaming of such a thing during Trump and Covid is very different from doing it after those things are gone. If nothing else, gives us some vacation ideas for the future.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      C Stars

      @Mary G: These tweets made my day. My elementary-school  kid is nonbinary, and a very real nightmare for me during the Trump years has been that lgbtq+ kids would be kidnapped from their parents via the courts or some awful de Vos scheme (though she was for the most part totally ineffective in implementing any policy).

      To go from being threatened and demonized to acknowledged, honored, protected…wow. I had no idea how much those words would mean to me until I read them.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Phylllis

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I enjoy fixing breakfast on holidays. Like Thanksgiving, I’ll fix bacon and french toast mid-morning and then we’ll eat our dinner late afternoon. But any random Saturday? I want someone else to fix the grits & eggs & patty sausage and refill my coffee cup.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      bluefoot

      @Raven:  I think it depends on the people. I have some friends who are habitually careful (they’re all trained to properly use PPE, not touch things, etc since they are all bench scientists or doctors) who I’d trust to get together with. But we’d still keep it limited, time-wise. But some others, even if we were outside, no.

      About Rachel Maddow: I hope the message gets through to some people. One of the things about COVID is that it’s so pernicious. I know someone who was fine in the morning and died later that day in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. I know a young guy, healthy, who got COVID, was on a vent for a week, recovered, was sent home and two weeks later was back on a vent. He eventually recovered. Someone else I know wasn’t too sick but is now a COVID long-hauler – persistent cardiac and lung issues, plus some neurological symptoms. His wife never got sick.
      Once the prevalence rate is high enough, there’s no way to avoid exposure if you’re out in public and indoors (grocery shopping, etc). It’s scary.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Ken

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: How the hell my mom made all that bacon and kept the kitchen spotless, I don’t know.

      She cleaned when you were at school?  That’s what mine did.

      BTW my sister bakes bacon, three pounds at a time, at a relatively low temperature. She uses a rack over a shallow baking pan to catch the fat.  It works nicely.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Phylllis

      @C Stars: I do miss poking around in the housewares department at TJMaxx and Tuesday Morning, but with the way the stores and aisles are laid out, not going to chance it. Ordering microfiber cleaning cloths from Amazon is just not the same as ‘finding’ them buried under nine other things at TJMaxx.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Hoodie: I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t even need to run as an indie. I’d bet Ann or Tagg or the Dancying Horse could take out Mike Lee. For reasons I can’t quite compute, those 33 year-old unqualified judges mean more to Mitt than his dignity. Much less the Constitution.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Redshift

      @Raven: If you can’t get them to stop it, then I guess I would convey how much you care that they really mean masks and food protocols — no sitting close together when they have masks down for eating/drinking, no shared serving utensils, etc.

      My local family is doing pick-up of food from my parents and everyone going home to eat. Unless my covid test comes back negative, I won’t be the one doing the pickup. If we’re organized enough there my be an extended family zoom. We had talked earlier about eating together outdoors if the weather was warm enough, or having dessert wearing sweaters if it wasn’t, but that was abandoned as things have gotten worse.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Martin

      @Hoodie: Nobody is beating Mitt Romney in UT. And Mitt is tacking right where voters want him to be. They’ve been increasingly Dem-curious during the Trump era because they find him to be abhorrent, and anyone so obviously in the pocket of Catholic/Protestant groups is not a friend of Mormons.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @JoyceH:

      Heh – they could have tweeted that, but how often do you get to see the Oval Office visit a known, multiple superspreader site in the middle of a pandemic?

      Ficksed.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Phylllis

      @Martin: I bake mine in the oven a la Ina Garten, but am going to give this method a try. Will report upon awaking from the likely ensuing bacon coma.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      MisterForkbeard

      @SiubhanDuinne: I’m waiting for the furious insistence that Garland will have to recuse in investigations and cases against Trump and McConnell because they stiffed him on the Supreme Court.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Redshift

      Rachel’s commentary was wonderful and sad. The one thing I loved that she expressed is that whatever you think, it’s not about you being brave and toughing it out, because you don’t get to decide who gets sick. We’ve had plenty of “you don’t want your grandmother to die,” but I think that’s a little too indirect, especially since the odds of any given person you know getting it are low enough that it can seem like it’s not really affecting you. The reality is that if you take chances, you’re rolling the dice on people around you getting infected, and the only way to avoid that is to protect yourself from getting infected and spreading it.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Hildebrand

      @Steve in the ATL: We are actually one of a small number of 100% African American congregations in the ELCA – aka, the Whitest Denomination in America.

      Since we have gone on-line for worship we have been starting to draw from a much larger pool of folks – not just Detroit.  Not many Episcopalians in the mix, though a regular from Manchester, UK is Anglican.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Yarrow

      I think there’s going to be a run on paper products. I went to Costco a few days ago and they were limiting paper towels to one package per account. Not one per person and no doing two transactions and getting two. They even took a package out of the cart of someone in line near me who had two. There were no toilet paper on the shelves at all. Overheard the guys restocking things saying they had none left in the back either.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      C Stars

      @Phylllis: Ha! Yes, I find amazon shopping singularly unsatisfying. But, of course, better than risking the unmasked yahoos you come across at about every store these days. I was telling my husband about my last trip to TJs…a man with a bad cough pulled his mask down in order to blow his nose. Everyone within a ten foot radius scattered, but my god, I felt bad for the employees.

      On another note, got tested yesterday…

      Reply
    81. 81.

      mali muso

      @Yarrow: Yeah, I was at Costco earlier this week and while they still had some TP on the shelves, the “limit 1 per customer” signs were back out as well as the list of items they are already sold out of posted at the entrance.  We have 2 Costco-sized bundles that I squirreled away in the garage this summer in the event of another run on them.  I think we are good for about another 6 months!

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Ken

      @Redshift: The reality is that if you take chances, you’re rolling the dice on people around you getting infected

      The Twilight Zone adaptation of Richard Matheson’s “Button, Button” has a depressingly accurate (IMO) view on that aspect of human nature.

      (It’s one of the few Matheson adaptations that I like more than the original story, which I find too much like the Monkey’s Paw.  There was also a movie version, but the less said about that the better.)

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Dan B

      @Raven: Are you sharing a bathroom?  Will you run the fan non-stop and tape the switch on so that some well meaning, but forgetful, person doesn’t turn it off?

      Will all the food be hot, no exceptions?

      Are people asked if they will be okay accepting the risk that someone will get sick as a result?  (Some people will show up if invited in order to not hurt feelings.  Some people never speak up and others are passive aggressive which can wreck the mood.)

      Have people been asked – individually, off the record – if they would prefer to wait until next year?

      Ie: due diligence.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Martin

      @Phylllis: It’s basically foolproof. And because you don’t preheat the oven, it’s basically one step. Turn on oven, throw it in there, timer goes off, eat.

      The cold oven keeps the bacon from curling by heating it evenly.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Betty Cracker: We switched to this a few years ago, largely because my wife was taking up too many stove burners.  I use parchment paper so I don’t have to clean all the grease off the Silpat, but we haven’t noticed a difference.  Maybe it’s because we are 1,900 feet above sea level and you are 0?  Or does that only affect cakes, biscuits, and brownies?

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Fair Economist

      @hueyplong:

      LOL, Josh Marshall tweets that Biden is considering Merrick Garland for Attorney General.

      Unless we win both Georgia seats, hell no, because McConnell will never approve a replacement on the DC Circuit. It was his blanket filibuster of THREE nominees for that that drove Reid to eliminating the judicial filibuster.

      Reply

