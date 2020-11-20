There sure are a lot of Republican geriatrics contracting COVID. Rick Scott is 67. Giuliani’s son, not a senior citizen, was at the batshit crazy press conference in a small room with his dad, and the son is positive. So, none of Trump’s crack legal team can be part of the effort to steal the election by pressuring Michigan legislators to do (exactly what? I dunno.)

Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows sidelined after the election by coronavirus so Dave Bossie stepped in to guide strategy. Then Bossie sidelined by covid, and Rudy Giuliani became front man on election battle. Now Giuliani can’t be in the room because his son has the virus. https://t.co/oFMZBxH8Hl — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2020



Even with the level of care they’re going to get, odds are that one of these guys is going to either be debilitatingly sick or die. And one of those guys could be a senator, in a state that might not be flippable in an ordinary election, but specials are, as we all know, special. Or, perhaps a couple of them are senators who will be in the ICU for months, thus denying McConnell a majority even if we don’t completely flip Georgia.

Anyway, thoughts and prayers.