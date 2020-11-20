I’m generally unconcerned about the legal battles or the orange disease’s attempts to thwart democracy. But in my quiet moments, I think about a scene in the Thomas Crown Affair, when Catherine Banning realizes the “failed” theft attempt was really a distraction.

Catherine Banning: What makes you think they failed? Maybe it was a successful robbery. Maybe they were setup to fail.

Detective McCann: Why?

Catherine Banning: Diversion, make a lot of noise over there so over here in this room you can take a hundred million off the wall and waltz right out the front door. Oh that’s good.

So I needed to listen to Bauer today.

