Open Thread: Bob Bauer Legal Briefing

Open Thread: Bob Bauer Legal Briefing

193 Comments

Biden-Harris 2020

I’m generally unconcerned about the legal battles or the orange disease’s attempts to thwart democracy. But in my quiet moments, I think about a scene in the Thomas Crown Affair, when Catherine Banning realizes the “failed” theft attempt was really a distraction.

Catherine Banning: What makes you think they failed? Maybe it was a successful robbery. Maybe they were setup to fail.
Detective McCann: Why?
Catherine Banning: Diversion, make a lot of noise over there so over here in this room you can take a hundred million off the wall and waltz right out the front door. Oh that’s good.

So I needed to listen to Bauer today.

Open thread

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    193Comments

    1. 1.

      Brachiator

      But in my quiet moments, I think about a scene in the Thomas Crown Affair, when Catherine Banning realizes the “failed” theft attempt was really a distraction.

      Trump ain’t that smart.

      But I take your point.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Barbara

      @Brachiator: CNN had an item making the point that the FBI has started asking more questions about Giuliani’s relationships with Russian intelligence. It wouldn’t surprise me if Powell has sketchy relationships of her own considering her connection to Flynn. So it could be Trump’s lawyers who are driving this train for their own self-interest

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Bnad

      Despite Bauer’s confidence I’m not confident at all that this election won’t get thrown to the House.  Pence will be presiding in the vote counting on Jan 6th and there are an infinite number of ways he can prevent the gears from turning in that joint session.  Even if a handful of R senators join with Ds to vote down objections, Lindsay Graham will second an infinite number of objections from House wingnuts and, after the joint session extends into the wee hours of Jan 7th, Pence’s declaration that the joint session is deadlocked and unable to count the electoral votes will sound reasonable to the casual observer.  Then the election gets thrown to the House.  Trump reelected.

      I really do think that is the endgame Trump is planning here.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      natem

      Really, too many people are panicking right now, but might I suggest instead have a good laugh at the clown show that is this farce of a “coup” by Trump and Giuliani. And then, when they’re done, go out and dare these Republicans to cross that line and find out what happens next.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Gin & Tonic

      Another R Senator starts searching for his spine.

      While the president has the right to legitimate legal challenges, responsible citizens cannot let the reckless actions by him and his legal team stand. Republicans have an obligation when the subject is of such importance to challenge demagoguery and patently false statements.
      — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) November 20, 2020

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Emma from FL

      @Bnad: this is the verbal equivalent of the famous cartoon of two scientists looking at an equation that has “and here a miracle happens” in the middle.

      Michigan is not going to overturn the vote. By law, they can’t. If the state GOP gets cute, the governor can summarily act to enforce the law. The officials of several other “close” states have already announced, basically, that the result it what it is.

      And the House would have to accept the charge. It. Ain’t. Gonna. Happen. All it would do is lead to “hello, President Pelosi.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Matt McIrvin

      @natem: In the contingent election that happens if nobody has a majority, the vote is by states– each state delegation gets one vote, so Trump would win on a party line because the Republicans have more states.

      But that’s presuming it gets to that, which is really questionable in many many ways. The vote to decertify an elector, for instance, is not by states.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      TS (the original)

      @Gin & Tonic:

      When I read Rick Scott’s message about covid

       I want to remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others. Wear a mask. Social distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did,” Scott said. “As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year. But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance. We will beat this together, but we all have to be responsible.

      my first thought was – they have seen the writing on the wall and are suddenly transforming into the band of solid respectable gentlemen who will hold this leftist president to account.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      patrick II

      @Brachiator:

      Don’t underestimate Trump’s low cunning.  He is unbound by principle and that is a bigger advantage than we give credit for.  He does things that we, whose imaginations of the possible are bound by law and decorum, too often don’t see coming.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      natem

      @Matt McIrvin:

      If it even got to that point she just wouldn’t swear in the GOP House members. I mean, the FTFNYT would tsk tsk her for it, but if the GOP is willing to go that far to salt the earth, I don’t see how she has any other choice.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Shalimar

      @natem: The House vote would be one per state, not one per representative.   It is a legitimate fear if it gets that far, but it isn’t going to get that far.  Just one state legislature voting to send an alternate slate of electors would trigger protests on a level we have never seen before.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Brachiator

      @Bnad:

      Despite Bauer’s confidence I’m not confident at all that this election won’t get thrown to the House.

      Not going to happen. Trump has no case. And Pelosi can block GOP engineered nonsense.

      Also, technically in some situations the election is thrown to the Congress. The Senate votes for vice president and the House votes for president.

      But again, Trump has no case. This is all a tiresome distraction.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      danielx

      @TS (the original):

      they have seen the writing on the wall and are suddenly transforming into the band of solid respectable gentlemen

      Never happen.

      Highlight of the morning: being treated to the inevitable chorus of lying meows about imminent starvation while making ham, cheddar, red onion and red pepper omelets.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Gin & Tonic

      Presenting the legal profession in its best light.

      OMG. The affidavit Sidney Powell and others are hyping when they say many precincts in Michigan have more votes than actual voters is …. based on data from Minnesota.https://t.co/0nBQDX4nOf
      — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 20, 2020

      Apparently someone somewhere used “MI” for Minnesota and nobody checked.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Another Scott

      @TaMara (HFG): I thought I was seeing it live, but it looks like I was about 30 minutes behind.

      He’s good.  Didn’t answer leading questions in a way to box in the Transition.  Laid out a clear and compelling case the way a good lawyer should.

      They’ve got this.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Benw

      Trump is too dumb to plan things. We did what we had to do, which was vote in historical, record-setting numbers so that all this dumbfuckery is well under the margins. We kicked his ass! He’s got 79M forks in him.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      hedgehog the occasional commenter

      Thanks for this, TaMara.  Good to see calm and reason again.  Agree that there is waaay to much “OMG NOTHING MATTERS WE’RE DOOMED” of late.  We have to keep an eye on the Rs–but screaming panic won’t help us.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      trollhattan

      Four years behind schedule, but I’ll take it: NPR on the top of the hour news used the “L” word to describe Trump’s election claims.

      Anybody else concerned about Pompeo’s shenanigans in Israel? We’ve been greenlighting any and everything Bibi and the ultra orthodox settlers want to do four years running and I don’t see any of that being reversed. Long game, I think Pompeo is endearing himself with our fundies for a 2024 run, because they lurve themselves some good old fashioned hegemony in the Holy Land.

      Pence running doesn’t worry me, but Pompeo does. He’s deeply dangerous.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      ArchTeryx

      @Omnes Omnibus: To reply to you on the dead thread, BJ has respite posts, travel posts, pet posts.  I’ve seen BJ get into serious doom cycles but NOTHING like the full time gloom on LGM or Daily Kos (at least on the rec list).  LGM especially looks like an unholy cross between Chicken Little and Eeyore runs the joint.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      JPL

      @TaMara (HFG): Just trying to prepare ourselves.      (kidding)

      Rudy provided evidence of over votes in Michigan by using information from Minnesota.    hmmm

      And once again, I’m late to the party.  Gin and Tonic beat me, but still kinda funny.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kay

      Sen. Lamar Alexander
      @SenAlexander
      ·1h
      My statement on the presidential election.

      Weak and full of weasel words. Still coddling the cult leader.
      It’s too late anyway. The Republican Party joined many of the sleazy Trump team’s lawsuits seeking to throw millions of votes in the trash and seat their cult leader. That’s on the record.
      It was never just Trump. The Republican Party has been endorsing, promoting and joining in this every step of the way.
      In Pennsylvania, Trump and the Republican Party wanted to throw out 600k legally cast ballots and disenfranchise 600k Pennsylvania citizens, by fiat. The Republican Senator of Pennsylvania? He was on board for that.
      They won’t even defend their constituents let alone the rest of the country.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Citizen Alan

      @TaMara (HFG): It is an unavoidable side effect of living in Trump’s America, which is like being trapped in an episode of The Walking Dead, except the zombies are just smart enough to pass for human so they can vote against measures to halt the zombie apocalypse.

      I’m 51, and for the first time in my life, I’m thinking of buying a gun. Not because I want to join in any future leftist revolution, but because I live in Mississippi, and I am genuinely worried that I might be assaulted by a Trumpist if I were in a public place and somehow revealed that I was a liberal Democrat.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Loviatar

      The Magician’s right hand.

      I have a friend when younger used to work as a magician’s assistant. She told me when you go to a magic show if you want to figure out the tricks, do not watch the Magician’s right hand, do not watch the assistant, do not become distracted by the patter or anything the magician says or does to take your focus off the left hand. That is the hand he uses to lift your wallet, that is the hand he uses to take your watch, that is the hand he use to slip a card into your pocket. That is the hand that performs the trick. She said most good magicians are almost ambidextrous.

      Trump was for 4 years the Republican’s right hand. Trump has distracted the American people and the world while McConnell, Republican and right wingers around the world (Putin, Erdoğan, Likud) stole America’s wallet, standing and reputation. Trump blustered, yelled and tweeted and while he did so, America, Europe and those who wanted a better world lost more than we realize.

      Suggestion, don’t let the Magician’s right hand (Trump) continue to be a distraction, focus on the left hand (McConnell). Defeating him in Georgia would be a start.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      randy khan

      @Bnad:

      I think you should calm down.  If they’re deadlocked it doesn’t go to the House; it’s President Pelosi.  You only go to the House if there is an actual tie among the EVs cast (with two candidates who get EVs, which is the case here).

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Brachiator

      @patrick II:

      Don’t underestimate Trump’s low cunning.

      This is a good point, but I don’t underestimate Trump at all. He exhibits all the low cunning and brutality of a low level mobster.  He is unimaginative and often telegraphs his moves in his tweets and at his rallies. If stymied, he just tries again.

      And he only succeeds because he has a compliant GOP leadership behind him.

      There’s another factor that helps him, related to issues you note. There are people who think that Trump could not possibly be bad, because he is white or a successful businessman, or because a president not named Obama must clearly be honorable.

      And of course there are people as lacking in principle as Trump who are happy to get what they want anyway they can.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kay

      Keep in mind too- one term failed President Donald Trump is very, very unpopular in many, many areas of this country but there is no where where he doesn’t get at least 1%.

      The Republican Party also would have thrown out Republican votes, if it meant they could install their cult leader for a lifetime term.

      They’ll throw anyone’s vote out. It’s risky to let them anywhere near a polling place, as we have learned.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      randy khan

      @Matt McIrvin:

      You only get to that if nobody has a majority of the EVs actually cast.  It doesn’t happen if the House and Senate can’t agree on the number of EVs for each candidate.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      patrick II

      Andrew Giuliani, Rudy’s 34 year-old son who works at the White House, tests positive.  Andrew attended Rudy’s press conference yesterday.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      TaMara (HFG)

      This thread is worth a read. I’m inclined to agree with his assessments.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Brachiator

      @randy khan:

      You only go to the House if there is an actual tie among the EVs cast (with two candidates who get EVs, which is the case here).

      I thought the election goes to Congress if no candidate gets a majority of 538 electoral votes, which could happen if you had a strong third party candidate in the mix. Not just ties.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      MomSense

      @TaMara (HFG):

      Trump definitely has criminal exposure, but I’m hesitant to buy in to the Trump is doing x but he’s really trying to accomplish y. Trump said he wouldn’t accept the results if he didn’t win.  He has said he wants not just two terms but he’s owed a third at least for the time wasted on Russia Russia Russia.  He told us what he would do.  He told us why.  He’s doing it.  The fact that he is really bad at his coup attempt doesn’t mean it isn’t a coup attempt.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      trollhattan

      @Baud:

      He certainly doesn’t have Trump’s comic stylings but has plenty of Trumpian bluster while being an order of magnitude smarter. He also shares Trump’s contempt for the half+ of America who didn’t vote for them and for the media (recalling the blank map gotcha). Despite whatever they taught him at the Point, he rejects constitutional order.

      If I were going to the sports book today, he’d get my money as the ’24 nominee. The head pile of goo won’t be their pick–I can’t imagine what he’s going to be like healthwise in four years, presuming he’s not dirt farming.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Amir Khalid

      @patrick II:

      I would fear neither Trump’s low cunning nor his lack of scruple. They don’t work on people unafraid of him or his celebrity, and his imminent defenestration has emboldened people against him. Also too, he’s been regularly shooting himself in the foot at least since September, e.g. by appointing Rudy Giuliani to lead his post-election lawsuit campaign.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Brachiator: Right, but it’s if no candidate gets a majority of electors appointed, which is 538 only if they’re all appointed.

      The distinction is important because one story that’s been going around lately, as supposedly the actual preferred strategy of Rudy’s team, is that they prevent anyone from getting 270 by preventing electors from getting seated at all, triggering the contingent election.

      But that won’t work, because what you really need isn’t 270, it’s a majority of electors appointed. For Trump to get that by just knocking out swing states, he’d have to take out ALL SIX of the states under contention.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Peale

      @Gin & Tonic: Does he then go on to tell anyone what the patentently false statements are? If so, its kind of worthless.  “Yeah, I’m against lying just like I’m against pushing old ladies down staircases for walking too slowly.  The president is lying when he says he won the popular vote, but that spiel about George Soros and Chavez is also false, and I’ll say so, even if I know that 80% of my voters think that.”

      Reply
    75. 75.

      trollhattan

      @TaMara (HFG):

      Heh

      I will allow that he’s also a whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft bitch who no doubt is just throwing a wicked pout fest & trying to give a tiny-hand middle finger to the whole country for pure spite, without a single thought for the dead & dying

      Had to double-check whether this was “the” Edward Norton. This is the sort of coastal elitism I can definitely support.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Mike in NC

      As long as Fat Bastard is still breathing, he’s not going to allow any of his henchmen like Pompeo to muse about replacing him in 2024. He is highly unlikely to be in any condition to run himself. He’s been hiding not just his tax returns and every other type of record, but his health is problematic.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Shalimar

      @Geoduck: Pompeo is smart and shameless and pretty clearly a sociopath.   Listen to Pence’s bullshit.  His shtick is to give a long-winded, rehearsed answer to every question with no regard to what he is asked.  He isn’t bright at all.  He doesn’t bother to think about anything.  He doesn’t actually answer questions, so he doesn’t need to know anything.

      Pompeo could run a dictatorship or a brutal gestapo.  Pence was born to be an ineffective lackey.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud:

      They have a lot of dangerous people. But I don’t see anyone who can match Trump’s populist style.

      I agree. I also think we underestimate the “he’s a businessman” appeal because it’s such transparent nonsense. But a lot voters are really fucking dumb, and all trump’s flashy vulgarity– not just the game show, but the plane, the helicopter, the signs on buildings owned by other people, the garish McMansion in Florida, even the dumb bragging– reads to a lot of people a lot more like success than actual success in business did for Mitt Romney or Ross Perot.

      I’m not an MBA, but if you really wanted to run the country like a business, wouldn’t you shut down Alabama and Mississipi as inefficient operations, merge Idaho and Montana into Washington state, Wyoming into Colorado and fold both Dakotas, Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa into a single subsidiary run out of the Chicago office? Not that I’m trying to push any red state buttons, or anything.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      randy khan

      @Baud:

      It depends on how you’re counting.  (I know, I know.)

      If the EVs simply don’t get counted, Biden is up now by 76 EVs, and the supposedly disputed states total 79.  So take any one state off the table, and Biden would have the most votes even if the other states don’t cast votes.

      If all the states cast EVs, then Biden can lose any two of the supposedly disputed states (and can lose three if it’s Arizona, Nevada and either Georgia or Michigan) and still win.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Mary G

      OMG. Trump's lawyers filed an affidavit claiming statistical irregularities proving election fraud because they *confused Michigan for Minnesota*They thought "MI" = Minnesota (it's MN), and then compared a bunch of results in Minnesota to Michigan population statistics. https://t.co/nu9FMgSuqY— Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) November 20, 2020

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Barbara

      Notwithstanding my comment above about the potential ulterior motives for players like Giuliani (as in, not being investigated as a Russian asset), it does seem to me that the most likely explanation for this assault on the electoral process is Trump thinking this is like every other transaction in his life, where he just takes what he can get away with and he really doesn’t care if he transgresses ethical, contractual, regulatory or other lines that are supposed to apply under the circumstances.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      zzyzx

      I get the occasional gloom and doom. We’re in a bad place as a country and I don’t see an easy way out of it to where we have a conservative party that I disagree with on gun control and taxes but is out to win by convincing people.

      On the other hand, one lesson of this month is that we don’t have the brown shirts. Every time they’ve tried to present a show of force, their numbers have been insanely small. There are a few people that we need to watch out for, but it’s not nearly as bad as I feared.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      patroclus

      @TaMara (HFG): I heard somewhere that the first rule about Edward Norton tweets was not to talk about Edward Norton tweets.

      On topic, Presidential elections always “go to Congress” in that they have to approve the results.  In 1876, even after the impasse and the creation of the Electoral Commission and the Hayes-Tilden Compromise, it still had to be approved by Congress, including the Democratic House.  Then, Speaker Randall deliberately overcame all dilatory tactics to get House approval, even though Tilden was declared the loser.  Now, Speaker Pelosi would not do that.  The result will be President Pelosi.  There is a zero chance that Trump will ever be approved by the House for another term.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      zzyzx

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: the celebrity culture means a lot. Trump has become a pop culture shorthand for “successful businessman,” and that gave him some stupid advantages that can’t be easily replicated. It’s like how a large percent of the population probably assumes that Alex Trebek was an expert on everything because we internalized him always having the right answ… errr question in his hand.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      randy khan

      @Brachiator:

      Hence the parenthetical about having only 2 candidates with EVs.  If there are three or more, then you go to the House if the leading candidate doesn’t have a majority.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      zhena gogolia

      @trollhattan:

      I don’t think Pompeo is at all smart. Maybe smarter than Trump, but not “orders of magnitude.” And Pence’s charisma completely escapes me, but he is “orders of magnitude” more charming than Pompeo.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      meanwhile, this seems like an unwonted loss of Grifterella’s oh-so-studied composure

      Ivanka Trump @IvankaTrump 15h
      This is harassment pure and simple. This ‘inquiry’ by NYC democrats is 100% motivated by politics, publicity and rage. They know very well that there’s nothing here and that there was no tax benefit whatsoever. These politicians are simply ruthless.

      This could make things awkward if Vanky and Kellyanne run into each other in the hallway

      George Conway @gtconway3d ·14h
      So please tell us what consulting you did that was legitimately worth $747,622 to the family company you already worked for. If this is “harassment, pure and simple,” that should be pretty easy to explain.

      Ragnarok Lobster @eclecticbrotha
       Is she scurred? I think she scurred.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      zhena gogolia

      Thank you again for this Bob Bauer briefing. I watched the whole thing and it was balm for my soul. I wasn’t even irritated by Michael Fucking Shear, and it was nice to hear Jennifer Rubin. Much better than the questions Biden got yesterday.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      zhena gogolia

      Biden tapped Marcella Nunez-Smith, an expert on health care inequality, to help lead his COVID advisory board. That puts the fight against the virus in devastated Black, Latino and Native American communities smack in the center of his pandemic response. https://t.co/orQkXqUMlp— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 20, 2020

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Kay

      southpaw
      @nycsouthpaw
      1h
      Giuliani’s son — a public employee — endorses the effort to steal the election and destroy American democracy in his bio

      It’s really such a pleasure to contemplate no longer having to pay the low quality hires for the no-show jobs.
      These are the best jobs any of these people will ever get. They’re unemployable without the incredibly low standards of the Trump Administration and the GOP.
      No one should hire them, either. They won’t leave even after they get fired. Who wants or needs employees like this? They do nothing for the salary and then stalk you when you fire them.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      n Catherine Banning realizes the “failed” theft attempt was really a distraction.

      The looting of the public treasury was already done. I am more than a little convinced the Senate is balking at a second stimulus because Trump and his spawn embezzled so much of the first.

      The current theft is Rudy Oozliune and Bannon scamming Trump of the money Trump scammed from his base.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      jonas

      @zhena gogolia: Oh, Pompeo’s no dummy. First in his class at West Point, Harvard Law, etc. But he’s a greasy, self-righteous, fundamentalist thug who I’m sure has posters of Pinochet and Franco plastered all over his man cave at home and dreams of ruining the world so as to bring on the rapture quicker.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      The Moar You Know

      I’m 51, and for the first time in my life, I’m thinking of buying a gun. Not because I want to join in any future leftist revolution, but because I live in Mississippi, and I am genuinely worried that I might be assaulted by a Trumpist if I were in a public place and somehow revealed that I was a liberal Democrat.

      @Citizen Alan: Have you ever owned or shot a gun before?  If not, I think this is a really poor idea NOW.  You need to train up on how to shoot, not just get one, cram some bullets in it and think you’re good to go.  You’ll be far more of a danger to yourself than any aggressor.

      If you have owned or shot one before, get your ass to the gun range and rent a few and spend some time shooting them before you get one.  I recommend a revolver, they don’t jam.  They’re also very safe to carry on your person if you leave it on an empty chamber.

      If you haven’t, well, do the same thing.  Go to a range that offers rentals, get in a basic firearms class, and start learning.  If anyone asks why you’re there (they won’t) just say you’re terrified of socialists.  Don’t purchase anything for a while.

      Don’t bring one of those into your home without a very complete understanding of how they work and how to use them SAFELY.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Kay: Giuliani’s son also has The Bug

      Tim O’Brien @TimOBrien 57m
      Life comes at you fast.
      And Andrew attended Rudy’s crowded, mask-free — and sweaty — presser yesterday.

      Andrew H. Giuliani @AndrewHGiuliani · 1h
      This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.

      my schadenfreude can only go higher for this pair of goons

      Reply
    108. 108.

      patroclus

      @yellowdog: No they don’t.  They go to the special one-vote-per-state rules only after a motion to proceed to that is passed by majority vote.  And, technically, they don’t have a motion to proceed motion unless a specific House Rule providing for that is passed by the Rules Committee; otherwise it would take a 2/3rd’s vote.  The House Parliamentarian would probably allow Minority Leader McCarthy to present a “privileged” motion taking that down to a majority vote, but, then again, it would require a majority vote.  If, however, Speaker Pelosi merely refuses to convene the House or if she entertains multiple adjournment motions for days leading up to 1/20, it could also “not proceed” to the Special Rules.  And then, even if they actually get to the Special one-vote-per-state Rules, the House still has to approve the results by majority vote.

      Georgia just certified Biden’s W!!!!

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Kay

      Lauren Windsor
      @lawindsor
      ·57m
      This morning, I asked
      @SenMikeShirkey
      if he would honor the will of Michigan voters in his meeting with Trump today. He responded by singing a hymn about being persecuted:

      They’ll happily throw out the votes of their own constituents if it means complying with the demands of Donald Trump.
      Your vote is never safe with these people again. They’ll throw out anyones on orders from a sleazy real estate developer and cult leader. No free will, no independent thought, no agency. He barks an order, they jump.
      He won’t defend the people of Michigan. Too scary.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Peale

      @Kay: Ugh. This news makes me feel old. I can remember feeling sorry for that kid when Rudi and his mom were going through their divorce and he basically wanted nothing to do with his children and was very publicly shunning them.  Great. I want backsies on my emotions 20 years ago.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      JanieM

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I also think we underestimate the “he’s a businessman” appeal because it’s such transparent nonsense.

      Agreed. My mother wasn’t dumb (she died last spring at 96), but she also wasn’t astute politically, or very well informed, especially in her later years. She said to me sometime in 2016, “Well, maybe he’ll do a good job, because he’s a businessman.” I went on a rant like you wouldn’t believe, partly because I knew that someone else close to her must have said that, and I was furious about that. Besides the fact that he wasn’t a good businessman, the government isn’t a business. Not to mention that Clickbait is so vile that if my mother had ever really understood who/what he was, she would have run in the other direction so fast you wouldn’t have seen her going.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Barbara:

      as in, not being investigated as a Russian asset

      Rudy may be getting investigated, but I doubt for that. Too many skeletons in too many closets. I think the FBI’s NY Field Office is completely corrupt, and I think Giuliani has been in the Bratva’s pocket for decades. His enthusiasm for eradicating the Italian Mafia in NY somehow paralleled the rise of the Bratva. And while Putin may shy away from wetwork on Americans in America, those guys just don’t care.

      I hope I live long enough for this to all be unearthed like the John Connolly/Whitey Bulger connection. But I am not optimistic.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      The Moar You Know

       

      Pence was born to be an ineffective lackey.

      @Shalimar:  Damn.  I laughed because it’s true, but that’s an insult with some sting.  Gonna try to remember that one.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Kay

      Manu Raju
      @mkraju
      ·1h
      Rep. Kay Granger, a senior Texas Republican, told me this when asked about Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results.
      “I have great concerns about it,” she said. “I think that it’s time to move on.”

      But she won’t do anything about it, because she is fundamentally a person who takes orders from any sleazy, half ass dictator who happens to wander on by. A weak person. A person who was ripe for the plucking by an authoritarian, even a comically inept one who was just soundly rejected by the American people.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Well, in fairness, the two-letter state abbreviations can be confusing to the uninitiated:

      AL stands for Alabama

      Oh. I thought AL was for Alaska.

      No. Alaska is AK.

      It is? I always thought AK stood for Arkansas.

      Unh-unh. Arkansas is AR.

      Hmm. I thought Arizona was AR.

      Nope. Arizona is AZ.

      Okay.

      No. That’s Oklahoma.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      zzyzx

      @Kay: even speaking out against it in tepid terms helps. The only danger was Trump building momentum and having everyone go along. The longer it takes without him getting wins, the fewer and fewer allies he has, and the easier it is for people to peel off and be, “Trump? I don’t think I’ve ever heard of that person before.”

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Kay

      @Peale:

      he basically wanted nothing to do with his children and was very publicly shunning them

      No, you can easily reconcile that. The fact that these people are the worst parents in the world is directly related to the kind of people they raise. So it is and was tragic.
      But no longer our problem. They’ll have to sort out their fucked up families without a fat government salary and fake “position” like the rest of us do.
      Rudy’s many, many, many family problems are no longer our problems.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      patrick II

      @Brachiator:

      He is unimaginative and often telegraphs his moves in his tweets and at his rallies.

      And people don’t believe it’s going to happen anyhow. I watch some MSNBC shows at night and for at least the first two years the experts, who have all of the knowledge of law and government in the world, would tell us “This can’t happen because of [fill in the appropriate law or authority] will prevent that. It is difficult to believe the choices of an insane person, nor the power of the presidency and sheer bullying to carry those choices out. If we have a functioning democracy, his erratic behavior only works in the short term, but it has been a closer call than we like to admit, and damage done does not bode well.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      trollhattan

      @jonas:

      Pretty much my take, and I think that combo is just what Republicans have come to love. Imagine if Ted Cruz had been trained to kill.

      IOW don’t take eyes off him after he’s out of office.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Kay

      @Peale:

      It DOES explain a lot of the clinging and frankly stalker-like behavior of these people though- this is it for them. This is as good as it gets. From here get some shitty fake job at one of the thousands of Right wing grift operations. He’ll be begging for 2 dollar donations from Trump supporters the rest of his adult life.

      “800% Matching!”  That’s his next career.

      I still think we should tow their cars. Probably behind on payments anyway.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Kay

      @Peale:

      It DOES explain a lot of the clinging and frankly stalker-like behavior of these people though- this is it for them. This is as good as it gets. From here get some shitty fake job at one of the thousands of Right wing grift operations. He’ll be begging for 2 dollar donations from Trump supporters the rest of his adult life.

      “800% Matching!”  That’s his next career.

      I still think we should tow their cars. Probably behind on payments anyway.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Ramiah Ariya

      I think the Biden team may be missing the larger freakout about this. Amy Klobuchar and Bob Bauer seem to be focused on what this circus means for Biden alone.

      However, that is not the only issue here – the issue here is that the Republican party seems to be inventing ways to overturn the vote, and have already identified major gaps in the process – gaps that again seem to rely on norms than anything. Along with the media’s coverage of this, to an outside person it seems like Trump has actually found actual paths, legitimate paths by which he can keep power.

      I am not just talking about Fox News – the front page of WaPo today has a long article about the President using his power to remain in office – but reading through that article the tenor seems to be that all this always existed, and the Trump team is actually just doing something normal. By relying on “historians” to warn about this, the media acts as if this coup attempt talk is just hysteria by the pointy heads.

      I think Democrats should chuck this talk about “undermining people’s confidence in democracy” – the average Republican party voter could care less, and it is very, very wrong of the media and Democratic politicians to not talk about THAT development. Similarly the lines written about how the world’s dictators will be emboldened and so in is just BS. These have no relevance or appeal in an argument – the Republican party is now willing to remain in power forever if a coup is what it takes, and that, to them, is the LOGICAL culmination of where politics has been going for the past several decades. They, again, could care less about what effect this has on authoritarians elsewhere.

      Without attacking Republican voters and their behavior, and by focusing on the narrow issue of Biden taking over, Democrats are missing the big picture.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      trollhattan

      And in COVID news, stores are wiped clean of toilet paper [sorry] and sheriffs are climbing over one another to loudly proclaim they will not be enforcing the 10-5 curfew, because freedom, and how do these not-law abiding fuckers keep getting reelected?

      That’s it from Liberal California.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      patrick II

      @Amir Khalid:

      A thing we don’t really talk about when talking about people’s courage is mortgages.  Most of these civil servants, even the high ranking ones, have mortgages, families, and children.  They are deeply invested in a life and family outside of their government jobs and did not expect to sacrifice it all to simply do their jobs — to tell the scientific truth about a disease, or global warming, or a Alabama hurricane drawn with a Sharpie.

      I wish they would stand up to him more, but they shouldn’t have to take back a hurricane warning or lose their jobs.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Bnad: In the words of Attorney Doucette, whose video on this subject I watched on John Scalzi’s site, you are an idiot.

      ETA: You are cordially invited to crawl into a closet, curl up into a semblance of a fetal position, and whine your arse off. Just make sure to close the door so you don’t bother anyone else.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      dmsilev

      In other news, Georgia just officially certified Biden as the winner there. Trump can request a recount, but they’ll just run the same ballots through the same scanning machines, so it won’t change anything.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Kay

      Manu Raju
      @mkraju
      ·4h
      Many Rs back Trump’s effort to delay state certifications. Asked if his state should delay certifying the election, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar said: “I believe it should.” And when asked if he supports state legislature naming own electors, he said: “I do.”

      Just amazing. The Republican Party supports installing a President who wasn’t elected.

      The next question to ask them is if they now no longer recognize term limits. If they don’t comply with elections why would they comply with finite terms? Why would anyone bother having another election if the Republican Party can just throw out the results?
      Have they thought through this new dictatorship plank of the GOP platform? It effectively ends elections.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      patroclus

      @Ramiah Ariya: Fox News has actually been pushing back against Trump’s efforts to steal the election; it’s really only been NewsMax and OAN that have joined in.  Even Tucker Carlson called out Sidney Powell last night – he said that he offered her a full hour to actually provide the evidence about her Hugo Chavez theory that Dominion is owned and operated by the Venezuelans and George Soros (which she has refused to do) and she declined, tweeting today that he was rude and arrogant and insulting.  He even said that he’d give her a week’s worth of broadcasts to lay out the evidence about her conspiracy theories.

      I disagree with your thesis – the Dems are playing this right and they’ve even got Tucker Carlson to agree.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Kay

      @Ken:

      They’ll never get real jobs. They were raised to believe they were entitled to these jobs. Hence the screaming hissy fits and stalking the US public insisting we have to continue to employ and pay them.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Dan B

      @TaMara (HFG): Fascinating hypothesis.  This desperate gamble on fooling American citizens ties up  some loose ends.  It also suggests why Trump is bunkered in the White House instead of making plans to sneak of the country from Mar A Lago.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Peale

      @Kay: The next step is to do the same for Senate candidates, I’m sure.  Just declare that the normal errors that are found in any election make it impossible to elect Governors and Senators. Throw out Tammy Baldwin and just put in your own GOP Senator from Wisconsin.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: If you wanted to run the country like a business, you’d shut down or sell off the non-producing parts to create a leaner, more profitable organization. That’s not a strategy I’m really fond of, though.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Another Scott

      @The Moar You Know: A couple of quick stories (I’ve related before):

      My life-member-of-the-NRA uncle was cleaning several of his rifles one day and on one particular rifle the cleaning brush didn’t go in as far as it should.  Hmm…  Pressed harder, bang.  Luckily, it only grazed his finger.

      He took us out in the country to a friend’s house to fire his collection of pistols (with hearing protectors) at a backstop.  We were maybe 20 feet away, firing .44s, .45s, etc.  Once a mangled slug ended up at our feet after bouncing back from the backstop.  We backed up another 6 feet or so…

      At that same shooting trip, I pulled the trigger, no boom.  I pulled it again, no boom.  My uncle very carefully took the gun away from me, fired it another couple of times with no boom, then carefully unloaded the bullet.  We carefully buried it.  (It seemed like an inadequate solution to me, but what are you gonna do?)

      Guns are dangerous.  Even people who have been around them for decades make mistakes* (the cleaning).  Even when you don’t make a mistake, bad things can happen (the dud bullet could decide to go off later, a weird ricochet could get you).  They’re a bad idea to have at home.

      Cheers,
      Scott.
      * – Yes, he did things wrong (gun should have been unloaded, he should have checked that it was unloaded).  But humans do things wrong – they’re human.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Trump is Trump.  He is acting like himself, the way he was always going to act.  Don’t overthink it.  He is going to try every way he can think of to cheat and overturn the election.  All of them.  It’s not a strategy, or a plan, or even a sign of desperation, not in the ways we think of it.  (He is desperate, but that’s a separate issue.)  To Trump, this is common sense levels of obvious.  Of course you refuse to concede, file every lawsuit you can think of, try to convince officials to stop the vote or substitute electors.  Of course you try to directly ask the Supreme Court to overturn the election results.  I’m sure he intends to try bribing electors.  He’ll ask Mitch McConnell to overturn the election by parliamentarian trick.  I’m sure he has already asked for a military coup and will ask for one again.  He does not grasp the idea of ethics and morals are for suckers.  He doesn’t even feel the need to hide most of it, because it’s so obvious to him that anyone with half a brain would try every option, and equally obvious that he deserves to win.  He’s already asked Barr to arrest Biden twice, and Barr couldn’t come up with anything.  These aren’t schemes, they’re just obvious things to try when you have no moral limiters.  He has probably floated the idea of assassination and been disappointed when no one would bite.

      Trump didn’t invent this stuff, either.  Extreme, Democrats-are-never-legitimate level sore loser tactics have been ongoing.  Refusing to concede and challenging results is a thing they do.  What is different about Trump is that he’s stupider about it than any Republican until now.  Trump is going to lose.  He is going to try every single possible way of overturning the election, and they will turn to shit just like his law suits have.  Just like every elected Republican could have told him it would go, if they weren’t scared of the Republican voting base’s favorite hobby of anonymous death threat phone messages.

      This isn’t the beginning of a new phase of American politics where Republicans refuse to concede.  It’s a demonstration of why Republicans don’t drag it out nearly this far, because it won’t get Trump anywhere and might put him and his team in greater legal jeopardy.

      I submit one thing in particular to consider:  Who is in charge of Trump’s legal operations now?  Rudy Giuliani.  This is not a step in anyone’s diabolical plan.  The only justification for putting Rudy in charge is when you’re so stupid you don’t have the slightest clue what does or does not work, but you like to hear someone whine on your behalf.

      As for 2024… four years is a loooooong time in politics.  We’ll see.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      catclub

      @Brachiator: And he only succeeds because he has a compliant GOP leadership behind him.

       

      AND he has a large fraction of his followers who believe any lie he tells.

      If Obama had said he had handled the economy better than ever before, when unemployment was still 8%, he would get laughed at by his own side.

      Trump gets believers saying he handled the pandemic better than anyone else COULD have.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      Matt McIrvin

      @ArchTeryx: Like I said, over on LGM, I’m one of the optimists who talks people off the ledge. Read the comments from, say, DamnYankeesLGM or Lukeh4, and it’s really more doom than you can possibly imagine. Loomis and Campos are amazingly doomy front-pagers (Loomis combines it with a hectoring moral contempt for the reader that can really be a thing to see), the others less so.

      My personal problem is that I have an unhealthy fascination with really bizarre disaster scenarios, like a programmer chasing down the bugs in some gnarly piece of code that will pop 0.01% of the time. I can forget sometimes that a lot of people around here just find these unnecessarily irritating, if they’re not probable.

      And as a computer guy, I can also forget what lawyers say about the law, that it’s not really code running on a CPU–it’s typically interpreted and executed by human beings who try to take intent into account. Though Republican-appointed wingnut judges can really try that faith.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      Dan B

      @MomSense:  I would not be surprised if Trump believes in his Swiss cheese of his mind that he can bully and bluff his way into being pardoned of all crimes but it’s a game that works in unscrupulous business but not in government.

      I wonder if he believes that Letitia James can be boxed in because 1. Black / inferior, 2. Woman / inferior.  Or the reverse order.  He probably fails to comprehend that this makes him appear 1. Inferior, 2. Short on human decency.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Raoul Paste

      • @TaMara (HFG):   Edward Norton is superbly analytical, terrifyingly smart, and extremely well spoken.  He wrote and starred in the movie Motherless in Brooklyn (I think I have the name right), which I’d recommend
      Reply
    160. 160.

      randy khan

      @dmsilev:

      The official Trump campaign statement last night tried to move the goalposts by insisting that a recount has to include revisiting the signature matches for the absentee/mail ballots.  Of course, the envelopes are intentionally separated from the ballots to maintain the voters’ secret ballots, so that’s impossible, and I presume they know it.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      jonas

      @trollhattan:  that combo is just what Republicans have come to love

      Pretty much. They’ve basically embraced Nazism in all but name — the rabid ethno-nationalism and hatred of religious or cultural pluralism, the Führerprinzip/cult of personality, one-party rule, the idea that liberal democracy is decadent and failed, conspiratorial thinking…

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Dan B

      @The Moar You Know: Seconded.  Having a gun makes you a target.  And we’ve got 40% of the country itching for an excuse to lock up “criminal” liberals.  A lot of those folks are in well armed police departments.  The security guy who defended his friend in Portland was gunned down by police in “liberal” western Washington.  We need to find allies and organize.  Time spent at a gun range puts you in proximity to some nasty characters.

      Reply
    164. 164.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:

      True, but it’s getting more pronounced recently. A year ago I could have MSNBC on in the background, listening but not watching, and I always knew what she was saying. Since summer, though, I’ve found it difficult to understand many of her words. In fact, I mostly assumed she was speaking through a heavy mask, but that’s not the case. She just always sounds … I guess muffled is the right word. For a while I thought my hearing was rapidly deteriorating, but I don’t think one loses one’s otic acuity for just one person’s speech.

      Reply
    165. 165.

      AWOL

      @Raoul Paste: “Motherless Brooklyn.” Norton was also an acolyte of Edward Albee and has managed an off-Broadway theatre dedicated to Albee and independent/minority playwrights. Saw “The Zoo Story” a few years ago—second-row center for about $35 on a Saturday night—which was an incredible deal.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      Kent

      @Matt McIrvin:@Jim, Foolish Literalist: If you wanted to run the country like a business, you’d shut down or sell off the non-producing parts to create a leaner, more profitable organization. That’s not a strategy I’m really fond of, though.

      The first thing you would do is kill Medicare for the olds.  Because it is the biggest money loser in the government.

      Reply
    167. 167.

      catclub

      @TS (the original): No.  This is only AFTER he was infected, too. When only little, other people, were at risk, he did not bother to send this message.

      These people have Zero empathy and  very small amounts of sympathy.

      Reply
    168. 168.

      Steve in the ATL

      @natem:

       

      Really, too many people are panicking right now, but might I suggest instead have a good laugh at the clown show that is this farce of a “coup” by Trump and Giuliani.

      I thought we were required to post “TRIGGER WARNING” for Omnes before any clown reference

      Reply
    169. 169.

      ByRookorbyCrook

      The GOP will continue to push their idiotic defilement of democratic norms for another week. Once we are past Thanksgiving and into December, the reality will be impossible to ignore. Their court cases are going nowhere. Their pathetic bully boy pressure at all levels of certification is too little too late. There is already mealy-mouthed defection among some of the Goopers about Dump having the right to challenge and then how the challenge is bad for the country. Orangymandias is losing popularity as his loser stink grows. Once we hit the anniversary of Bush v Gore, the rest will fold. Two weeks.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      Miss Bianca

      @Matt McIrvin: I’ve pretty much given up on LGM. Not even Loomis’s “American Grave” posts can tempt me back. (He is an insufferable prick, but even so, the history buff in me salutes the history buff in him.)

      Honestly, I feel like the joint just lost something irreplaceable when SEK died. An ineffable touch of whimsy that elevated the tone. Still miss him and his tales of Old Man Cat. RIP

      Reply
    174. 174.

      Dan B

      @schrodingers_cat:  Mt feeling is that a lot of posts that are “doom logic” are people believing they have expertise and logic.  They should be asking questions and reading the many coherent comments.  I learn a lot from the patient explanations of commenters like Brachiator.  The Bob Bauer piece sounds like a good way to spend ones time for the very reason that we should pay attention to the henchmen sneaking about avoiding exposure.

      Did I say Mnuchin – tank economy?  I want journalists and influencers to shine a spotlight on his monstrous plans.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      Kay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      What concerns me with minimizing what is going on is it implies acceptance, and this shouldn’t be accepted. We know what happens when they’re given an inch- they take a yard.

      I don’t want to confuse “every single fail safe has not yet collapsed” with “the system is working”

      We can have higher standards than that. Indeed we must or this behavior becomes normalized.

      I get it, I really do, we all want this to happen because it not happening is unthinkable, but I want to stop moving the goalposts. It doesn’t matter if Biden has “back up states” for 270, which (sadly) a lot of people are saying. Even saying that contemplates that they are going to throw out ballots and that would be acceptable because it’s not fatal. They may not throw out ballots. Any. That’s our position.

      There’s already been a subtle moving of goalposts since the election, where one week goes by and then two and then we all accept that Republicans won’t do anything so we’ll all just patiently wait until January 20th and that means the system worked. That is not what it means. What THAT means is we dodged this by a hair. We can demand better than that.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      Citizen Alan

      @The Moar You Know:  I will, of course, make sure that I’m fully trained in gun use if I end up getting one. I’m not an idiot or a Republican, but I repeat myself. Thank you for the recommendations though.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      Kay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Americans already made a concession to the Trump Administration. We have allowed them to block an orderly transition. That harms the country. So they have already won a round. They hit us and we didn’t hit back. You know the lesson bullies take from that, and they took the lesson and have run with it.

      Nothing else. Every day they stonewall is a new injury. No patience with this, no compliant acceptance, no minimizing and accepting a lower standard. That’s what they rely on. Every damn bit of this is outrageous and if we manage to get thru it good for us, but it can never, ever happen again and if we accept it IT WILL happen again and it will be worse.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      Kay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      A congressional reporter tweeted last night that he assumed House R’s were doing this for political reasons, to protect Trump, fear of Trump, whatever, all the excuses they’re giving that we’re accepting for some reason. Except that isn’t what they say when he asked them. Some of them, I don’t know how many, think he won. 

      And that shouldn’t surprise anyone who follows voting right. These are people who been making bullshit voter fraud claims for decades. It would not surprise me at all if 30 or 40 House R’s believe it.

      They believe their own bullshit, the dumber ones. That’s always been true. They went into this believing the most insane fantasies about voter fraud. Every single fucking election for the last decade they have claimed that “white vans” bring unlawful voters to polling places. They have an entire legal theory built around the idea that millions of voters commit fraud by impersonating other voters. That wasn’t on Breitbart. It was in the Wall Street Journal. It’s mainstream on the Right and has been for decades.

      Reply
    184. 184.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Raoul Paste: Fun fact: Norton is a 1987 graduate of Wilde Lake HS (Columbia, MD), a distinction he shares with my niece and nephews. (He is the grandson of Jim Rouse, the founder of the planned city of Columbia.) The Wilde Cats’ school colors are the same (green & gold) as those of the Dundalk HS Owls (Dundalk, MD), from which their father & uncle graduated a generation earlier.

      Reply
    186. 186.

      Brachiator

      @randy khan:

      Hence the parenthetical about having only 2 candidates with EVs.  If there are three or more, then you go to the House if the leading candidate doesn’t have a majority

      Point noted. And again, it’s Congress, not just the House. People keep forgetting about the election of the vice president, which would happen in the Senate.

      But this is not even theoretical. Trump has no case. He never had a case.

      Reply
    187. 187.

      Kay

      @Elie:

      No one, no one, should think this is fine. It’s not. They took a pound of flesh already. Americans will DIE needlessly because we allowed them stonewall an orderly transition.

      No more concessions to Donald Trump and the sleazy, disreputable Trump Family. No more lowering standards so they can slither under. As they have their entire lives, they will view that as permission to take more.

      Reply
    188. 188.

      Dan B

      @Kay: This seems like a role that the progressive caucus could assume if they’d get off their fools errand, “Fight the rich!!!”  They could provide a voice to maintaining ethics and standards.  The Ship of State is being inched towards the rapids instead they point to goals 100 steps down the line.  Although they do some decent pushback it feels like they keep going utopian and lose the strategic messaging.

      Reply
    190. 190.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Kay:

      Every single fucking election for the last decade they have claimed that “white vans” bring unlawful voters to polling places. They have an entire legal theory built around the idea that millions of voters commit fraud by impersonating other voters. That wasn’t on Breitbart. It was in the Wall Street Journal. It’s mainstream on the Right and has been for decades.

      I remember hearing this from a conservative friend of mine back in the early 2000s–he was utterly convinced that voter-impersonation fraud was far more rampant than any mainstream source was willing to admit and that it was key to Democratic victories. Also complained that Democrats all seemed to be in favor of undocumented immigrants voting. So the field has been prepared.

      Reply
    191. 191.

      Kay

      @Dan B:

      I agree. I don’t know if this is your experience with Lefties, but it is mine. They’re really invested in being “cool”. I just find it incredibly annoying and more so as I get older and they will never, ever admit it but they have these rigid social rules – a kind of code- that I almost get a kick out of ignoring.

      So I knew they wouldn’t think paying attention to this is savvy and sophisticated and I don’t give a shit. I already got lectured by one who assured me coups operate with military precision which seems like bullshit to me. I bet most coups are full of incompetents and a big fucking mess because life is not actually a movie and won’t be compressed down to an hour and 45 minutes. They cut out all the boring waiting and flailing around, but I suspect there’s plenty of bush league fuckery in every collapse of a republic so I don’t find that comforting.

      Reply

