On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. 💕 Submit Your Photos

Pharniel

Back in 2019 my spouse and I crossed off a bucketlist entry and went to Japan.

We spent two and a half weeks and hit most of the ‘big’ cities. We timed our trip to hit peak foliage and it did not disappoint.

For those wondering how Big A Deal fall in Kyoto is – there are signs at the train station letting you know which temples are at what level of peakness and…whoa. Mindblowing what a few hundred years to shape a garden can do.

While Osaka was more our speed, Kyoto is a big sleepy town. It’s also laid out in a sensible manner which really helps when getting around.

This batch will be various temples in Kyoto in fall. I’ve got pictures of when we climbed up a monkey mountain, but that really deserves its own entry.

These are all daylight shots, I’m saving the night time for the next submission because shooting at night, on a cell phone, in shoulder to shoulder crowds was a significant challenge.