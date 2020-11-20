Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road After Dark – Mike in Oly – Fall Foliage – My Backyard

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. 💕

🌺  And now, back to Mike in Oly

Mike in Oly

I’ve submitted fall foliage in the wild, fall foliage in Olympia, so last, but not least, here is fall foliage in my own yard. I am endlessly fascinated with the colors and patterns that nature displays for us as sunlight plays thru organic structures, and it is fun to try and capture that in photos.

On The Road After Dark - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - My Backyard 7
Olympia

Assorted maple leaves.

On The Road After Dark - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - My Backyard 5

Dogwood.

On The Road After Dark - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - My Backyard 6

Paperbark maple.

On The Road After Dark - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - My Backyard 3

Japanese maple. A seedling from a plant swap that I have had for 15 years or more in a patio pot. Great fall color.

On The Road After Dark - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - My Backyard 4

Paperbark maple. Another potted patio tree. slow growing and awkward looking but a favorite.

On The Road After Dark - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - My Backyard 1

Japanese maple.

On The Road After Dark - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - My Backyard 2

Stewartia pseudocamellia. This red!

On The Road After Dark - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - My Backyard

An old root stalk rose. I love the bright color and stark shadow against the cedar fence.

    1. 1.

      Gin & Tonic

      I have two quite mature Japanese maples in my yard and their leaves never turn these colors. Are there different varietals or something?

    2. 2.

      JanieM

      it is fun to try and capture that in photos.

      Fun for us spectators too. The close-ups are a great way to capture the fine-grained variety that the big vistas are made of.

      Being partial to maples, I like the first one a lot. But they’re all lovely, especially the orangey tint of the last one. And yes, to echo @Gin & Tonic, the color of the Japanese maple is striking, and unusual in my experience as well. Usually I’ve seen intense dark reds.

    4. 4.

      The Golux

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Are there different varietals or something?

      The number of variations in Japanese maples is astounding.  We have one that is green during the year and turns bright orange (briefly) in the fall, and others that are red all year, but more brilliant in the spring and fall.

    5. 5.

      Dan B

      @Gin & Tonic: I have a couple books on Japanese Maples.  There are thousands of varieties.  The orangey in the photo is unusual but just because there are more reds and yellows.  I’ve planted close to a hundred different kinds for clients.  You could easily spend a day or a week googling photos of Japanese Maples.  Give it a whirl!  There are varieties with spectacular bark – Stripebark Maples for one.  And look up photos of Paperbark Maple bark.

    6. 6.

      BigJimSlade

      Ahh, the lovely asphyxiation of leaves – at least I had read it described as that once. Here’s a standard description:
      https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/fall-colors/science-of-fall-colors
      and here’s another:
      https://www.esf.edu/pubprog/brochure/leaves/leaves.htm

      Even poison oak turns lovely colors! A nearby canyon is practically a poison oak preserve and the colors are charming. Hey, balloon-juicers out there, any idea how to tell poison oak from young oak saplings which also grow all over the place nearby (Santa Monica Mountains)?

    7. 7.

      Dan B

      Your “Japanese Maple” looks like Coral Bark, Sangko Kaku.  I had one at my old house on Capitol Hill that grew to 35 feet.  It was on the west side shading the Breakfast Room.  In Fall the room and adjacent kitchen filled with golden light.

      And your Patio container Maple looks like it’s got some Coral Bark in its background.

      You’ve got some of my favorite trees.  When you select for foliage and bark over flowers they reward for the year instead of a few weeks.  Although Kousa Dogwoods do it all.

    8. 8.

      Dan B

      @BigJimSlade:  I know the differences on sight but can’t describe it – sorta like porn.  Except Poison Oak is counter indicated to porn (production).

      Poison Oak foliage is usually, but not always, darker and shinier than Live Oak.  Seedlings would be tricky.

    9. 9.

      Dan B

      Mike;  Your root stalk rose looks like a Rugosa Rose.  They slowly create a thicket.  They are native to East Asia on sandy beaches.  Many little  thorns.

      Paper Bark Maples can be very graceful in growth habit but not always.  I planted one for friends that is their favorite tree by a lot.  They planted another and its sorta clunky – needs expert pruning and shaping for a couple years.

    11. 11.

      BigJimSlade

      @Dan B: well, if I look at some of the lovely fall colors in the canyon and I start to feel a little dirty, then I’ll know to keep my hands off it!

    12. 12.

      Mike in Oly

      @Dan B:  Yes, a mix of coral bark and Japanese. And yes to the rugosa as well. It is coming in from the other side of the fence, as I just discovered this year when flowers peeked over the top of it. I totally agree about the many seasonal interest when you take into account bark and fall color. Maples are amazing.

