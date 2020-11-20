On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. 💕
On the Road: Week of November 23 (5 am)
Albatrossity – Fall in Flyover Country #3
J R in WV – Tucson Desert Garden photos
🐾BillinGlendaleCA –
SoupCatcher – Santa Teresa Hills
Steve from Mendocino – Mendocino, Comptche Chapter
In After Dark this week, we return for a final week of Fall Colors.
On the Road Fall Colors: Week of November 23 (10pm)
way2blue – Salzburg In November, Fall Color
Dagaetch – Fall in MA
JanieM –
Mike in Oly – likely but not certain
JanieM –
The following week, depending on whether additional Fall Colors submissions come in this weekend, we’ll be returning to Parks After Dark in the 10 pm slot.
🌺 And now, back to Mike in Oly
Mike in Oly
I’ve submitted fall foliage in the wild, fall foliage in Olympia, so last, but not least, here is fall foliage in my own yard. I am endlessly fascinated with the colors and patterns that nature displays for us as sunlight plays thru organic structures, and it is fun to try and capture that in photos.
Assorted maple leaves.
Dogwood.
Paperbark maple.
Japanese maple. A seedling from a plant swap that I have had for 15 years or more in a patio pot. Great fall color.
Paperbark maple. Another potted patio tree. slow growing and awkward looking but a favorite.
Japanese maple.
Stewartia pseudocamellia. This red!
An old root stalk rose. I love the bright color and stark shadow against the cedar fence.
