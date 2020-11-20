On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. 💕 Submit Your Photos

On the Road: Week of November 23 (5 am)

Albatrossity – Fall in Flyover Country #3

J R in WV – Tucson Desert Garden photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA –

SoupCatcher – Santa Teresa Hills

Steve from Mendocino – Mendocino, Comptche Chapter In After Dark this week, we return for a final week of Fall Colors. On the Road Fall Colors: Week of November 23 (10pm)

way2blue – Salzburg In November, Fall Color

Dagaetch – Fall in MA

JanieM –

Mike in Oly – likely but not certain

JanieM – The following week, depending on whether additional Fall Colors submissions come in this weekend, we’ll be returning to Parks After Dark in the 10 pm slot. 🌺 And now, back to Mike in Oly

Mike in Oly

I’ve submitted fall foliage in the wild, fall foliage in Olympia, so last, but not least, here is fall foliage in my own yard. I am endlessly fascinated with the colors and patterns that nature displays for us as sunlight plays thru organic structures, and it is fun to try and capture that in photos.