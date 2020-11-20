According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 73% of those polled agreed that President-elect Joe Biden had won the election. But when asked specifically whether Biden had 'rightfully won,' Republicans showed suspicion https://t.co/RI93qv60Q2 pic.twitter.com/1wavN1RojV — Reuters (@Reuters) November 19, 2020

At some level, Republicans know perfectly well that their guy lost the popular vote, just as he did in 2016. (And as Bush did in 2000, for that matter.) Rather than accept the fact that they’re in the minority (dreadful word!), they choose to insist that only rigging and cheating can win the White House. Ergo, when it’s plain a Democrat has more votes, well…



Just to put into perspective the poll that 50% of R's think Biden stole this election…in a 2012 PPP poll 49% of R's thought Acorn (which didn't exist by then) stole the election for Obama. And 52% of R's felt Acorn stole it for Obama in 2008. https://t.co/ofiBay4AR6 — Danny Strong (@Dannystrong) November 19, 2020

Wolverines!

"A second official tells CNN their goal is to set so many fires that it will be hard for the Biden administration to put them all out."https://t.co/mmpa7FO1mf — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 18, 2020

First step towards disarming the GOP death cult has to be discouraging its leaders from ginning up the rampant imaginary terrors of their more impressionable followers…