Late Night Open Thread: The Self-Protective Projections of GOP Arsonists

Late Night Open Thread: The Self-Protective Projections of GOP Arsonists

by

At some level, Republicans know perfectly well that their guy lost the popular vote, just as he did in 2016. (And as Bush did in 2000, for that matter.) Rather than accept the fact that they’re in the minority (dreadful word!), they choose to insist that only rigging and cheating can win the White House. Ergo, when it’s plain a Democrat has more votes, well…

Wolverines!

First step towards disarming the GOP death cult has to be discouraging its leaders from ginning up the rampant imaginary terrors of their more impressionable followers…

    79 Comments

    1.

      dmsilev

      How crazy have things gotten! Well, some of the cult have turned on Tucker Carlson because he apparently briefly came within shouting distance of being a journalist and asked one of Trump’s Elite Legal Strike Force if they could possibly share even just a wee bit of evidence for all that fraud they’re claiming.

    2.

      HumboldtBlue

      Biden has surpassed 80 million votes. Absurd numbers.

      Biden/Harris has received more than 10 million votes than any other presidential candidate.

      The vote lead is more than six million.

      That’s an avalanche.

    3.

      jl

      I didn’t see this news on BJ yet.

      Seeing is believing with any GOP official, but the two MI legislative leaders say that they gave Trump a demand letter on covid-19 assistance and that they stand on their statements that the election is over in MI. We’ll see. I think the MI election is certified early next week.

      Rural and conservative MI, as well as a few college towns, are getting slammed right now. I hadn’t thought of a covid-19 angle for their trip. We’ll see it. Won’t congratulate them until I see a certified honest election, though.

      @BenjySarlin

      ” The MI GOP leaders told Trump they desperately need coronavirus relief money and that they’re not going to mess with the election result. Seems like the pretty blunt implication here that the president’s focus on the latter issue is distracting from the former. ”

      https://twitter.com/BenjySarlin/status/1329928158892666882

      Edit: if these two MI GOPers are honest about the meeting, I hope one of them wore a wire. Would be interesting to hear the meeting.

    4.

      Another Scott

      President-elect Biden won Virginia by the largest margin of any Democratic presidential candidate since FDR. https://t.co/Jtdu9Fb1l8

      — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) November 21, 2020

      Good company to keep (masked and 6 feet away for less than 15 minutes).

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    7.

      Zelma

      I have to admit that, while  I am very happy that Joe won,  am filled with a kind of dread about the country’s future.  What scares me is that I fully understand the behavior of the Republicans.  70 plus million voters supported Trump.  He got 10 million more votes than in 2016.  He brought those voters out.  They came out for him. Many of them love him.  And any politician who is looking for a future in the Republican Party knows that.  So they daren’t cross him because what matters to those people is maintaining their power and position.

      I don’t know how a democracy survives when one of its two major parties has become an anti-democratic organization.  Sorry to be so pessimistic but I’ve spent my life reading history and democracies are very fragile constructions.  Ours is threatened.

    8.

      cain

      @Zelma:

      You need to reform how information is propagated. These people are put into news bubble and have absolutely no idea what reality is.

      It’s insidious and we need to find a way to do this without running afoul of the 1st amendment.

    9.

      MobiusKlein

      “A second official tells CNN their goal is to set so many fires that it will be hard for the Biden administration to put them all out.”

      CNN needs to quit sharing anonymous crap like this.   If that official feels so strongly, they can use official whistleblowing channels, and be remembered as a hero, vs a simpering worm.

    10.

      West of the Rockies

      Any way Team Biden could make known through a back alley contact to Team Clump that if Trump wants to “start fires,” the new AG will take a scorched earth approach to all things Trump?  Yes, I know Biden won’t really  install a dirty AG, but there have got to be grave repercussions for this horse shit.

    11.

      jl

      If the two MI GOPers are honest and keep their pre-Trump meeting promise, then Trumpster coup plotting gets a wee bit harder. GA election was certified. If MI is certified early next week, and WI is too hard to get due to state constitutional and legislative hurdles to electoral vote stealing, then only path left is AZ, NV, and PA.

    13.

      RaflW

      I’ve seen that Republican leaders are worried that GA voters of a certain type will just not bother to vote in the runoff since it’s all ‘rigged’ and going to be ‘fraudulently decided’. So earlier today I tweeted my proposed an Alternative Postcards to Voters project. Dunno how to get the lists, but here’s the sample text.

      “Dear MAGAdude, I hope you know how much Nancy Pelosi is counting on you voting in this sham election. Boycotting it will really, really stick it to the Demoncrats. Stay home! Save Trump. Thank you.”

    14.

      CaseyL

      @jl:  That story isn’t as clear cut as it seems. The two legislators said they had “not yet” heard any information that would change the result of the election, and in the next breath state that any allegations of fraud need to be taken seriously and investigated.

      They left themselves an out.  They might be looking for some money, for “covid relief,” after which they might suddenly remember that they did hear information that could lead to changing the election results.

      But if that’s the game they’re playing, they have to move fast.  I think Michigan gets certified on Monday.

    18.

      jl

      @CaseyL: Yeah, of course they left themselves an out, they’re GOP. So they had to have an escape clause, just to keep a chit in the pot, or a sad lame attempt to throw MI GOP Trumspters a scrap.

      But, as you say, hard to say how to get a solid plan in place by Monday. If it weren’t for the covid-19 emergency in MI that I didn’t think about, I wouldn’t have put any faith in what they said.

      We’ll see what’s up Monday.

    19.

      CaseyL

      @mrmoshpotato: OMG, she’s **wonderful**!  I’m not her, but I’d love to be her when I grow up.

      Cheeto-humping fucknuggets is how I will refer to the GOP from now on, voters and pols alike.

    20.

      RaflW

      @Zelma: It seems to me that getting Trump out of office, and into as much legal jeopardy as fast as possible would solve a lot of the Frankenstein creators problems.

      To be clear, I just mean quietly, unobtrusively stepping aside so that Trump will face the legal consequences he’s earned. And his close family and associates. There’s no need for the next DOJ to play dirty or do anything particularly out of bounds, except for the norm that ex-presidents don’t get dinged.

      But every other norm has fallen, so why keep this one?

      I suppose the trick, since most elected Republicans are atrophied and deeply invested in learned helplessness (just look at Cornyn bleating that Congress should do something about Covid relief), coupled with all their apparatuses being leaky as sieves, that they can’t sort out how to give him a series of undetectable pushes towards natural consequences, undetected. Sucks to be them.

    21.

      jl

      @RaflW: It did occur to me that if there are enough slam dunk state cases waiting for Trump, the establishment GOP and the Dems may be counting on that taking Trump off the board, so problem solved if they can just wait out his hi-jinx. Not sure how I feel about that.

      I don’t think there is any excuse for waiting out an attempt to destroy our democratic system of government

      Edit: Just thought that unless the state cases can put Trump in isolation in Pelican Bay type supermax, he won’t be off the board, multiple criminal convictions or not.

    22.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Starfish
      This shit pisses me off. Nursing in particular has spent decades building up public trust. It’s one of the most trusted professions according to Gallup; has been for the last 19 years. I’ve read about anecdotal stories of nurses and medical staff being blamed for the shutdowns by people; that it’s all their fault or something! It took decades for nursing to become the most trusted profession in the US for 19 years; it only took 10 months for Trump and the GOP to potentially destroy that. This hits me personally

    24.

      RaflW

      @jl: Yeah, what I’m talking about doesn’t solve the crisis ramp-up he is doing now thru Jan 20 out of desperation. And sure, he could tweet from some minimum security white collar ‘workhouse’ (the Minnesota euphemism for the easy prison) and keep the MAGAs riled up.

      But a couple of years of really public airing of his dirty laundry, particularly the likely sexual abuse and, to a lesser extent, the wild tax evasion, might not really keep him in good company outside the basest base.

    25.

      Kay

      Here’s the story on how half of Republicans believed Obama stole the election in both 2008 and 2012.

      They were always going to get this bad. They ramped up the fraud allegations more each time the Democrat won, leading to where we are today.

      In Wisconsin, Mitt Romney’s state co-chair asserts that voter ID could have changed the result, stoking fears of “all sorts of different precincts and all sorts of same-day registrations.”

      Wisconsin has voter ID now- didn’t change a thing about Republicans believing the election was stolen when the Democrat wins.

    27.

      Kay

      About that voter ID. Republicans said for a decade that when voter ID was put in they would stop saying the election was stolen every time they lose.

      They got voter ID put in and…that didn’t change their beliefs about black people voting fraudulently at all. In fact, they claim voter fraud more often and more vehemently now than they did before they put voter ID in.

      Can’t fix an imaginary problem.

    29.

      RaflW

      @Kay: Over a decade ago I was at a national conference for my denomination. It moves around the US, and that June it was in Salt Lake City. The org I ran at the time had a voter integrity project (I facilitated the volunteer leadership, not the content), and we got a workshop slot.

      I don’t remember the name of the guy, but he was this classic right wing guy in a big ass cowboy hat. He was a special guest co-presenter. He had a great patter about how we probably disagreed on just about everything in fiscal and social policy. But we had common cause hating on paperless touchscreen voting.

      But he was the rare exception back then. It was really the liberals (and a few progressive state SOSes) who were insisting on hand marked paper ballots, and high quality post-election audits.

      Now that the right sees blood in the water for touchscreen voting and secret, untraceable tabulations, I’m sort of taken aback by the whiplash.

    30.

      Kay

      @RaflW:

      It won’t matter though. It isn’t the ballot process they object to, it’s the voters.

      In 2008 it was ACORN, in 2012 it was a lack of voter ID in some states, in 2020 it’s “dominion”.

      50% of Republicans will never believe an election won by a Democrat is valid.

    31.

      Redshift

      @RaflW:

      Republicans are atrophied and deeply invested in learned helplessness (just look at Cornyn bleating that Congress should do something about Covid relief)

      I don’t think that’s learned helplessness (and Chris Hayes made the same mistake.) I think it’s blame-shifting to Congress vs. the Senate – the endless “it’s Pelosi’s fault there isn’t covid relief, really!

    32.

      Kay

      @RaflW:

      I mean, they pretty much say it. “If we just throw out the results in these three Democratic counties we win”

      They don’t think people in those D counties should be voting at all.

    33.

      Redshift

      @Kay: Of course it didn’t change anything. The purpose of voter ID was voter suppression, not election integrity, and and any promise it would satisfy their concerns was as phony as their concerns.

      #AllRepublicanOutrageIsFake

    34.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Poe Larity:

      None of this liberal negativity can change Don Jr’s positivity.

      Ha! this is the kind of bright-side-looking we need more of around here

      @HumboldtBlue: glad I’m old and most of my meatspace acquaintance is not terribly on line so I can steal “nuttier’n’a squirrel turd!” and if no one quite thinks I made it up, they won’t know where I stole it.

    36.

      Kay

      @Redshift:

      God, yes.

      At some point we have to raise an objection to Republicans smearing so many parts of the country. It’s really pretty outrageous and I don’t know why they get away with it. Rein that shit in.

    37.

      TriassicSands

       

      @Zelma: I don’t know how a democracy survives when one of its two major parties has become an anti-democratic organization. 

      It probably does’t. But it isn’t “an anti-democratic organization.” It’s a cult. And that could ultimately be its downfall. When Trump, the worshipped cult leader is gone, the infighting for supremacy and/or leadership could destroy it. Imagine a battle for the nomination between Don Jr. and Ivanka, both of whom, apparently, want to be Emperor or Empress. There could be bodies.

    40.

      Kay

      @Redshift:

      I knew it wouldn’t.

      We moved immediately to “all absentee ballots are fraud”. The same absentee ballots Republicans have used for years immediately became fraudulent when Democrats started using them.

      The focus on the DELIVERY of the absentee ballots is amusing to me. “The trucks came in with the ballots! Fraud!”. How did they think they move boxes of ballots? On a bicycle?  Why would a truck be suspicious when you’re moving heavy boxes from place to place?

    41.

      Goku (Amerikan Baka)

      @Redshift:

      I’m old enough to remember, “Get off the Democratic plantation” was supposed to be some kind of GOP outreach to black voters. Racist and denies black people agency

    43.

      Winston

      Interesting Covid facts today.

      First day new cases exceeded 200,000 in USA.

      Florida reports the exact same number of new cases AND deaths for the second day in a row. What are the odds?

    45.

      Dopey-o

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: @HumboldtBlue: glad I’m old and most of my meatspace acquaintance is not terribly on line so I can steal “nuttier’n’a squirrel turd!” and if no one quite thinks I made it up, they won’t know where I stole it.

      That phrase is heard in a Netflix promo for a film / series about John Brown the abolitionist.

    46.

      danielx

      @TriassicSands:

      I’m trying to imagine either of those two being in charge of anything bigger than a convenience store at this point. Providing either could pass a pre-employment screening, which seems questionable.

    47.

      Redshift

      @Zelma:

      He got 10 million more votes than in 2016. 

      This fact gets mentioned a lot, but the context is that as many as 28 million more people voted in 2020 than in 2016. About 8 million of that is population growth, and the rest is higher turnout.

      So while it’s fine to be appalled that anyone additional voted for him, it seems far more likely that the difference was not having a Republican primary that turned off supporters of other candidates than it was Trump having a lot of enthusiastic new followers.

    48.

      Mallard Filmore

      @RaflW:

       

      There’s no need for the next DOJ to play dirty or do anything particularly out of bounds, except for the norm that ex-presidents don’t get dinged.

      I could see Biden giving a pardon to Trump provided that Trump issues no pardons of his own.

      Trump has enough problems from the states to worry about Federal charges.

      I, a sane person, do not see Trump accepting the offer.

    50.

      Redshift

      @TriassicSands: Maybe, but it’s not really a Trump cult, it’s a conservative media bubble cult. Trump sticking around and demanding that everyone pay attention to him and no one else complicates things a bit, but once he’s no longer in office, Fox will probably have a lot more control over how much he appears in the bubble.

    52.

      TriassicSands

      @danielx:

      Yeah, but the same could be said for their Dad, who pretty much took the Peter Principle and beat it to death. He surpassed his level of incompetence when he was in kindergarten*. That’s the business equivalent of traveling faster than the speed of light.

       

      *Opinions vary. Some believe it was in the womb.

    54.

      TriassicSands

      @Redshift:

      We’ll have to wait and see. Trump may have his own plans, which may depend on the wealth of others — nothing new there.

      Personally, I’m just going to hope for a “tragic” accident. ASAP.

    55.

      JaySinWA

      @CaseyL: I am not getting knicker knotted about what looks like boilerplate caveats from a politician. It is interesting that they throw in lines about not allowing intimidation or threats to keep votes from being counted.

    56.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Yutsano:

      That is so funny you would say that, because she and I actually look alike superficially (short hair, huuuge glasses) (OTOH, her hair is whiter, and she has way more wrinkles) and share a salty vocabulary.

      I’m sort of chuffed that you picked up on that. 

    59.

      Roger Moore

      @jl:

      I don’t think there is any excuse for waiting out an attempt to destroy our democratic system of government

      My fervent hope is that the Trumpist wing of the party will see the silence of the establishment Republicans as abandoning Dear Leader in his hour of need.  They’re really a gang of equivocating poltroons who are hoping they can just hide out until this is all over.  Their just deserts is for their silence to be interpreted exactly the opposite way: as silent support for Trump by the Democrats and silent abandonment of him by Trumpists.

    62.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Donald Trump was largely absent/distant while Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric were growing up. Now I’m in NO WAY defending Trump for how his three oldest kids turned out, but I do think it’s odd that Ivana Zelníčková Trump, the parent who had by far the greater influence on them during their formative years, is never mentioned — let alone given any responsibility for — the fuckupedness of three so-called “adult” kids.

    64.

      Roger Moore

      @Goku (Amerikan Baka):

      I’m old enough to remember, “Get off the Democratic plantation” was supposed to be some kind of GOP outreach to black voters. Racist and denies black people agency

      And completely misrepresents what was evil about slavery.  It’s part of a larger conservative attempt to whitewash slavery.  See, the thing that made slavery bad wasn’t that the slaves were treated as less than human; it’s that the slavers were too paternalistic toward the slaves.  The slavers gave the slaves roofs over their heads and food in their bellies, and that generosity made the slaves lazy and dependent.  We’re supposed to forget who built the roof and grew the food and see the slavers as excessively generous for giving back some of what they extracted from their slaves under pain of the lash.

    65.

      Roger Moore

      @Mallard Filmore:

      I could see Biden giving a pardon to Trump provided that Trump issues no pardons of his own.

      I hate the idea of pardoning Trump.  The only way it would be even remotely acceptable is if Trump first has to publicly confess, in detail, to what it is he wants a pardon for.  I can barely accept the idea of trading a pardon for a full accounting of Trump’s wrongdoing, Truth and Reconciliation-style.  But a full and unconditional pardon should be right out.

    66.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Roger Moore:

       

      The slavers gave the slaves roofs over their heads and food in their bellies, and that generosity made the slaves lazy and dependent.

      Golly. Those slaves had no interest in working hard to make someone else rich!

    67.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Roger Moore:

       As much as I agree with the sentiment, I think it is an acceptable trade-off if used to short-circuit all the other pardons Trump could pass out.

      It’s not like there is a danger he could “get away”.

    68.

      Emma from FL

      Strangely enough, I really don’t care if Trump is ever brought to trial in a federal court. I am more than happy to leave him to the tender mercies of Letitia James AND the oligarchs holding his IOUs. I do want to remind him every day that his piss-poor presidency is bracketed by Barack Obama at one end — the man that laughed at him — and Joe Biden on the other — the man that beat him like a rented mule.

    69.

      Ruckus

      @Roger Moore:

      Do you think that is even possible? Let alone probable? Can he even remember yesterday, would he have any idea what he did or that it was wrong? I seriously doubt he can because of his narcissism. Now I’d also bet that you were taking that into consideration…

      Personally, I say no pardon for him. First it would be a massive misuse of the pardon process. Second how can you pardon someone for being such a disaster? He’s not just made a bad decision, he hasn’t made one right decision in 5 yrs. He gets a reward for all his bullshit? In an earlier time he’d face a firing squad for his level of destruction. Even if he is a moron. Reward him for what he’s done? No Fucking Way.

    70.

      smike

      @Redshift:

      If there were 28 million additional voters, and tRump got 10 million of those, doesn’t that mean that we got 18 million of them? though troubling, it still sounds good to me.

    71.

      Brachiator

      @Redshift

      @Mallard Filmore: I have pretty much resigned myself to the idea that Trump isn’t going to be charged with federal crimes because it would “look bad.”

      I’m not sure what federal crimes Trump might be charged with. But I hope that New York continues to pursue him over his taxes and anything else they might be able to nail him on.

    72.

      Sebastian

      @Redshift:

      You are projecting our current state of knowledge into the future. A lot of things are going to see daylight very soon and public opinion will change quickly. Very quickly.

    73.

      Roger Moore

      @Ruckus:

      Now I’d also bet that you were taking that into consideration…

      I wasn’t thinking of that specifically, but I do deeply dislike the idea of an unconditional pardon.  My biggest goal is to get to the bottom of everything that happened under Trump, and to get it out into the public eye in a way that will be hard for Republicans to disclaim later.  Prosecution is one way of doing that, but an admission of guilt in exchange for a pardon is another.  It will be much harder for Trumpists to ignore when it’s coming straight from Trump’s mouth, especially when it’s done in a way where he has no reason to lie and every reason to tell the full truth.

    74.

      2liberal

      https://youtu.be/I6sVow9l8H4

      H/t John Scalzi   whatever.scalzi.com  and what happens with the process the rest of the way to Jan 20th

      hour-long presentation on the matter by an actual lawyer who specializes in constitutional law, who is (incidentally) also a conservative.

    75.

      trnc

      @Mallard Filmore: I could see Biden giving a pardon to Trump provided that Trump issues no pardons of his own.

      Trump has enough problems from the states to worry about Federal charges.

      I, a sane person, do not see Trump accepting the offer.

      First pardon by DT would go to DT if that’s actually possible (and I’m sure the SC would say it is but shouldn’t imply precedent, wink, wink). So, no leverage regarding other pardons.

    76.

      Brachiator

      @Roger Moore:

      Prosecution is one way of doing that, but an admission of guilt in exchange for a pardon is another.

      Sadly, I cannot see any circumstance under which Trump will admit guilt for anything. I also expect to see him pardon himself and maybe his kids. I don’t see that he needs to or would try to make any deal with Biden.

      I also imagine that his last pardon list will raise a few eyebrows.

    77.

      Winston

      There should be no pardons. The crimes are ongoing and haven’t finished. There is still the Mueller investigation to sort thru. His retribution against the democratic party is to distract from that as “here is an example of what you did to me”. Only it wasn’t the democratic party conducting a witch hunt and it wasn’t democrats or a fraud, it was republicans in the DOJ under an AG that he appointed and subsequently fired. The obstruction of Justice is well documented by evidence that is beyond refute. So is the collusion.

      Now he is conducting a fraud. That is in addition to his original crimes. If I can see that, there are a lot of lawyers that can too.

      He should pay for all of this with loss of liberty, loss of fortune and his name taking place along side of Benedict Arnold. Traitors. As well as those who facilitated this farce. And there are a lot of them

      We can pardon rank and file voters for being brainwashed and stupid.

    78.

      Amir Khalid

      @Roger Moore:

      It is surely premature to talk about pardoning Trump for anything. Indict, try, convict him for some number of his crimes against New York state and/or the US. Let him serve out his sentence(s). If he is still alive after that and can show honest remorse, then it will make sense to consider a pardon.

      Ford made a terrible mistake when he granted Nixon a blanket pardon for crimes that Nixon had not even been accused of, crimes that should have been accounted for in a trial. Biden should not repeat that mistake with Trump.

    79.

      Kent

      No way in hell Biden pardons Trump.  Ford’s pardon of NIxon contributed to his defeat. And not after all the scorched earth campaigning he did and is still doing.

      Biden might call off the dogs, or stay very hands off.  But he will let the fucker twist and squirm under endless investigations and such.  If the Southern District of NY wants to dig into Trump’s affairs I don’t see Biden getting in the way.

