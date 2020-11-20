“We need to be clear with the American people about what to expect”
President-elect Joe Biden outlines his plan for tackling the Covid crisis in the US https://t.co/VVJu36MLxx pic.twitter.com/5Dpefv6C17
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 19, 2020
I spy FIVE Republican governors on this call with the President-Elect — including Alabama, Utah and Arkansas https://t.co/FzKnf6uNkO
— Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) November 19, 2020
Biden brushes aside Trump attempts to overturn the election, confident his victory will stand https://t.co/L4sM2Vjk9S
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 20, 2020
Excellent read:
… “It’s hard to fathom how this man thinks. It’s hard to fathom,” Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Del. “I am confident he knows he hasn’t won and he’s not going to be able to win, and we’re going to be sworn in on Jan. 20.”
Biden said he did not plan any new legal moves in response to Trump’s latest efforts, but also did not rule out taking action against the General Services Administration at a future date to force a belated recognition of his presidential transition. The GSA, following Trump’s dictate, has refused to allow the traditional exchange of information with the incoming administration, even blocking intelligence and pandemic briefings.
“Hang on. I’m on my way,” Biden said, after being asked what he would tell people concerned by Trump’s efforts to question the results. “That’s what I say to them. Not a joke.”…
Biden’s communications team has also concluded there is no upside to engaging more directly with Trump’s false claims about the election, including broadly discredited conspiracy theories of massive voter fraud. They are aware that such accusations may weaken voters’ confidence in the election and Biden’s ability to govern across party lines but think elevating the issue with Biden at the fore would not help.
“The Biden campaign built the largest and most aggressive voter protection operation in history, and they are still out there making sure every vote is counted and all the votes are certified,” said Ben LaBolt, who served as press secretary for President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. “The president-elect is focused right where he should be, which is staffing his administration and outlining his plan to govern.”…
“The claims are totally laughable and it’s political theater,” said one Biden adviser, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. “We’re focused on the issues that we think the American people care about: health care, covid, the economy. And that’s the split screen: Trump is relegated to a smaller and smaller audience while we’re focused on doing the business of the transition.”…
JUST IN: After a statewide audit, Georgia election officials have confirmed President-elect Biden's victory over President Trump https://t.co/aReuY9s9d2
— CNN (@CNN) November 20, 2020
A top Georgia election official says a hand tally of race ballots has been completed and the results affirm Joe Biden's narrow lead over President Trump. The hand count stemmed from a required audit and was not in response to any suspected problems. https://t.co/CQGcCYVMz4
— The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2020
The Biden transition team is in the process of vetting Rep. Deb Haaland for the Interior secretary post, sources told The Hill.
If tapped by Biden, Haaland's nomination would be historic, making her the first Native American Cabinet secretary.https://t.co/reUEwwwXvR
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 18, 2020
Yes, that's Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), Haaland's counterpart on the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands. QUITE an endorsement: https://t.co/rGH8YSyUGK
— Emma Dumain (@Emma_Dumain) November 18, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings