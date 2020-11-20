US records more than 250,000 deaths from Covid-19 It has more reported infections and a higher death toll than any other country https://t.co/9VaqFiOdpu — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 19, 2020





We've outgrown football stadium-equivalents to help visualize the impact of U.S. Covid deaths. We're now up to ever-larger cities. Currently at equivalent of everybody dying in Buffalo, Reno, or Scottsdale. Will hit Madison soon. Newark, Lincoln, & Orlando just a few weeks away. — Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) November 19, 2020

I would put a lot more confidence in the people who say nothing we might have done could have prevented this, if many of those same people hadn't said, quite confidently, that this would never happen. https://t.co/R9zt1qigsm — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 20, 2020

Every day spent obstructing the transition means more covid-19 deaths https://t.co/Xp6zOhP2SN — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 19, 2020

A key early fall switch in the American #COVID19 epidemic was a decline in urban disease, versus a rise in suburbs and rural areas.

Detailed @CDC analysis:https://t.co/oDFtTffyCC — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 19, 2020

In the first @CDCgov #Covid19 briefing in … almost forever, incident manager Henry Walke said the agency hopes to hold more regular briefings going forward. "That's our intent."

CDC is urging Americans not to travel this Thanksgiving, because of surging Covid cases. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) November 19, 2020

Now #TonyFauci is addressing @WhiteHouse presser, talking about #COVID19 #vaccines & OWS.

Highly effective vaccines, "have crushed" diseases like measles and polio.

OWS has backed 6 candidate vaxes. 2 of them "extraordinarily impressive" – Moderna & Pfizer. pic.twitter.com/6zaINb7oOJ — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 19, 2020

3/Fauci

"Who looked at the data?" It was an independent body — with no allegiance to anyone. Now @FDA studying.

"We need to put to rest any concept that this was rushed in an inapprop. way."

"The cavalry is on the way." — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 19, 2020

Europe faces "tough" six months, with the continent once again epicentre of Covid pandemic, WHO says https://t.co/GHp39d6SMe — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 19, 2020

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 23,648 to 879,564: RKI https://t.co/qZoHfXQz7h pic.twitter.com/JCuEWKyyu7 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 20, 2020

Dublin Airport opens Covid testing centres, with capacity expected to reach 15,000 tests per day https://t.co/NjXMTrbq3p — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 19, 2020

Bosnia has one of the weakest health care systems in Europe after being ravaged during the 1992-95 war and it's also plagued by corruption and a lack of funds. COVID-19 is putting further strains on the country's hospitals. https://t.co/2Jwk97iMRf — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) November 19, 2020

Russia confirmed a new one-day record of 24,318 coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,039,926https://t.co/lrY88YscWs pic.twitter.com/v7j6kye5Fb — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 20, 2020

India’s total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began has crossed 9 million. Nevertheless the country’s new daily cases have seen a steady decline for weeks now. https://t.co/JeJnk6CBAq — The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2020

India reported 45,576 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday https://t.co/MzlyVDLux3 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 19, 2020

India coronavirus: How a group of volunteers 'exposed' hidden Covid-19 deaths https://t.co/dNnAz494fl — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 20, 2020

South Korea warns of return to tough COVID measures to fight third wave https://t.co/ek2139GJa1 pic.twitter.com/g5CAK55hLP — Reuters (@Reuters) November 20, 2020

Mexico has now become the fourth country with more than 100,000 COVID-19 deaths. The nation's director of epidemiology announced that it had reached the distinction Thursday, joining the United States, Brazil and India. https://t.co/2ds1n3mPNN — The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2020

Canada on track to hit 20,000 COVID-19 cases a day by end of December: media https://t.co/fkVKEpPpqG pic.twitter.com/L7KoipB4pb — Reuters (@Reuters) November 20, 2020

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech will seek emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for their coronavirus vaccine, with the U.S. aiming to begin administering doses by the end of the year. https://t.co/IRoGb3uRCK — The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2020

More positive #COVID19 #vaccine news.

From UK, @AstraZeneca clinical trials show >70-yr-olds get immune resps w/their vax = to those seen in <55-yr-olds. https://t.co/hedOayNiiV

And

China's Sinovac vax induces antibodies against the virus in <14 days. https://t.co/zXxPBN59WL — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 19, 2020

WHO advises against Gilead's remdesivir for all hospitalised COVID-19 patients https://t.co/XedjUG5ky3 pic.twitter.com/O88Mr7PSXF — Reuters (@Reuters) November 20, 2020

A panel advising @WHO, whose Solidarity trial found remdesivir offered no benefit to hospitalized #Covid19 patients, now recommends against its use. @US_FDA approved remdesivir for hospitalized Covid patients, despite weak evidence. https://t.co/FMeHPIwR0U — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) November 20, 2020

Vermont, paradoxically, came into the pandemic with this ‘advantage’: Its voters are predominantly lower-income, older, and most of all White. This meant that prevention/mitigation efforts could be presented as ‘helping all of us‘ rather than balked as ‘giving unwarranted assistance to them.’

So what's the key to their success? From the start of the pandemic, they prioritized their most vulnerable populations. 2/ https://t.co/O6wM8peoOU — Julia Belluz (@juliaoftoronto) November 19, 2020

JAW-DROPPING — nearly half of all #COVID19 tests in #Iowa are coming back positive.

Gov. Kim Reynolds — #Republican

Both Senators @ChuckGrassley & @SenJoniErnst are #GOP — and Grassley is COVID+.

2 days ago Reynolds mandated mask-wearing after long refusing to do so. https://t.co/b46dm8rOPF — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 19, 2020

Unfortunately, the spread of #COVID19 is rising in nearly every state, regardless of if they have mask mandates in place. Here in South Dakota, we’re focusing on solutions that DO good, not on responses that FEEL good. pic.twitter.com/3JD2N4YTch — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) November 19, 2020

From a nursing student in North Dakota: "I’m a contact tracer in North Dakota. The virus is so rampant that we gave up" https://t.co/KHGOArKQNw — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 19, 2020

