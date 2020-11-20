Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Nov. 19-20

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Nov. 19-20

by | 3 Comments

Vermont, paradoxically, came into the pandemic with this ‘advantage’: Its voters are predominantly lower-income, older, and most of all White. This meant that prevention/mitigation efforts could be presented as ‘helping all of us rather than balked as ‘giving unwarranted assistance to them.’

Did he use the phrase ‘purity of essence’?

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      slightly_peeved

      Good news from South Australia. The lockdown has been called off 3 days early. Our lockdown was triggered by an infection from a pizza store chef to a customer. It turns out said infected customer was actually working at the pizza store, so the COVID strain wasn’t as virulent as they first thought. Bit of a relief, though that pizza store (who presumably went along with the lie) won’t be getting any business anytime soon.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Yesterday, China reported 0 new domestic confirmed, 0 new asymptomatic, and 1 new suspect case, at Tianjin Municipality.
       
      Unfortunately, Tianjin reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases overnight. All are residents in the same residential compound as the asymptomatic case reported on 11/18, as well as the cold chain logistic dock worker that tested positive on 11/10. 3 of the 4 cases are members of the same family, and the remaining case is a worker for property management of the compound. They had all tested negative on RT-PCR on during the mass screening conducted on 11/11, but they were discovered during the 2nd round of mass screening (RT-PCR & antibodies) on 11/18, triggered by the confirmed and asymptomatic cases reported on 11/17 – 11/18. 2 members of the family had visited a local hospital for other illness from 11/15 – 11/17, and used negative test results from 11/11 to avoid a new RT-PCR test. The family member who had to stay in the hospital reported respiratory symptoms on 11/17, and was promptly transferred to isolation ward, and tested positive on 11/19. 1 family member had also visited Tangshan in the neighboring Hebei Province on 11/15 for a dinner party. The family also has a granddaughter (who has tested negative so far) who has been attending kindergarten. The hospital and kindergarten in question have been temporarily closed. The community worker had developed fever and exhaustion on 11/12, but did not visit fever clinic and instead self-medicated (probably because he had just tested negative). He also lives in a dormitory away from the residential compound.
       
      The residential compound in question is now deemed High Risk and is under lock down. Tianjin had avoided any community or sub-district level lock downs since the dock worker tested positive over a week ago. With the new cases and their travel histories, this may now be unavoidable to achieve eradication, along with mass screening at the district level. Unlike the confirmed and asymptomatic cases reported on 11/17 – 11/18, who were already under quarantine as close contacts, the new cases were found in community mass screening. The hope now is that these new cases have been found early into their infectious periods. However, there is no obvious contact with the new cases and the previously identified cases, and the previously identified cases have all been under quarantine since 11/11. There has clearly been cryptic community transmission in the area. Now the repeated mass screenings done at Dalian, Ürumqi and Kashgar during previous outbreaks appear to make more sense (though not necessarily at the municipal or prefectural level, perhaps more targeted at compound, community or sub-district levels), however expensive they may be.
       
      In Xinjiang Autonomous Region, 4 cases have recovered and 34 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently no confirmed cases and 2 asymptomatic cases in Xinjiang, both Kashgar.
       
      Yesterday, China reported 17 new imported confirmed cases and 14 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 6 confirmed cases, 5 Chinese nationals returning from Russia and 1 from Jordan
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from France, Spain, Italy (via Spain), and a Russian national coming from Russia
      • Xi’an in Shanxi Province – 3 confirmed cases
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the US and Madagascar; 4 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cameroon, Central African Republic, Nepal and the US
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, 1 Chinese national returning from the US
      • Nanning in Guangxi Province – 2 confirmed and 2 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from overseas, no further information released
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Switzerland (via Greece)
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national each returning from Egypt
      • Chongqing Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Nepal
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

       
      Yesterday, Hong Kong reported 26 new cases, 5 imported and 21 local (across multiple clusters). It appears that the 4th wave has arrived at the city. Schools will be shut for 14 days, and other circuit breaker restrictions will be implemented.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NeenerNeener

      373 new cases in Monroe County, NY yesterday and we’re up to 313 deaths. 225 people hospitalized, 44 in the ICU. And this is before Thanksgiving, which some of my co-workers said yesterday they intend to celebrate as normal with their extended families. If I didn’t have a bunch of medical appointments and that car inspection scheduled between now and Christmas I’d become a groundhog now and hibernate until February.

      Reply

