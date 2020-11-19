Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Election 2020 / What I Think

What I Think

by | 95 Comments

Election 2020

Right now, the experts I follow on Twitter seem equally divided among

  • Coup coup coup with a response of no, it’s an autogolpe
  • They look like clowns but they are damaging the country
  • Eat drink and be merry for tomorrow we die

There are also some more or less rational attempts to look at deadlines and the actual intentions of the various state officials.

I try to stick with the last, and what I see there is that the election will be decided fairly. With a few exceptions, like those two in Michigan, election officials and secretaries of state are doing their jobs with integrity.

Ignoring today’s clown show (what kind of hair dye dissolves in sweat? Shoe polish?), the courts are doing their job. The Trumpies are something like 1 – 30, and the one was solely on procedure.

With every unit that confirms the election results, the Trumpies have one fewer avenue to pursue. Events are closing in on them. Republican legislators in several of the swing states have stated they have no intention to go against the will of the voters.

Trump is following one of his customary gambits: sue and sue and sue until the other party runs out of money. His presidency has, in effect, been the infliction of an abuser on the country, and we are reacting to that. We are extremely sensitive to his actions, and we would just like them to stop. This is the end of the abuse, and Trump is reacting as abusers do. He can’t sue the American public, but he will try to keep the punishment going.

The legal fight is going against Trump.

The bureaucracy (with the sad exception of Emily Murphy) is standing on the side of law and order.

An article in Politico this morning said that Biden’s organization will ramp up public opinion for starting the transition. And, sure enough, the Chamber of Commerce and National Association of Manufacturers, good Republican organizations, called today for the certification of the transition. I suspect we will see more calls with every day that passes. The purpose is to pressure Republican members of Congress to pressure Trump.

I’m not fond of predictions, but it’s hard for me to see how Trump is doing himself any favors with any but the most extreme members of his party, perhaps 10% of the population. He will hurt Republican chances in the Georgia senate elections.

The Republican members of Congress who are sticking with him (most of them) should be shunned by all decent people. This whole business is making me think about the virtues of the practice of shunning. We have only one party now that wants to govern the country. We will have to deal with that.

For now, there is so much crazy that it’s hard to think about how things should be. Joe Biden has had literally thousands of people thinking about that since the spring, and he has plans. He is not allowing Trump to derail those plans.

We need to start the transition ASAP, but so far the consequences are not as dire as some make them out to be. Biden’s people have experience in government, and he’s got all those plans. The transition teams are probably focusing on what they can: mainly personnel choices. What they will learn when they have access to the civil servants in the agencies, who want to do a good job, is exactly how broken things are. That is the basis from which they will have to start.

The progress on the logistics of getting a vaccine produced and distributed is probably the most important area in which the transition teams need to be involved. But even there, it’s likely changes will need to be made.

So I see this period as something to be gotten through with my sanity intact, which means not getting involved in whether it’s a coup or an autogolpe or which Michigan official is more likely to break under Trump’s pressure. I’m pulling back to look at the bigger picture, and that looks like the country will get through this. If you feel like you need to do something, help campaign in Georgia or call your Republican members of Congress and tell them what you think.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Autogolpe is a fine word. I’m delighted to add it to my personal lexicon.

      Say this about the Trump Era: It’s done wonders for my vocabulary.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cmorencok

      It’s possible that Emily Murphy is too broke to afford being abruptly fired by Trump without having any other job lined up, especially nothing independent of the gop partisan network.. It could be that simple.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Edmund Dantes

      I really don’t like any of these takes that go on “no need to worry”

      If someone tried to kill me, they fail only because their a ducking moron it doesn’t change the fact they are willing to try.

      Which means the thing stopping them is their incompetency. Not any believe in norms, institutions, laws, et al.

      They want to perform a coup. They just aren’t competent. And even with that rank incompetence people are willing to go along.

      So we can’t just look forward. There needs to be consequences.

      Professional sanctions for lawyers bringing insanely frivolous lawsuits that once in front of a judge they won’t even claim the thing they are suing for.

      Politicians going along with the coup attempted need to pay for it.

      But I think too many will dismiss this cause “oh look it’s a clown show, let’s just move on”.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      It’s a word that exceeds cromulence, although I knew and used it long before I ever heard of DJT.

      *****

      I’ve been reading King Lear:

      William Shakespeare:

      This is the foul fiend Flibbertigibbet. He begins at curfew and walks till the first cock. He gives the web and the pin, squints the eye and makes the harelip, mildews the white wheat and hurts the poor creature of earth.

      William Shakespeare, as modified by Subaru Diane:

      This is the foul fiend Flibbertigibbet. He begins at curfew and tweets till the first cock. He gives the world wide web and the pinterest, paints the face and combs the hairflip, mildews the White House and hurts the poor.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mrmoshpotato

      For now, there is so much crazy that it’s hard to think about how things should be.

      Not-so-ceremonial-bashing-of-Trump-trash-bones by Lady Justice?

      This last-attempted fascist hurrah is quite pathetic, but should still be beaten into the ground.  Just ignore them whining that their Daddy Vladdy said they could have an authoritarian kleptocracy of their own.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      natem

      We shouldn’t be worried. We should be angry. These last few weeks should be ones we never forget. DougJ loves to fun on GOPers still holding a grudge about Bork 33 years later, but seriously this needs to be our Bork moment.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      ant

      My thinking is about the future.

       

      They keep escalating.

       

      The ridiculous redistricting efforts of 2010 locked in more in 2020.

      They do whatever it is in their power to do. If not this time, then they’ll work towards it for next time.

      And the voting public is fucking crazy. How do these people get elected in the first place?

      I worry that American democracy has failed.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Splitting Image

      Looking at the bright side, Trump’s ability to keep this charade going is making it easier for Biden to identify the people who need to be cleared out of the services when he is eventually inaugurated. Presumably he was never going to pick Lindsey Graham or Ted Cruz for cabinet posts anyway, but with so many moles burrowing in over the last few years, anybody who is following their lead or who treats them as honest actors needs to be weeded out.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Edmund Dantes: It’s fair to be concerned.

      It seems foolish to build one’s life around all the negative things that might happen. Good things can happen too.

      I’m all for making the Republicans pay. It’s not something we can do this week, though, so let’s deal with it when we can.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mary G

      I hope you’re right. I am in a state today and tweeting in all caps about #coup and #sedition. The fact that the press seems to see this exactly as they did in 2015/2016 – as a hilarious spectacle that’ll get them clicks, rather than a serious assault on everything this country is supposed to stand for, and the howling silence from anyone in the GOP who isn’t actively abetting this bullshit worry me greatly.

      Plus so far today the WaPo shows 185,242 new cases of covid reported and 2,027 deaths while we laugh at Rudy’s dimestore hair polish just is getting to me.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cain

      There must be consequences at the end – this can’t be stuff we shove under the carpet. If so, the rest of us are the biggest suckers in the world simply because we are basing our political will on 40% of the electorate. I remember it used to be only 27% now it’s grown.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Major Major Major Major

      The good news is, as T. Greg Doucette has been laying out in excruciating detail for days on his twitter account (https://twitter.com/greg_doucette?s=21), there is a 0.0% chance that a Republican will be president on the afternoon of January 20. None of the electoral vote shenanigans will succeed because the House will not certify a tainted result. In the worst case, we get Acting President Pelosi.

      With that knowledge, I’m able to stay sane and focus more on the damage being done to democracy, and the risks of a delayed transition. Which is a lot but at least a coup is off the table.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      mrmoshpotato

      @cain:

      There must be consequences at the end – this can’t be stuff we shove under the carpet. 

      Can we shove the Rethuglican party under the carpet then go all Wrestlemania on their traitorous asses?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Breaking (per Joy/MSNBC) — not that it will be a surprise to anyone here: GA SoS has completed the hand recount of the vote and confirms that Joe Biden did indeed win the state. She didn’t provide numbers, but I’m sure they’ll follow soon.

      ETA: Dammit Baud

      Reply
    26. 26.

      jl

      @Edmund Dantes:  I agree. The Trumpsters are trying to steal the election. The national GOP is implicit: standing by, ready  to jump in if chances start to look good, but keeping just enough distance if it doesn’t. In other words, they are pretending to stand down but standing by.

      Doesn’t make any difference if it will take half a dozen Hail Marys. They are trying, and damaging our democracy in the process.

      The big fraudulent and dishonest fuss over Detroit involves 400 votes out a quarter million, and fewer discrepancies than in other, whiter, areas. They are lying about it to the courts and in public, at least by Lincoln’s definition of a lie.

      There must be consequences, otherwise the next time they try it (and they will) with a more competent team, our democracy will  be in more danger of being lost.

      @EricKleefeld

      Underneath this scary right-wing talking about how “71% of the precincts in Detroit cannot reconcile their votes,” the numerical discrepancies really amount to just ~400 actual votes out of 250,000 cast in the city. (Errors happened in the suburbs, too.)
      https://twitter.com/EricKleefeld/status/1329438430862962689

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Goku (Amerikan Baka)

      Thanks, Cheryl

      Republican legislators in several of the swing states have stated they have no intention to go against the will of the voters.

      It’s important to also note that this effort would have to get past the Dem House. Does anybody think the R’s seriously think that appointing Trump electors instead of Biden’s would get past the House?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Baud: Also, apparently judge has not only tossed the GOP lawsuit against Maricopa County, he has ordered them to pay the SoS’s legal fees.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JPL

      @SiubhanDuinne: The only thing that changes is the machine ballots from the Rome area that were never scanned.   So instead of being 14,000 ahead it will just be under 13,000.   At least that’s my understanding

       

      From Dave Wasserman

      Biden wins Georgia’s (16 EVs) by 12,284 votes.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Shakti

      @natem: We’ve had so many Bork moments it makes Bork irrelevant as a metaphor for an unfair partisan slugfest exercise of raw power.

       

      A reminder to myself: Bork was the acting attorney general who fired Special Prosecutor Cox on Nixon’s orders during the Watergate investigation

      Bork had a full confirmation hearing in the Senate.

      Bork was the main attraction of a shitty, then unaccredited law school called Ave Maria which tried to recruit me in undergrad.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      boatboy_srq

      Trump is following one of his customary gambits: sue and sue and sue until the other party runs out of money.

      Not entirely sure about this one.

      What I see is this: tRump is following “sue and sue and sue until either the other party runs out of money or recognizes that giving up is more cost-effective.”

      Remember that tRump is most accustomed to following this playbook in civil court, where his opponents are contractors, clients, or people who have dirt on him and his businesses. Private sector – be it investor, union, contractor or service provider – has both limited funds and checkpoints on litigation that will trigger settlements when the costs of continuing become more expensive than settling out of court. Those checkpoints are frequently hit long before the defendant runs out of capital, because the defendant has to remain not merely solvent, but at least break-even if not profitable, to satisfy shareholders and other interested parties.

      The public sector knows no such limitation: there are only the facts, and the means to pursue them no matter how long it takes. This is for tRump totally unfamiliar territory, and he has no idea that proceeding as he is will not result in the state backing down to save its nestegg. What makes it worse is that his advisors are either dismissed for disloyalty if they point this out to him, or complicit by egging him on with ever more increasingly pointless litigation.

      This will end, not when the public sector tRump is assailing runs out of funds, but when the tRump machine does. Which, if anything we surmise is at all accurate, will likely come long before anyone expects.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Martin

      Autogolpe is just a more precise, but more importantly a more polite way of saying coup. Once again, we need to protect the feelings of the autocrats.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      schrodingers_cat

      Freaking out at every horrible thing the Orange troll says or does amplifies his lies. I am not going to do it. We are not without agency. The walls are closing in on him and he is getting more desperate. I am going to follow Biden’s example and keep my cool.

      BTW I just wrote to Mnem told her that all you guys were missing her.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Redshift

      My congressperson (Don Beyer) is posting on social media saying in no uncertain terms that Trump and the GOP are disgracefully trying to steal the election. I love him, rarely a need for calls other than an attaboy.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Mary G

      @Goku (Amerikan Baka): Again, if the election goes to the House, each state gets one vote, not each representative. The are more Republican-controlled delegations in the House than there are Democratic ones. Trump wins in that situation.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      zhena gogolia

      @schrodingers_cat:

      The way I calm myself down is: they have been acting like this for four years. We knew they would just get worse in the interregnum. There was never any reason to expect anything different. We have to just wait. Wait. Wait for Jan. 20.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Mary G

      The sabotage being done under the radar is what all this circus is concealing. Mnuchin is declaring a lot of emergency programs passed by the CARES Act will stop on December 31. That ties Biden’s hands, as new legislation will be required and that will waste time. Even the Fed is opposing it.

      #NEWS: Chair @WhipClyburn urges reversal of Sec. Mnuchin's shutdown of emergency fed lending programs; @USTreasury request to shutter emergency lending programs would undermine economic recovery as the pandemic rages.— Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis (@COVIDOversight) November 20, 2020

      Reply
    60. 60.

      geg6

      I found it rather heartening to see that five GOP governors today.  They have more balls than anyone else in the party with the exception of the SoS of Georgia. The rest are a bunch mewling eunuchs.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      jl

      I see that the Lincoln Project is still focused in going after Trump and the GOP. There have been squabbles among Democratic factions about what role the Lincoln Project can, should, or should not, play in Democratic politics going forward.

      But several of the Lincoln Project leaders said they don’t want any, they want to burn the Trumpster GOP to the ground and rebuild the party. Going by their ads I’ve seen since the election, I think that that’s what they want.

      If anyone knows about Lincoln Project feelers, or Dem outreach, for an active role in Dem politics or policy going forward, let me know.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Goku (Amerikan Baka)

      @Mary G:

      The House can refuse to initiate that procedure, which would only happen with a deadlock in the EC. I’m talking about the approval process for EC electors. Congress has to certify each state’s slate of electors. The House could simply refuse to vote to certify a state’s electors if they violate election law and appoint Trump electors. We would end up in a stalemate like 1876, and if it went on long enough, Pelosi would ascend to the Presidency automatically

      Reply
    64. 64.

      PsiFighter37

      They are all traitors. The leaders of the Michigan Senate is term-limited anyways; what did he have to lose by telling Trump to suck it? I will be quite nervous until the results in Michigan are certified. Once that happens, reality will really start settling in.

      What I can’t wait for is Mike Fucking Pence having to read out the results in a special Senate session. I hope someone sets a bucket to catch those juicy tears.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Doug R

      Biden has spent 45 years in either the Senate or going in and out of the White House. I think he already knows at least 90% of what goes on. Might be a procedure or two he doesn’t know, but Harris has been in the Senate for most of a term. Between the two of them, they got this covered.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      jl

      @Major Major Major Major: ” that’s not true. It only applies in the event of a tie. Both houses of Congress must agree to count each individual state’s vote so things will never get to that point. ”

      I think that is true. The House has to agree for the process to go forward to a House election by the state delegations. The House can gum up the works until it’s too late, with tactics ranging from telling the GOP to GTFO, to subtle delaying tactics, like tying up the process in investigative committees.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      bbleh

      @ant: I agree.  I go with a combination of Cheryl’s #2 #3 and #4.  They ARE damaging things REALLY badly, although they’re probably not going to succeed THIS time, so eat drink etc.

      (They would do #1 if things were closer, but they aren’t.)

      Oh, and @SiubhanDuinne: GA SoS is a he — the sole Republican who is publicly acting honorably (and an engineer, ahem).  The MI SoS is the bad-ass she in the biker jacket who is very articulately telling all the whiners to go pound sand.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Martin

      The concern shouldn’t be over whether Biden will or won’t be president on 1/20. He will be.

      The concern should be over whether the GOP, getting away with increasing levels of dishonesty and illegality, won’t simply up their game for the next election. They started courting the GA SOS back in January to throw the election for Trump. This wasn’t some last minute gambit, they’ve been at it for 10 months.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Roger Moore

      @Edmund Dantes:

      If someone tried to kill me, they fail only because their a ducking moron it doesn’t change the fact they are willing to try.

      Sure, but there are different levels of incompetent.  There’s a difference between someone who shoots at you and fails because they’re a bad shot and someone who wants to blow up your building but fails because the person who sold him the explosives was an under cover police officer who sold him Plasticine instead of C4.  Only one of them had a reasonable chance of success.

      Trump is a lot closer to the latter than the former.  He’s failing not just because he’s an idiot but because he’s surrounded himself with idiots.  More important, the people he needs to make his plan work are showing no interest in helping him.  It’s disappointing how few Republicans- especially non-Retired Republicans- are willing to stand up and say he’s engaged in an attempted coup.  But at the same time, he’s only gotten a handful of all the officials who could help him to actually do so.  Even the silent ones are at least tacitly resisting him.  He needs their active support to have a prayer of succeeding, so their silence is helping Biden, if less so than if they would speak up.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @bbleh:

      Oh, and @SiubhanDuinne: GA SoS is a he — the sole Republican who is publicly acting honorably (and an engineer, ahem).

      Thank you. I know that. I have lived in Georgia for 36 years. The “she” in my comment referred to Joy Reid. Next time, I’ll take a bit more care with my antecedents.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Baud

      @Roger Moore:

      someone who wants to blow up your building but fails because the person who sold him the explosives was an under cover police officer who sold him Plasticine instead of C4.

      There have been people arrested on such charges and we tend to laugh at them, and at the authorities who try to claim a major win on the war on terror.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      geg6

      @geg6:

      Wow, bunch of my comment got erased.  My fat fingers, I’m guessing.

      Anyway, five GOP governors met with Biden today.  That’s a good thing, even if some are considered RINOs.  Didn’t think Kay Ivey or Asa Hutchinson were ever conserved that, though.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      jl

      @Major Major Major Major: ” and quite famously each house can make their rules say whatever the fuck they want. ”

      IANAL, but from what I understand, the Constitution makes Congress the final arbiter. You have a majority in the House, you can decide disputes over electoral college votes. You have a majority in the House and 2/3 of the Senate, you can decide whether the president stays or goes, whether SCOTUS justices stay  or go.

      For reasons people can argue over, Congress has tried to run away from it’s power, responsibility and authority for decades. But they have it, and if worse comes to worse, the Dems in the House will have to face it.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Fair Economist

      Totally agree that Trump’s chances are extremely slim. But my previously-reasonably-sane Republican brother is breathlessly announcing EVERY new stupid stunt suit puts the election result “in question”. And he’s a lawyer; he *should* know better. The cultists are going to be all in for nullifying black/educated/coastal votes on the flimsiest excuse now, and they are perilously close to a majority.

      We have to change the usual American result where the President’s party backslides during his tenure or 2024 or 2028 will be a different story.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Cheryl, if you have the time/interest, a post about the actual research and efficacy of shunning would be awesome.  I love the idea from an emotional perspective but am not sure if it actually works as a tool for changing people’s behavior.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Has anyone seen a comment from would-be Senator John “2000% with trump” James thinks about his hero trying to cut the voters of Detroit out of the election?

      Reply
    90. 90.

      LuciaMia

      With a few exceptions, like those two in Michigan,

      Everyones upset about these two being invited to the WH tomorrow. They cant ‘rescind’ their decision. Its done. And Michigan’s made it plain they wont go along with changing electors. So whats Trump’s point? Is he going to give them a cookie for first trying to block the certification?

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I don’t know if this is possible and its a gamble but I think Biden should get 2 or 3 GOP senators into plum positions in his administration and that let’s McConnell know that Biden is going to play hardball. I don’t know the special election/senator replacement laws everywhere but obviously you want to pick blue governor states. If these appointees do their own thing once they get in, fire their asses. I don’t even care if Biden fires them the next day. The GOP doesn’t deserve to have him dealing with them in good faith. Perhaps just the threat of doing this would bring McConnell to heel but he is the problem.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Dan B

      @Major Major Major Major:  I’m hopeful that all this layering theater is preventing a lot of destruction by the Trumpers.   Plus the Ghouliani / Crazy Woman presser gave the twitterverse yet another reason to serve up mounds of ridicule.  Could it get bad enough that Trump would fire Ghouliani?  Then he’d be left with Crazy Woman and radio announcer.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      scav

      @Martin: Autogolpe.  There’s a certain amount of glee in using a Spanish term, at least for me.  Plus, I keep getting it confused mentally with a Big Gulp, which is just soooo on-brand for Team Hamberders.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Major Major Major Major

      @jl:

      IANAL, but from what I understand, the Constitution makes Congress the final arbiter.

      This is correct. What I meant was that since the constitution also makes it clear that the House can set a rule saying that all votes must take place after a thirty day clown rodeo is complete.

      Reply

