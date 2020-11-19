The drama in Michigan continues with Monica Palmer (say her fucking name) attempting to rescind her certification vote, and revealing that she got a call from Trump.

Elections run on election officials from each party having at least a tiny modicum of good will and connection with reality. One of the lasting effects of this election will be a further degradation of the quality of election officials, for two reason: First, nobody wants to go through something like this. Second, future elections that aren’t even close (remember, Michigan isn’t close) will see Republicans trying to disenfranchise voters up and down the ballot.

So, I’m expecting many more coup attempts in the future, whether or not this one succeeds. This election didn’t finish anything — it just got it started.