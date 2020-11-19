Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: The Work Continues

Thursday Morning Open Thread: The Work Continues

    1. 1.

      debbie

      As distressing as Trump’s behavior and actions are, I really feel it will all backfire on him. He will not gain one single supporter, but will lose plenty of those “shy” Trump supporters.

    4. 4.

      John S.

      @Baud: It really does. I need to work on my own “no drama” game. I’m a very passionate person, but that doesn’t always serve me well.

    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      How much winning is scheduled for today?

      And by “winning,” I mean “bashing the Soviet shitpiles over their fat, orange, fascist heads with their own stupid lawsuits.”

      Merriam-Webster, call me.

    15. 15.

      mrmoshpotato

       

      -make opponents lose the last remaining bit of their minds apparently 

      @debbie:

      Hahaha.

      Oh Lindsay, are you gonna try to flee with the orange assclown?

    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @debbie: He’ll lose his super-feral asshole fans, though. They are the kind of people who see any sort of acknowledgement of reality as weakness. They’re toxic.

      Might be time for a round of antibiotics for the body politic.

    23. 23.

      mrmoshpotato

      @NotMax: Don’t even need to read the details. Whoever is responsible for that monstrosity should have to eat a handful every waking hour until they scream for this horror to be discontinued and buried in the depths of time.

    32. 32.

      JAFD

      Good morning, fellow jackals !

      Is sunny and clear day in New Jersey, but high temp only predicted to hit 47 F.  Must trek out to eyedoctor this afternoon.  Need to pick up loaf of bread somewhere along way.

      Hope all of youse happy and healthy !

      (I’ve gotta wake up sometime today…)

    36. 36.

      debbie

      @Suzanne:

      We’ll well beyond antibiotics. Like gangrene, they need to be cut out.

      And NPR just reported that those GOP Wayne County canvas board members want to change their minds again, back to not certifying Detroit. What the fuck?

    37. 37.

      raven

      Here’s How to Think About the Danish Mask Study
      — What the DANMASK-19 trial showed and didn’t show about mask use and COVID-19
       

      Final thoughts? I have a few. Masks are not parachutes. Their effect size at best is going to be modest. Every time you muster the breath to advise someone to wear a mask, advise handwashing, distancing, and avoiding indoor gatherings too. Next, have some perspective on masks. Whether or not they work indoors with prolonged contact among adults is one thing, but they surely do nothing if children are outdoors playing in the rain. And yet, the state of Washington has mandated that youth sports wear masks when playing outside in the Seattle winter at all times. No one would even do a randomized trial of this strategy, as it is openly foolish. The moment the mask gets wet, it’s useless and that is just one of the problems. Let us save our breath for the recommendations that matter.

      In short, the Danish mask study doesn’t answer every question, but it was well done, thoughtful, useful, and what we need more of. I commend Christine Laine, MD, MPH, and her fellow editors at the Annals of Internal Medicine for publishing it. The investigators will not get the praise they deserve, but I will praise them. They are scientists, and there are still a few of us left breathing who can recognize that.

    39. 39.

      Ken

      @mrmoshpotato: Oh Lindsay, are you gonna try to flee with the orange assclown?

      I’m still expecting Trump to take petty revenge on the Republicans who failed him by dumping whatever dirt he has on them.

    40. 40.

      germy

      @leeleeFL:

      He would just laugh at us. He actually retweeted this:

      When it comes to Trump enabling trash at the New York Times who cannot endure even the mildest criticism, Ken Vogel has always been the tip of the spear.

      — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) November 18, 2020

      He’s trolling us, and gets off on all the criticism.  I think he’s more of a Republican operative than a reporter, and those people usually have something shady in their pasts.  Maybe it’ll come to light.

    43. 43.

      Kay

      My sister in law in Indiana is sick with covid. She’s far Right and very ‘political’ – she once ran for the state legislature, 2004 or 2006- but I don’t think she was a covid denier. Anyway. I spoke to her last night and she’s in bad shape. I haven’t had any ftf contact with her since last March.

    56. 56.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Colette

      On the anniversary of the start of the Nuremberg trials, 90-year-old Colette Marin-Catherine confronts her past by visiting the Nazi concentration camp in Germany where her brother was killed. As a young girl, she had been a member of the French resistance and had always refused to set foot in Germany. That changes when a young history student named Lucie enters her life. Prepared to reopen old wounds and revisit the terrors of that time, Marin-Catherine offers important lessons

      “If these hills could talk, I think we’d hear screams.”

      It’s 25 mins long, and worth every second of it.

    58. 58.

      satby

      This pandemic will never be under control until the stupid ones die off:

      Tripadvisor reports that over half of Americans – 56% – are planning to leave home for the holiday season even if only 11% of these intend to so by plane.

    60. 60.

      germy

      Meanwhile, in Wayne County

      Wayne County Ethics Board on Monica Palmer:

      "ethics board found that there was enough evidence to move forward for a formal hearing Jan 20th. There is also a formal complaint against her for violating campaign finance laws with her 501c4…could result in jail time."

      womp womp.

      — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) November 18, 2020

    61. 61.

      NotMax

      FYI. Nordic noir junkies, the first season of Before We Die is free on Prime until the end of the month. Am a skootch over halfway through it. Plot and acting enticing enough to continue, although have found parts of it visually confusing.

    62. 62.

      Kay

      @Immanentize:

      I only spoke to her for about a minute- that bad. Her grown son is there – he’s positive too but asymptomatic. We had an argument once about politics – she was drinking, I was not and it was awful- and I promised myself I would never engage on it again and I have kept that promise.

