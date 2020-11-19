Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Shocking, but not surprising

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

This blog goes to 11…

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Mission Accomplished!

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

The willow is too close to the house.

This really is a full service blog.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Usually wrong but never in doubt

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

You are here: Home / Politics / Trumpery / Trump Crime Cartel / This Is Not Normal

This Is Not Normal

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: ,

Any Republican not calling out Trump at this point is a traitor:

President Trump has invited the leaders of Michigan’s Republican-controlled state legislature to meet him in Washington on Friday, according to a person familiar with those plans, as the president and his allies continue an extraordinary campaign to overturn the results of an election he lost.

Trump’s campaign has suffered defeats in courtrooms across the country in its efforts to allege irregularities with the ballot-counting process, and has failed to muster any evidence of the widespread fraud that the president continues to claim tainted the 2020 election.

Trump lost Michigan by a wide margin: At present, he trails President-Elect Joe Biden in the state by 157,000 votes. Earlier this week, the state’s Republican Senate majority leader said an effort to have legislators throw out election results was “not going to happen.”

Remember when Republicans lost their shit about Clinton talking to the Attorney General?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ant
  • bbleh
  • debbie
  • Elizabelle
  • geg6
  • Heywood J.
  • J R in WV
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Johnny Gentle (famous crooner)
  • Keith P.
  • kindness
  • Ksmiami
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Mary G
  • Pharniel
  • scav
  • Splitting Image
  • VOR
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      Terry Gross interviewed President Obama today.  She brought up the Republicans and their horrible behavior, with many questions.

      Obama was very even-tempered, but he called them out too, albeit in a way that will not alert the mouth-breathers.  He pretty much said that Trump was Trump, but the complicity (not his word) of the Republicans surprised him.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      debbie

      Biden said Trump’s inviting Michigan officials to the White House to discuss election results in a state that Biden won is “irresponsible” and “outrageous.”

      “What the president is doing now is really, it’s going to be another incident where he will go down in history as being one of the most irresponsible presidents in American history,” Biden said. “It’s not even within the norm at all. There’s questions about whether it’s even legal.”

      “We’ve won Michigan,” Biden said. “It’s going to be certified.”

      Biden said he couldn’t speak about Trump’s motivation.

      “It’s hard to fathom how this man thinks,” Biden said. “It’s just outrageous what he’s doing.”

      Will there be Big Macs?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      Any Republican not calling out Trump at this point is a traitor:

      No no NO.  Didn’t you get the memo?  Only Republicans are allowed to use the word “traitor,” because Republicans are the True Heartland Americans™.  This is why they stick little American flags on everything and act like they own it, and why they carry little copies of the Constitution in their pockets that they’ve never read.

      And besides, bothsides something something, and what about the tan suit?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bbleh

      @debbie: Lol, I was actually wondering who was gonna pay for the plane flights.  And as for the Hatch Act implications of using the White House, well, I guess we’re kinda past that at this point.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      scav

      There’s also this. Trump administration in ‘staggering’ isolation at UN on health issues

      In one vote this week, the US was entirely alone in backing its own amendment to a seemingly uncontroversial resolution about efforts to treat medical complications from childbirth. It called for the removal of references to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Population Fund.

      No other nation agreed, with 153 voting against the amendment and 11 abstaining.
      A UN diplomat said the spectacle of a western ally and a superpower so totally isolated was “staggering”.
      “It’s amazing that they decided they want to put their isolation on record, on full display, like that,” the diplomat said.

      Our “only consistent allies were Russia, Belarus, Syria, Qatar and the Pacific island states of Nauru and Palau” in similar failed votes.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      bbleh

      @debbie: Bibi has seen the writing on the wall.  He called Biden a few days ago.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      ant

      I tried to explain this to my nonpolitical husband two weeks ago.

      I put it in simple terms that I could get out fast before he changed the subject. Something like:

      Republicans are not excepting the results of the election. They may have the power to not do so, if they don’t there will come a day in the near future when they do. America with elections that don’t matter is a new chapter for this country, and this is kind of a big thing.

       

      He immediately changed the subject, and had no thoughts on the matter what-so-ever.

       

      Life goes on I guess.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Johnny Gentle (famous crooner)

      Remember when Republicans lost their shit about Clinton talking to the Attorney General?

      There’s no point accusing them of hypocrisy. For republicans it’s never been about “if we cross this line, it means Democrats will be able to do it too.” That’s because they are fascists. Their belief in governance is simply “we can always do this, you never can.” So, it’s not that “a president” talked to the Attorney General, it’s that a Democrat did it.

      To them, Democrats are sub-humans and Democratic presidents are automatically illegitimate.  You can overturn an election because Democrats should never be allowed to vote. The fantasies about autocratic rule and gunning down Democrats isn’t some fringe thing, it’s their core belief at heart.

      I really don’t see how this ever walks itself back. Once you realize that you can disenfranchise people, destroy their rights, de-humanize them and manipulate political power to remove them from the process, why would you ever stop? Especially when your view becomes the view of the republican party? I honestly wonder if in another decade or so, OANN will be the Hutu Power of America and outright eliminationist rhetoric and violence won’t be the norm.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Keith P.

      Million dollar question – what does Trump plan on offering the Michigan legislators to trash the will of the people?  I’m already pretty sure he’d outright offer a SCOTUS seat to any judge willing to throw a major case his way, so what can he offer state legislators, other than – dare I say – a cabinet post?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Splitting Image

      RICH: I’m lamenting. I’ve lost my innocence.

      CROMWELL: You lost that some time ago. If you’ve only just noticed, it can’t have been very important to you. (from A Man For All Seasons)

      I need to watch that movie again sometime soon. A dozen great performances, gorgeous costumes, and as timely as ever.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      J R in WV

      @Johnny Gentle (famous crooner):

      The fantasies about autocratic rule and gunning down Democrats isn’t some fringe thing, it’s their core belief at heart.

      Could be… but if they start on the gunning down parts, they will quickly discover that many, many Democrats are ex-military, grew up in hunting households, or are otherwise no willing to go quietly into that bad night.

      Many of us will shoot back, and I’ll bet my accuracy is better than most.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bbleh

      @Keith P.: He’ll offer them whatever they want.  But he certainly won’t deliver if he doesn’t somehow manage to hang on to the office, and he probably wouldn’t anyway.

      One assumes that, even though they’re state legislators, they’re still smart enough to know that (if not, FSM help the Sovereign State of Michigan), and so about all they’ll be looking for are the photos (which they should have the brains to get up-front) and the bragging rights, which one assumes will serve them well with the local Cultists in their next election

      One also assumes that either the Trump people paid for their flights upfront or they’re using campaign funds, and that their lawyers have advised them that they probably won’t be charged as accessories to violation of the Hatch Act.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      kindness

      I’m wondering when the crazy right wingers are going to burn down the Halls of Congress for their own Reichstag fire.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      VOR

      I used to think conservatives wanted to go back before the New Deal. More and more, I’m thinking they want to go back before the Enlightenment. Feudalism with King Donald.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      bbleh

      @J R in WV: It has surprised me how many Dem friends who never fired a round in their lives have mentioned to me unprompted that they are buying weapons.  And they’re taking it seriously — doing safety/handling courses and everything.

      You know how the pollsters under-weighted the “WWC” vote in 2016, and the paranoid/”Q” vote in 2020? I’m starting to see some subpopulations that I’ll bet they’re gonna under-weight the next time around …

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mai Naem mobile

      We could look up what the GOP said about Bill Clinton running into Loretta Lynch at an airport and spending a few minutes talking to her. I am betting even Mittens won’t say anything as critical. Forget these people.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Yarrow

      @Elizabelle:

      He pretty much said that Trump was Trump, but the complicity (not his word) of the Republicans surprised him.

      I find this disappointing. He had to deal with them for eight years. He should know who they are. Maybe there’s some strategy in him saying this but at this point the gloves need to be off. Call them traitors to the country.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Elizabelle

      @Yarrow:  I will put up the transcript when it’s posted.  Maybe tomorrow.   Obama definitely spoke of the GOP’s obstruction during his presidency; he had no illusions there.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Pharniel

      @bbleh: I’ve gotten mine in for servicing and made sure the ammo’s fresh.

      I suspect the MI GOP heads, who have been consistent that “Trump Lost, get Over IT”  – not because they are moral, but because they don’t have the votes – are going to show up, extract payments up front to their own PACs, walk out and go “We talked about what the Feds can do for hard hit Michigan” take the money and then go home.

      @Mary G: Plan B is what got them called in. They were planning on gunning down LEOs & Republicans as ‘acceptable losses’ and that’s when they got popped.

      Let it not be said that the MI GOP doesn’t understand the nature of crazy they are stoking and will crush it if it is ever an actual threat to them.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.