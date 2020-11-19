You all know I just adore TwinsthenewTrend and their videos. Today they got the best surprise.

This was fun. I heard Tim and Fred were listening to some of the songs on my A Promised Land playlist, so I decided to drop in and surprise them. We talked about a lot, from Bob Dylan to old-school mixtapes to the role music played in my memoir. https://t.co/8A0cuVNHZI pic.twitter.com/rQwW8r0wBX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 19, 2020

I hope this serves as some respite for you. If Biden speaks today, I’ll post that as well.

bonus because I’ve gotten requests. Gabe guarding the garden:

I feel bad because I had to get that photo, but of course since I went outside, it disturbed him and he had to come over to see what I was doing. Then he rolled over in the leaves for a belly rub. I wish I could have gotten that photo because his coloring in the fall leaves was beautiful.

