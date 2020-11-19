Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Biden and Harris Live

    72Comments

    2. 2.

      zhena gogolia

      Thanks for doing this. I’ll try to dip into it. I can never watch whole political things, even with the people I love.

      Reply
    beef

      beef

      I like these threads.  It’s nice to see sane people.

      Reply
    Sab

      Sab

      The ads are running a table I so much want that my husband would not stand for. Minor life stress to replace covid fear.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      zhena gogolia

      Now all of a sudden the president is responsible for everything, every little thing. It’s a miracle! For four years it wasn’t the case!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      daryljfontaine

      The diplomatic answer would be “I have room for many practical solutions from a variety of sources in my administration.”

      or in other words, no

      D

      Reply
    30. 30.

      O. Felix Culpa

      I loved Biden’s calm, deliberate tone. He spoke with gravitas about substantive issues. He refused to get baited into faux controversies. He did not speculate about the losing candidate’s motives, but emphasized the irresponsibility of his behavior. The President-elect highlighted the compelling reason for the transition to begin NOW, which is to save lives. Joe is very good at this.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      MisterForkbeard

      @daryljfontaine: You just say “I have a lot of respect for Bernie, but with the Senate makeup being what it is we most likely can’t spare him there. I do look forward to including people with his viewpoints in my administration, however.”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      pacem appellant

      Rejoining the WHO and the Paris Climate Accords. Ignoring (for now) Trump’s electoral shenanigans. Prioritizing covid relief in communities of color and poverty. All sounds good. Jan. 20 can’t come soon enough.

      61 days 16 hours 12 minutes 58 seconds

      Reply
    debbie

      debbie

      I hope there is legislation in the first 100 days to safeguard the interregnum period (and the nation) and prevent this bullshit in the future.

      Reply
    Sab

      Sab

      Not political at all. I want every lovelorn teenage girl to watch the duet from Chess with Elaine Paige. You can’t fix men. You just have to stumble across the right one. The women in Chess didn’t.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @TaMara (HFG): The losing candidate’s and his minions’ efforts to overturn the election reek of desperation. Apart from the cultists, I wonder if these shenanigans will ultimately reinforce people’s faith in the electoral process, because they’re getting much more insight into how it actually works. The minions’ absurd antics on the other hand aren’t working — not even with Fox News. With a few exceptions such as the Republican SoS in Georgia, GOP officials aren’t covering themselves in glory. Pointing and mocking is an appropriate response. Then voting the bastids out. Prosecutions where applicable.

      Evan Hurst did a nice job skewering the Giuliani Folies.

      Reply
    jeffreyw

      jeffreyw

      There will always be enough votes to impeach and remove a Democrat president for doing what Trump is doing.  There will never be enough votes to impeach and remove a Republican president – for anything.

      Reply
    Baud

      Baud

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Yeah. Real analysis is complicated.  However, the argument that “the system has failed” can’t be grounded in the statement “the system has been severely tested.”  Robust systems are valued because they withstand pressure, not because they never experience it.

      Reply
    Baud

      Baud

      @zzyzx: I don’t care if it’s harder on Trumpy, but it should make it harder on the GSA.  Unless she’s waiting for California to certify…just in case.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Omnes Omnibus: The system is undergoing a tremendous stress test…and it’s withstanding the assaults. While the GOP mendacity is appalling, their attacks help us to see where there are weaknesses and vulnerabilities, which is useful information for improving protections the next time around, just as was done after 2016. I am reassured that not even the President’s men (and women) nor slimy Senator Lindsey can overturn our election. The system is (mostly) working.

      ETA: It would make me very happy if we could get the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act through the Senate. That would be a major step forward in protecting voters and our elections.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Mallard Filmore

      @debbie:

       

      I hope there is legislation in the first 100 days to safeguard the interregnum period (and the nation) and prevent this bullshit in the future.

      Mitchell McConnell will have to be neutered first.

      Reply
    Ohio Mom

      Ohio Mom

      I would describe Biden’s strategy as giving Trump enough rope to hang himsef, though he could hardly use that phrase with the pesky reporter.

      I could listen to Biden field questions all day. It looks like I will have to be satisfied with ten or so minutes every few days.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Gin & Tonic: Agreed that robust can be an MBA weaselword — synergy, anyone? — but it applies in this case, particularly “d.” Maybe not completely without failure, but holding up nonetheless.

      Definition of robust

      1ahaving or exhibiting strength or vigorous health
      bhaving or showing vigor, strength, or firmness //robust debate robust faith
      cstrongly formed or constructed STURDY //robust plastic
      dcapable of performing without failure under a wide range of conditions //robust software

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Mallard Filmore

      @O. Felix Culpa:

       

      Rudy ain’t got nothin’. He’s smearing poop on all available walls, in the manner of his boss.

      I understand that. The call for the end of the secret ballot surprised me.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      When Trump sees the press conference with Rudy’s hair dye streaming down his face he is going to be furious, optics are EVERYTHING to him.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Gravenstone

      @zhena gogolia: Unfortunately, Joe being the nice guy he is won’t respond appropriately  – “What kind of dumb assed question is that? Has covering for Trump these last four years rotted what passes for your brains?”

      Reply
    69. 69.

      TS (the original)

      @Mallard Filmore:

      The call for the end of the secret ballot surprised me.

      Want to force women to vote as ordered by their husbands & workers to vote as ordered by their white bosses. That will stop all these people voting  for the democratic party.

      Reply
    NotMax

      NotMax

      FYI.

      Wyandotte County [Kansas] District Attorney Mark Dupree demanded Thursday that his name be removed from any report produced by a commission that President Donald Trump ordered to study law enforcement issues, saying it had a “pernicious political agenda.”

      Dupree sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday that said he was originally honored to serve on the President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice.

      But Dupree said he later became concerned by the commission’s lack of transparency and inclusiveness, as well as his view that the commission sought to “attack and erode” the discretion of local prosecutors who looked to improve public safety while reducing incarcerations.
      [snip]
      “What I felt was it was a political agenda of wanting and trying to appease police to court them for political gain,” Dupree said.

      A federal judge in Washington, D.C., last month ruled that the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice violated a law meant to ensure that federal advisory committees fairly balance the viewpoints represented and conduct their business publicly.

      U.S. District Court Judge John Bates said the commission’s work must stop and that it issue no report until it complied with the Federal Advisory Committee Act. Later, it was decided a report could be issued but would have to include a disclaimer that the terms of the Federal Advisory Committee Act were not met and the commission was not balanced.

      “At this time I have not heard if the AG or commission will put it out, seeing how they have to put all of this on it,” Dupree said. “If it is going to come out, I don’t want my name associated with it.” Source

      Reply

