Honestly, you think the administration would give me a heads-up, LOL
Open thread
mrmoshpotato
Thanks! 😗
zhena gogolia
Thanks for doing this. I’ll try to dip into it. I can never watch whole political things, even with the people I love.
raven
fuck it
raven
forget it
beef
I like these threads. It’s nice to see sane people.
zhena gogolia
They’re acting as if it’s his fault that Trump isn’t accepting the results of the election.
zhena gogolia
I have not heard this adversarial tone against Trump!!!
zhena gogolia
They’ve suddenly found their ability to ask follow-up questions! Lord, it’s a miracle!
God, I hate them.
Sab
The ads are running a table I so much want that my husband would not stand for. Minor life stress to replace covid fear.
O. Felix Culpa
He is handling the stupid questions very well.
@O. Felix Culpa: Very well. I didn’t see who was asking but I sent a thousand flaming spears at her with my mind.
zhena gogolia
ARE YOU GOING TO RETHINK YOUR STRATEGY????? HUH????
scav
@O. Felix Culpa: Which is probably exactly what it is useful to see. Sort of undermines the whole Fake News! (eta and biased media!);claims for the not utterly lost who are turning in.
zhena gogolia
Now all of a sudden the president is responsible for everything, every little thing. It’s a miracle! For four years it wasn’t the case!
O. Felix Culpa
@TaMara (HFG): LOL. I was thinking negative thoughts as well. :)
zhena gogolia
Some reporter was shouting “Bernie Sanders!”
O. Felix Culpa
@zhena gogolia: And even before he is inaugurated! The standards, they are a-shifting….
Baud
Why?
daryljfontaine
“Do you have room for Bernie Sanders–”
oh just shut the fuck up
D
mrmoshpotato
Biden’s all “Fuck your national shutdown narrative.” Good for him.
daryljfontaine
The diplomatic answer would be “I have room for many practical solutions from a variety of sources in my administration.”
or in other words, no
D
O. Felix Culpa
I loved Biden’s calm, deliberate tone. He spoke with gravitas about substantive issues. He refused to get baited into faux controversies. He did not speculate about the losing candidate’s motives, but emphasized the irresponsibility of his behavior. The President-elect highlighted the compelling reason for the transition to begin NOW, which is to save lives. Joe is very good at this.
Baud
The media is going to suck. Your comment is the key takeaway from these things.
MisterForkbeard
@daryljfontaine: You just say “I have a lot of respect for Bernie, but with the Senate makeup being what it is we most likely can’t spare him there. I do look forward to including people with his viewpoints in my administration, however.”
pacem appellant
Rejoining the WHO and the Paris Climate Accords. Ignoring (for now) Trump’s electoral shenanigans. Prioritizing covid relief in communities of color and poverty. All sounds good. Jan. 20 can’t come soon enough.
61 days 16 hours 12 minutes 58 seconds
Chyron HR
Wow it’s like Bernie’s paid campaign staff viciously slandered Joe Biden all year long.
Surprised Pikachu dot jpg
Federal certification deadline is Dec 8. If we can get there and get it certified, then maybe things will calm down. Or maybe not. Sigh.
debbie
I hope there is legislation in the first 100 days to safeguard the interregnum period (and the nation) and prevent this bullshit in the future.
Sab
Not political at all. I want every lovelorn teenage girl to watch the duet from Chess with Elaine Paige. You can’t fix men. You just have to stumble across the right one. The women in Chess didn’t.
@TaMara (HFG): Let’s just get to Monday and PA/MI/GA certifying. That’ll make things much harder on Trumpy.
O. Felix Culpa
@TaMara (HFG): The losing candidate’s and his minions’ efforts to overturn the election reek of desperation. Apart from the cultists, I wonder if these shenanigans will ultimately reinforce people’s faith in the electoral process, because they’re getting much more insight into how it actually works. The minions’ absurd antics on the other hand aren’t working — not even with Fox News. With a few exceptions such as the Republican SoS in Georgia, GOP officials aren’t covering themselves in glory. Pointing and mocking is an appropriate response. Then voting the bastids out. Prosecutions where applicable.
LuciaMia
ARE YOU GOING TO RETHINK YOUR STRATEGY????? HUH????
And after youve answered it, let me ask it another two times!
zhena gogolia
Because we’re perfect.
O. Felix Culpa
@zhena gogolia: Made me laugh. In a good way.
Omnes Omnibus
@O. Felix Culpa: I think so. We are watching people throw everything at the wall and the system is holding up. That, contrary to some here, shows that the system is working.
Omnes Omnibus
@zhena gogolia: Yeah, whatever.
Baud
Yeah. Real analysis is complicated. However, the argument that “the system has failed” can’t be grounded in the statement “the system has been severely tested.” Robust systems are valued because they withstand pressure, not because they never experience it.
O. Felix Culpa
@Omnes Omnibus: The system is undergoing a tremendous stress test…and it’s withstanding the assaults. While the GOP mendacity is appalling, their attacks help us to see where there are weaknesses and vulnerabilities, which is useful information for improving protections the next time around, just as was done after 2016. I am reassured that not even the President’s men (and women) nor slimy Senator Lindsey can overturn our election. The system is (mostly) working.
ETA: It would make me very happy if we could get the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act through the Senate. That would be a major step forward in protecting voters and our elections.
germy
“The best man in the world isn’t good enough for the worst woman”
O. Felix Culpa
@Mallard Filmore: Your proposal is acceptable.
Ohio Mom
I would describe Biden’s strategy as giving Trump enough rope to hang himsef, though he could hardly use that phrase with the pesky reporter.
I could listen to Biden field questions all day. It looks like I will have to be satisfied with ten or so minutes every few days.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Mallard Filmore: start a rumor that Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski are in negotiations to start and Indie caucus with Angus King
germy
Kelly Stafford thinks living in Michigan is like being in a "dictatorship" because of COVID-19 restrictions. In related news, her husband is an NFL quarterback who makes $27 million a year and has never won a playoff game https://t.co/sUGgm5SLtY
— Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) November 19, 2020
Mallard Filmore
@O. Felix Culpa: Wow! Rudy is complaining that they do not have any way to match ballots with names in a recount. No more secret ballots. He wants to know how you voted.
O. Felix Culpa
@Mallard Filmore: Rudy ain’t got nothin’. He’s smearing poop on all available walls, in the manner of his boss.
O. Felix Culpa
@Gin & Tonic: Agreed that robust can be an MBA weaselword — synergy, anyone? — but it applies in this case, particularly “d.” Maybe not completely without failure, but holding up nonetheless.
Definition of robust
1a: having or exhibiting strength or vigorous health
b: having or showing vigor, strength, or firmness //a robust debate a robust faith
c: strongly formed or constructed : STURDY //a robust plastic
d: capable of performing without failure under a wide range of conditions //robust software
prostratedragon
@Gin & Tonic: As much as I have come to despise the word “flawed?” Especially if “fundamentally.”
Mallard Filmore
Rudy ain’t got nothin’. He’s smearing poop on all available walls, in the manner of his boss.
I understand that. The call for the end of the secret ballot surprised me.
Ksmiami
@O. Felix Culpa: the stress test has revealed how toxic disinformation and an undereducated populace is for democracy
Litlebritdifrnt
When Trump sees the press conference with Rudy’s hair dye streaming down his face he is going to be furious, optics are EVERYTHING to him.
Gravenstone
@zhena gogolia: Unfortunately, Joe being the nice guy he is won’t respond appropriately – “What kind of dumb assed question is that? Has covering for Trump these last four years rotted what passes for your brains?”
TS (the original)
The call for the end of the secret ballot surprised me.
Want to force women to vote as ordered by their husbands & workers to vote as ordered by their white bosses. That will stop all these people voting for the democratic party.
NotMax
FYI.
Wyandotte County [Kansas] District Attorney Mark Dupree demanded Thursday that his name be removed from any report produced by a commission that President Donald Trump ordered to study law enforcement issues, saying it had a “pernicious political agenda.”
Dupree sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday that said he was originally honored to serve on the President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice.
But Dupree said he later became concerned by the commission’s lack of transparency and inclusiveness, as well as his view that the commission sought to “attack and erode” the discretion of local prosecutors who looked to improve public safety while reducing incarcerations.
[snip]
“What I felt was it was a political agenda of wanting and trying to appease police to court them for political gain,” Dupree said.
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., last month ruled that the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice violated a law meant to ensure that federal advisory committees fairly balance the viewpoints represented and conduct their business publicly.
U.S. District Court Judge John Bates said the commission’s work must stop and that it issue no report until it complied with the Federal Advisory Committee Act. Later, it was decided a report could be issued but would have to include a disclaimer that the terms of the Federal Advisory Committee Act were not met and the commission was not balanced.
“At this time I have not heard if the AG or commission will put it out, seeing how they have to put all of this on it,” Dupree said. “If it is going to come out, I don’t want my name associated with it.” Source
@TS (the original): For them, that’s a feature not a bug!
