On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Pacific Ocean Park

by | 22 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. 💕

Steve from Mendocino

In 1967 I was mostly working on fixing my GPA in anticipation of going to Art Center. This was also the last year of Pacific Ocean Park in Santa Monica. It was a fun place to photograph, and an opportunity to experience old timey amusement park vibes in the spirit of old Coney Island. Decidedly down at the heels, but a trip to walk around in. My pictures are posted without additional commentary.

      Wag

      Do Not Get On should be the photo that encapsulates 2020.

      I also love the composition of the Cloverleaf Ballroom photo. Really excellent photos.

      raven

       
      Inside Dogtown, the Birthplace of America’s Skateboard Culture
      Beginning in the early 1970s, an abandoned pier called Pacific Ocean Park (known locally as POP Pier), was converted into an unlikely haven of misfits. As dangerous waves crashed the ruins of the old pier, restless young locals religiously surfed around POP, eventually dubbing it The Cove.

      Upon its opening in 1958, the pier embodied the quintessential optimism of 1950s America. Less than 20 years later, the same abandoned meeting point transformed into a decaying reminder for locals – a testament to the changing times and changing mood in Los Angeles. In solidarity with the American ’70s, the west side of LA sprouted again, this time with a wave of rebellion in lieu of optimism.

      Elizabelle

      Wonderful photos.  Pacific Ocean Park.  P.O.P.  Only existed July 1958 to 1967, when it closed (and rotted, for a few years after that, into the mid 1970s.)

      Had never heard of it.  Has an informative wiki page.  Good links.

      Expensive to maintain and done in by developers, who tore up the surrounding streets to put up high rises.  Made access to P.O.P. much harder, and doomed it.

      Lives on in some movies and TV shows from the 1960s.  Competitor to Disneyland.  The Doors played there!

      From review of a book about P.O.P.: “Its auditorium, Cheetah, hosted important early rock shows, including those by Ritchie Valens, Sam Cooke, The Beach Boys, The Byrds, The Doors, and Pink Floyd.”

      Dick Dale covered a song about the place, “Those Memories of You.”

      raven

      @Elizabelle:

      T.A.M.I. Show 

      • The Barbarians
      • The Beach Boys
      • Chuck Berry
      • James Brown and the Famous Flames
      • Marvin Gaye (with backing vocals by the Blossoms)
      • Gerry & the Pacemakers
      • Lesley Gore
      • Jan and Dean
      • Billy J. Kramer and the Dakotas
      • Smokey Robinson and the Miracles
      • The Rolling Stones
      • The Supremes
      • The house band, known collectively as the Wrecking Crew, was under the musical direction of Jack Nitzsche and included drummer Hal Blaine, electric bass player Jimmy Bond, guitarists Tommy Tedesco and Glen Campbell, upright bassist Lyle Ritz, pianist Leon Russell, saxophonist Plas Johnson and others

      With Zappa in the audience and Terri Garr go-go dancing!

      J R in WV

      Thanks for this. We have a smaller version still operating in Huntington called Camden Park, at least it was before the Trumpian Plague hit last summer.

      Last time I was at Camden Park was with a sister-in-law in social work clinical training, we took a bus load of institutionalized little kids to an amusement park … it was swell~! They had a blast, had never imagined such a thing, it was so otherworldly to these little kids. This was probably 40 years ago? More?

      I was pretty apprehensive about the whole thing, but the kids were on their best behavior, eventually we trusted the park to help, there was no way we could keep our eyes directly on all those kids, of course it wasn’t the first bunch of kids they had hosted.

      So this brought that memory back to me strongly — thanks for that!

      HeartlandLiberal

      META FWIW, this morning the right sidebar is strung out at bottom of page. FireFox browser, up to date latest, 17″ monitor Dell Inspiron Laptop running Windows 10 Enterprise, also up to date, I recently applied the latest major release upgrade 20H2, and all patches since. This with FireFox set to full screen.

      Steeplejack

      @HeartlandLiberal:

      The “right sidebar stuff at the bottom” is usually a sign that FYWP thinks you’re in tablet/​phone mode or that you are using a window less than full screen size. Dunno why it would suddenly manifest itself in your setup.

      Shot in the dark: maybe get out of Balloon Juice, delete your BJ cookies and fire it up again.

      ETA: I am using Firefox 82.0.3 on Windows 10 Pro. (Haven’t upgraded to 83.0 yet.)

      Elizabelle

      @raven:   Wiki about the TAMI show said Keith Richards later told a few interviewers that the Stones agreeing to follow James Brown was one of the biggest mistakes of their [early] career.

      Also that there was a promotional song about the show placing the Stones out of Liverpool.  Uh, no.  That was that other band.

      And I do want to see that 2010 DVD.  Or youtube footage; maybe the whole thing is online.  Show sounds incredible, indeed.

      Elizabelle

      @ Steve in Mendocino:  I would be interested in purchasing a few of the prints from this OTR.  (Have often felt like that about Bill in G’s work, too.)  Please let us know if that is anything you would do.

      Not that photographers particularly have to donate out of their proceeds, but I could see jackal support for buying prints, with whatever portion of the price going to animal rescue …

