On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. 💕
Steve from Mendocino
In 1967 I was mostly working on fixing my GPA in anticipation of going to Art Center. This was also the last year of Pacific Ocean Park in Santa Monica. It was a fun place to photograph, and an opportunity to experience old timey amusement park vibes in the spirit of old Coney Island. Decidedly down at the heels, but a trip to walk around in. My pictures are posted without additional commentary.
