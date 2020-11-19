Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Mission Accomplished!

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

We have all the best words.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Too inconsequential to be sued

The house always wins.

What fresh hell is this?

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Verified, but limited!

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Let there be snark.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Shocking, but not surprising

The willow is too close to the house.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road – JanieM – Fall Color, Part II

On The Road – JanieM – Fall Color, Part II

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. 💕

Submit Your Photos

JanieM

This set includes a few from places outside Maine.

On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color, Part II 7
Kingsville, Ohio

Driving east along the rim of the gulf of the Ashtabula River. Just after I stopped to take this picture I passed a house for sale with a sign that said “Open House Today.” The road was so beautiful, I almost stopped. But I did my eighteen years in Ohio, and though I love going back to see my family, I’m a New Englander now. I won’t say “Mainer” – there’s a rumor that you have to have been born here to claim that title.

On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color, Part II 6
Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Ashtabula, Ohio

This cemetery is just stunning in the fall. It includes this monument to the people who died in the Ashtabula River railroad disaster in 1876. Check out Wikipedia for the whole story.

The inscription on the base of the monument says, “To the memory of the unrecognized dead of the Ashtabula Bridge Disaster, whose remains are buried here.”

 

On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color, Part II 5
Augusta, Maine

From the East Side boat landing, a view of the Kennebec River and the Sand Hill neighborhood, with St. Augustine’s church steeple as the centerpiece.

On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color, Part II 4
Augusta, Maine

Old Fort Western, which is on the east side of the river. Picture taken from Water Street on the west side.

On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color, Part II 3
Harvard Street, Cambridge, Mass.

I spent a work week each month in Cambridge for many years, and there were lots of gems like this. I loved visiting Cambridge in the spring, too, because of all the blooming trees and little gardens. Where I live it’s too cold for dogwoods, among other things. A friend of mine who gardens, when asked what grows well in Maine, said, deadpan, “daisies.” I would add lilacs and maple trees. Well, and white pines.

My theory (I always have a theory) is that the early European settlers planted maple trees along the roadways and in their dooryards (the Maine term) for sugaring, and lilacs because they’re hardy enough not to need a lot of care, even in the harsh climate. Daisies grow themselves.

On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color, Part II 2
Central Maine

My front yard, back when the old maples were still standing.

On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color, Part II 1
Central Maine

In my yard again, several years ago. These trees were so beautiful. I used to think of them as sentinels, and without them we’re undefended. At least I’m glad I got a lot of pictures of them.

On The Road - JanieM - Fall Color, Part II
Central Maine

A bit of the field behind my house. Like the birches in the previous set, the blueberry patch always provides some late color, when most everything else is drab and bare.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Benw
  • Comrade Colette
  • J R in WV
  • JanieM
  • Jinchi
  • Mary G
  • Mike in Oly
  • MomSense
  • pat
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • stinger
  • The Castle
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      J R in WV

      Sweet!!!

      Was in Maine once, spent a week digging in the gemstone quarries, and a week traveling up and down the coast with my wife, who went sightseeing while we dug in the quarries. Was a wonderful June down east.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mary G

      Love the green and yellow sentinel spilling out of frame in the second to last picture. It must’ve been heartbreaking to let go of it, but I’m sure it’s still keeping watch.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      stinger

      That does it. I’m moving to Kingsville.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      pat

      That last picture of the trees in your yard is stunning and it is really sad to think that they are no longer there..

      What a loss.
      Thank you for some wonderful pics.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      The Castle

      Your intuition is correct. There is an old tradition in northern New England where a newlywed couple would plant a pair of sugar maples in their front yard – for practical and symbolic purposes. The very old farmhouse I care for has such a pair of sugar maples out front. They are grand trees.

      I suspect not many people follow or even know about this old custom anymore.

      The upshot is that the old turnpike through town is lined with dozens of these sugar maples, some old, some newly planted.  Unfortunately, sugar maples are exquisitely sensitive to road salt, which makes them not the best choice for having down by the road in the 21st century, but at least I’m on the uphill side..

      I am very sorry to hear about your maples. They were and are beautiful.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Benw

      So beautiful!

      I feel very ominous past tense vibes about your trees. Did something happen?

      Before COVID I vacationed in Wiscasset Maine and it was just amazing!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JanieM

      @stinger: LOL. Also in Kingsville’s favor, I’m pretty sure you can get a lot more house for the same $ in Kingsville than you can right now in Maine, never mind Cambridge.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JanieM

      @Benw: Yes, three or four years ago the power company, with the permission/collaboration of the owner of the property, took them down, both the ones in the yard and the ones along the roadway. Granted they weren’t all in the greatest shape, and if one of them had gone down in a storm it might have wreaked havoc on either the power lines or the house. But still…..I took it very hard.

      I linked this in one of my earlier sets, but at the risk of being repetitive, here’s a shot of some younger replacements, along with a section of trunk of one of the old ones. These newer ones are 25-30 years old, and not uniformly doing well; I think that field is probably too wet for them in spots. But at least they’re well back from any imaginable widening of the road, per @The Castle‘s mention of road salt. So hopefully some of them will survive. I don’t own this property, long story, so these are not all my priorities, lol.

      On the consolation prize front, a woodworker friend of mine is building some small pieces of furniture for me and my kids out of slabs he cut from one of those trunks. I’ve kind of lost track of that project through the pandemic era, and need to get caught up again. There are also two 30-year-old offspring of the old maples in the yard, which I fostered in the vegie garden years ago, and I’ve been collecting seeds from them for the past couple of years. One of my friends already planted some seedlings at her camp, and @The Castle has given me another idea about where to put more seedlings next year.

      I could write a novella about those trees, but I’ll stop now. ;-)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jinchi

      I’m a New Englander now. I won’t say “Mainer” – there’s a rumor that you have to have been born here to claim that title.

      I think the trick is that you have to pronounce it correctly, but most non-natives would probably need a serious voice coach to get that down.

      Love, the pictures. I really miss fall. New England is the only place I’ve lived that truly has four distinct seasons.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JanieM

      @Jinchi: Maine is the only state I’ve lived in (7 at last count) where there’s a phrase for non-natives: if you weren’t born in Maine, you’re “from away.” It’s not a compliment. Susan Collins just played on that idea, if not that specific phrase, in her campaign. I know other states have names — like Alaskans call the rest of us flatlanders. But if I understand correctly, that’s a statement about where you live, not where you were born.

      A Maine phrase that I think is related: people say “out of state” in contexts where people in other states say…something different. When I first lived here I was chatting with a stranger who said he had just come back from vacation. I said, “Oh, where’d you go?” He said, “Out of state.” A newspaper article about a fire or a burglary will say the owners were “out of state” rather than “out of town.”

      There’s something about this place…..

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JanieM

      Thanks to everyone – I’m glad you enjoyed the pics.

      I certainly enjoy taking them, in my casual way, and I’m really grateful to WaterGirl for the suggestion, made a few weeks ago, that spending more time in the photo threads would be a good a mental health break from the politics threads. It’s working wonders!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Comrade Colette

      @JanieM: Such lovely pictures and colors! I haven’t been in New England in the fall since I was in 7th grade in 19(cough), but these really take me back. It’s hard to keep in your mind’s eye just how vibrant the colors are.

      @stinger:

      That does it. I’m moving to Kingsville.

      Uhhh … Kingsville, Texas? I was born there. I don’t remember it, but my mom still says it was the worst place she ever lived, and she’s lived in dozens of places in 10+ states.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.