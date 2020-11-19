The Twitter warning labels are getting better. pic.twitter.com/1kD7JTd8OJ
— Mig Greengard (@chessninja) November 16, 2020
Am I the only one who thinks that Twitter either needs to ban Trump (@realDonaldTrump) for trying to destroy our democracy, or at the very least that they should change the disclaimers they slap on his tweets.
Perhaps they could get creative. I am all for this: pic.twitter.com/L5f6BRbT4o
— Gerald Weaver (#PrisonTrumpWillBeWayFunnier) (@Gerald_Weaver_) November 16, 2020
— Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) November 18, 2020
Meanwhile, the would-be conspirators are busily flying up each others’… wormholes:
Sebastian Gorka and the Claremont Institute going to war with OAN over which bullshit election conspiracies their followers can believe https://t.co/lKgnQvFdhU
— proudly overusing "cope" (@MenshevikM) November 19, 2020
as far as I can tell the current schism is whether to stick to conspiracies pushed by the Trump administration itself or whether to adopt a QAnon derived theory about a supercomputer, which is leading to some truly laughable respectability politics pic.twitter.com/h5DAb7kAPz
— proudly overusing "cope" (@MenshevikM) November 19, 2020
the absolute funniest shit on here is elder conservatives lecturing Q people about how to check their sources before recommending Rush Limbaugh and Fox
— proudly overusing "cope" (@MenshevikM) November 19, 2020
