Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Shocking, but not surprising

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

How has Obama failed you today?

Not all heroes wear capes.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is how realignments happen…

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Just a few bad apples.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Let there be snark.

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

An almost top 10,000 blog!

What fresh hell is this?

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

The math demands it!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

This blog will pay for itself.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Late Night Open Thread: Call It the Betty Cracker Amendment

Late Night Open Thread: Call It the Betty Cracker Amendment

by | 66 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,


Meanwhile, the would-be conspirators are busily flying up each others’… wormholes:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AlaskaReader
  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • cain
  • Califlander
  • Dan B
  • David 🎃Booooooo!🎃 Koch
  • dmsilev
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • frosty
  • HumboldtBlue
  • lgerard
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • Mary G
  • Mathguy
  • Mo Salad
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • oclib
  • phdesmond
  • Ruckus
  • Sab
  • scav
  • smike
  • Splitting Image
  • The Dangerman
  • The Oracle of Solace
  • the pollyanna from hell
  • Wag
  • West of the Rockies
  • Winston
  • Yarrow
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    66Comments

    1. 1.

      HumboldtBlue

      The bible teaches us that no good can come from muddling the waters.

      So let’s avoid the muddle.

      Unless they call for a huddle.

      Or if you need a cuddle.

      You need not befuddle when they come for the muddle.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      The Dangerman

      Shouldn’t the BCA involve creative use of hungry alligators? Just pondering possibilities.

      /lake placid, Betty White, etc.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Wag

      Sebastian Gorka and the Claremont Institute going to war with OAN over which bullshit election conspiracies their followers can believe

      Confused?  Believe all of them, even if the conspiracies contradict each other.  If you believe everything it really pwns the libs.

       

      The GOP is idiotic

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HumboldtBlue

      @phdesmond:

      You gave me a rhymer.

      So I took the timer.

      To find the reminder.

      Of that beach weekend blinder.

      @West of the Rockies:

      No more rhymes, I mean it!

      Sorry, homes.

      But who muddles the water?

      (we ain’t even got to “puddles” yet)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      mrmoshpotato

      Sebastian Gorka and the Claremont Institute going to war with OAN over which bullshit election conspiracies their followers can believe

      Alexa!  Pop all of the corn and launch all of these idiots into the Sun!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      the absolute funniest shit on here is elder conservatives lecturing Q people about how to check their sources before recommending Rush Limbaugh and Fox

      Can’t they just act like lazy college and high school students and quote Wikipedia? Or even Conservapedia, which somehow still exists?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Alexa!  Pop all of the corn and launch all of these idiots into the Sun!

      Sorry to tell you this, but Jeff Bezos’ rocket company still hasn’t sent anything to Earth orbit, never mind further out. You may …need to ask Elon Musk. I know, I know.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cain

      @frosty: Then you’ll love the link I posted upstairs – :-)  Singing rhyming pirates – of course, he got them at the end. :) “I”m sure we can avoid scurvy if we all eat an orange” – they couldn’t find a rhyme for that :D

      Reply
    17. 17.

      West of the Rockies

      Have we no Princess Bride fans here?

      The Sicilian:  No more rhymes, I mean it!

      Fezik:  Anybody  want a peanut?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ruckus

      At least some are being able to make fun of this fucking disaster of of our country, seeing as how it might just be getting better. The last 4 yrs have been one disaster after another, piled on by someone who thinks far more of himself than a pile of cowshit deserves. Maybe the reality of how badly he’s fucked up every single thing he’s ever done, hinted at, spoken about in faulting, barely english, every deal he’s ever managed to turn into bankruptcy, every hint or scream of racism that fills most every incomplete sentence he utters, every tacky concept he has gold spray painted so he can brag about it……

      It’s not even possible to describe how shitty a human being he is and yet people seem to be standing in line to hear whatever asinine bullshit comes out of his mouth, willing to debase themselves for absolutely nothing in return to support him. No one has ever written a book with a storyline this bad, because no one would believe it, that nearly half of our country thinks this is good, or normal, or better than scurvy.

      Add in the massively horrible pandemic, and his absolutely worst response because he cares nothing about anyone, not even his family, such as it is, and he was elected to run a country without the absolute minimum skills to even be an actual human, let alone in charge.

      I’m just having a, hell not even a crappy day, I’m just I guess tired of seeing life not just slipping away from so many but life being ripped away, from people not seeming to give a fuck about anyone else, and yet even I am having a difficult time seeing things from a bigger perspective. Let’s hope that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can do as good as I think they can, hell even half as good would be so much better.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      The Oracle of Solace

      I know everyone wants to be the heroes of their own stories, but watching conservatives come up with increasingly implausible lies to tell themselves (to reassure themselves that despite all the active harm they are doing to other Americans, and despite the joy they derive from their cruelty to the weakest of us, they are still the heroic good guys defending the country) has more than a touch of Shakespearean tragedy.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      oclib

      just some random thoughts:  Will Sharpies be banned from a Biden oval office?  (just to be fair, I personally like sharpies)

      Since the cockwomble cancelled his Thanksgiving trip to maralogo, how many turkeys will he pardon next week?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Sebastian Gorka and the Claremont Institute going to war with OAN over which bullshit election conspiracies their followers can believe

      So the Grand Unified Conspiracy Theory of Q-anon has collapsed to a Conspiracy Big Bang.  Truly a golden age of bullshit.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @oclib: At this point I would not be surprised if Trump serviced himself with one the turkeys on national TV next week while screaming about the Democrats don’t respect Thanksgiving .

      Reply
    29. 29.

      scav

      Um, won’t some of the truly devout have to turn on their great raddled orange leader for blasphemy for his implication that demoncrats are, in fact, actual Americans and not ipso-facto foreign to these holy cis-male shores?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Splitting Image

      In hindsight, the only thing Berkeley Breathed got wrong back in the day was that Bill the Cat started selling secrets to the Russians before he had Donald Trump’s brain stuck in his body.

      Everything else about that orange twerp Breathed got exactly right.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      NotMax

      @Amir Khalid

      “In a break with tradition, the president pointedly ripped up the papers pardoning the turkeys without having signed them immediately after announcing he’d named them Joe and Kamala, leading those assembled in the chant ‘Off with their heads!'”

      //

      Reply
    34. 34.

      lgerard

      Old and busted Wingnuts:  “These votes could have come from Mars”

      New improved Wingnuts:   “The Martians, under orders from George Soros, are switching votes from trump to Biden in the middle of the night”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      oclib

      @NotMax:

      since we all know the cockwomble doesn’t like the sight of blood, he will excuse himself and Steve Bannon will enter with a sword and a pike….

      Reply
    38. 38.

      lgerard

      @Sab:

      I hadn’t even noticed what happened to the turkeys the last three years.

      What do you think they served at the trump hotel on Thanksgiving?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Sab:

      I hadn’t even noticed what happened to the turkeys the last three years. 

      Oh?  What else has caught your attention in the past 3 years?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Dan B

      @Sab:  Me too. The pardoning of the turkeys, as with so many simple traditions, are lost in the whirlwind. But did Trump actually hang out by the turkeys. Does he view them like he did the eagle? Would turkeys pick up on the malevolent dark hole that is Trump and attack?

      My money is on attack. Turkeys don’t mess.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Winston

      A tough week or so for me. But I’m still here.
      I spilled some beer on my keyboard. Don’t recommend doing that. The calculator on the right side is kaput but the top numbers all work and all the letter keys. Depending on the app, I can now use this old POS laptop.

      Watched Bushwick on Netflix. The lost cause States secede again and send a private army into the center of Brooklyn to establish a toehold to negotiate. They think it will be easy because it’s a no gun zone. There are guns, however and it turns into a kill anything move zone. Kinda violent and unlikely, or not.
      Watched Chicago 7 again and there was never a time that the slogan was “fry the pigs” as stated in the first few minutes. Fuck the pigs was what it was and that originated in California.
      Planning my Thanksgiving dinner. I am still undecided on Hormel’s Completes Turkey Breast and dressing or Chicken Breast and mashed potatoes. I checked my inventory and have both.
      Have been reading the threads and agree with just about everything. We got Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pa, That this is a revenge tantrum by Donnie Dooku to falsely accuse Dems of vote fraud because of his fantasy that he was accused of real vote fraud in 2016, just makes so much sense, suggests it will be over soon.
      Rudy hair dye dripping, hands in pants is such a good depiction of the Gopee.
      Cheers to all. Keep the faith.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Sab

      @mrmoshpotato: You on BJ. Retired. Dad has dementia. His nurse’s aide lost two close relatives to covid. My dog died. Biden won the election. I like my new councilman. Sherrod Brown got re-elected.

      ETA My autistic granddaughter couldn’t start school in meatspace

      ETA I think there was some much worse than flu bug circulating.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      the pollyanna from hell

      61 more days. I urge my sensitive friend Boatrocker to expect distressing news, and ignore it all as meaningless. But when she calls I tell her it means we are winning, and I quote BJ to prove it. Some of you try to demoralize us, and the steady result is to remoralize me and all the friends I can reach. Thanx, guys!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Sab

      @Winston: That sounds delicious. My husband hates avocados although he has never actually tasted one. Maybe I will try the “you are just eating  Spanish lawyers” argument.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Dan B

      @the pollyanna from hell:  I agree there is a lot of demoralizing news but there are some tidbits that might mean something.  Most of the news is a distraction from things like troop withdrawals and Mnuchin and McConnell denying any Civid stimulus so as to crash the economy in 2021.  We need to be raising holy hell about those.  The Trump conspirators want these moves to be kept quiet.  It’s a similar approach to Covid.  Make em work to persuade that crashing the economy is essential because … whatever BS.  A good percentage of the public won’t bite.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Dan B

      @Sab: Never tasted an avocado and I hate them is the Rube Goldberg of logic.

      I have a wicked idea to make chocolate avocado ice cream pie and tell him afterwards.

       

      Okay, enough devious plots…

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Winston

      @Sab: Avocados are cheap and available all year long here in Florida. Like 39 to 79 cents each. It takes a feel to select them, though. The hard ones will keep in the refrigerator for a couple of weeks. The soft ones are not worth buying, and the just right ones, have a springy, not hard, not soft feel that are for immediate use.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Sab

      @Dan B: I did make the vegan chocolate cake with avocado frosting and he loved that. I did not tell him about the frosting because he would not have eaten it.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Sab

      @Winston: His latest argument is that Mexican drug cartels control the avocado trade. In my experience that never stopped anyone from smoking marijuana, so that argument won’t fly with me.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Winston

      @Sab: I saw a documentary on that a few months ago, relating to the midwest consumption. But California raises more than Mexico and Florida does too. We also have these green skinned ones down here that are $1.50 and equal to 4 Hass and keep longer.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Mo Salad

      @Dan B  I really don’t know how to describe it. It was like the turkeys mounted a counter-attack. It was almost as if they were… organized!

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Winston

       

       

      @Califlander:

      Bushwick was a surprisingly entertaining movie for having been inspired by a single line from “Casablanca.”

      I didn’t know that. I thought at first it was an alien invasion, what with the guy running on fire and her BF looking like a blaster hit him. The rest of it was depressing. I was “Fuck you Rebs”. I wish it had continued to the point of a US counter attack.I was sorry the two main characters bit it.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      AlaskaReader

      @cain:

      “I”m sure we can avoid scurvy if we all eat an orange”

      Surely we are nervy if we dust it first with sporange.

      My apology is real, yo

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.