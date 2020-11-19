Am I the only one who thinks that Twitter either needs to ban Trump (@realDonaldTrump) for trying to destroy our democracy, or at the very least that they should change the disclaimers they slap on his tweets.

Perhaps they could get creative. I am all for this: pic.twitter.com/L5f6BRbT4o

— Gerald Weaver (#PrisonTrumpWillBeWayFunnier) (@Gerald_Weaver_) November 16, 2020