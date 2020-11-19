This is very well done. pic.twitter.com/P8oS1nM1Di — Tara Haelle (@tarahaelle) November 18, 2020





A quarter of a million people have died in the U.S. of Covid19. The country passed the grim milestone Wednesday with the number expected to keep climbing steeply as infections surge nationwide https://t.co/uvjK0rJkhg pic.twitter.com/gRVB6yyK68 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 18, 2020

These are astounding estimates. 1 in 100 Americans estimated to be contagious with #covid19. Right now. "If the University of Michigan’s football stadium were packed with a random selection of Americans, about 1,000 would be contagious right now.”https://t.co/f1cL88aptL — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) November 18, 2020

We're very close to 80,000 hospitalizations w/ the steepest rise of any country.

And we watch, almost numb, accepting. Do little compared w/ what we know can be done. Countries far worse recently (per capita) have turned it around. We could. Should.

We can't wait til Jan 20th. pic.twitter.com/jXh5Zpj0Q2 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 19, 2020

America's top disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, warns of "Covid fatigue" "People are just worn out with these kinds of restrictions, we got to get them to hang in a bit longer because help is on the way, vaccines are coming" https://t.co/AlYmmfmN1C pic.twitter.com/dtQYs2lZqp — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 18, 2020

======

Italy was one of the worst hit countries during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Now the second wave is here — and it’s once again struggling to control the spread of the virus. https://t.co/tNeKeFJv5H — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) November 18, 2020

Police in Berlin used water cannons to break up a protest by coronavirus deniers, vaccine skeptics and right-wing extremists. As many as 10,000 demonstrators descended on the city. https://t.co/cs888Th0W4 pic.twitter.com/wEjhsCquRw — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 18, 2020

Russia confirmed 20,985 Covid-19 cases and a record-breaking 456 deaths Wednesday, bringing its official number of cases to 1,991,998https://t.co/srotXEMm7g — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 18, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced concern Wednesday over Russia's rising coronavirus fatality rate but said the outbreak was under control https://t.co/AUo5WAhr69 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 18, 2020

As Russia struggles to handle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Moscow has begun converting sites such as a massive ice skating rink into makeshift hospitals for treating Covid-19 patientshttps://t.co/c2vApKRvVW — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 19, 2020

A Covid-19 infected governor of a Russian region suffering from severe drug and staff shortages in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has opted to be treated at a private clinic in Moscow as "not to occupy a bed at an infectious disease hospital”https://t.co/lonYQCbftp — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 19, 2020

South Korea kicks off special anti-coronavirus period ahead of college entrance exam https://t.co/Zf0GPghChK pic.twitter.com/blcPNbCLue — Reuters (@Reuters) November 19, 2020

Japan’s number of reported daily coronavirus infections has hit a record high and the prime minister is urging maximum caution but has stopped short of calling for restrictions on travel or business. https://t.co/4tYrD01LK9 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 19, 2020

Japan to monitor virus cases, hospitals before any emergency declaration decision https://t.co/hHTGx0K5Kn pic.twitter.com/2n77Sj7B8X — Reuters (@Reuters) November 19, 2020

South Asia reaches 10 million COVID-19 cases: Reuters tally https://t.co/9JjY62IhHj pic.twitter.com/YjI7Mg8tE2 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 19, 2020

Asia Today: The leader of the small Pacific nation of Samoa has appealed for calm after the country reported it’s first positive test for the coronavirus, although a second test on the same patient returned a negative result. https://t.co/RSvIXOJpGm — The Associated Press (@AP) November 19, 2020

Australia imposed one of the strictest lockdowns in South Australia with outdoor gatherings, weddings, funerals, takeaway food all coming to a standstill as authorities try to stifle a fresh coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/lesJhwF47w pic.twitter.com/3uWKHhFHZb — Reuters (@Reuters) November 19, 2020

BREAKING: The African continent has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases as health officials warn of infections starting to creep up again into a second surge. https://t.co/Ih0n5ggfBS — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) November 19, 2020

Coronavirus: The realities of schooling in rural Brazil https://t.co/qQP1wrcmR7 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 19, 2020

Atlantic Canada's #Covid19 "Bubble" really is a marvel. Proof containment of the virus is doable, even in a western democracy where individual rights trump (we need to find a new word for that) the needs of the collective. https://t.co/csqoQna0QJ — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) November 18, 2020

======

An out-of-control pandemic is speeding the testing of vaccines https://t.co/o9anK7wMye — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 18, 2020

The resurgence of testing delays is sabotaging the nation's ability to stem runaway viral transmission and mounting loss of lives https://t.co/K5YOxsR0XQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 18, 2020

#Sinovac’s experimental #COVID19 vaccine triggered a quick immune response but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered from the disease, preliminary trial results showed.https://t.co/YIQxEdmZxV #vaccines #coronavirus — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) November 18, 2020

Smart story here by @erbrod: Hospitals are churning out local AI models to predict which #COVID19 patients will decline, but we still don't have data on their performance and generalizability. Is this reducing bias, or increasing it? https://t.co/vSKIrxDTqB via @statnews — Casey Ross (@caseymross) November 18, 2020

======

Texas' largest county sends emergency alert asking residents to cancel holiday plans amid 250% COVID case increase https://t.co/tRo8PPnX0m — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 18, 2020

Coronavirus: North Dakota has the world’s highest COVID19 mortality rate https://t.co/ao0EO7qITc pic.twitter.com/MfcMYzrnkl — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 18, 2020

Top hospital @MayoClinic in MN has 900 employees out w/#COVID19 & is short 1000 health pros to handle surging cases.

“It shows you how easy it is to get Covid-19 in the midwest. Our staff are being infected mostly due to community spread."https://t.co/b3qgcK3NxH — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) November 18, 2020

Hospitals in Iowa are filling up because 94!! long-term care facilities have COVID-19 outbreaks. If you can’t discharge a patient (any patient, not just covid patients) then you have nowhere to put new patients. Another aspect of Iowa’s healthcare system collapse https://t.co/KKhGvsQu6E — 𝙀𝙡𝙞 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙝 🤚 🧼😷 (@eliowa) November 18, 2020

Minnesota governor orders restaurants, bars to halt in-person dining for four weeks https://t.co/saOnv08k4z pic.twitter.com/nOe9ilP0xz — Reuters (@Reuters) November 19, 2020

Hundreds of school employees in the U.S. have died of the coronavirus. While children generally have mild cases or no symptoms at all, about 1 in 4 of their teachers have a condition that raises their risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus. https://t.co/zGL5dNuzPA — The Associated Press (@AP) November 18, 2020