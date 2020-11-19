Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Nov. 18-19

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Nov. 18-19

This post is in: ,


    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      opiejeanne

      On Wednesday WA did not set any records, but the death rate is still in the 20s every day. The area where I live has  3.9% positivity now, and the part of Seattle where one of my daughters live is at 4%.

      Getting a new washing machine tomorrow which is a good thing because we’re just about out of clean undies.

    5. 5.

      opiejeanne

      In light of Governor Inslee’s order to only celebrate with people in your household, the younger daughter will be having turkey with her husband at their apartment.

      The older daughter and her fiancé are in a fancy  van, were camped out on Nag’s Head a few days ago, and yesterday in Frisco NC. They’ve tested negative and are isolating before heading to have Thanksgiving with his mom and sister in Maryland.  I hope his family have been as careful.

    6. 6.

      Sab

      Neighboring county has gone into  shelter in place mode. My county has indicated it will in the next day or so. Mayor says he expects police to enforce when neighbors call in too large household gatherings. Police union guy says ” No! Too dangerous!”  WTF!

      They break up bunches of large, fit drunken adolescents on AU campus every spring. They break up bar brawls every weekend. They breakup gang shootings on the westside every Saturday night. But they can’t breakup neighbor called in too big Thanksgiving day  complaints.

      These aren’t even new. Nobody needs to be arrested. Just an extension of fines beyond noise complaints to too many people complaints. Citation with $ 250 buck fine. They have been doing the noise complaint fines forever.

      I could say our police are whimps, but I know they aren’t. They are just fucking lying. Covid isn’t real until it kills your family. That is their mindset. They aren’t afraid. They are just Republican nitwits.

    9. 9.

      Sab

      Shelter in place thing is actually a big deal. Our cases are exploding insanely. Used to be we went out enmasked and expected mostly everyone we met was okay and masks protected us from the occassional positive outlier. Now we think everyone is infected. Finally, welcome to reality. Jeez. Took, what , eight months for reality to set in.

    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I have different translations for the “What you say – What I hear” board:

      “Most people don’t die from it.” – “Fuck you.”
      “We have to get back to our lives.” – “Fuck you.”
      “I don’t live in fear.” – “Fuck you.”
      “Keeping me at home is a violation of my freedom. – “Fuck you.”
      “You’re exaggerating it because you are out to get trump.” – “Fuck you.”

    11. 11.

      mrmoshpotato

      Texas’ largest county sends emergency alert asking residents to cancel holiday plans amid 250% COVID case increase

      AKA “Hey Harris county!  Our governor and lieutenant governor are both selfish asshats!  Don’t follow their examples!  Stay the fuck at home!”

    12. 12.

      Mary G

      628 new cases in the OC today. two deaths. Hospitalizations going up fast. Percent of ICU beds available lowest I can remember in weeks – 27%.

    13. 13.

      Robert Sneddon

      @Sab:  Masks are envisaged as the viral equivalent of a bulletproof vest by way too many people — “I’m wearing a mask so I can go out and visit friends and drop by the coffee shop and attend church like normal and…”

      The only certain way to avoid getting this disease is to stay away from other people as much as possible. Masks worn by “civilians” only reduce your chances of catching COVID-19 a little, not a lot.

    15. 15.

      TS (the original)

      People are just worn out with these kinds of restrictions

      Too many people refused to abide by any type of restrictions – this is the problem, not that they are worn out. The people worn out are the health workers and the emergency staff who are called out & in close proximity to covid patients day in and day out.

      South Australia had zero new cases today – and they are still in shutdown to make sure the latest outbreak stays manageable rather than spreading beyond the ability to trace and control.

    17. 17.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. The Ministry of Health reports 1,290 new cases today, back up to fur figures, for a cumulative reported total of 51,680 cases. The Ministry also reports four new deaths for a total of 326 deaths — 0.63% of the cumulative reported total, 0.86% of resolved cases.

      13,222 active and contagious cases are currently in hospital; 110 are in ICU, 37 of them on respirators. Meanwhile, 878 patients recovered and were discharged, for a total of 38,132 patients recovered — 73.8% of the cumulative reported total.

      Four new clusters were reported today: Kapas BJ in Selangor, Prestij in KL, Bah Bercham in Perak, Kiambang in Johor,

      1,285 new cases are local infections. Sabah has 660 cases: 418 in existing clusters, including 250 in prison, police lockup, and remand centre clusters; 144 close-contact screenings; and 98 other screenings. Selangor has 407 cases: 306 in older clusters, including 245 in Teratai cluster; 55 in Kapas BJ cluster; 19 close-contact screenings; one SARI screening; and 26 other screenings. KL has 67 cases: 45 in older clusters, 15 in Prestij cluster, four close-contact screenings, and three other screenings. Perak has 48 cases: 35 in older clusters, two in Bah Bercham cluster, five close-contact screenings, one SARI screening, and five other screenings.

      Negeri Sembilan has 32 cases: 26 kluster in existing clusters, five close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Kelantan has 17 cases: 15 in existing clusters, and two other screenings. Johor has 15 cases: 3 in older clusters 8  in Kiambang cluster, three close-contact screenings, and one other screening. Labuan has 15 cases: three in existing clusters, seven close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. Penang has eight cases: 7 in existing clusters, and one SARI screening. Sarawak has eight cases: 6 in existing clusters, one close-contact screening, and one other screening. Kedah has seven cases, all in existing clusters. Melaka has one case, a close-contact screening.

      Terengganu, Putrajaya, Pahang and Perlis have reported no new cases today.

      Five new cases are imported, all reported in KL.

      The four deaths today are a 62-year-old woman in Johor with diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and obesity; a 29-year-old woman in Sabah with chronic kidney disease; a 58-year-old man in Perk with hypertension, dyslipidaemia, and chronic kidney disease; and a 47-year-old non-Malaysian woman in Sabah with diabetes.

    20. 20.

      Steeplejack

      In personal coronavirus news, I ended up having the “no Thanksgiving” conversation with my brother this morning. I picked him up at 5:00 to give him a ride to the airport, and on the way he said that our friends’ three 20-something sons are not coming up from Florida. That had been a factor in my decision to not attend Thanksgiving dinner. Apparently reality is getting through to some people.

      I said, “While we’re on the subject . . .,” because the other reason I don’t want to do Thanksgiving is because my brother will be back only four days from this trip to Las Vegas (family business—unnecessary and stupid, in my opinion) and he will be a potential threat. He cut me off and said, “I totally understand if you don’t want to do Thanksgiving. This is a year like no other. We’ll have plenty of time later.”

      So, problem solved. Guess I can start planning what comfort food I’m going to lay in for the big day.

    24. 24.

      TS (the original)

      @mrmoshpotato:

      I sure agree with the DUMBS – who think they are FREE to infect their friends neighbours and families.

      Trump has so much to answer for with covid control, let alone anything else he has done in the past 4 years

      I will never forget how much freedumb they took upon themselves to attack President Obama about ebola. Why the sh!t things are different for republicans, I will never understand.

    25. 25.

      Steeplejack

      @satby:

      Thanks. It’s a load off my mind.

      Incidentally, my brother (a doctor) has really upped his safety procedures for the trip. He’s wearing his N95 mask and goggles on the plane, and he’s going to limit his contact with people while he’s in Las Vegas. It’ll mostly be our RWNJ brother, who lives there.

      The stupid family business is that the RWNJ brother and our increasingly nutty mother have decided that her house needs to be sold right now, so Bro’ Man is going out to help with planning that and to tag and band stuff to be shipped back here before it’s all sold at a yard sale or something.

      Yes, I’m pissed about the whole thing.

    26. 26.

      germy

      Dietary supplements, including herbal remedies, are only lightly regulated by the FDA, creating a fertile field for unsupported claims. As easy at this is to pull off, some marketers apparently have not learned the trick of sticking to claims that their products “boost the immune system”, thereby only implying that they are effective against COVID-19, while avoiding direct statements that they can prevent or treat it. Claiming the latter makes the product, in the eyes of the law, an unapproved new drug, inviting a warning from the FDA.

      Per the FTC, a company cannot advertise that a product can prevent, treat, or cure a disease unless it has competent and reliable scientific evidence, including, when appropriate, well-controlled human clinical studies, substantiating that the claims are true at the time they are made.

      FDA and FTC issue more warning letters citing products and services making illegal COVID claims
      https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/fda-and-ftc-issue-more-warning-letters-citing-products-and-services-making-illegal-covid-claims/

    27. 27.

      MomSense

      My youngest is really sick and it could be Lyme from a recent tick bite or a reaction to the antibiotic but he also has respiratory symptoms.  So we are going to the respiratory clinic for a test today.  I hate everything.
      All we need to do is wear face coverings and be considerate and that is apparently asking too much.  Too much stupid and too much selfish.

    32. 32.

      LurkerNoLonger

      Police in Berlin used water cannons to break up a protest by coronavirus deniers, vaccine skeptics and right-wing extremists.

      I’ve gotta get a water cannon so when I see someone out in public not wearing a mask I can just blast them off their feet.

    34. 34.

      Amir Khalid

      @TS (the original):

      These people are rejecting the very idea of civic consciousness, in the belief that it impinges on liberty. Some may call that attitude libertarianism; normal people call it being childish.

    35. 35.

      debbie

      @Sab:

      Ohio’s ODH is so overwhelmed and short-staffed from illness, including COVID, that they couldn’t get yesterday’s numbers out on time. The information is listed as “incomplete.”

    41. 41.

      Steeplejack

      @satby:

      Thanks again. I’ll be lighting lots of candles, because if Bro’ Man gets taken out by coronavirus and I’m left with Mom and RWNJ it’s basically the end of our family, as far as I’m concerned.

    42. 42.

      MomSense

      Thanks everyone.  He definitely has a fever this morning.  Should I be hoping for Lyme?  Thanks a lot stupid Republicans for making this pandemic so fucked up.

    43. 43.

      Catherine D.

      Cornell has gone back to Green – New Normal status from Yellow because campus cases have dropped. The county (Tompkins) is also showing the percentage of new cases dropping to 0.12%. We had what was probably a post-Halloween spike of stupid.

      The surrounding counties have rising numbers, though.

    45. 45.

      Sloane Ranger

      @MomSense: Keeping my fingers crossed for Kidsense. Hope everything turns out OK.

      While here I will give the update for the UK.

      Yesterday, we had 19,609 new cases. This is down about 400 from the day before and the trendline is definitely curving downwards. The new cases by home nation are,

      England – 17189 (down @350)

      Northern Ireland – 518 (down @20)

      Scotland – 1268 (up @20)

      Wales – 638 (down @70).

      Deaths – There were 529 deaths yesterday, 423 in England, 11 in Northern Ireland, 54 in Scotland and 41 in Wales. Horrid figures for Scotland and Wales, given their populations.

      Testing – 283,358 tests were processed on Tuesday, 17 November out of a capacity of 529,691. 2,284,870 tests were conducted in the week ending 17 November, which is a 5.7% increase on the previous 7 days.

      Hospitalisations – There were 16,271 people in hospitals as of 16th November and 1420 people on ventilators as of 17th November. Hospital admissions continue to trend upwards.

      General – There are suggestions that the government is thinking of relaxing restrictions in England for Christmas so people can enjoy a “normal” holiday but then re-imposing them in the New Year to pay for the ensuing carnage. No details about what the relaxations will consist of but the thinking seems to be that lots of people will ignore the rules anyway, so why not go with the flow? I think this is ridiculous. Thoughtless and selfish people will ignore whatever restrictions happen to be in place because they are who they are, but, if the government makes it formal, a lot of people who would have followed the rules won’t, because they’ll think it must be safe or the government wouldn’t allow it.

    46. 46.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Yesterday, China reported 0 new domestic confirmed and 1 new asymptomatic case, at Tianjin Municipality. The new asymptomatic case lives in the same apartment building as the 1st dock worker that tested positive more than a week ago, and had been under centralized quarantine since. So far as the contact tracer has been able to determine, their only “contact” was using the same elevator back to back (not even at the same time). Probably means neither were wearing masks. The building had been under lock down when the 1st case of the outbreak was discovered on 11/10, but was released from lock down when all residents tested negative on 11/11. Now the building is back under lock down.

      In Xinjiang “Autonomous “ Region, 4 cases have recovered and 30 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 4 confirmed cases (none in serious condition), all in Kashgar, and 36 asymptomatic cases in Xinjiang (35 in Kashgar and 1 in Kizilsu).

      Yesterday, China reported 12 new imported confirmed cases and 9 imported asymptomatic cases:

      * Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 3 confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia, Myanmar and Egypt
      * Xiamen in Fujian Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Gambia and the UAE
      * Nanning in Guangxi Province – 2 confirmed and 2 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from overseas, no further information released
      * Hohhot in Inner Mongolia – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      * Shanghai Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese student returning from France
      * Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      * Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      * Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia; 5 asymptomatic case, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Iran and 1 from Iraq (via Iran), and 2 Iranian nationals coming from Iran
      * Chongqing Municipality – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Nepal
      * Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Burmese crew member off cargo ship
      * Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Yesterday, Hong Kong reported 12 new cases, 8 imported and 4 local (2 have sources infection identified).

