You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: The Biden Transition Continues

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: The Biden Transition Continues

Across the global, strongmen and authoritarians lament at losing a faithful flunky…

While looters of the public treasury quietly retreat to their secure hideouts…

    273Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Breaking: Biden/Harris just became the first presidential ticket in U.S. history to surpass 79 million votes.

      Not bad for an old white guy who doesn’t speechify great.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      John S.

      So Biden sold us out already and won’t publicly promise to go after Trump? I knew he was worse than Trump!

      /Jacobin

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      We are all thrilled to see the back of the Orange one, that’s a given. But I’m sure that Mr. Suzanne, like many other educators, thinks that DeVos is a close second.

      This is an interesting thought experiment, ranking how terrible they are.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      debbie

      I hope the Biden administration opens an investigation into the attempted voter suppression in Detroit. I woke up as pissed off as I was last night.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      hueyplong

      I demand video of Trump learning the Wayne Co deadlock vote had been reversed.

      Every irritation we have experienced the last 15 days has been visited twelvefold upon Trump.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      Octavia Butler fans:  free event tonight (Wednesday) at 10:00 pm Eastern (7:00 pm Pacific).

      Eventbrite registration: again, free:

      On Nov. 18 at 7PM (PACIFIC) journalist Lynell George, author of “A Handful of Earth, A Handful of Sky: The World of Octavia E. Butler” and Times reporter Julia Wick will discuss Butler’s legacy and prolific writing.

      Born in Pasadena, Butler lived from 1947 to 2006 and was the first science fiction writer to win a MacArthur “genius” grant. George based her new book about the author on research at the Huntington Library’s Butler archives.

      This free virtual book club event starts at 7 p.m. and will be live streaming on the Los Angeles Times Facebook page, YouTube and Twitter.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Zzyzx

      @hueyplong: I have to admit that seeing his 3 tweets on the topic during that brief window between decisions almost made the stupidity of the board worth it. You can see his hope and then, nope!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      satby

      It’s a long way away, but I’m feeling hopeful enough about the future again that I just signed up for a trip* to Costa Rica that includes volunteering at a sloth wildlife refuge and a sea turtle conservation area. Edit: * in 2022

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      Los Angeles Times:  excerpt from the book being discussed tonight:
      ‘A Handful of Earth, A Handful of Sky’ reveals Octavia E. Butler’s early life in Pasadena

      Some days it had to feel like moonscape, or the outer edges of some yet-to-be-understood terra incognita. Octavia E. Butler never asked to be here, may not have picked it if she had had the druthers, but she made do. Pasadena. Crown of the Valley. Earth.

      How did she, I’ve come to wonder, endure the atmosphere? The picket fences. The rolling, manicured lawns. The uniformity. The predictability. The breezy conviviality. What was it like, Octavia, to feel earthbound?

      …  Here, at this compass point — Orange Grove and Fair Oaks — just a few walkable blocks north of the sparkling upscale tourist destination, Old Pasadena, with its Tiffany outpost and Apple Store (both of which would most likely surprise even the sibylline Octavia) — you cross into a determinedly working-class stretch. It’s abuzz with heavy daylight-hours foot traffic: Pedestrians on the stroll, school children and uniformed adults (line cooks, doctor’s assistants, mechanics) — daydreaming or phone scrolling — waiting for buses. Sometimes you might glimpse a flock of bright parasols shielding women like Octavia’s now-long-gone mother who do day-work from the harsh sun. Parked beneath the shade of magnolia trees, street vendors sell fresh melons and mangoes — some dusted with ground cayenne peppers.

      Continuing north on Fair Oaks, the landscape is still, at this writing, a not-yet-gentrified collection of mini-malls that house laundromats and “Louisiana Chicken” and fish joints that advertise “You Buy, We Fry.” Churches abound, all manner of denominations and sizes. Some are free-standing edifices, others are storefronts bearing grandiloquent names. Tricked-out bicycles whizz by convalescent homes and locked-tight former beauty shops, their frosted hand-painted signage still evident; the char of fast food burgers and taco trucks spice the air. This western spine of Northwest Pasadena, just east of the famous Rose Bowl Stadium, is where Octavia, a native of Pasadena, spent some of her earliest years struggling under the weight of expectations — or the lack of them — in Southern California, where “normal,” like the classrooms and work that teachers tried to coax out of her, felt like a prison.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A man with a mission: Underwater museum: how ‘Paolo the fisherman’ made the Med’s strangest sight

      While Italian law bans trawling within three nautical miles of the coast, it’s so profitable that it’s not uncommon for boats to carry on illegally at night. Some employ lookouts to warn against the coast guard, or use devices to shield their GPS signal.

      Fanciulli noticed the effects of trawling as early as the 1980s: the damaged ecosystem was affecting his catch and having an impact on his livelihood. So, along with some other local fishermen and activists from Greenpeace, he blocked a commercial port in Tuscany in protest.
      …………………………
      It wasn’t enough to stop illegal fishing, however. In 2006, a desperate Tuscan government dropped concrete blocks into the sea in an effort to disrupt the trawlers. Fanciulli says they didn’t work, however, as they were too far apart and the nets simply dragged between them.
      marble sculpture by Emily Young

      He got permission from Arpa, the agency for environmental protection, to drop an additional 80 blocks at his own expense. Still, however, he wasn’t satisfied, and his thoughts turned to the shipwrecks he’d loved as a boy. “I didn’t just want concrete,” he says. “I was fascinated with beautiful antiquities underwater.”

      He began to wonder: what if, instead of dropping concrete blocks into the water, he dropped art?

      He asked a quarry in nearby Carrara if they could donate two marble blocks that he could use to make sculptures. “They donated 100 instead.”

      Via word of mouth, contributions from tourists and online crowdfunding, Fanciulli persuaded artists including Giorgio Butini, Massimo Lippi, Beverly Pepper and Emily Young to carve sculptures from the marble. Then he took them out to sea and lowered them in.

      The underwater sculptures create both a physical barrier for nets and a unique underwater museum. The sculptures are placed in a circle, 4m apart, with an obelix at the centre carved by the Italian artist Massimo Catalani. Emily Young provided four sculptures, each weighing 12 tons, she calls “guardians”; nearby lies a mermaid by the young artist Aurora Vantaggiato. Lippi has contributed 17 sculptures representing Siena’s contrade, or medieval districts.
      ……………………………….
      Marine life of all kinds appears to be returning. Algae covers the statues, and lobsters have taken up residence nearby. Talamone is a turtle recovery centre – part of the Tartalife project – and more turtles have been seen, as have dolphins. “In the past it was unusual to see dolphins near the coast,” Faniculli says. “They normally stay offshore, but as industrial fishing destroyed the seabed, they moved close to the statues because, due the repopulation, there is food.”

      The museum is Fanciulli’s version of the shipwrecks he loved as a boy, and he hopes to build on its success. “We put in the first statues in 2007 but our goal is to reach 100,” he says, sensing an opportunity. “We’d like someone to help our battle in defence of the sea. Do you know if any soccer player or influencer is available?”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Nicole

      @Suzanne

      So many terrible people we won’t have to hear about anymore! DeVos, Meadows, Mnuchin… oh, reading about them all handing in their resignation letters is going to be glorious.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SFAW

      @Suzanne:

      This is an interesting thought experiment, ranking how terrible they are.

      This article is “a good start.” *

      *”A good start” is, of course, the answer to the question “What do you have if you put all of XXX at the bottom of the ocean” (or thrown into an active volcano, or whatever).

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @satby:  What did you decide about the market for this season?  The last thing I saw on BJ is that if they didn’t straighten up and fly right by a certain date, you were going to pack up for the season.

      Wondering where things stand now at the market.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      SFAW

      @Kathleen:

      NYT: “Biden/Harris ticket garnered more than 79 million votes. But mere numbers can’t measure passion of Trump supporters. “

      DougJ/NYTimesPitchbot-worthy. Well done.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kay

      Robert Costa
      @costareports
      ·9h
      “It’s very possible, if not likely, that Trump will be in a kingmaker position for the 2022 primaries,” said Todd Harris, a longtime Republican ad-maker. “Whether people like it or not, this is Trump’s party.”

      Genuinely good news. 61 more days of this for the rest of the country- years and years of this ahead for the Republican Party. They should just appoint Don Jr and get it over with.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Elizabelle

      My copy of President Obama’s memoir (volume 1!) arrives today.

      It’s going to be educational to read reviewers’ opinion of his book.  I think we are going to get as much insight into their thoughts and what drives them as his own.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      topclimber

      @John S.: I am old enough to remember when Joe and EW put out a joint statement three months ago warning Trump malefactors that corruption will be prosecuted when Dems take the White House.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Elizabelle

      @Kay:  I tire of all the “kingmaker” talk.  It is incessant.

      Glides right past the alternative, that Trump might be a criminal and civil defendant in many trials, and his very liberty to travel around might be severely limited.  Yank that passport.  You are looking at the flightiest of all flight risks.

      Although “kingmaker” is perfect for discussing the Republicans.  Their base believes in a monarch; does not believe in democracy.  Watch what they do.  Listen to what they say (a bit; you don’t want to lose too many brain cells …)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      rikyrah

      😒😒😒

      An Ohio couple had a wedding that became…

      Wait for it….

      A Superspreader Event 😠😠😠

      Let’s see, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. But our wedding is already scheduled. We “could reschedule”, but we are waaaaay too selfish to do that. It’s our day. If you love us, you should be willing to die for “our day” and the center of attention. https://t.co/vwArxgIAwl— Todd Edwardson (@toddedwardson) November 18, 2020

      Reply
    40. 40.

      satby

      @WaterGirl: Well, it’s still undecided. I have pretty much kept away from people at the market, and now the reduction in customers is big enough that it doesn’t get crowded. They’re still not doing what they need to, so I’m still considering pulling out, but I don’t feel particularly unsafe right now. Though in anticipation of staying home I’ve been gradually emptying my booth anyway.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Elizabelle

      The FAA has just cleared Boeing’s 737 Max to fly again.

      Who wants to be the first to fly on that thing?  COVID now, but I want to give it three years before I set foot on one.

      Southwest may be in trouble if passengers don’t want to fly their newest jet.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Amir Khalid

      @Kay:

      The kings whom Trumps graciously deigns to make in 2022 will be those who have a satisfactory answer to his demand: “What’s in it for me?” Anyone else will be told to go pound sand.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Sab

      @John S.: He will probably do the same as Obama did with Holden, which is to behave properly and allow the AG a lot of independence, instead of treating him/her as his own personal attack dog like Barr. That doesn’t mean DOJ can’t go after them. It just means it won’t be ordered to do so.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Zzyzx

      I used to be obsessed with sovereign citizen conspiracy theories.  The way I learned about them was this weird website a decade or two ago called something like the Southern Law Journal. They were believers but they would warn about using the cases that had been thrown out. [1]

      Their constant refrain was that they didn’t want other (obviously incompetent) people filing these really true and easily winnable cases because they kept blowing them. Wait and let the website authors do so and then they’ll be sure winners! The rationalization that the problem wasn’t with the fact that there isn’t one easy trick to escape the law, but rather that everyone else who ever argued them were horrible (in a way that the site authors somehow weren’t) amused me but now we might be seeing it.

      We’re getting all of the election conspiracy theory out there but it’s being done by Rudy Giuliani and other equally competent people. They’re doing such a bad job at it that they may make it much harder for someone better to really steal an election this way. So thanks?

      [1] Seriously, the website was amazing. It was constantly, “Stop using the argument that your name appeared in all caps! That hasn’t worked once,” but despite that, they still believed that other exceedingly dubious claims to never pay taxes would easily win.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Kay

      @Elizabelle:

      I just don’t think anyone knows. There’s real risk for the Republican Party. Pols are popular until they aren’t. Bush WON his re-elect and 4 years later he was at 25% approval. Trump didn’t even win a second term and they’ve tied themselves to tightly to him they’ve already capitulated to him picking their next nominee.

      At the end of the day : he lost. He couldn’t get re-elected. Almost all of them get re-elected but Trump couldn’t. What they’ve done is lower the bar again. Now he doesn’t even have to win and he’s a huge success and they all have to obediently do what he says. The measure now in the GOP is “if you don’t lose by a landslide you’re the winner and Party leader”.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @hueyplong

      Just watch the segment of Downfall when Hitler learns that Steiner isn’t going to rescue his dumb ass. It’ll catch the gist of it.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      rikyrah

      Love how Republicans are basically saying "black votes are not legal" and not a single mainstream political reporter will call them on it because "we must understand the pain and shock of Republican voters"— Kaitlyn Greenidge (@surlybassey) November 18, 2020

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Kay

      @Amir Khalid:

      Trump lost his re-elect. They have special incredibly low standards for him so they’ve decided that losing his re-elect is really “winning” but that’s not actually true.

      It’s good for us that the incumbent Republican who lost re-election picks the next GOP nominee. They should absolutely let the loser run the Party. Maybe they can “win by losing” again?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Elizabelle

      Last Octavia Butler item this morning:  an interactive from LA Times that is totally worth the click.  Photos of her homes, loved places, notebooks, bus passes (bus trips took a long time, and she wrote on them).  It’s stunning that first question on a library volunteer intake form was “ethnic group.”

      This is just a delight.
      LA Times: The literary life of Octavia E. Butler
      How local libraries shaped a sci-fi legend

      Reply
    57. 57.

      oldster

      Yggles is right. Pandering, like pork barrel legislation, is the sort of thing that op-ed writers love to condemn.  But they both turn out to be better than the alternative, of ignoring the wishes of voters and refusing to pass legislation.

      So here’s to my imperfect president, who will listen to the voters and try to pass laws to do what they want.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Elizabelle

      @Kay:   Trump’s not even their “leader.”  The actual leader is whoever programs the crap that ends up in Trump’s mind that particular day or week.  He is all greed and anger.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Kay

      @Amir Khalid:

      They’re treating Trump exactly the same as if he had won. He wins, he runs the Party. He loses, he runs the Party. They’re now completely disconnected from the measure, which is not “didn’t get slaughtered” but is “winning”. They’re going to ignore the minor detail that he lost and treat him as the winner within the party.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Kay

      @Elizabelle:

      This is what happens when you throw out all the standards. The GOP is jettisoning the last standard- winning. Their leaders no longer have to win to be crowned.

      There’s something wrong with your measure when it treats the loser exactly the same as the loser. It is no longer tied to merit at all.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      TS (the original)

      @Elizabelle:

      his very liberty to travel around might be severely limited.  Yank that passport.  You are looking at the flightiest of all flight risks.

      There are very few countries that would welcome trump to their shores – with or without a passport. Excluding Russia (and I don’t even know if they would want him), anywhere trump would want to go, there would be massive protests. As someone who has only ever attended 2 political protests in my life – I would take to the streets if trump were ever invited to my country.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      germy

      Over the weekend, Giuliani and his own team of lawyers, which also includes Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis, attempted what was described to ABC News as an internal campaign “coup”— an attempt to wrestle power away from the current longstanding Trump campaign leadership by claiming the president had given them full control moving forward, multiple sources said.

      Giuliani’s team has taken over office space in the Trump campaign’s Arlington, Virginia, headquarters and Ellis, who White House aides have previously expressed concern about, began telling Trump campaign staffers they now report to her.

      Ellis told the remaining campaign staff that they should only follow orders from people named “Rudy or Jenna” and to ignore any other directives from campaign leadership, sources familiar with the episode said.

      The directive sparked outrage from senior campaign aides including Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and senior adviser Jason Miller, sources said.

      The attempted power grab hit a boiling point on Saturday when Miller, who’s been the campaign’s chief strategist for months, and Ellis got into what sources said was a “screaming match” in front of other staffers. They both threatened to call the president to settle who he wanted to be in charge, sources said. At one point, Miller berated Ellis and called her “crazy,” multiple sources said.

      I love when they eat their own.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      TS (the original)

      @rikyrah:

      But our wedding is already scheduled.

      If you live in South Australia – and had a wedding planned for the next week, it just got cancelled & no way can you go ahead with it. The celebrant/Preacher could not come, no venue can open. No-one is allowed into your house & you are not allowed out. You wouldn’t even try.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: You still have the virus for at least nine months.  Then I suggest a contageous skin ailment — no one like those.  Alternatively, just ask before accepting any invites: “Pants are optional, right?”

      Reply
    74. 74.

      danielx

      @Kay

      They got away from that whole merit concept when they nominated Bush – er, Trump. After that it was all downhill. On the other hand, when a political party’s policies are opposed by a majority of voters, how much difference does merit make? Might as well nominate somebody whose attraction is that he’s going to kick over the table and insult everybody in sight.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Zzyzx: Part of the reason I’ve been anxious that some of their latest One Weird Tricks might work is the Republican packing of courts on every level. The truism that “you can’t hack the law” depends on judges not being insane. But what if the judges are insane, have in fact been hand-picked for this particular variety of insanity? Maybe “the card says Moops” arguments start to work. And now that there’s a majority of hardcore right-wingers on SCOTUS some of the guardrails might be down.

      At least they seem not to have bought the bizarre argument in the last anti-ACA suit. But it got all the way past the circuit-court level.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: the new cabinet-level Office of Voting and Democracy. Biden can create something like that, can’t he?

      The principle that the President can do anything by executive order is well-established.  Also that he can fund it by moving money from other programs, ignoring what Congress may have said.

      Well, when I say “well-established”, I mean that Trump did it and the Republicans didn’t say a word.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Gin & Tonic

      The US State Department has formally congratulated President-Elect … uh, Maia Sadu, of Moldova. She was elected all the way back on November 15.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      p.a.

      tRump being as stupid and lazy as he is, his ‘kingmaking’ ability depends on whoever in his inner circle has his ear at the time* before getting bounced, filtered through the 2.178 ideas he can keep consistent track of (idea 1 being MINE MINE MINE).  The question is the paradox between the Nazi idea that the big lie repeated constantly becomes the truth vs the rapid change and multiple info sources of the digital world making most messaging age poorly and get swamped regularly.

      Just think he’s so stupid and lazy, and now has loser stank to boot, that Murdoch et al will bury him for a new face.  And any tRump attempt at alt-media will go the way of his other businesses.

      *since his family is – so far- immune from getting bounced, what he pukes up thankfully usually comes from the dopes Jarvanka, Uday, and Qusay.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’m looking at that video of Ned Staebler excoriating his fellow election board members. Love that he names names and then repeats them. But where is he? That has to be the Art Institute or something. That cannot be his house. I hope Room Rater is taking note.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      rikyrah

      Rupert has sent down the order. 😒😒

      Fox & Friends co-anchor Brian Kilmeade had this message for President Trump this morning: “I think it’s in the country's best interest if he starts coordinating on the virus and starts coordinating with security with the Biden team, and just brief him.”— Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) November 18, 2020

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Ken

      @mrmoshpotato: A relaxing, lazy day at the sloth wildlife refuge.

      Possibly interrupted by moments of sheer terror, when you realize those meathooks aren’t just for hanging from a limb.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      germy

      @rikyrah:

      Rupert has sent down the order. 😒😒

      Rupert decided it would be easier and more fun to spend four years attacking Biden/Harris than four years defending and normalizing Trump.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Cermet

      @Elizabelle: Good – they are the primary cause of why the 737 max was designed in the dealy manner it exhibits; their insistence that any mod to the new 737 design does not require re-cert is why Boeing built that deadly control over-ride.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      rikyrah

      He is one of the few people who points out the difference between Biden and Hillary’s vote totals.

      #Biden leads #Trump by 5,754,199 votes and has 13,294,188 votes more than Hillary Clinton's 2016 vote total. The people understood how dysfunctional this administration is and voted to cut out the cancer. This turnout is unprecedented. #Election2020— Skeptical Brotha 💛🐝🌈 (@skepticalbrotha) November 18, 2020

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Kay

      @Immanentize:

       is now the party of the participation trophy?

      A lot of the coverage is like that too. “Trump increased his share of AA and Latino voters”.
      Bush increased his share of Latino voters and actually won. Obviously the Bush Movement was bigger than the Trump Movement, if winning is the gauge.
      If your election analysis article reads exactly the same whether the candidate won or lost you might have fallen victim to Trumpism.
      The measure in this thing is winning. He lost. He’s one of the few who lost re-election too, so it’s worse than losing the first time out. He was known and affirmatively rejected.
      He’s managed to convince these people that losing is the same as winning. “Maybe better!”

      Reply
    122. 122.

      germy

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

       I think Biden had us all at “Would you shut up, man?”

      I remember for days after that debate, the TV news networks kept replaying that Biden clip.  Their message was “both sides” were rude to each other during the debates, oh no what is the world coming to…?

      Reply
    124. 124.

      satby

      Time to go get ready for my doctor’s office gig. Test driving the new electronic records system today with me as the beta patient. All the exam equipment has been added other than the retinal camera, which we’re adding today.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      satby

      @Kay: He’s managed to convince these people that losing is the same as winning. “Maybe better!”

      No he hasn’t. They know he lost. They’re afraid of his cultists and loathe to give up their power, so as long as humoring him keeps them safe from his crazies and in control they’ll do it. And when the greater number of people know what they’re doing and call them on it and make them worry, like yesterday in Wayne County, they stop. It’s stupid that they’re trying, but if they were smart they wouldn’t be Republicans.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      germy

      Literally every adult spent 1970 to 2008 screaming at us to get a degree and now the exact same fucking people are like uhhhh I never said that, you should have studied HVAC if you wanted to live in a house

      — arson welles (@dubsteppenwolf) November 18, 2020

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Azelie

      @Immanentize: I’d put DeVos in the 8th circle, 10th Bolgia (falsifiers, those who pass off fake things as real). I think Trump goes in the 9th circle. 3rd ring is treachery against guests, fourth and deepest is treachery against masters. Either way he’s frozen deep enough for the orange makeup to stain in the ice around him.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Gin & Tonic

      Reflecting the increasing influence of young voters on the Democratic Party, the House leadership trio is set to be re-elected today, with a median age of … 80.3

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Amir Khalid

      @Kay:

      My hunch is that Trump’s post-presidential king-making power will be self-limiting: he’ll anoint too many people whose only talent is sucking up to him, or bribing him, and they’ll turn out to be losers. That is, after all, how he has operated as POTUS.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Baud

      @Gin & Tonic: Pelosi has said she’s stepping down in 2022.

      Young people have shown they are not opposed to supporting old people like Sanders, Warren, Markey.

      ETA:  Also, too, I haven’t yet seen a breakdown of the young people’s vote compared to the olds this election.  I don’t even know if anyone has reliable data yet.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Geminid

      @Kay: From what I see in Virginia, some of the evangelical dominionists see losing as winning. They’ve demonstrated their fealty to their small-minded version of the deity, amidst an increasingly secular population. And they expect to raptured in time to thumb their noses at the rest of us.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      TS (the original)

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      How tyrannical.

      Been a lot of that lately – Most people down under seem to prefer that to having the place overrun with covid-19 patients.

      I think everyone has much sympathy for those who had been planning their weddings, but no-one is protesting or going to court.

      NB. There has been one case in our High Court when a would be trump style business man took one state to court because they had closed their borders and wouldn’t let him in. He lost and had costs awarded against him.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Kay

      @satby:

      so as long as humoring him keeps them safe from his crazies and in control they’ll do it.

      I don’t believe that. Republicans know better than anyone the far Right has no where to go. They’re not going to vote for Democrats, particularly the Christian Right, no matter what Republicans say about Trump. It’s an excuse. They’re on board for overturning the election, they just want Trump to do it so they can distance themselves from it.
      If this had come down to just 75,000 votes in Pennsylvania every Republican would be working hard to throw those votes out not because they’re afraid of Trump’s base, but because they back Trump and will do just about anything to install him.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Kay

      @satby:

      It bothers me because in my view Republicans have gotten away with this. They’re demanding we not look at their actions and judge them on that but instead discern a concealed motive for their actions- how they’re afraid of Trump’s base. I don’t have any obligation to give them an excuse, especially not the excuse they’re all frantically pushing.

      From where I’m sitting it looks like the Republican Party are not just backing Donald Trump, they are 100% behind his efforts to overturn an election and install himself. If they want me to think something different they’re going to have to behave differently. It’s not my job to discern their motives. Could be because they’re “afraid of Trump’s voters” – the excuse they’re telling media-  but it could be a lot of things. He could be blackmailing them, or maybe it’s the obvious answer- they are not actually committed to democratic elections and would prefer an authoritarian state.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Baud: The median age of a US Representative is 20 years greater than the median age of a US resident. It would be nice, I think, if representatives were more, how shall I say, representative.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      trnc

      I understand the implied racism by the 2 GOP Wayne County canvass board members, and I’ve seen their twitter attacks on liberals. All bad enough, of course, but someone said there were some explicitly racist postings. Were those deleted, or far down the feed or posted on other platforms? Maybe on Facebook, but I torched that account after Cambridge Analytica. Any links are appreciated.

      I see that there are media reports on the reversal, which make clear their (ahem) “unusual” request to throw out the Detroit districts, but sadly no mention of their various forms of unprofessional conduct.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Immanentize:

      Washington (CNN)The House of Representatives returned to Washington this week for the first time since the election and at the top of their agenda: another election — this time to decide who will lead the caucus in the upcoming Congress.

      House Democratic leadership elections Wednesday and Thursday are likely to see the 117th Congress run by the same predominant players. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to hold on to her speakership and is running unopposed. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Majority Whip James Clyburn also do not face challenges, and so far neither does Chairman of the Democratic Caucus Hakeem Jeffries.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Elizabelle: Trump’s not even their “leader.”  The actual leader is whoever programs the crap that ends up in Trump’s mind that particular day or week.  He is all greed and anger.

      I think people don’t consider this enough; Trump is one of the base, not the puppet masters.  That’s the reason why Trump resonates so well off in distributed Beavis and Butthead land.  Sure Trump drug of choice has a fancy Greek name to it, but it’s still meth.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      Brachiator

      @Kay:

      “It’s very possible, if not likely, that Trump will be in a kingmaker position for the 2022 primaries,” said Todd Harris, a longtime Republican ad-maker. “Whether people like it or not, this is Trump’s party.”

      Whether Republicans like it or not, Trump is mentally unbalanced. Pundits, historians and even Democrats need to be ready to declare this, openly and often.

      We have a supposed president who not only is crazily challenging an election that he clearly lost, but there are reports that he is simply hunkering down in the White House.

      If the GOP and his base want to continue to support him, there is not much that anyone can do about it. However, once he is out of office, no one needs to respect him or defer to him anymore.  He can sit in a corner at Mar a Lago and dictate his memoirs to Maggie Haberman. But from here on out, every time he spouts some nonsense, he should be called on it.

      Seventy nine million people said that they were done with this old fool.  That should be pretty definitive.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      SFAW

      @trnc:

      All bad enough, of course, but someone said there were some explicitly racist postings.

      Someone posted some of Hartmann’s social media things from a few years ago. Although I didn’t see him saying “I hate all ni-CLANGs,” the picture of Obama, and some of the words, were pretty confirmatory.

      Reply
    156. 156.

      Kay

      @trnc:

      I thought it was interesting that the Democrat on the board who made the video said “Monica” (one of the Republicans) is a Q believer. I knew that was coming. That was inevitable. There are a ton of them.

      Marianne Williamson wrote a post about how they have taken over the “New Age” movement that she’s a part of- you knew that was coming too.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Baud

      @Gin & Tonic: Congress is also wealthier than the average.  I also wish it was more representative. But I’m not interested in complaining about the age of some Dem leaders.

      Frankly, one reason so many of our leaders are older is that our voters’ low turnout between 2010 and 2016 foreclosed many up-and-comers from making a name for themselves in government.  2018’s high-turnout midterms brought in a lot of fresh blood in Congress and the states precisely because it was high turnout.  I hope the Trump experience gets our people to take civic participation more seriously, rather than remaining cynical and aloof and then complaining about the result.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @rikyrah: Dubya himself had the class to lie low, but I will note the grifters around him like Rove fought desperately to maintain control of the GOP, shut down the normal self examination that happens in political parties after a disaster and started the kind of double down when things fail that ended up with Trump.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Kay

      @Brachiator:

      It’s just so funny to watch. Republicans are now untethered from the basic truth of politics, which is you have to win to claim the prize.

      They are behaving exactly as if he had won. But the hard reality is he didn’t win. George W Bush was a much more successful politician than Donald Trump if the measure is winning, and that is the measure. They can change the measure over there in Crazytown if they want and make losing “winning” but Joe Biden will still be talking the oath and Donald Trump won’t be.

      I encourage the Republican Party to rally around this idea- that losing is winning. That’s ok by me.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud:

      I used to adore Vanity Fair. I read it out loud to my husband while he’s cooking. But this month’s issue (with AOC on the cover) is unbearable. I keep having to stop reading every time they mention Biden being “geriatric.” The kicker was when AOC put herself in the same category with Nancy Pelosi as “two powerful women.” Barf.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Baud:

      But I’m not interested in complaining about the age of some Dem leaders.

      That makes one of us. I look at European countries with leaders in their 40’s or 50’s with envy. Some have an entire cabinet of ministers with a median age in the 40’s.

      Reply
    164. 164.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Good guess — this is from the Wikipedia entry on Neil Staebler (I remember him too from my Michigan years):

      Staebler’s grandson, Ned Staebler, is the chief executive of TechTown, a high-tech business incubator in Detroit, and was a candidate in the primary for Michigan state house of representatives in the 53rd District in 2010.[2][3]

      Reply
    166. 166.

      WaterGirl

      @Gin & Tonic: A year from now, Nancy Pelosi will hopefully be in the process of grooming the next person for leadership in the house.

      But Joe Biden is going to need a steady, experience hand for at least this first year.  Either we will be facing unprecedented obstruction (if the Rs are in the majority) or someone how knows how to get shit done (if the Dems are in the majority).

      Reply
    168. 168.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Keith P.:  Kind of, but this Stable Genius Savior of America persona is something Trump worked on since the 80s, Rush and Mr Bow Tie of True America are just the latest voices in Trump’s head.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      zhena gogolia

      Joe Biden is old. And he saved the country from fascism. We don’t hear the latter mentioned nearly as often as the former.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      Kay

      Would this have been covered differently and perceived differently by the public if Republicans had ONLY been judged on their actions, and not judged by their excuse, which is that they are afraid of Trump’s voters?

      Just the actions- not the secret and less damaging motive they frantically promoted to media. Just by the actions 1. they are not accepting the results of an election and 2. they are actively subverting democracy.

      Why should I not judge them on their actions? Why did they get this incredible concession, where everyone has decided what they do doesn’t matter, instead what they really think (supposedly) matters?

      I’m not giving them that. If they don’t want people to think they’re anti-democratic authoritarians who worship Trump like cult members there’s a solution for that- they can behave differently. Until they do I’m taking them at their word- they don’t accept results when they lose and they worship Trump and follow him blindly. They have not given me one reason not to think that and it’s not MY job to guess their intent. I’m just watching the actions and listening to the plain language. That’s all anyone else gets.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      Baud

      @zhena gogolia:

      I keep having to stop reading every time they mention Biden being “geriatric.”

      Right.  You can’t imagine them referring to other older politicians that way, especially one they might like.  It’s not just Republicans who think they are entitled to be disrespectful to Democrats.

      Reply
    173. 173.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @germy:

      Be a shame if he died and Andy Beshear appointed Charles Booker to replace him immediately. Yep, a real, honest-to-god shame….

      Reply
    174. 174.

      Kay

      Donald Trump and his cult members tried to throw out all the votes in 6 PA counties. Then they tried to throw out the votes of the entire City of Detroit. The Republican Party publicly backs this, in both word and deed. Those are the facts. All the rest are excuses offered and promoted by the Republican Party in the hopes no one will hold them accountable for any of it because they don’t really mean it. Really. In their hearts. Ask the voters in the City of Detroit whether it matters if Republicans really mean it. No Republican assisted them in defending their votes. Only Democrats did.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      germy

      Today, the Senate was insane. It was so detached from reality. We voted on judges and nearly confirmed an appointee who believes in the gold standard. Meanwhile, a pandemic is raging, and we are doing nothing about it. (1/2)

      — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) November 18, 2020

      The government is going to run out of money in about three weeks, and we are doing nothing about it. One of our members apparently asked the Secretary of State for Georgia whether he could trash actual legal votes, and we are doing nothing about it. (2/2)

      — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) November 18, 2020

      Reply
    178. 178.

      Immanentize

      @Gin & Tonic: interesting.  I guess they have all the new members there.  And the ones who lost?  “Why doncha all go get a drink or something while we take care of business….”

      Reply
    179. 179.

      Kay

      Long before Republican senators began publicly denouncing how Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger handled the voting there, he withstood pressure from the campaign of Donald Trump to endorse the president for reelection.
      Raffensperger, a Republican, declined an offer in January to serve as an honorary co-chair of the Trump campaign in Georgia, according to emails reviewed by ProPublica. He later rejected GOP requests to support Trump publicly, he and his staff said in interviews. Raffensperger said he believed that, because he was overseeing the election, it would be a conflict of interest for him to take sides. Around the country, most secretaries of state remain officially neutral in elections.

      The publicly available evidence that the Republican Party supports throwing an election is overwhelming and all of it comes not from accusations but from their own words and deeds.
      The “secret” motive in their hearts – that they don’t support overthrowing an election- is the only evidence that cuts the other way.
      I’m going with what they say and do rather than what they whisper to reporters “on background”. I think it’s crazy to do anything else. People are judged by words and deeds, not some other measure they invent.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Kay:Would this have been covered differently and perceived differently by the public if Republicans had ONLY been judged on their actions, and not judged by their excuse, which is that they are afraid of Trump’s voters?

      There is one of the problems, the entire American media’s core belief is coming to some conclusion is wrong and immoral.  That’s why we have “documentaries” on UFOs, confusion over the shape of the earth and how magnets work and people drinking bleach.

      Reply
    182. 182.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: I do believe elected Republicans despise Trump and are going along with his antics because their base loves him and they want to keep their jobs. But you are exactly on point to note that it’s not our job to discern their motives, and we shouldn’t attribute higher standards to them than they’re publicly upholding.

      As Maddow says of the Trumpers, watch what they do, not what they say. That goes triple for what they say off the record. The fact is Republicans are trying to help Trump consolidate authoritarian control over this country. They’ll fail, but that’s what they’re trying to do. And that’s all that really matters.

      Reply
    184. 184.

      Kay

      Raffensperger will be removed and shunned by the cult, but what a way to go out. The only Republican with any power to impact results who found the courage to stand up to the cult.
      He keeps talking because I bet it’s freeing. Must feel great. They have been threatening him for almost a year and now he’s free.

      Reply
    187. 187.

      PST

      @SFAW:

      Let’s hope it does the same for Biden’s (Acting) AG.

      The (Acting) AG should be Hillary Clinton. Her blood has been boiling already for quite some time. Acting can be on the job for 300 days. She could get lots done in that time.

      Reply
    189. 189.

      germy

      @Baud:

      In Centrism Fan’s thread, we see Vogel listing Biden appointees and making them sound evil.  He knows what he’s doing.

      And then when he’s called out, he’s all “Gee, ya mean I can’t even be critical of Biden??  But I’m a journalmalist!”

      Reply
    190. 190.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      It is absolutely amazing they get away with it. The ONLY place they’ve hit a brick wall with it is in court, for the obvious reason that their secret good motives don’t matter at all there.

      Judge yesterday kept insisting America’s Shittiest Mayor return to the pleadings– what he fucking FILED. It’s very simple. He’s accountable for what he wrote. No hidden meanings.

      On the facts, every GOP Senator supports Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn an election. Their words and deeds, not mine.

      Reply
    191. 191.

      Baud

      @germy: He’s pretty obviously looking to follow Greenwald’s career path.

      ETA: Seriously, nothing Vogel writes should be treated as legitimate unless verified by an independent credible source.

      Reply
    196. 196.

      Sloane Ranger

      I don’t believe that. Republicans know better than anyone the far Right has no where to go. They’re not going to vote for Democrats, particularly the Christian Right, no matter what Republicans say about Trump. It’s an excuse. They’re on board for overturning the election, they just want Trump to do it so they can distance themselves from it.

      The Christian Right were some of the biggest supporters of Prohibition. When that failed, they withdrew from politics altogether for almost half a century. I assume the Republicans don’t want that to happen again.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      Citizen Alan

      @rikyrah:  Bush went back to Texas and took up painting. Shitgibbon is incapable of enjoying any hobby or leisure activity that doesn’t involve drawing attention to himself and stirring up his death cult.

      Reply
    200. 200.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: Not that it amounts to a hill of beans because I’m a nobody, but I intend to spread the word on Twitter! Every journo think piece about GOP tip-toeing should be met with a barrage of that simple truth — look at what they’re doing!  Who gives a fuck what they say?

      Reply
    202. 202.

      Just One More Canuck

      @Nicole: I look forward to reading the NYT series of articles on ‘How is prison life affecting you, Secretary Mnuchin/DeVos/Azar/Mr. Attorney General”?

      Reply
    204. 204.

      Kay

      Sources who spoke to CNN could not say whether Murphy has been in touch with the White House on the issue.
      “She absolutely feels like she’s in a hard place. She’s afraid on multiple levels. It’s a terrible situation,” one friend and former colleague of Murphy’s told CNN. “Emily is a consummate professional, a deeply moral person, but also a very scrupulous attorney who is in a very difficult position with an unclear law and precedence that is behind her stance.

      More secret (but good!) motives from “sources” – let’s all delve into Emily’s HEART rather than holding her accountable for her actions.
      Emily’s job search must not be going well. It’s time to send the hacks out to plant some pro-Emily bullshit.
      You are forbidden to judge these people by words and deeds. Instead, they get the much lower standard of what is really in their hearts.
      It’ll be tough for this low quality Trump hire when she’s finally, finally booted off the public payroll. At her next job no one will bother discerning what is in her heart. They’ll just measure her actions. This elaborate deference and low standard will end when she’s the assistant manager at Wendy’s.

      I don’t care at all if there’s a transition. The low quality hires will be turning over absolute garbage work anyway. It’s a waste of time. There is no “vaccination plan”, just like there was no “pandemic plan”. None of these people have done a lick of work since 2019.

      Reply
    207. 207.

      topclimber

      @satby: Some Republican with smarts and a remnant of integrity is eventually going to wise up to the fact that the current GOP is poison for anyone with Presidential ambitions. No one will galvanize their dwindling base like Trump. I expect their White House prospects to be nil through 2032. Leningrad Lindsey seems to agree.

      Let’s say someone who can wait until 2032 for a Presidential run is a long-term planner who can lay the ground work for an alliance of white evangelicals, conservative Catholics and prosperity Republicans–the latter being those who are in the top 20% economically, but primarily high salary professionals and business folk who don’t necessarily think their financial success depends on beggaring the rest of us, denying climate change and pandemics, or keeping the brown folk down. Break NOW with the Nazis and the worst of the Deplorables and you could still have close to 40% of voters and a continued presence in Red Statehouses.

      Throw in reachable Latines and Asians, who also believe in the economic doctrines of self-improvement and lower taxes on WAGES; combine with the conservative bias of the Electoral College; run with a Nikki Haley or Tim Scott and you might have a shot in 2032 when (I surely hope), Kamala Harris (or another strong Dem) will be ending her second term as President after Joe retires in 2024.

      After three terms of the same party, voters often get tired and look for an alternative. It won’t be today’s GOP.

      Ben Sasse anyone? Age 61 in 2032 if my math is right. He claims he doesn’t want to be a recurring incumbent in the Senate, has executive experience in his resume, possesses what passes for charisma among Republicans, and could prep for the big office by becoming Nebraska’s governor.

      Come 2032 allowing whatever is the business party a chance at the White House might actually be acceptable–provided Dems control both houses of Congress and more state legislatures after the next census in 2030. Since we need these conditions anyway to make progress on fundamental issues like economic equity, climate change, racial justice and a lower defense budget over the next 12 years, maybe it would be ok.

      Or at least Sasse and a few other smart ones might come to believe they could have a brighter future with a new Republican/Whig/Enterprise party, thus making the old GOP weaker.

      Call me old school but perpetual single party rule, be it Dem or GOP, is not healthy. We need a worthy adversary other than our fellow Dems.

      Thanks for anyone who has read this far, even those who will likely trash the idea. I am just indulging in a pandemic pastime. It’s been fun.

      Reply
    208. 208.

      Kay

      I have a precedent Emily the Low Quality Trump Hire could study. She should look at the “precedent” that got her her job, the precedent where the Obama Administration didn’t refuse to accept the results of an election and welcomed the low quality hires into their no-work jobs.Emily doesn’t have to go back too far. She could use 2016.

      What possible justification could CNN be using to print this garbage with no one’s name attached to it? Are these people 6 years old? Why would CNN protect them?

      No one should hire the Trump employees not because they were Trump employees but because they’re whining, lying, poorly raised children. On the merits they fail.

      Reply
    209. 209.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Vogel is a terrible hack. It was so gratifying to see him  frantically blocking people on Twitter when the whistleblower blew up his “Biden Ukraine Corruption Accusations Cast Long Shadows on Campaign” narrative.

      He lost the scoop of a fucking lifetime — a Watergate-sized story of the president’s attempt to extort a vulnerable ally — because he was lapping up what Trump’s corrupt crew was spoon-feeding him instead of connecting the obvious dots.

      I hope he wakes up in a cold sweat about that for the rest of his life.

      Reply
    210. 210.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I think it’s hysterical. The LOW standard. I was in a pretrial about 6 months ago and the state’s witness inadvertently testified that the state had lied in a pleading. Ordinary county court. Thousands of pretrials like this a day, all over the country. Magistrate called us into chambers and asst prosecutor started babbling about what was in her heart- her secret good motive. Magistrate cut her off “you lied. Withdraw it on the record”.

      This can’t go on like this. Regular people can’t have higher standards than the President and Senators.

      Reply
    211. 211.

      Ruckus

      @Suzanne:

      I made it easy.

      If they are the orange disaster or family, if they work for his ridiculously dumb ass, if they like his ridiculously dumb ass, they all rank as ridiculously dumb, skanky, racist, assholes.

      Saves a lot of work ranking them on order of assholyness.

      Reply
    212. 212.

      Ruckus

      @Nicole:

      They aren’t going to hand in letters of resignation. They are going to slink away in the night, hoping not to be noticed. It won’t work but still, they will try.

      Reply
    213. 213.

      Baud

      @Kay: We have a lot of privileged people who want leadership positions but don’t want to be put in the position of making hard choices and politically difficulty decisions.  They feel entitled to the benefits of leadership but not the risks that go along with it.

      To some extent, it’s all random and therefore “unfair.”  But that risk is the price of admission. Ordinary people are forced to take arbitrary risks all the time.  High ranking people aren’t entitled to special protections.

      Reply
    215. 215.

      WaterGirl

      @Kay:  Poor Emily!  You know, when you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t, you absolutely have the luxury of doing what you think is right.

      Unclear precedence?  Please.  Total bullshit.  Total fucking bullshit.

      A deeply moral person doesn’t “consult” with only one person  who has a dog in the fight.  A deeply moral person would look at the consequences of her actions and see that she is not only standing in the way of the peaceful transition of power, she is also doing that during a pandemic where millions of lives are at stake with pandemic planning.

      Any law firm that takes her back should be shunned until the end of time + 1,000 years, just to be sure.

      Reply
    216. 216.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      The best thing I’ve read in this whole nightmare post election period was a response from an ordinary person on Twitter. Someone was going on about how “USC blah blah” wouldn’t “allow” Trump to execute a coup and the person responded “oh, because all those countries where there were coups had COUP LAWS?” The nature of the thing is it’s unlawful. Pointing to laws that bar it really misses the threat.

      “Why are you locking your door? There are LAWS against breaking and entering you know”

      Reply
    217. 217.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @topclimber: I was wondering that myself, what happens if the GOP slides off into  White Grievance, tinfoil paranoia and irrelevance? The is only so much governance one can do using the X-Files as inspiration. There does seem to be a legitimate split between rural and urban on what they want out of government. Return of the Granger Party?

      Reply
    219. 219.

      Kay

      Well, when you get hopeless just remember the Trump Low Standard.

      George W Bush put together a GOP coalition in 2004 and actually won.

      Donald Trump’s massive excellent juggernaut that we’re all in awe of performed worse than George W Bush’s ordinary GOP group.

      All Republicans announced after 2004 that Center Right Nation had been permanently established and they’ve gotten exactly ONE term since. They couldn’t even drag their shitty incumbent over the finish line.

      Reply
    222. 222.

      Kay

      Emily doesn’t deserve the job she thinks she’s entitled to not because she’s a Trump Republican but because she’s a dishonest hack and her work sucks. These are the hard truths Emily’s parents could have told her and saved us all a lot of trouble. Coddling her further isn’t wise.

      Reply
    223. 223.

      J R in WV

      @satby:

      Time to go get ready for my doctor’s office gig. Test driving the new electronic records system today with me as the beta patient. All the exam equipment has been added other than the retinal camera, which we’re adding today.

      Quite a coincidence, wife and I have ophthalmologist appointments today. I have glaucoma,  she is getting close to cataract surgery, depending upon the Trumpian Plague.

      Then more shopping to stay home for a long time.

      Reply
    224. 224.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Kay: I am pretty sure Pinochet didn’t first insult the rest of the Chilean military by calling them suckers and then tell them to stage a coup, murder all the commies while Pinochet went golfing.  One would have to go back to Marcus Junius Brutus for that kind of idiocy.

      The real danger with Trump isn’t what he will do, it’s the ideas he is giving to people who are much much more capable who will come latter.

      Reply
    226. 226.

      Barbara

      @Kay:  The anxiety expressed by an awful lot of Trump supporters like Emily that is attributed to seemingly neutral causes like “precedent” and “fear of fraud” is, at heart, an expression of fear that they really are mediocre who won’t get nearly the same professional privileges if they faced a more level playing field.

      Reply
    227. 227.

      BR

      @Kay:

      Not to get nerdy about it, but there’s some game theory here — it’s an iterated game. If they know, and they *definitely know* by know, that there are no consequences to their behavior, because nobody gets discredited for long in American life any more, then their strategy changes.

      By restoring that corrective mechanism, where crooks and incompetents are held accountable for a long long time, we can change their strategy. I was thinking about Spiro Agnew as I wrote this, and about how (as I understand it) he was pretty much shunned from public life despite having never really been prosecuted.

      Reply
    228. 228.

      catclub

      @Baud: Breaking: Biden/Harris just became the first presidential ticket in U.S. history to surpass 79 million votes.

       

      I still think 79M out of a population of 330M is terrible in terms of voting participation.

      Reply
    229. 229.

      TomatoQueen

      @topclimber:  Sasse is a moral coward, a weakling, and a sophist. No Sasse, no how.

      I do not believe the R has the capacity to build a new and more acceptable type of R. They’ve practiced to deceive since 1948 at least.

      Reply
    231. 231.

      jonas

      @LurkerNoLonger: Covid has either shut down or substantially slowed down a lot of absentee ballot counting in upstate counties. In NY-22, Brindisi is rapidly closing in on Claudia Tenney who thought she had this in the bag and claimed victory before tens of thousands of mail-in ballots had even been counted. She could still squeak out a win — it’s a very rural, very Trumpy district — but given that the mail-ins are breaking around 80-20 for Brindisi it’s not looking good for her right now.

      Reply
    233. 233.

      germy

      @catclub:

      I still think 79M out of a population of 330M is terrible in terms of voting participation.

      I thought there were about 153 million eligible voters.

      We can’t count children and infants.  They never show up at the polls.

      Reply
    234. 234.

      SFAW

      @catclub:

      It’s closer to 150M out of 330M. Not sure how many persons are eligible to vote* in the US, but pretty sure it’s less than 330M.

      *”Eligible” as defined by non-fascists/non-RWMFs/non-Rethugs, of course.

      Reply
    237. 237.

      catclub

      @germy: My estimate is:  80M under 18, so down to 250M,

      then 30M non-citizens, or felons forbidden to vote (huge overestimate) gets to 220M eligible voters.

       

      I think your figure is maybe how many are registered to vote.

      Reply
    238. 238.

      Di

      @debbie: I saw that last night and for the first time since all the fraud nonsense started, I felt hopeful. Our side is fired up. We’re not letting democracy go. It may be a long, hard road, but we’re gonna be all right.

      Reply
    239. 239.

      J R in WV

      @snoey:

      It pains my masshole sports soul to say it, but Gritty has earned chucking rights.

      Can anyone translate this into middle American English, please? I do understand the “masshole” word…  the rest of it tho?

      Reply
    240. 240.

      SFAW

      @J R in WV:

      “Gritty” is the mascot for one or more of the Philly sports teams. [Flyers, I think, but not sure.] Philly sports fans are reputedly pretty bad, even worse than NY and MA fans.

      Reply
    241. 241.

      germy

      @catclub:

      We agree the percentage of people voting is too small.

      Too many people either don’t care, are intimidated by the process, or are prevented from voting.

      Reply
    242. 242.

      Another Scott

      @Kay: Quoting FTFNYT – “She absolutely feels…”

      Dean Baker often makes the point (it’s one of his many, and valid, hobby-horses) that “feelings” and “thoughts” are worthless in reporting. What matters is what people say and what they do. When reporters substitute the former for the latter, they’re gaslighting their readers.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    243. 243.

      catclub

      @Baud: ok. I will use the california ‘eligible to vote turnout rate’ of 67% for the entire country.  79M = Biden votes

      Give Biden 53% of the total

      so 100/53  * 79M = total votes 2020  =149M total votes in 2020

      but now apply the 67% voting rate:   100/67 *  1549M  = 222M people

      who were eligible to vote.  Terrible turnout.

      Reply
    244. 244.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @trnc: this guy got a screen capture from his facebook page, that I suspect will be protected soon, if it isn’t already

      Del Quentin Wilber @DelWilber
      Did a cruise through Wayne County Canvassing Board member William Hartmann’s public Facebook posts. He’s a Republican, so not a surprise he is a BIG Trump supporter
      I’ll let you judge a sample of posts I pulled from 2010. He voted not to certify Wayne County’s ballots.

      Reply
    245. 245.

      catclub

      @J R in WV: masshole sports soul

       

      roots for the Red Sox and the Cheatriots.

      [ETA:  I have heard the jargon, and though not a fan, I but mostly think the pats are more efficient at their jobs than some others, and resented for it.]

      Reply
    247. 247.

      Kay

      @Another Scott:

      Emily can do the job we’re paying her to do or she can sit in her ass and do nothing until January 20th. Either way Emily is walking out of there with a box for her belongings.. She can do this the dignified way or we can remove her physically. That’s her choice.

      I sort of hope we have to remove them. It would be a fitting end to their employment term. As far as I’m concerned they’re psychotic stalkers who won’t take no for an answer. The country needs a restraining order to get them off our property and keep them off.

      We fired you, Emily. Terminated for bad work. Get going.

      Reply
    248. 248.

      J R in WV

      @germy:

      Kenneth Vogel. Remember him?

      Isn’t Vogel the guy who had the inside scoop on Biden’s total corruption in — where was that again? — Ukraine?

      Right?

      Totally corrupt, until suddenly Trump was impeached~!!!~

      How does that happen, the wrong guy turns out to be corrupt, gets impeached? Vogel was quite the guy, missed being on the wrong foot by that || much.

      No! Much less than that, but I can’t type it any closer than that.

      Can’t someone, anyone, fire Vogel for being obviously crooked and corrupt? Don’t reporters need to at least appear to be honest tellers of truth? Or was that in the long ago, before the Trumpian Plague and the rise of American fascism?

      Reply
    249. 249.

      J R in WV

      @Just One More Canuck:

      I look forward to reading the NYT series of articles on ‘How is prison life affecting you, Secretary Mnuchin/DeVos/Azar/Mr. Attorney General”?

      Everyone keeps leaving Wilbur Ross out of the list, the champion money launderer of them all, I bet, excepting Donald of the Trumpian Plague.

      Bank of Cyprus>?? Really!!!

      Reply
    250. 250.

      Another Scott

      @topclimber: On one of the NPR talk shows yesterday there was an interview with a NewYorker writer about his piece on the future of the GOP.

      tl;dr – Since more banksters and MotU and suburban moms are Democrats than before, and since Hawley said that the GOP is a “working class party now”, that means that the parties are going to switch bases soon. The Democrats will be the party of Business, and the Republicans will be the party of trade-skeptical lower and middle class people.

      I don’t buy it. People aren’t one-dimensional.

      But smart politicians realize that society isn’t static and they need to adapt as society changes.

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    252. 252.

      Kay

      Alan Rappeport
      @arappeport
      · 36m
      Mick Mulvaney says on FBN he’s “a little concerned about the use of Rudy Giuliani” to challenge the election results.

      Anyone who thinks these people don’t intend to stay in power regardless of election results is willfully ignoring what they’re saying and doing.
      They’re not leaving and the Republican Party supports this 100%.
      There’s going to have to be some action to eject them. They not only haven’t moved towards accepting results, there are more of them defying results every day.
      If we manage to get rid of them without force and we ever allow another Republican in that office, we’re insane and we don’t deserve a democracy.
      This is the GOP playbook now. They lose, they remain in power. Full bore, unapologetic authoritarians who install leaders.

      Reply
    253. 253.

      leeleeFL

      @Kay: I think Biden should find a place for him.  Courage and honesty are such rate commodities on his side of the fence, we should recognize it on the rare occasion we find it.

      Reply
    255. 255.

      Kay

      Republican congressional leaders told media people they would accept the results of this election.

      None of them have done so. At what point do we start to talk about whether Republican congressional leaders lied to media? Because that’s clearly what happened. They have made NO effort to transition and in fact more and more of them are supporting Donald Trump’s quest to install himself as President.

      In the next 61 days this gets better? It’s gotten worse every day since the election. There’s some magical “better” switch?

      Reply
    256. 256.

      Kay

      @leeleeFL:

      Well, he’s the SINGLE person on the Right who has stood up to Donald Trump in a real way that thwarted Trump. One. One person.

      That’s the quality of that whole party. They have one brave person who does his job. Had. They’ll now have to shun him on orders from the cult leader.

      Reply
    257. 257.

      germy

      @leeleeFL:

      Find a place for him?  Why?  Because he followed the law?  Is the bar so low for Republicans?  “He didn’t break election law, let’s find a place for him in our administration.”

      Reply
    258. 258.

      Kay

      How bad, do you think, will this situation be in 61 days? Really, really bad. Broken beyond repair.

      This is 100% on the Republican Party. They could put a stop to in 2 hours, but they refuse, because they are hoping Trump succeeds.

      Reply
    259. 259.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @germy: also, in between his work for Bush II and trump, he was some kind of grand muckety-muck at Microsoft. I imagine he’s quite happy to go back to where the grass is sweet and tall, after some six month “fellowship”– whatever the hell those are– at the Kennedy School or Nikasenen (sp?) Center, the think tank of the Never Trumpers

      Reply
    260. 260.

      leeleeFL

      @germy: No, because he did the right thing when it mattered and it will cost him the career he planned.  He could have done what was expected of him by his Bosses and kept the path open for a future in Rethuglican politics.

      Reply
    262. 262.

      snoey

      @Kay: There’s more than a bit of prisoner’s dilemma to this.

      If Trump succeeds they win.

      If they all move together and get rid of Trump they win.

      If one of them moves alone Trump goes nuclear on his ass.

       

      They’re in a trap they set for themselves.

      Reply
    263. 263.

      germy

      @leeleeFL:  No, because he did the right thing when it mattered and it will cost him the career he planned.

      He did the right thing by not breaking election law.  I mean, yeah, he could have listened to Lindsey Graham and tried to toss legal ballots.

      I really don’t care what career he planned. Why should I?

      Reply
    264. 264.

      Kay

      Helen Kalla
      @helen_kalla

      · 41m

      Watch @SenatorLoeffler break basic Senate ethics rules, solicit donations for her campaign, and urge people to visit her campaign website from a federal office building. #gasen #gapol

      No standards, folks. This Senator is breaking the rules and no one in the Republican Party will do a thing about it.
      So…we’re relying on them to follow laws? Why? They’re not recognizing an election. Why would they recognize laws?
      The whole Party is now Donald Trump. His standards are their standards.

      Reply
    265. 265.

      leeleeFL

      @germy: Since I once upon a time gave up a great opportunity for a future as a business owner because it entailed lying  about the current owner’s illegal activities, dumping chemicals to avoid paying for removal…I know you don’t get rewarded for doing what’s right as often as you should, especially if it costs you your planned future.  I just think you should.  I’ll show myself out

      Reply
    266. 266.

      leeleeFL

      @germy: Since I once upon a time gave up a great opportunity for a future as a business owner because it entailed lying  about the current owner’s illegal activities, dumping chemicals to avoid paying for removal…I know you don’t get rewarded for doing what’s right as often as you should, especially if it costs you your planned future.  I just think you should.  I’ll show myself out

       

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: As do I!  He was doing his job correctly even though he knew the likely outcome.

      Reply
    270. 270.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @catclub: I still think 79M out of a population of 330M is terrible in terms of voting participation.

      You’re only counting votes for Biden while counting everyone in the US, including kids, non-citizens and felons not eligible.

      U.S. population eligible to register to vote is ~240M. Total votes for President (already counted) are ~155M, which is roughly 65%.

      Reply
    271. 271.

      Geminid

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: The Niskanen Center is where political scientist Rachel Bitecofer published her work after she cut loose from Chritopher Newport University’s Wason Center this spring. Now it seems she publishes on The Cycle, an outfit she started with fellow data slinger Sam Epstein

      Bitecofer also keeps up an informative twitter feed.

      Reply
    273. 273.

      misterpuff

      @SFAW: Who is the Dem’s Roy Cohn?

       

      Who is the Dem’s Bill Barr?

       

      Imagine if Dems played hardball by the same rules as the Republicans.

       

      Notice I said imagine. Its just not in us to be as nasty or as focused on payback as them.

      Reply

