Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Shocking, but not surprising

How has Obama failed you today?

What fresh hell is this?

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

We still have time to mess this up!

Mission Accomplished!

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

False Scribes! False Scribes!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

This is a big f—–g deal.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Wednesday Evening Open Thread: The NYTimes Field-Trials Its Official Biden Hate-Stalker

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: The NYTimes Field-Trials Its Official Biden Hate-Stalker

by | 212 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Sure, court stenographer Maggie Haberman may have provided four years of comfy-chair interrogation to the Trump Crime Cartel, but now that there will be a Democrat in the White House, the NYTimes is bringing back the snipers. And Politico alum Ken Vogel has been diligently laundering ‘troubling implications’ concerning the Biden family for years now!

Be prepared for four to eight years of ‘just raising an important issue’ and ‘but the troubling implications’ from this smarmy little wad…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Anya
  • Avalie
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Bill Arnold
  • BruceFromOhio
  • burnspbesq
  • Captain C
  • CaseyL
  • chopper
  • Chris T.
  • coin operated
  • Damien
  • Dan B
  • danielx
  • debbie
  • Delk
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • dww44
  • ellie
  • frosty
  • gene108
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gravenstone
  • gwangung
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Hunter Gathers
  • J R in WV
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jl
  • JustRuss
  • karensky
  • Kathleen
  • Kay
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • Kent
  • kindness
  • L85NJGT
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Leto
  • Lyrebird
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • Matt
  • Matt McIrvin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • pajaro
  • Peale
  • planetjanet
  • prostratedragon
  • PsiFighter37
  • Raoul Paste
  • Redshift
  • Ryan
  • Sab
  • sanjeevs
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Sebastian
  • SectionH
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • The Moar You Know
  • trnc
  • TS (the original)
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yarrow
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    212Comments

    3. 3.

      BruceFromOhio

      Or will they spend the next 4 years dismissing & attacking any such coverage because Trump & his team flouted the law & ethics rules/norms?

      Ooh, ooh, Flouting for $500, please, Alex!

      Vogel and his ilk are unemployable otherwise, so one might consider the FTFNYT as a jobs program for the stunted.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      jl

      They are giving worse reviews, and bullshittier, than many Dem progressives, who are happy about Klain as chief of staff, and (I think) Haaland for secretary of interior. And some of the progressive whining is a low bar, but the coporate media trolls can’t even make that.

      There are a lot of GOP plants in corporate media who do nothing but troll.

      Edit: and these are some of the same trolls who pretend that a slogan like ‘defund the police’ was cooked up by AOC, not a spontaneous cry for reform from the protestors themselves. I don’t think any faction of the Democrats did a good job of managing a slogan like that, but that is another matter.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Damien

      Fuck this guy in particular. Journalists who get taken for a ride by the right OR the left (remember forever the Tara Reade bullshit) should be skunked until they prove themselves worthy of credibility again.
      And once more, with gusto, fuck Ken Vogel.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      frosty

      I don’t think I can take 61 more days of this. Or 61 days and four years. I actually got something accomplished the last three days after I shut the computer off! I’m going to have to shut it off earlier in the day from now on. Hang in there, B-J peeps! See you around for (I hope) 2 hrs max in the AM and 2 more at night.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      jl

      @Damien: Funny this previously right wing troll machine suddenly goes full die hard ultra lefty in his critique. But, I guess Trumpster officials are all social justice warriors, I guess I missed that.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      jl

      @The Moar You Know: There seems to be enough Hunter Biden laptops to fill out all the positions. Funny though, how they go missing whenever you want some work out them. Maybe this goofball should go write a story about that problem.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Sab

      knew Ken Vogel would be one of the select crew. NYT political side is beyond embarrassment. And I hate to say it, but Nicole Wallace will have him on again and again.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      Or will they spend the next 4 years dismissing & attacking any such coverage because Trump & his team flouted the law & ethics rules/norms neither the NYT nor Vogel in particular have any credibility?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anya

      Isn’t that the guy who block half of Twitter because they asked him questions? He even blocked Josh Marshall. Fuck that guy.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Yarrow

      Related, this post by Jay Rosen over at PressThink charts a possible way forward based on how journalists behaved after the election. Excerpt:

      Listen to the words once more. When democracy is under threat, objective reporters protect it as the basis upon which they can continue to discharge their professional obligations. That is the breakthrough American journalists had during the 2020 election. And it wasn’t the crew at any one network or newsroom.

      Press scholar Sarah Oates describes a similar moment on the night of November 5th. “As votes mounted to oust the president from office, Trump appeared for rambling, repetitive accusations of electoral fraud based on the flimsiest of evidence. One by one, many networks decided to stop airing the press conference. Instead, some returned to their studio announcers to criticize the president for lying.”

      This, she says, “is the moment when U.S. media norms, under enormous pressure from Trump-led disinformation, switched.” Newsrooms exchanged a “libertarian” model, in which they are conduits from information sources to the public, for a more direct defense of democracy.

      As terrible as our press has become they showed they know a different way. Or at least some of them do. Maybe they can build on that.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sab

      Ken Vogel : Tara Reade is a real story. Hunter Biden and Burisma was more than a well comnected lawyer getting a job he is qualified for. Hunter Biden, living in CA had his laptop repaired at some small shop on the east coast for some reason.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Redshift

      @jl:

      Edit: and these are some of the same trolls who pretend that a slogan like ‘defund the police’ was cooked up by AOC, not a spontaneous cry for reform from the protestors themselves. I don’t think any faction of the Democrats did a good job of managing a slogan like that, but that is another matter. 

      I remain skeptical that it made any significant difference (nor “socialism,” sorry, Alison Spanberger.) I first became political active in the heyday of centrism, when far too many Democrats were sure if they figured out just the right way of talking, Republicans wouldn’t be able to find something to use against them. It never worked (if there wasn’t something there, they’d just make something up, like “radical socialist”), and it made Dems sounds mealy-mouthed like they didn’t really believe anything. So, maybe a few people would have been convinced by more perfect language, but not enough to make any difference.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JustRuss

      @Yarrow: Newsrooms exchanged a “libertarian” model, in which they are conduits from information sources to the public

      So the “libertarian” model of journalism is to be a PR flack’s wet dream.  Good to know.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kathleen

      @Leto:  Chuck Todd rips his script right from the fax machine (for some reason I see him struggling with emails and opening WORD attachments.) BUT THEY ALL GET THE SAME SCRIPT! It’s like going to any Catholic Church in the world in the 1950’s knowing the Mass will be the same one you attended in Wichita.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      TS (the original)

      @BruceFromOhio:

      I get so sick of the b.s. surrounding – well trump did wrong things, so now democrats must be perfect.

      Looking at the US election from afar – it is astounding that the President of the country regarded by many as the centre of democracy in our world, is fighting to become a dictator, with help from a long term political party & at least 40% of the population.  I’ve been watching (with much or little interest) US elections since 1960 and allowing this tinpot moron to flout all rules of a democracy is insane. Add in playing golf while covid spreads unchecked across the land, insane is only half of it.

      He should be treated as were the republicans on the  Wayne County Board of Canvassers – mocked and ridiculed and called out for the nonsense that he is.

      It will take more than 8 years for the US to undo the disaster that has been trump – at least 80 million people have been smart enough to want to start the recovery.

      As for the media – they have done so much to make themselves trump sycophants  from the first time they allowed their reporters to be kept in a cage at the back of a trump rally. I would hope Biden and his administration refuse to talk to any of them “off the record” and refuse to talk to some of them on the record. They squandered their role – and may they live to regret it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      pajaro

      Vogel’s post is unbelievably bad faith.  None of the people he describes have spent most of their careers in the private sector.  Describing the African-American Congressman, who went to a HBC, served as a state representative and then a Congressman and was the head, for a year of the Congressional Black Caucus as the receipient of oil contributions, without mentioning that he’s from LOUISIANA, ffs, is disgraceful.  Klain has spent most of his career in public service as has JOD. This is Hillary Clinton gave a speech before bankers level of bullsxxt.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Delk

      Get Mayor Pete and Lt Gov Fetterman to take turns shutting him down every time he opens his mouth or puts his fingers on a keyboard.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Redshift

      @Yarrow:

      This, she says, “is the moment when U.S. media norms, under enormous pressure from Trump-led disinformation, switched.” Newsrooms exchanged a “libertarian” model, in which they are conduits from information sources to the public, for a more direct defense of democracy. 

      Unless I’m reading this wrong, she’s saying they switched to “defense of democracy” at the precise moment when it looked like Trump would no longer have the power to make their lives difficult. That doesn’t inspire confidence that it’s a principled decision to adopt a “new model.”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Leto

      @Mary G: I want to say it was on the 9pm MSNBC slot, but Ali Velshi had a hospital administrator on who was saying the same thing: his staff/people were more afraid of catching COVID out in the community than at work, and that was such a depressing realization.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      kindness

      I know what we need to do.  We need to create/imply something that the NY Times puts out something so incindiary regarding Donald Trump that all the 3 Percenters, Oath Keepers and Proud Boys goes and burns down the NY Times.  Now let us be clear, I am not suggesting we burn down the Times.  I wouldn’t participate in that.  But if some other crazy shit for brains group did it I would watch the videos.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Martin

      So, it looks like we have the answer to why everyone at Pentagon got fired.

      “A second official tells CNN their goal is to set so many fires that it will be hard for the Biden administration to put them all out”

      Basically, the GOP is willing to directly sabotage US national security to set up a 2024 GOP victory. This is treasonous.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      debbie

      @Martin:

      Yeah, I know it’s Trump, but I’m gobsmacked that a president would do this to his own country. I really don’t think this is going to help him in his dreamland 2024.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Sebastian

      The reason media is afraid being called liberal is they are afraid of the Flying Monkeys and the Malkins inspecting countertops.

      It’s about time assholes like Vogel (didn’t he write other hit pieces re Ukraine already?) shit their pants while an angry mob bangs at their car windows.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Leto

      @Martin: I think we’re going to need to expand the DOJ just to deal with everything from the past four years, but even more specifically everything since January. Also new level of hate unlocked.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Major Major Major Major

      Would anybody be interested in a Christmas light reading book club? I want to do Christopher Moore’s The Stupidest Angel, could be convinced to do Hogfather instead.

      ETA alternatively something I’ve never read!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Jenna Ellis, partner  in ephemeral firm of Giuliani, Ellis, Dewey, Cheatem and Howe

      Ellis, an attorney and former law professor from Colorado, repeatedly slammed then-candidate Trump as an “idiot,” who was “boorish and arrogant,” and a “bully” whose words could not be trusted as factually accurate. She called comments he made about women “disgusting,” and suggested he was not a “real Christian.”
      In one March 2016 Facebook post, Ellis said Trump’s values were “not American,” linking to a post that called Trump an “American fascist.” She praised Mitt Romney for speaking out against Trump, referring to him as “Drumpf,” — a nickname coined by comedian John Oliver after a biographer revealed Trump’s ancestor changed the family’s surname from Drumpf to Trump.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      jl

      @Redshift: I have to admit that I’m not sure the best way to handle it. I like how Warren handles that kind of thing (IIRC, ‘Oh, give me a break!, Please.”). Not sure if that will work with the whole party.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      CaseyL

      I’ve just seen two items that are going to drive me insane if I think about them, about the people behind them, and the likely MSM response, for too long.

      The Buffalo Chronicle –  a RW rag disguised as a newspaper -has run an article claiming that a Philly mobster ran an operation to create 300,000 mail-in ballots for Biden and just sort of “drop them off” at the Philly Convention Center.  It’s one of those dumbshit items that fails any sort of rational analysis, but Twitter is loving it and the MSM loves finding its stories on Twitter, so…

      The other item is the legal brief that Trump’s legal team filed in one of its Pennsylvania cases.  (They really, really want the PA election results overturned.) Marc Elias posted this on his Democracy Docket website and, honestly, you have to read at least part of it.  It reads like a straight shot of OANN conspiracy peddling, or a random crazy guy on a streetcorner.  Quotes can’t do it justice; if you want to read the vaporings of idiots submitted to an actual court of law, go here .

      I really really hate these people.  I would actively enjoy seeing them all be covered in honey and slowly devoured by fire ants.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      HumboldtBlue

      Pretty sure most saw the dog rescued from the floodwaters in Mexico.

      That doggo now has a new job with the Marines who rescued him and is officially a part of the Mexican armed forces.

      Here’s a poem a Redditor Schnoodledoodledo composed and it’s quite wonderful.

      …remember me ? in water, scare

      til humans came n found me there

      i learned that day to do a brave –

      they Rescued me – my life they Save!

      n now – Great news! just look at me

      a ‘Rescue Dog’ am gonna be!

      i wear the vest like humans do,

      together we ‘MARINA crew’ :@)

      we’ll Rescue frens – two legs or four,

      n bring them safely back to shore

      am Hero dog, so full of joy!

      now truly I’m

      the Goodest Boy

      Reply
    54. 54.

      jl

      @CaseyL: I for one, am getting a little tired of the disrespect shown to the great, very corrupt GOP political machines of the past. Like, only Dems can whip them up? No way. I think the GOP is the party that had the only one that operated on a national scale in presidential politics: Mark Hanna, who got McKinley elected (shit, another time I should have checked Wiki first, but what the hell, I’ll go check now).

      Reply
    55. 55.

      SectionH

      @Major Major Major Major: I almost mentioned on your Pratchett post last night that it’s nearly time for my annual Hogfather re-reading, and ask who else might now have that as a “tradition.” But The Stupidest Angel would be fine too. I’d be
      Or even better, por qué non los dos?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Dan B

      @Martin: The 2024 victory will be a 2023 victory for China in Africa and Asia.  Then they’ll exert pressure in the US to open up our economy.  The GOP will get the civilian surveillance they’ve dreamed of but they will also be on camera.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Lyrebird

      @pajaro: So completely agreed.

      How about, “Cedric Richmond, former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus and co-chair of Biden’s presidential campaign..”

      I am discouraged about this.  Grateful to Anne Laurie & Jay Rosen and all, but even some of my smartest relatives a) listen to misogynist creep Chris Cilizza, and b) subscribe to the effing Vichy Times.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Bill Arnold

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Ellis, an attorney and former law professor from Colorado, repeatedly slammed then-candidate Trump as an “idiot,” who was “boorish and arrogant,” and a “bully” whose words could not be trusted as factually accurate. She called comments he made about women “disgusting,” and suggested he was not a “real Christian.”

      And now she thinks lying is OK because she’s lying for Jesus, perhaps not even suspecting that she is lying for a Prince of Lies.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Kay

      The Lead CNN
      @TheLeadCNN
      ·2h
      Denying reality of election loss, Trump attempts to overturn democratic election results, blocks Biden team from Covid data

      I appreciate the plain language, but it’s “Trump and the Republican Party” who are attempting to overturn democratic election results.
      Various GOP entities are joining all the Trump lawsuits. It’s not just “Trump”. It’s “Trump and the Republican Party”.
      Both Donald Trump and the Republican Party are demanding that hundreds of thousands of ballots be thrown out.
      There is absolutely no precedent for this in the history of the country. We have a President and an a political Party attempting to disenfranchise 2 million people in broad daylight. Just throw the votes out. That’s what they’re asking courts to do.
      100% mainstream Republican Party now- they demand to throw out the ballots of +/- 2 million citizens.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Anya: ooh, you block somebody on Twitter.  How brave. How clever.  OMG Josh Marshall can’t get a second anon account and see what you say and then respond with a screen shot of your post.  Blocking people us so stupid unless they’re being abusive in some fashion. Just mute them if you don’t like their responses.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      coin operated

      @CaseyL:

      tl;dr on that crazy filing…they couldn’t get any of their fraud claims to stick, so they’ve changed course and are filing under the equal protection clause.

      And you’re right…it has all the hallmarks of an OANN or Q conspiracy story.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      J R in WV

      @debbie:

      … I really don’t think this is going to help him in his dreamland 2024.

      Trump won’t be able to speak by 2024, much less hold his precious rallies.

      He’s on a fast downhill slide into total dementia, nothing can be done for him other than to keep him comfortable. Tuck him in, Ivanka!

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Matt

      I really hate this type of reductive framing where the media boil down people to one descriptor, which is of course the most negative possible framing: Charles Manson wasn’t just a “cult leader”, he had a band too!

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Kay

      This is what the Republican Party is backing:

      Ultimately, Plaintiffs will seek the remedy of Trump being declared the winner of the legal votes cast in Pennsylvania in the 2020 General Election, and, thus, the recipient of Pennsylvania’s electors.

      It’s absolutely extraordinary to watch this. The President and an entire US political party are backing throwing out 1.5 million citizen’s ballots and “declaring” Donald Trump the winner.

      Every single one of these 1.5 million voters in Pennsylvania should get personal notice that Donald Trump and the Republican Party are, right now, seeking to throw out their votes.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Major Major Major Major

      @SectionH: @Avalie:

      Thanks. Yeah, the Pratchett thread is what reminded me to reread Hogfather one of these days. Then I remembered a dear departed friend who would read The Stupidest Angel every December, and I decided I wanted to do that instead… the Venn diagram for those books feels close to a circle.

      Was also thinking about both, but not gonna LEAD with “read two books with me!”

      Reply
    76. 76.

      burnspbesq

      @Redshift:

      I remain skeptical that it made any significant difference

      You’re dead wrong. “Defund the police” was an own goal of epic proportion. There is no doubt that it cost the Dems House and state Assembly seats in Texas.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Kay

      I’m not a journalist, but it seems to me the only political story in the country is the story about how Donald Trump and the Republican Party are suing to throw out votes and have Donald Trump “declared” the winner.

      Absolutely unprecedented, in all of US history. 50 years from now, people will be able to read the court record of this. They’ll be able to read lawsuit after lawsuit after lawsuit where Trump and various Republican organizations are demanding  that the candidate who lost be “declared” President.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Baud: it was elevated by many high profile democrats and became a rallying cry for several very loud activist groups. The democratic coalition can have an own-goal even if it’s not about a slogan trademarked by the DNC.

      ETA my normie family members in denver were getting questions about it from their undecided-voter friends

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      it seems to me the only political story in the country is the story about how Donald Trump and the Republican Party are suing to throw out votes and have Donald Trump “declared” the winner.

      And the impurities of Biden’s leadership team, of course.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      different-church-lady

      @burnspbesq: If you combine “defund the police” with the endless images of graffiti in Portland the other side was spoon fed, you start to get an understanding of how the junior-league fascist candidate got 72 million votes.

      The world in their bubble looks extremely different from our bubble.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Kay

      50 years from now, people will ask about these court records- these demands to declare the loser the winner and throw out millions of votes – and we’ll say “well, we were told Donald Trump and the Republican Party didn’t mean it“.

      What?

      Reply
    86. 86.

      J R in WV

      @coin operated:

      tl;dr on that crazy filing…they couldn’t get any of their fraud claims to stick, so they’ve changed course and are filing under the equal protection clause.

      And you’re right…it has all the hallmarks of an OANN or Q conspiracy story.

      Yes, all this. Plus, I noticed Rudy didn’t even get the correct political party in his pleading. He refers to the “Democrat” party over and over. If I am not mightily mistaken there was no Democrat party in the last election.

      The Democratic party, now, on the other hand, was involved. But that’s not who Rudy is attacking, is it>?

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Baud: obviously the *real* post mortems are still being written. But from what I’ve read a lot of the south Texas voters just liked that Trump’s name was on their COVID bucks check. They’re not super politically engaged

      What you do, if there’s an activist viewpoint that’s dragging down the party in a nationalized election, is push back against it. Biden did. Not a lot of other high-tier Dems did.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      gwangung

      @Major Major Major Major:

      It was a major rallying cry of several major activist groups, none of which were small and several of which were broad coalition of groups spanning various economic classes and ethnic groups. All of these groups are natural Democratic constituencies.

      It would have been equally an “own goal” for Democratic candidates to disclaim loudly enough to sever themselves from them (I believe the term is called “hippie punching”).

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Yarrow

      @burnspbesq:  Concur. It was a terrible slogan. It supposedly doesn’t mean what it says and when you’re explaining you’re losing. It sounds scary, like there won’t be any police. People don’t like that.

      @Baud:  “Burdened with”? It’s not like Dems don’t have agency. Figure out how to fight such dumbassery. It’s not going to stop.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Pennsylvania has a GOP Senator. The Pennsylvania Senator will not defend 1.5 million Pennsylvania voters from Donald Trump.

      His Party is attempting to throw out hundreds of thousands of votes in his state, and not only doesn’t he do anything, he can’t even bring himself to express mild displeasure with it. On board with throwing out Pennsylvania votes, Senator Toomey. He’s backing that.

      Honestly, I can’t imagine what Democrats could do that is worse than what Republicans are doing, right now, as we speak, day after day after day. They’re attacking their own constituents.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      gwangung

      @Baud: Then that suggests other politicians could have done it as well.

      Now that I think about, the places where that slogan worked against Democrats are areas where the candidates should have been able to detach themselves more successfully. In deep blue areas, Dems can actually run on that slogan—but since all politics are local, then Dems in purple areas can and should have severed themselves from it.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Major Major Major Major

      @gwangung:

      It would have been equally an “own goal” for Democratic candidates to disclaim loudly enough to sever themselves from them (I believe the term is called “hippie punching”).

      So when Biden prominently and repeatedly said “we’re not gonna defund the police” did he cross a line? He even often followed it with a pitch for more and better police.

      ETA: I see Baud beat me to it.

      The fact is, it’s a nationalized election and the party position probably should have been “community policing, not defunding” triangulation. The Squad can run against the party position then, they’re good at it, and the rest of the candidates can say “look how nutty those Squad folks are! I’m not like them, I’m a normal democrat.”

      Defund The Police is an activist slogan, even they admit it doesn’t mean “defund” “the police”, it’s awful national politics.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      debbie

      @Kay:

      Smells like vintage Trump.

      I can’t imagine this would ever be successful, but even if it were, 1.5 million votes would not be enough for a win. What else would he need to do to win?

      I’m worrying about all the damage these firings will do to the country.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      It’s not an “own goal,” because it’s not a Dem slogan.

      Doesn’t matter.

      It got associated with Democrats, because Democrats are sympathetic to these groups, and will listen to them.

      I do not know how to fix this lack coordination, because we are not adopting the Republican Astro-turf model of mass protests.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      dmsilev

      @Kay: And it’s not like he’s quavering in fear of a primary challenge either. He’s retiring once his term is up.

      As bad as the Trump lawsuit in PA is, NV is arguably worse. There, the campaign just flat out says the judge should throw out all of the votes and just declare Trump the winner. I really wish reporters would start asking elected Republicans specifically whether they support disenfranchising all of Nevada, rather then letting them coast with vague nothings about ‘the legal process’ or whatever.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      planetjanet

      @gwangung: I don’t think you can run on that slogan anywhere for a general election.  It may get traction in a low turnout primary when only activists are engaged.  It sounds like you want to completely eliminate the police.  Bad slogan.  There is worth to the underlying concept to but it is bad messaging.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Major Major Major Major

      @gene108: what works well for the GOP is describing their policies as common sense hard working apple pie, called the American Apple Pie For All Americans Act, which actually auctions off the right to hunt you for sport. We could try something similar, but less, you know.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      gene108

      @Major Major Major Major:

      High-tier Democrats did not bear the brunt of the disinformation campaign about “defund the police”.

      It was down ballot Democrats that got hurt. Those without the media platform to build their own narrative, like Biden has been able to.

      It’s a line, which I do not know how to tread, where we must respect and listen to these activists as valuable members of our coalition, while not alienating a bunch of other potential voters, ie political “normies”.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      gwangung

      @planetjanet: I think what I’m pointing out is that the antipathy to the phrase isn’t well grounded. It makes no sense to me to claim simultaneously that it’s an “own goal” when no one used it as part of the campaign. Or that it hurt  candidates in purple areas when the national candidate was able to sever himself from it.

      As a policy, the slogan doesn’t work. As an encapsulation of decades of frustration against institutional intransigence, it perfectly summarizes the feelings of communities frustrated with the promise of continued police brutality (and the near guarantee the police unions will be thumbing their noses at the population they supposedly serve).

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Redshift

      @different-church-lady:

      If you combine “defund the police” with the endless images of graffiti in Portland the other side was spoon fed, you start to get an understanding of how the junior-league fascist candidate got 72 million votes.

      The world in their bubble looks extremely different from our bubble.

      None of which says anything about how the effect of that is different from those endless images and bubble without the slogan. To the Fox audience, cities across the country were burning for months. The thing that gave that oomph was images of scary black people in the streets, and they would have tarred Dems with it regardless.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      gene108

      @Major Major Major Major:

      what works well for the GOP is describing their policies as common sense hard working apple pie,

      Their voters respond well to pictures of men in pickup trucks hauling hay, and mom baking apple pies, like a scene from a 1950’s advertisement.

      I just wish we somehow could have the majority of our voters react positively to certain imagery, so do not need to go into lengthy policy details, and we can easily sell:

      [The] American Apple Pie For All Americans Act, which actually auctions off the right to hunt you for sport. We could try something similar, but less, you know. which pays people to stay home, and business owners to stay closed during our current out of control COVID spread gets an Rt < 1.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      PsiFighter37

      Fuck the NYT. I keep a subscription largely because I think most of their news team does a good job, and both my wife and I love their cooking section…but goddamn. They are all about seedy access journalism at the end of it. I would think that their failure when they did a flashy documentary on selecting their editorial choices, when at the end of the day, Biden winning over their elevator operator’s vote, should encapsulate just how meaningless and worthless their self-declared self-importance is.

      Also, fuck MAGA Habs. She is the absolute worst. Worse than all the stenographers that existed during Dubya’s era as well.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Gravenstone

      @Martin@debbie: Trump isn’t doing this by himself. He has zero clue which levers to push to get to that supposed end. Identify the people feeding him those targets, then prosecute. Sedition doesn’t seem too much of a stretch as an opening charge.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      PsiFighter37

      @Kay: Pat Toomey doesn’t give a shit. He is a Club for Growth guy, and he went to DC to do exactly what he wanted – give away gobs of money to corporations. Now that it’s done, he has already announced he is not running for reelection. I sincerely hope John Fetterman or Josh Shapiro takes his place. In an off-year, I think Fetterman might stand a better shot of holding the seat.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Aleta

      Freely offered to the NYT for their article

      Elizabeth A. Harris @Liz_A_Harris

      Publishing executives have a lot of reservations about a potential Trump memoir. How bad would the author & staff rebellion be?
      Unusually bad & Very bad
      Would he agree to be fact checked?
      No of course not.
      If they couldn’t lawyer it to satisfaction, could they claw back his advance?
      Are you kidding me?

      Reply
    119. 119.

      J R in WV

      @schrodingers_cat:

            I was chastised by many back then…

      Don’t be over sensitive — you were chastised by a few loud commenters, not many, not here.

      You are a popular commenter with a great record of informing us about many issues!

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: and those young people make ever stranger new music, and ever more complicated shoes!

      meanwhile, I don’t think I’ve seen a cranberry sauce war here, and I think it has Tbogg potential

      Nelle @ellenc53
      We go to my brothers house in CT for T-day.His wife is a bit of a gourmet (she teaches cooking in HS.) Every year she delights in making her own cranberry sauce,&every year when cleaning off the table I throw it away, barely eaten. Last year I took a poll, (cont)

      Reply
    122. 122.

      jl

      @Baud: Young people are notorious breeders of older people.

      In the past the GOP figured that it could skim off enough aging youngsters as they bought their own nice houses in nice suburbs, got themselves upscale cars, got that pension to protect.

      Gosh golly, who gets that shit anymore? Our oligopolistic masters got too greedy and nothing to spare to lure these dang kids these days. They’re getting no ‘my stuff’ to worry about losing

      Edit: point being, that the GOP needs to start handing some stuff out to aging youngsters. But seems like it got grouchy and greedy and ain’t in the mood anymore. Or forgot how.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      gene108

      @Redshift:

      The thing that gave that oomph was images of scary black people in the streets, and they would have tarred Dems with it regardless.

      The initial peaceful protests, in response to George Floyd’s murder, were well received by the general public. The whole fucking world joined in with Black Lives Matter protests.

      When the folks that just want to break shit got involved, and smashed open stores where people ran in and looted, or they set buildings on fire, etc., is when public perception started changing.

      The “defund the police” slogan just compounded matters regarding public perception.

      Edit: In a non-election year, I am not sure how much the slogan matters, because other issues will come to the forefront by election time.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      zhena gogolia

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I just make the version on the bag of Ocean Spray cranberries. It’s simple and easy and delicious. I hate the canned stuff. But I also hate over-elaborate “gourmet” versions

      ETA: No citrus peel in my cranberry sauce, please!

      Reply
    127. 127.

      prostratedragon

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: [Sigh] Here goes: I get a bag of fresh cranberries and do what it says on the bag. It never gets thrown out. If you want, pineapple, orange, etc., can be added, but when I had it and it came out well, the chef had made it days in advance, I think at least a week, and allowed it to cure in the fridge. And though I did like it, it was kind of a gilded lily.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      jl

      @gene108:  ” When the folks that just want to break shit got involved ”

      I remember news reports that the first ones in on that were the boogaloo boys and other fascist outfits. Black bloc dudes were slow off the mark that one time.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Kay

      @debbie:

      I’m worrying about all the damage these firings will do to the country.

      Well, the firings and also the fact that one of the two major political parties in the United States is seeking to install Donald Trump by judicial fiat, perhaps for another term, perhaps for life, no one knows.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      planetjanet

      @gwangung: The slogan was effectively used as a weapon, because it was an emotional appeal to fear.  It does not need to be rational to have that effect.  It also does not need to have the official sanction of a particular candidate to be used against that candidate.  All it takes is “some Democrats say.. or some liberals say…” and then make the candidate defend against it.  There is a broad coalition of Democrats and we all matter.  But we have to recognize that messaging matters.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Bill Arnold

      Has anybody linked this yet?
      https://www.senatordavidperdue.com/
      The life history section starts with this:

      A sack of dirty socks and a baby are left on the doorstep of an old racist man. After giving the baby to a loving family, the racist man realizes that the pile of dirty socks are so crusty and gross that they’re alive so he names the pile, David Perdue.”

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Another Scott

      ScienceMag:

      […]

      Scientists are keenly interested in cases like hers, which are still rare but on the rise. Reinfections hint that immunity against COVID-19 may be fragile and wane relatively quickly, with implications not just for the risks facing recovered patients, but also for how long future vaccines might protect people. “The question everybody wants to answer is: Is that second one going to be less severe most of the time or not?” says Derek Cummings, who studies infectious disease dynamics at the University of Florida. “And what do reinfections teach us about SARS-CoV-2 immunity in general?”

      […]

      De Jong’s virus samples were both sequenced in Reusken’s lab, with a surprising outcome: The sequences were not identical, but showed so much similarity that RIVM virologist Harry Vennema says she probably did not clear the virus in April and that it started to replicate again in June. “I did have a lot of stress after that first episode because my grandmother died,” De Jong says. “Maybe that had an impact on my immune system.”

      That makes her case different from a true reinfection—although Vennema says perhaps they should be considered similar, because in both cases the immune system failed to mount a protective response. His lab has found at least one similar case, he says, suggesting some unconfirmed reinfections might actually be a resurgence of the original virus.

      Other coronaviruses can also cause persistent infections, says Stanley Perlman of the University of Iowa. In 2009, his team showed that an encephalitis-causing mouse coronavirus can linger in the body and continuously trigger immune responses, even if it doesn’t replicate. And in a preprint posted on 5 November, a team of U.S. scientists shows SARS-CoV-2 can persist for months inside the gut. Persistent infections, they suggest, may help explain the extraordinarily long-lasting symptoms that afflict some COVID-19 survivors.

      […]

      tl;dr – 1) Herd Mentality won’t work; 2) There’s still a lot that we don’t know about SARS-CoV-2 and how it acts on the body.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      trnc

      @burnspbesq: “Defund the police” was an own goal of epic proportion. There is no doubt that it cost the Dems House and state Assembly seats in Texas.

      Yup, and at least partially because some people don’t like the word “reform” anymore.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Redshift: I do think ‘defund the police’ cost us seats. ‘Defund the police’ is a horrible slogan and not even accurate. People want police training reformed not defunded.  I am convinced that the riots that just happened to occur the time around of the BLM protests were started by proud boy type agitators for political purposes. I occasionally.read my Next door stuff in my neighborhood and there was quite a bit of negative stuff about ‘defund the police.’ If you know how Next door works, you know its way harder to be a bot on Next door than Twitter or FB so this wasn’t bots. People really seemed to believe ‘defund the police’ meant there weren’t going to be cops around.  You can say these people are dumb but that’s the way it is.

      I don’t think ‘socialism’ cost us seats. If you believe that crap you were never going to vote for Dems anyway.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      trnc

      @Kay: I’m not a journalist, but it seems to me the only political story in the country is the story about how Donald Trump and the Republican Party are suing to throw out votes and have Donald Trump “declared” the winner.

      Absolutely unprecedented, in all of US history.

      Unprecedented to see it laid out explicitly as a strategy, but it shouldn’t come as a complete surprise. It’s the next logical step after several election cycles spent declaring that an electoral vote win coupled with a popular vote loss translates to “Fuck what most voters think.”

      Reply
    140. 140.

      L85NJGT

      I just watched Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip. (Yes, 1/2 of the “Property Brothers”). The film makes the case for renewable energy far better than any campaign slogan. It’s a comprehensive look at power generation, the utility industry, and how it all relates to environmental and economic justice. Highly recommended.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Mai Naem mobile

      This is  a serious question What happened to Rudy Giuliani?  I didn’t buy into ‘America’s Mayor’ but was he always this awful? I remember him being a serious guy. A racist and overly law and order, but serious nonetheless. This current Rudy is like a caricature. Its like he’s playing an SNL version of himself. Does he have dementia? He doesn’t even to be in on the joke.  It’s kind of sad/horrific.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Mai Naem mobile: I’m not a NYer but my recollection is that in the year or so before 9/11– as he was fighting to move his wife and kids out of Gracie Mansion so he could move his girlfriend in– he was becoming increasingly a joke, but he was on his way out so people cut him a lot of slack. He rode 9/11 and the strength and courage people projected on to him in those moments for far longer than he should have been able to. I remember him speaking at the ’04 convention and he was just a jerk. Bernie Kerik got arrested soon after. He flamed out in the GOP primary, and he was basically selling reverse mortgages between ’08 and ’17, and apparently drinking a lot more. Even trump thought too little of him to give him a Cabinet job, and trump wanted to put Andrew Napolitano on the Supreme Court.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Barbara

      @Mai Naem mobile:He has always had a messy private life but his law and order reputation met the moment for NYC in the 90s, and 9/11 propelled him for quite a while. His errors in judgment became hard to overlook (Kerik) and many Bush administration officials distanced themselves as a result. He goes back a long way with Trump.   My understanding at this point is that he’s desperate for money.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @planetjanet:

      Basically, take two cups frozen cranberries, a cup of sugar, 1/2 cup fresh lime juice, a cup of orange juice, half a cup of Cointreau and a cup of tequila, and ice. Frappe the sucker. It makes a mess because it fills the blender….

      Reply
    156. 156.

      NotMax

      @Major Major Major Major

      But— but— Wild in the Streets.

      :)

      @Leto

      I prepare it using just a scant few ingredients besides cranberries, sans any water at all, in the microwave and let it gel in the fridge overnight. To (thus far) unanimous acclaim.

      Easy clean up, as it’s made in the same bowl from which it will be served. All there is to wash afterward is one potato masher and one spoon.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Sebastian

      @Mai Naem mobile:

      He was. There is the time when he incited a police riot because NYC mayor Dinkins wanted a civilian oversight board for police misconduct.

       

      Washington Post

      It was one of the biggest riots in New York City history.

      As many as 10,000 demonstrators blocked traffic in downtown Manhattan on Sept. 16, 1992.

      Reporters and innocent bystanders were violently assaulted by the mob as thousands of dollars in private property was destroyed in multiple acts of vandalism. The protesters stormed up the steps of City Hall, occupying the building. They then streamed onto the Brooklyn Bridge, where they blocked traffic in both directions, jumping on the cars of trapped, terrified motorists. Many of the protestors were carrying guns and openly drinking alcohol.

      Yet the uniformed police present did little to stop them. Why? Because the rioters were nearly all white, off-duty NYPD officers. They were participating in a Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association demonstration against Mayor David Dinkins’ call for a Civilian Complaint Review Board and his creation earlier that year of the Mollen Commission, formed to investigate widespread allegations of misconduct within the NYPD.
      In the center of the mayhem, standing on top of a car while cursing Mayor Dinkins through a bullhorn, was mayoral candidate Rudy Giuliani.

      “Beer cans and broken beer bottles littered the streets as Mr. Giuliani led the crowd in chants,” The New York Times reported . . .

      Newsday columnist Jimmy Breslin described the racist conduct in chilling detail:
      “The cops held up several of the most crude drawings of Dinkins, black, performing perverted sex acts,” he wrote. “And then, here was one of them calling across the top of his beer can held to his mouth, ‘How did you like the n*****s beating you up in Crown Heights?’”

      And then there is the time when he wanted to stay mayor beyond his term limit because 9/11. That’s the story everybody heard and wrote about at the time. Turns out he wanted the entire election cancelled. 

      Rudy Giuliani asked then-New York Gov. George Pataki to cancel New York City’s 2001 mayoral election so he could stay in office after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, according to a excerpt of Pataki’s unpublished memoir obtained by the New York Post.

      At a press conference with Giuliani and then-Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi at Manhattan’s Pier 92 on Sept. 24, 2001, the former mayor reportedly asked for a private meeting with Pataki where he “dropped a bomb” by asking the governor to extend his term limit, which was set to expire that year.

      Pataki initially supported the idea of repealing term limits so Giuliani could remain in office but then decided it was a “bad idea both as a matter of principle and politically.”

      “Are you really, right now, after a terror attack on our state, our city, asking me to just cancel the entire election? I am a conservative. We respect the law. For God’s sake, you’re a prosecutor! You know the law,” Pataki thought to himself.

      More at the links.

      Reply
    158. 158.

      Amir Khalid

      There must have some new update to Windows or Firefox or both. (Both update automatically for me, so I don’t notice them much.) But I can now use flag emojis. 🇲🇾 Yes!

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Kent

      @debbie:I’m worrying about all the damage these firings will do to the country.

      Every one of them would have lost their jobs in January anyway.  Except maybe the cybersecurity guy.

      Reply
    160. 160.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Amir Khalid: My apologies to you, but I have never paid sufficient attention to the Malaysian flag before now. I found the symbolism interesting (from Wikipedia):

      The flag of Malaysia, also known as Malay: Jalur Gemilang (Stripes of Glory),[1] is composed of a field of 14 alternating red and white stripes along the fly and a blue canton bearing a crescent and a 14-point star known as the Bintang Persekutuan (Federal Star). The 14 stripes, of equal width, represent the equal status in the federation of the 13 member states and the federal territories, while the 14 points of the star represent the unity between these entities.[2] The crescent represents Islam, the country’s state religion; the blue canton symbolises the unity of the Malaysian people; the yellow of the star and crescent is the royal colour of the Malay rulers.[3]

      You know all this, of course, but I didn’t. Congratulations on your patriotic new emoji!

      Reply
    169. 169.

      Kent

      @West of the Rockies:Can GSA rogue administrator  Emily Murphy be fired by Biden when he assumes  power?

      She’s a political appointee, so yes.  She would have been fired in any case.  Biden probably already has someone in mind for that job and would have regardless of this controversy

      It’s rare that any political appointees extend their term beyond that of the president who appointed them.  In normal administrations, some of the more competent ones are sometimes asked to stick around a bit longer to assist with the transition.  But I doubt any Trumper falls into that category.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      Amir Khalid

      @Gin & Tonic:

      There’s a story on the CNN website that’s full of quotes from unnamed friends and colleague praising Emily Murphy’s professionalism and conscientiousness to the skies. Hmm …

      Reply
    172. 172.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      who’s that gomer in Texas who’s offering a million dollars for evidence of voter fraud? Will this get me a check?

      Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has frequently railed against “coastal elites” in speeches. Last year, he sponsored legislation that would relocate thousands of federal workers from Washington to economically distressed areas in the heartland.

      But a review of property records shows that the first-term Republican is no longer a Missouri homeowner and that he is registered to vote at his sister’s home in Ozark, Missouri, while he is in-between homes in the state.

      Hawley owns a $1.3 million house in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., where he spends most of his time with his wife, Erin Hawley, and their three children. Read more here: https://www.kansascity.com/news/politics-government/article247260219.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    174. 174.

      NotMax

      Now that’s strange – on the front page the sidebar is not there, it’s down at the bottom of the page. Still where it’s supposed to be on comments page.

      Reply
    175. 175.

      mrmoshpotato

      Suggested title for the movie version – The Fuckfaces Who Couldn’t Fuckface Straight: SAD!

      This really is a goddamned farce now. They should all fire themselves into the Sun.

      There are some uhh oddities to the Trump campaign's motion for leave to file a second amended complaint, incl:- the clean version, filed as an exhibit, is the *first* amended complaint- they–the plaintiffs–went ahead and signed the proposed order on behalf of the judge https://t.co/jvg90d73rB pic.twitter.com/w6fmBdoZR0— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 19, 2020

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Barbara

      @NotMax: This got me thinking that there must be other countries that use images of weapons in their flags. Here is what I found:

      Angola (machete)

      Guatemala (rifles)

      Haiti (canons)

      Kenya (spears)

      Saudi Arabia (saber)

      Many have shields and use the color red to represent the blood that was shed by patriots to gain independence.

      Found at cia.gov of all places.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      Another Scott

      @mrmoshpotato: The lawyers apparently didn’t sign for themselves in the amended complaint, but they signed for the judge.

      They seem to have Lionel Hutz on their team.

      :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      Kay

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Hawley owns a $1.3 million house in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C.,

      Guffaw. He’s so incredibly sanctimonious and scolding I was sure he at least lived in Missouri.
      He got me! I admit it. Some of them are better liars than others.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      Peale

      @mrmoshpotato: there’s also a big ass typo in there in which they refer to the “second amended complaint” that they are filing as the “second amendment complaint”. Who are these people.

      Reply
    182. 182.

      Captain C

      @Barbara:

      My understanding at this point is that he’s desperate for money.

      In his most recent divorce (either just happened or still happening), court papers revealed his monthly burn rate is nearly a quarter million dollars.  No wonder he’s supposedly asking for $20K/day from Trump.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      Barbara

      @Kay: One would think he could rent a one bedroom somewhere in Missouri, but he is probably better off staying in hotels when he visits the state, since those can be expensed and an actual residence could not be.

      Reply
    184. 184.

      Kay

      Ben Jacobs
      @Bencjacobs
      Trump’s Nevada electors, including the chair of the Nevada Republican Party, are suing to either have Trump declared the winner of Nevada or to have the presidential election in the state annulled entirely.

      The Republican Party is seeking to “nullify” an election and install their cult leader.

      Just another day in America. This is what they worked on today- declaring the cult leader “the winner”, I can only assume for life because why recognize terms when they don’t recognize elections? Getting rid of term limits will be moderate compared to this.
      Don Jr. can then take the throne when Trump keels over on the golf course.

      Reply
    187. 187.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Peale: there’s also a big ass typo in there in which they refer to the “second amended complaint” that they are filing as the “second amendment complaint”. Who are these people.

      Who are these people?  Only the bestest, bigliest-brained assclowns around!

      What kind of absolute idiot do you have to be to burn down your career for a traitorous orange shitpile, and in such a stupid, stupid fashion?*

      *Not meaning to sound sympathetic.  These morons should be pelted with fish guts.

      Reply
    189. 189.

      Peale

      @Kay: I just don’t see how they think they can nullify votes for president only and not throw out their congressional delegation. Fine. Nevada throws out its electors. They shouldn’t get to have any Congressmen either. They didn’t have an election.

      Reply
    192. 192.

      Kay

      While the Republican Party attempted to throw out +/- 2 millions votes today, and sometime after they attempted to “nullify” the election and “declare” Donald Trump the leader, their senators spent the day complaining that the NYTimes food section said that Thanksgiving might not have happened exactly as it has been portrayed.

      Their big concern is not that the name of their Party is listed on caption after caption of court cases seeking to throw out votes and install an unelected (cult) leader, no, the big concern of the national “conservative movement” today is the NYTimes food section. The food section is very liberal. Maybe too liberal? They think so.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Captain C: To this non-lawyer that looks like they forged the judge’s signature. I would imagine that the judge will get pretty prickly about that.

      Awesome!  LOL!

      Reply
    199. 199.

      Mary G

      IANAL, but this response from Trump’s lawyer to Rick Hasan seems like utter bullshit:

      so striking is the Trump campaign lawyers' incompetence in not even signing their proposed amended complaint https://t.co/xckfgMPKHN AND mistakenly signing the judges name to the proposed order to accept that complaint https://t.co/0auQqjDmkY— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 19, 2020

      Ok Mr. Practicing Attorney. This is an EXHIBIT to a motion for leave to file. Not the actual amended complaint. It’s a blue-lined doc per FRCP.The judge’s s/ is a courtesy so that if he approves, all he has to do is place his seal.I can see why you’re a pundit at CNN. 😂 https://t.co/8IWFEoTZy5— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 19, 2020

      Judges still affix seals? What are we, making America 1895 again?

      Reply
    202. 202.

      jl

      @Kay: ” their senators spent the day complaining that the NYTimes food section said that Thanksgiving might not have happened exactly as it has been portrayed. ”

      Since we know almost nothing about what happened at the first Thanksgiving, other than they ate a shitload of roasted meat, corn and squash, boiled seafood, and fall berries of some sort, the only patriotic thing is to make up whatever you want.

      The modern custard pumpkin pie wasn’t invented until the 1890s. The original old school pumpkin ‘pie’ from Central America was chopped up pumpkin, nuts, and honey roasted in carved out pumpkin carcass, and the Whites adopted that style. White people fancied it up with the precursor of modern pumpkin spice, which came from earlier Italian and French old school pumpkin pies, which is where sweet sliced pumpkin pie in a crust came from, in addition to the original idea of stuffing chopped pumpkin meat into its own carcass.

      One of the huge culinary wars in US history was the battle between the New England abolitionist pumpkin pie, and the patriotic Southern sweet potato pie, neither or which back in the day, were custards.

      So, the bottom line is that unless you agree with some random BS a GOP Senator spews out, you are a commie and hate America.

      Reply
    203. 203.

      Kay

      @sanjeevs:

      Yuck. They’re all so incredibly sleazy. We’ll have to be really rigorous and make a lot of noise if any of them ever get government jobs again. They should be barred from public employment once the eviction action is complete and they’re all forced to leave the cult bunker.

      Reply
    204. 204.

      jl

      I am in favor of bringing back seafood boils into Thanksgiving. I may do that this year, even if it’s just a couple of us commies saying hi to the relatives over zoom. Don’t tell Tom Cotton. Please.

      Reply
    205. 205.

      prostratedragon

      @Sebastian:  Thanks for the reminder about the police riot, which should never be allowed to go down the memory hole as long as Rudy’s around (at least). All he needed to do for me, with no coming back.

      Reply
    208. 208.

      Bill Arnold

      @Kay:

      The Republican Party is seeking to “nullify” an election and install their cult leader.

      They are insane.
      They are also assuming that the Second Amendment is just for white racist males. It is not.
      (Though that was arguably the original intent,.)

      Reply
    210. 210.

      prostratedragon

      Nicholas Brothers alert: TCM is showing Stormy Weather right now. In keeping with an old custom from sundown towns in the 1940s, I will note that the Brothers will have a special appearance about 90 minutes from now;<)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.