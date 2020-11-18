The Dakotas are getting a lot of (well deserved) bad press because of their elected idiots and a bunch of allied COVIDiots, but there are a lot of very courageous healthcare workers there risking their lives in overcrowded, understaffed hospitals. Here’s one of them, Jodi Doering, an ED nurse, who got a few minutes of attention for this set of tweets over the weekend:

Going to ruin the USA. All while gasping for breath on 100% Vapotherm. They tell you there must be another reason they are sick. They call you names and ask why you have to wear all that “stuff” because they don’t have COViD because it’s not real. Yes. This really happens. And — Jodi Doering (@JodiDoering) November 15, 2020

Which is what I will do for the next three nights. But tonight. It’s me and Cliff and Oreo ice cream. And how ironic I have on my “home”

Hoodie. The South Dakota I love seems far away right now. pic.twitter.com/3e5Qg4yAuS — Jodi Doering (@JodiDoering) November 15, 2020



Of course, like anyone else telling the truth about COVID, she received a lot of threats, and her reply shows what she’s made of:

If people think 72 hours can’t change your life, they have never tweeted from the couch while eating ice cream. I debated on locking down my Twitter. You know, death threats and stuff. I have worried about the safety of my two strong, independent daughters. But if ever there was — Jodi Doering (@JodiDoering) November 18, 2020

And don’t be a Twitter Dick. ✌🏼 — Jodi Doering (@JodiDoering) November 18, 2020



Here’s her interview on CNN. Really worth a watch, especially since I timed it to cut out Dollar Store Sarah Palin’s (Gov. Kristi Noem) stupid comments. And, by the way, that’s a real South Dakota/North Dakota accent. Marge on Fargo had a rural Minnesota accent.

