Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

The willow is too close to the house.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Lighten up, Francis.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

This is how realignments happen…

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

No one could have predicted…

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Verified, but limited!

Mission Accomplished!

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Some Real Courage

Some Real Courage

by | 79 Comments

This post is in: 

The Dakotas are getting a lot of (well deserved) bad press because of their elected idiots and a bunch of allied COVIDiots, but there are a lot of very courageous healthcare workers there risking their lives in overcrowded, understaffed hospitals. Here’s one of them, Jodi Doering, an ED nurse, who got a few minutes of attention for this set of tweets over the weekend:


Of course, like anyone else telling the truth about COVID, she received a lot of threats, and her reply shows what she’s made of:


Here’s her interview on CNN. Really worth a watch, especially since I timed it to cut out Dollar Store Sarah Palin’s (Gov. Kristi Noem) stupid comments. And, by the way, that’s a real South Dakota/North Dakota accent. Marge on Fargo had a rural Minnesota accent.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • artem1s
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • BR
  • catclub
  • Cervantes
  • chopper
  • cmorenc
  • coin operated
  • Dan B
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • dr. luba
  • Elizabelle
  • FelonyGovt
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • Geoduck
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gravenstone
  • guachi
  • Heywood J.
  • Ian G.
  • Jeffro
  • Jess
  • jl
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • leeleeFL
  • Llelldorin
  • mad citizen
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MobiusKlein
  • Nicole
  • NotMax
  • rikyrah
  • RSA
  • Ruckus
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • Surdo
  • Suzanne
  • theturtlemoves
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • VOR
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl
  • wvng
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    79Comments

    1. 1.

      leeleeFL

      I read this the other day, and expected she would get threats.  People are beyond stupid and vicious …..I am really about to not care what happens to the shitheads who are denying this virus exists or that it’s not a big deal.  Scrape em off,  Claire, they’re trash!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mad citizen

      @leeleeFL: Lucky jackal!  I watched this CNN piece the other night, good on this nurse; she is well spoken.  It seems like there is another virus that has overtaken the cultists and they live in a different reality.  I did read the other day that delirium can be one of the first covid symptoms.

      Saw a Lewis Black clip and he was looking at our two realities as an accomplishment as a nation–it’s never been done before!  (though I’m guessing that isn’t true)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Barbara

      When I talked to my kids about drug use I stressed that they could not be friends with drug users.  They could care about them and be friendly, but not friends.  Why?  Because nearly every addict I have ever known can’t deal with the implicit judgment of their drug use by the people around them that don’t use drugs.  It’s imperative to their emotional equilibrium that everyone must be a user. That’s what I feel like when I talk to some people, e.g., evangelicals, who just can’t stand knowing that there are people out there who really and truly don’t believe and don’t care to believe and are not really even all that interested in anything like a “faith experience.”  There seems to be a similar psychological need for total validation on the views of COVID-19 deniers.  I am not actually hoping for anyone’s death, but I have definitely transcended caring or concern over their demise.  But they are taking other people out with them.  That’s the problem.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      wvng

      I had assumed she would get threats for telling the truth about a deadly disease that she faces every day, because that is our America now.  The guy in charge of cyber security gets fired and threatened because he said our elections were safe, meaning he did his job well, so why not threaten a nurse trying to help people who are deathly ill from a disease they choose to think is not real. Trump certainly exposed that our country isn’t remotely what I thought it was.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      I think it’s time that the majority in this country who elected Joe Biden start calling Congress and demand that Republicans respect the election results and admit that Donald Trump lost.

      It’s time for a calling campaign. They’re harming the whole country with their cowardice and getting away with it. We can load up their phone lines and demand they do their jobs. I know they’re hostages to Donald Trump. We shouldn’t be dragged into their cult.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Steeplejack (phone):

      Nurse Doering is great. That CNN interviewer is incredibly cloying. Ugh.

      The part that got me was her having to repeat for dramatic effect that Woonsocket had fewer residents that the current SD death toll.  How complicated is that?  (BTW, Woonsocket is the birthplace of Eleanor McGovern, for those of you playing at home.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      jl

      Sad and horrifying. The denial is not unique to the US. When I read about what is going on some European countries, the same insanity is reported. And a lot of it is due to rabble rousing by right wing groups. There is also the same resistance to masks and social distancing rules, that when done right, can allow a lot of business and life to go on half way normally. But there, usually the national leadership is less likely to be part of that murderous nonsense. And when it does give in for perceived political benefit, there is a willingness to change course when the tragic results become apparent.

      But, the US is different, and much of it, though not all, is due to gross malfeasance at the very top of our government.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      Reuters
      @Reuters
      · 5h
      The Nov. 13-17 opinion poll showed that Trump’s open defiance of Biden’s victory in both the popular vote and Electoral College appears to be affecting the public’s confidence in American democracy, especially among Republicans

      100% on the Republican Party. This is their work. This is after 11 days. Imagine what bad shape the country will be in after 61 more.
      They refuse to defend the country. Eagerly destroying it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Cervantes

      What exactly is “right wing” or “conservative” about denying the existence of a deadly epidemic? That’s the part that really needs explaining.  In fact they’re just following Dear Leader, it has nothing to do with ideology, just slavish devotion to a lunatic.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      FelonyGovt

      In all this horror show of the last 4 years, only a few things have made me cry. One is how Col. Vindman was treated. Another is all this hate and vitriol directed to health care professionals who are risking their lives to treat these horrible people.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      rikyrah

      @Kay:

       

      100% on the Republican Party. This is their work. This is after 11 days. Imagine what bad shape the country will be in after 61 more.
      They refuse to defend the country. Eagerly destroying it.

       

      this is who they are. This is who they’ve always been.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      BR

      @Kay:

      Oh wow, 61 more days of this.  Each worse than the previous, if history is any guide.

      And maybe more than 61 days — it’s not like any of this nonsense will stop on 1/20/21 — the nonsense will continue.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      The COVID deniers seem to be feeling status anxiety, as though admitting that it’s real would make them be lower on the social ladder. It’s in the same vein as the comments like “going to college makes you an idiot!!!”.

      I find these people tiresome.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      BR

      @FelonyGovt:

      I was reading the other day that trust in health care professionals (doctors, nurses) has been plummeting in polls.  This is really a nihilistic movement that’s scorching the very fabric of society.  A country where nobody can trust anything or anyone isn’t much of one at all.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      guachi

      As someone who grew up in Montana I didn’t notice anything off about her accent. It sounded like many people I grew up around who were born in Montana.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @Cervantes: It’s not ideological. It’s about feeling superior to liberals, because they have this totally unmerited resentment against us. It is literally denying a deadly disease so that we don’t feel the satisfaction of being right.

      The fact that ***no one feels satisfied because they are right about COVID being terrible*** seems to be lost on them.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Cervantes

      @Gin & Tonic: Very strange, because Woonsocket means “Thundermist” in Algonquin and it refers to what are now called the Blackstone Falls in English, located in the city. Why there would be a town by that name in the Midwest is hard to fathom.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      mad citizen

      @guachi: I detected a little bit of an accent on a few words; not much.  I do get to regularly hear a pretty strong Dakota accent from a work colleague.

      Remember reading decades ago the upper great plains flat accent was a sort of standard for american tv news, etc.  Like Tom Brokaw.  Of course lots of the midwest is the same–what a lot of us would say is no accent at all.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Suzanne

      @BR: In the book “White Working Class” by Joan Williams, she writes about how many men have negative bias toward the professions that are majority female, especially teachers and nurses. I wonder if it’s felt to be emasculating to admit that COVID is real, wear a mask, etc. in certain social cohorts.

      GodDAMN. These people and their fucking ISSUES are just so ridiculous.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ian G.

      @Suzanne:

      It’s the same as with climate change denial, admitting it’s real is admitting the liberals are right, and that cannot happen, even as they shovel mud out of their living room from the latest once a century flood happening once every 2 years.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jeffro

      @Kay: I think it’s time that the majority in this country who elected Joe Biden start calling Congress and demand that Republicans respect the election results and admit that Donald Trump lost.

      Sounds good to me (and long overdue).  What’s the best way to get the ball rolling here, folks?

      Related: this was just terrifying (and if you read closely, there are multiple points where it still could be)

      We Came Closer to an Election Catastrophe Than People Realize

      “…if Trump had managed to get those 45,000 votes [in Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin], he would have won 37 more electoral votes, making the electoral college a 269-to-269 tie. Under the Constitution, the election would have then been decided by the House of Representatives, with each state delegation getting just one vote. Even though Democrats have a majority in the House, more state delegations have Republican majorities. Trump would have been reelected.  That’s the bullet we just dodged, all because of 45,000 votes [despite Biden/Harris having nearly 6M more popular votes]”

      Hanging by a thread until we get rid of the Electoral College, folks.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      catclub

      @mad citizen: Saw a Lewis Black clip and he was looking at our two realities as an accomplishment as a nation–it’s never been done before!

       

      Check out good old Carlos Castaneda!  Mushrooms! peyote!

      Flying!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Nicole

      @Suzanne:

      In the book “White Working Class” by Joan Williams, she writes about how many men have negative bias toward the professions that are majority female, especially teachers and nurses.

      I find this thoroughly plausible. It seems a lot wrong in society can be traced directly back to racism and misogyny.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Suzanne

      @Jess: That’s the problem, they’re taking up healthcare resources and spreading their plague around. If they want to go found their own country called FREEDUMB and not waste my tax dollars on their healthcare and refuse to wear masks anywhere, be my guest.

      Just tell me where you’re going to I can go to the other place.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Suzanne

      @Nicole: I would extrapolate that there are many men who don’t like the dynamic of women being expert at anything because it reminds them of their moms telling them to eat their spinach or what have you.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      catclub

      @Suzanne: she writes about how many men have negative bias toward the professions that are majority female,

       

      On Fresh Air, interviewer asked why today’s BLM protests are much smarter than the protests of the 60’s.   Subject  repsonded that BLM is mostly organized by black women.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @Geoduck:

      Yeah, this. Wikipedia:

      Woonsocket was developed in 1883 as a railroad town because of its location at the junction on the Chicago, Milwaukee and Saint Paul Railroad. C.H. Prior, the superintendent of the railroad, named the town Woonsocket after his home town of Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      theturtlemoves

      Wait, that’s an accent?  Sounds perfectly normal to me as a born and raised West River South Dakotan.  She sounds pretty much exactly like my sister in law, who is also a nurse.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Ruckus

      @Barbara:

      A very good point. Drugs, cults, both work best (for them) when delusion is used, and the leaders will be delusional as well, as we see with trumpism. Because conservatism has been a delusional cult for most of my life.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      jl

      @Ian G.:  In surveys I’ve seen, three quarters of the population believe that man made global warming is a big problem. Not sure if it is as evenly distributed around the country, but similar majority puts covid control as a top priority, and understands that economic and social recovery can only happen with good covid control.

      So, the problem is not all a deluded a population. I think it’s also corrupt and malfeasant political leadership giving a minority an outsized influence. And then $$ from their big funders, reactionary renegade billionaires and corporations who don’t care, don’t need to care, about the rest of society.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      cmorenc

      @Jeffro:

      Hanging by a thread until we get rid of the Electoral College, folks.

      How is it possible to do that (or fix the other even more potent malefactor of Wyoming and California with grossly disproportionate populations each having 2 senators), when the available constitutional avenues to change are not practically attainable without cooperative consent of the very actors and states handsomely benefitting from the current structural imbalance? Change wont happen unless a scenario somehow develops where the current constitutional scheme works sharply to their disadvantage – where big states and population centers attain overwhelming leverage forcing the others to go along with big structural constitutional changes to remain viable.  But what might such a scenario be? (Short of outright forceful. successful revolt?)

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Kent

      @Barbara:When I talked to my kids about drug use I stressed that they could not be friends with drug users.  They could care about them and be friendly, but not friends.  Why?  Because nearly every addict I have ever known can’t deal with the implicit judgment of their drug use by the people around them that don’t use drugs.  It’s imperative to their emotional equilibrium that everyone must be a user. That’s what I feel like when I talk to some people, e.g., evangelicals, who just can’t stand knowing that there are people out there who really and truly don’t believe and don’t care to believe and are not really even all that interested in anything like a “faith experience.”  There seems to be a similar psychological need for total validation on the views of COVID-19 deniers.  I am not actually hoping for anyone’s death, but I have definitely transcended caring or concern over their demise.  But they are taking other people out with them.  That’s the problem.

      Barbara:  This is the best description of this phenomenon that I have ever seen expressed.  I’m not sure what the word is for it.  But I feel exactly the same way around my evangelical relatives.  I just can’t be around them because they assume too fucking much and take offense when I push back on their cultism.

      When I was younger I would take the bait and argue with these types of people.  But you eventually learn that most of them are unreachable.  Whether it’s politics or religion or science denial (or usually all 3).  Now I just don’t have the desire or energy and I just have to shut them out of my life.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Gravenstone

      O/T, but the geniuses at the Trump campaign have ponied up for a recount of only Milwaukee and Dane counties in WI. The two counties where Trump lost by a combined 364,264 votes! Obviously they’ll be trying desperately to challenge and disqualify a metric boat load of (primarily minority) votes in the course of said recount. They somehow need to find roughly 21k votes. This is going to get dirty, fast.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Wapiti

      @jl:  I’ll offer: Christianity, specifically the myth that we will live forever because of the sect we belong to.

      Maybe the lack of Christianity (not absense, merely that it is not dominant in cultural mores) in Asia, and the need to live with other people without fear of a sky god, makes people better able to live with each other.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      jl

      @Suzanne: “she writes about how many men have negative bias toward the professions that are majority female, especially teachers and nurses.”

      I think the GOP and Fox News have been running a conscious social engineering program to attack anything they don’t like that will get in the way of their power as ‘feminization’. I remember a lot of pundit BS that portrayed interest in anything other than the military blowing up stuff and killing people as ‘feminization’.

      Medical professionals, both men and women, have been realizing that social problems, that the GOP wanted to neglect for various reasons, had to be solved in order for them to do their job. So you ever higher proportion of doctors in favor of universal health insurance. Conveniently for the GOP, more and more physicians are women. So, suddenly, manly men were feminized by any interest in medicine.

      Back the the day, our manly man society celebrated the women frontier school marms. But now, magically, an interest in education is feminization.

      Interestingly, men are becoming far more prominent in nursing, but gosh golly gee, funny that those same quarters still consider an interest in nursing as feminization of manly men.

      The GOP has been encouraging barbaric brutalization of our society in the interest of maintaining their own power and influence over their base, appealing to the worst and silliest bigotry.

      Edit: by their standards, far more than half of the founders would be sissy feminized ‘soyboys.’ Benjamin Rush was a pioneering physician in mental health and social medicine (even if he was ass backwards on infectious disease control, even by the standards of his day). So, a feminized soyboy.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Gravenstone: The funny thing is that if you look at the results of the Georgia audit, it’s apparent that for real vote gains they’d be better off insisting on a recount everywhere else. Trump gained votes from that (not enough to swing it by any means, but some) not by disqualifying any votes in Atlanta but by finding accidentally unreported ones in white Republican counties.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Elizabelle

      I have been hoping that every word of Nurse Doering’s story checks out, because she is sure our Confirmation Bias guardian angel.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      cmorenc

      @jl:

      Medical professionals, both men and women, have been realizing that social problems, that the GOP wanted to neglect for various reasons, had to be solved in order for them to do their job. So you ever higher proportion of doctors in favor of universal health insurance.

      There is also the factor motivating medical professionals (especially physicians) that as a practical matter, most patients cannot afford to pay them absent some kind of insurance coverage.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Surdo

      Just weighing in as a Cheesehead that lived in Minnesota for 10 years:  4SeasonsMM is bang on about this accent, and about Marge’s.  And Marge was bang-on rural Minnesota.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      coin operated

      @MobiusKlein:

      As a partial defense, if a person’s blood oxygen is at 75, expecting rational thought may be a mistake.

       

      If they had these opinions at 99% O2sat, 75% isn’t going to make a difference.

      Signed,
      Former nurse who used to work in the old South.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      jl

      @cmorenc: Yeah, that too.

      But makes no difference, our TV pundits on conservative media outlets have deemed that health care is a feminized profession and area of interest. Therefore something wrong with it. Takes resources away from using brute force to get your way.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Suzanne

      @Kent: I think what Barbara described is another flavor of the well-known psychological bias that humans have of not wanting to conceive poorly of themselves. Everyone wants to think that they are typical and okay, even if they are not. I would also add that most people want to feel desirable and aspirational, and being reminded that someone doesn’t think that way of you is interpreted as disrespect by some.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Aleta

      It’s painful to realize that belief in social responsibility in the U.S. has decayed to the point of in effect making instant gratification and habits come before the lives of hospital workers.  And that our culture of bars and restaurants and parties (recognizing the importance of gathering) is so shortsighted or selfish we don’t protect the service workers and cleaners who provide that.   We need them to give us our ‘normal’  feeling that things are open, businesses are working, but we’ll let them get sick helping us,  because we’re once removed by the time they lose their health or infect another.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Jeffro

      @cmorenc: dead thread but still…I think it’s important to have the conversation and have it often.  Get it “front of mind” for the American people, particular the majority who are getting screwed over by the EC.

      One non-amendment-needing, almost-fix that would help is to greatly increase the number of members of the House, to the point where states’ House delegations are approximately in proportion to their populations.  So, instead of Wyoming having 1 House member and California having 53, California would have close to 80 since its population is about 80 times larger.

      And yes, states would still be winner-take-all, but then the bigger states are weighing in according to their size.

      And then we just go win Texas ;)

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Barbara

      @RSA: No, I think that DK syndrome is different.  I mean, it is real and can be confounding in many different settings, but it is different from being incapable of accepting that you might be wrong about something or at the very least that other people disagree with you about it.  A disease is different from faith in a higher power,  of course, because there are people who can prove the existence of a disease.  So refusing to believe that COVID is real takes even more determined will to to tune out the opinions of others that are based on actual experience, like the nurse’s.  However, it is similar to what I see with people who will not allow their children (especially) to socialize with anyone who doesn’t profess faith in God, because of fear that their unbelief could spread.  The realist in me says that they don’t think faith is all that compelling if it needs such a sustained fencing out of others to sustain it.  But that’s where they sit.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Geoduck: Steeplejack at #47 supra FTW.

      IOW not “hard to fathom” at all.

      The intellectual blind spots of so many (allegedly) intelligent and well-educated people have never ceased to amaze me.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Suzanne

      @Barbara:

      However, it is similar to what I see with people who will not allow their children (especially) to socialize with anyone who doesn’t profess faith in God, because of fear that their unbelief could spread.  The realist in me says that they don’t think faith is all that compelling if it needs such a sustained fencing out of others to sustain it.  But that’s where they sit. 

      I think there’s something else at work there, which is that they don’t let unbelievers into their close social circle because unbelievers are less likely to give them the ego gratification they’re looking for.

      I have known a few people like this, who need need need that constant praise and uplift. It’s the real life version of doing it for the LIKES on social media. Plenty of religious people need that. They don’t just want to be Christians, they want to make sure that other people see them be the best Christians! Their faith isn’t really faith as much as it is another dick-measuring contest. And since unbelievers, or those of a different faith, don’t help scratch that superiority itch, the relationship is unfulfilling.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      RSA

      @Barbara: Right, I didn’t mean to suggest it was Dunning-Kruger; rather, I found passages like this insightful:

      Some of our most stubborn misbeliefs arise not from primitive childlike intuitions or careless category errors, but from the very values and philosophies that define who we are as individuals. Each of us possesses certain foundational beliefs—narratives about the self, ideas about the social order—that essentially cannot be violated: To contradict them would call into question our very self-worth. As such, these views demand fealty from other opinions. And any information that we glean from the world is amended, distorted, diminished, or forgotten in order to make sure that these sacrosanct beliefs remain whole and unharmed.

      One very commonly held sacrosanct belief, for example, goes something like this: I am a capable, good, and caring person. Any information that contradicts this premise is liable to meet serious mental resistance…

      The most difficult misconceptions to dispel, of course, are those that reflect sacrosanct beliefs. And the truth is that often these notions can’t be changed. Calling a sacrosanct belief into question calls the entire self into question, and people will actively defend views they hold dear. This kind of threat to a core belief, however, can sometimes be alleviated by giving people the chance to shore up their identity elsewhere…

      Reply
    78. 78.

      artem1s

      @Matt McIrvin:

      The funny thing is that if you look at the results of the Georgia audit, it’s apparent that for real vote gains they’d be better off insisting on a recount everywhere else.

      I’m assuming their understanding of how recounts work is as bad as their understanding of how courts work.  They probably think they get to examine every ballot and throw out anything they want or they will hold their breath until they turn blue.  Or they are going to try to pull some stunt like they did with Wayne County, MI yesterday.  They don’t have a good strategy because they are dumb asses.  The FSM has blessed us with stupid enemies and it’s finally working in our favor.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.