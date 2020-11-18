Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), without a mask, walks through the corridor before today's Facebook/Twitter CEO hearing. pic.twitter.com/lYTVMEa3Dw — The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020



I realize this is minor compared to the horrifying display with Lindsey Graham, but she really, really needs to retire. It’s a pretty bitter pill to swallow that, if she were to get sick, her care would be so much better than the average 80-something year-old in pretty much any state in the USA. She should act as though she understands that.