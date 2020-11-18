I think I need to start posting his daily briefings to balance out the firehose of garbage from the Impeached-Forever-Lame-Duck President we seem to have to suffer through on Twitter/FB/Media.
Open thread
This post is in: Biden-Harris 2020, Election 2020, Open Threads
I think I need to start posting his daily briefings to balance out the firehose of garbage from the Impeached-Forever-Lame-Duck President we seem to have to suffer through on Twitter/FB/Media.
Open thread
Elizabelle
Incidentally: Costco has priced Forever President Obama’s memoirs at $24.99, vs. $27 for Amazon. For your reading and gifting pleasure.
Peale
So the Trump campaign is too cheap to pay for a full recount in Wisconsin and only is paying for ones in the counties where African Americans live in great numbers. Ummm hmmm.
@Elizabelle: I’m going to gift myself an audible subscription to buy it. I need that soothing Obama-cadence to get me through the next few months. LOL
Biden coming in with the compassion and understanding for the frontline workers. Good man through and through.
VOR
@Elizabelle: Hmm, I know some full Qanon and MAGA relatives who could use a copy…
SiubhanDuinne
@TaMara:
I think I need to start posting his daily briefings
If it’s not a burden or PITA, I’d love it if you could do that! Thank you.
SiubhanDuinne
I’m reading it now, on Kindle. You can feel his soul and intellect and honesty come through with every sentence. Just a glorious read.
geg6
Me too. I’m hating almost every other thread because it’s always about doom and gloom and what evil super geniuses the GOP and Trump are and how, no matter what we do or what happens, they will win and we will die. Sick of that shit.
Peale
@zzyzx: I’m not. Recount the whole state. No discount for only wanting to recount certain people’s votes after a close election. Wisconsin is going to be close at least for the next few cycles. The idea that the loser gets to challenge black voter’s preferences, after all the stuff the GOP did to make it difficult for them to register and vote, and whatnot, is just not cutting it. Here is another new extra hurdle for Milwaukee voters! We don’t trust them and every election we’ll be scrutinizing their votes extra carefully. You know how shifty those voters in Milwaukee can be.
@Gravenstone: but they can’t do that now. The ballots are disassociated with who cast them. Once they’ve been opened and counted, there’s no way of knowing which ballot belongs to which person.
MisterForkbeard
@geg6: What’s dumb is that they’re not supergeniuses and there’s no cause for doom and gloom.
What we do have should be concentrated in two areas:
* Amusement and schadenfreude that they’re failing so badly in their attempts to sabotage Biden and overturn the election.
* Intense anger at the fact that they’re openly sabotaging Biden and trying to overturn the election.
@Peale: Al Gore did the same thing in Florida in 2000 only he chose his own counties in hopes of getting more votes. The irony is that the press did the recount themselves after the Supreme Court stopped it and it wouldn’t have helped, but if he had done the whole state he might have found enough votes.
Kay
It’s interesting that the immediate post election Joe Biden takes all underestimated Joe Biden. Wonder of that will stick thru his whole Presidency. It’s not necessarily a bad thing- might even be beneficial to him:
Paul Kane: One danger in our media rush to write turnout stories: slow vote counts. I too fell for Biden-did-bad-in-Phily theme that seemed clear last week. Now? He’s north of 604,000 votes in the city, most ever by any candidate. Ever. More than both Obama runs.
geg6
I’ve never had a loser mindset in my life, but some of these people are driving me to it because they are so relentlessly pessimistic and just pound away at the idea that only Republicans have agency and we Dems are helpless and shouldn’t even try in the face of conservatives’ totally awesome magic powers.
This is why I keep considering staying away from BJ until 1/20.
geg6
That’s pretty much where I am. But I don’t see much of that here on BJ lately. I really think I need a break.
geg6
I read some of their front page. I learned years ago that I really am not interested in the comments there. Too many there are too impressed with themselves and, even in the best of times, it’s always been doom and gloom 24/7/365 over there.
SiubhanDuinne
Don’t ever go to LGM.
Never do, never would. I have no desire to converse with Martians :-)
@Gravenstone: yeah, that’s why this doesn’t scare me at all. Like 10 votes might register differently and Donnie “One Term” Trumpson will have even worse optics claiming its stolen after his selected county recount falls short
geg6
Yup, I need a break. I’m very unhappy that there is very little sunlight here lately. Yes, we have an out-of-control pandemic and yes, the asshole squatting in the White House is making our country even less safe on top of it, but good things are happening and no one seems to care or pay attention to any of it. Maybe I’ll just come around for cultural, cooking, pet and respite threads.
Ceci n est pas mon nym
@Kay: This may be the way it is for the foreseeable future.
I said to my wife, and also here I believe, that it felt a lot like 2018. Right after election day it felt like the results were kind of meh. Over the course of weeks, the news just kept slowly getting better and better.
I find that I still have a capacity for outrage, and certainly considerable worry about McConnell keeping his majority and the damage he can do, but mostly I am in a happy place right now.
Ceci n est pas mon nym
@geg6: I didn’t expect all would be peaches and unicorns by Nov. 4, but that was an important first step. There are others between now and Jan. 20.
Mark Kelly taking his seat is the next increment as far as I’m concerned. Then the certification of the election Dec. 13. Then the swearing in of the new Congress on Jan. 3, followed by the GA senate elections on Jan. 5.
One step at a time.
I guess I’m saying you don’t have to check out till Jan 20 to look for signs of hope.
Alright, I’m here for ya! As long as I’m working from home (ha!) I should be able to do it. I do occasionally have to poke my head out to see a client…but otherwise, it should happen.
germy
The prospect of a Trump memoir is proving divisive in the publishing industry. Some publishing executives worry that signing him would prompt a revolt among their authors and staff, but they say their bigger concern would be ensuring the book’s accuracy. https://t.co/lWO9Fcy3EB— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 18, 2020
Oh God, can you imagine hearing Trump read the audio book?
Kay
I don’t have a firm idea on how it’s going to go. I don’t think anyone really does. But so far I think it’s fair to say that Biden has been consistently underestimated.
Immanentize
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: So on January 6, if I’m reading this right, GA will have one less Senator (Perdue’s term is up) but Loeffler is still in? Or is she also only appointed until this Senate ends?
I suspect Kemp will just appoint them both if they expire, but if he doesn’t — 48/48 Senate. With lots of sick RS.
geg6
Mark Kelly taking his seat is the next increment as far as I’m concerned. Then the certification of the election Dec. 13. Then the swearing in of the new Congress on Jan. 3, followed by the GA senate elections on Jan. 5.
See, this is what I mean! These are all good things, as are the people Biden is putting into place. And the margin of Biden’s win keeps expanding and expanding and expanding. And my Lt. Governor has become a media darling. And even some GOPers like Raffelberger (sp?) and Krebs are standing up for what’s right. We should be celebrating all of this, but we don’t. We mention it in passing but then it’s back onto the doom and gloom and Republican super villains.
And with that, I’m done on this subject.
@geg6: More puppies, ducks and kittehs seems to be in order. I’ll try that, too.
Although next on my list is a Climate Solutions (see how I title those) post and a “How do I cook my half a turkey this year?” post.
@geg6: I asked a person on Twitter not to respond so negatively to my threads yesterday. She had been frequently responding with downers.
It’s been found that the comments influence how people take a post, so I’ve been quite annoyed when she would dump on a tweet that I intended to start people thinking.
It’s a difficult time right now, and it’s easy to emphasize the negative, or, worse, comment that things will never be good ever again.
I’m starting to come out of the funk I’ve been in for the last however long I’ve been beat down by the inevitable focus on Trump in the media. That’s beginning to turn around, and, within myself, I find I can once again think complex thoughts. What’s even better is that we’re starting to get some things about which it’s worthwhile to think complex thoughts.
And, oh yeah, I don’t read all the comments here. Just dip in from time to time, like now.
geg6
I heart you.
SiubhanDuinne
One of the things I really hope Biden will continue to do as President is to have a sign language interpreter present for all of his public appearances.
I don’t know ASL myself, but I love that signing is gradually becoming normalised. Many state governments provide this service routinely. It’s high time the presidency recognised the hearing-impaired as part of American diversity. Please keep this up after the transition, Joe.
raven
“Loeffler’s appointed term ends when the special election winner assumes office in January 2021.”
SiubhanDuinne
I’ve always said, you are a wonderful person.
geg6
Yeah, I learn a lot of things there and I, too, loved the Weber post. I like the Erik Visits a Grave posts a lot, too. I often learn something I didn’t know from them and sometimes they prompt me to dig further into the person. But read the comments there? *shudder
Benw
@TaMara (HFG): my family does a veggie thanksgiving. If anyone’s interested I’m happy to pass along some awesome vegetarian/vegan recipes that we’ve found over the years!
Citizen Alan
I don’t think the Republicans are super-geniuses. I just fret about the incredible structural advantages they have that were literally baked into the Constitution at the drafting stage in order to advantage the slaveholders, advantages of which the GOP takes ruthless advantage. Short of increasing the size of the House to something like 2000 representatives, I don’t see a solution to the Electoral College problem. The red states are never gonna sign the Interstate Compact nor will they ever vote for a Constitutional Amendment.
Amir Khalid
Then get Gilbert Gottfried to read the audiobook. After all, he did such a great job on the Fifty Shades of Gray audiobook, and he’d be just the guy to read a Trump memoir.
The Moar You Know
@germy: Not the worst part. I have worked some tough recording and editing sessions in my day, but recording that would be a next-order-of-magnitude nightmare. You literally couldn’t pay anyone enough to engineer that session, because every minute would take hours of edits (as opposed to the usual recording industry ratio for low-rent music projects, which is one hour of studio labor for every minute of music produced)
Kent
I’ve never had a loser mindset in my life, but some of these people are driving me to it because they are so relentlessly pessimistic and just pound away at the idea that only Republicans have agency and we Dems are helpless and shouldn’t even try in the face of conservatives’ totally awesome magic powers.
This is why I keep considering staying away from BJ until 1/20.
It is very similar to the battered spouse syndrome. Or a beaten dog. Trump and the GOP have been abusive for so long that people just automatically cringe when he gets close. It’s a learned behavior and needs to be unlearned.
The degree of righteous outrage shown last night in Detroit is the correct response.
Immanentize
@TaMara (HFG): Sorry, most excellent front-page poster, we are going with Peking Duck (not turkey) this year.
gene108
Your Lt. Governor is divisive. Sheetz and not Wawa? Does he even know there’s an eastern part to the state?
Hey, Governor Patrick- it’s your counterpart in Pennsylvania. I’d like to collect your handsome reward for reporting voter fraud. I got a dude in Forty Fort, PA who tried to have his dead mom vote for Trump. I’d like mine in Sheetz gift cards pls.
https://twitter.com/JohnFetterman/status/1326311204923576321
Edited formatting.
Barbara
I will say it for the thousandth time. They will steal our joy and try to make us feel like losers even when we have clearly won. This is your entitled relative showing up at your wedding and crying the whole time because the venue is cold and the food doesn’t cater to their allergies and you totally stole the theme they had been planning for their wedding next year. Yes, I am angry.
FelonyGovt
@Mike in NC: I’m so happy his ugly orange face is appearing less and less often in my daily newspaper. I still take the dead tree edition and I keep a pen on the kitchen table to deface all photos of him. There are fewer and fewer now and more of handsome Joe.
Elizabelle
@FelonyGovt: Handsome Joe.
Cuz he is.
germy
There’s all sorts of good news to share
The NRA will pay $2.5M and be banned from selling insurance in NY for five years to end one state investigation.
But the more-serious investigation — the shutdown attempt by AG Tish James — continues on. https://t.co/YpUIoSSnUc
— Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) November 18, 2020
patroclus
@Brachiator:Yeah, this is a cheap losing strategy by the Trump campaign. They shouldn’t have targeted blue counties as, if anything, they’re only likely to increase Biden’s margin. Like Gore, they should have targeted red counties. But that would have cost nearly 8 million dollars and Trump is too parsimonious to adopt the better strategy. I’m with Carville here – the more recounts there are, the more times we win. And recounts help legitimize the overall win.
Josie
“within myself, I find I can once again think complex thoughts. What’s even better is that we’re starting to get some things about which it’s worthwhile to think complex thoughts.”
Oh, Cheryl, I can so relate to this feeling. I am just now finding my way back to my writing after a long, dry spell.
Elizabelle
@geg6: You can often kind of tell which kind of posts are gonna elicit the Eeyore crowd.
Also, the pie feature works great for dealing with the overly negative or otherwise aggravating among us. There’s a toggle feature, so you can check on what they’re saying, in the event it’s helpful.
Some threads end up with more pies and Eeyores than a bakery, and those are the threads it is a pleasure to FIDO.
Martin
Ooh, Karine Jean-Pierre may be picked for Press Secretary. That would make me VERY happy. She’s wonderful and very deserving.
I might suggest that we have fewer dumbshit Trump threads and more technocratic Biden transition threads. Who is getting picked for the administration, what’s their 100 days agenda, etc. If nothing else, it’s a regular reminder that progress is being made for the better, and what our new normal is going to look like.
Dan B
@geg6: I’m not getting “only republicans have agency” from the commenters here. I’m hearing a lot of fear from you. It feels important to acknowledge our concerns. This country is at boiling point. We’ve allowed our media to become toxic. There are solutions – many are difficult. In order to be strategic we need to have free discussion.
It’s also important to remember that the challenges will not end on January 20. Believing that will threaten more despair. Our job is to plan for 2022.
@Immanentize: Don’t apologize to me…but Penelope would like to have a word with you. 😂🦆
@Benw: Definitely share in the Turkey post I’m planning on doing this weekend.
Brachiator
Like Gore, they should have targeted red counties. But that would have cost nearly 8 million dollars and Trump is too parsimonious to adopt the better strategy.
Trump doesn’t have a strategy. There is no voter fraud. This whole thing is empty flailing. And now Trump’s people seem to be trying to attack black voters, using irrelevant irregularities as an excuse to set aside an entire state slate. Of course they could just go full racist and say that only white people’s vote should count. Still not sure that this would change Wisconsin results.
Immanentize
@TaMara (HFG): I think the word is, “QUACK!!”
cmorenc
@Peale: As I noted a couple threads down, they lost those counties by a total of nearly 365k votes. They’re likely going to be hyperaggressive trying to challenge and toss loads of ballots. They’re going to have to come up with roughly 21k votes for Trump to prevail.
To overturn the election results, Trump needs his maneuvers to turn at least three states out of Wisc, Mich, Pa, Az, Ga and Nv.
Mi, Pa, and Nv are now beyond any long-shot possibility, without some sort of bogus SCOTUS intervention. However, if they managed to flip Wi AND Ga, they could get to a 269-269 tie if they could also flip Arizona. Those three specific flips are what their remaining long-shot hopes of actually winning by electoral vote count + congressional tiebreaking resolution hang on – as opposed to their other long-shot goal of so discrediting the election as to get away with a coup by refusing to acknowledge its validity and refusing to leave om jan 20th.
Or even if Trump is forced to leave Jan 20th, so sabotage and hamstring and obstruct the Biden Admin to pave the way for Trump’s return victory in 2024.
LuciaMia
“How do I cook my half a turkey this year?” post.
Im doing just turkey thighs. My favorite part anyway.
Kent
@LuciaMia: I always buy the smallest turkey I can find and then spatchcock it to leave room in the oven for the dressing and casseroles.
I was going to try doing a rotisserie turkey using the gas grill on the deck but then I realized that roasting a turkey on the grill means no drippings from which to make gravy.
Leto
@Kent: from the Wawa homepage:
Our Logo: “Wawa” is a Native American word for the Canada Goose that was found in the Delaware Valley over 100 years ago. Our original Dairy farm was built on land located in a rural section of Pennsylvania called Wawa. That’s why we use the goose on Wawa’s corporate logo.
Sheetz I think it just a regional way of saying “shit”, which is what their food/coffee tastes like.
Quiltingfool
OT: I started watching The Crown – because of the positive posts here! Thank you! I watch a couple of episodes, then I have to do some research on King George V and others depicted in the show. Let me tell you, the Duke of Windsor is a real piece of work (on the show, and then reading about him). Lucky for England he abdicated; and supposedly his dad didn’t think too highly of his future king skills. Now, apologies to our English readers here, you have more knowledge about your rulers than this American – the last time my ancestors were living in Britain was the late 1700s, give or take. Well, not sure my Irish/Scottish forebears would claim Britain…
NotMax
This year will feature eye of round roast; contemplating using a chili-coffee rub. Cooked in the Instant Pot, natch.
Kent
@Barbara: @Kent: What? My experience mostly revolves around supercharger locations, but there are Wawas and Sheetz all the way up and down the east coast. Probably not in NJ, where you still can’t pump your own gas.
Well, there aren’t any out here on the west coast I promise you that. I doubt you can find anyone here in WA or OR who has heard of either Wawa or Sheetz unless they lived out there.
catclub
@Mike in NC: Oh God, can you imagine hearing Trump read the audio book?
No, It would be ghostwritten and Trump would not be able to read that much written by another person.
CatFacts
I like the idea of posting good things to keep from tipping into gloom and doom. Yes, there are challenges. Lots of them. But good things, too.
Like the Fed nominee losing a vote in the Senate.
Like the Detroit votes being certified in Michigan.
Like the Georgia secretary of state doing his job honestly.
Let’s keep the pressure up on people like Emily Murphy at the GSA. She’s already feeling uncomfortable enough to whine to reporters. More pressure on her wouldn’t hurt.
Ceci n est pas mon nym
@LuciaMia: Im doing just turkey thighs. My favorite part anyway.
I wish the grocery stores recognized that people like you and me exist. I have looked from time to time for separately packaged turkey legs or thighs, and never found them. Turkey breast, yes. Wings, yes. But not dark meat.
One time I was rummaging around the meat department and the guy at the meat counter asked if he could help. I explained I was looking for turkey legs. “Turkey legs?” he repeated. “Turkey legs”, I said. He took me through the aisles and pointed to a display, “Turkey legs” he said.
I picked up a few packages, and puzzled I turned to him. “These look like chicken”, I said. “That’s right, what were you looking for?” “Turkey” I said again. “Oh, turkey. No, we don’t have that.”
I still don’t understand what happened there.
Mallard Filmore
@TaMara (HFG): Here is a cute bunny:
https://mockpaperscissors.com/2020/11/17/midday-palate-cleanser-1120/
Kay
This is really good:
Last night, they tried to steal my vote.
Not some nebulous “they,” like you hear about in online conspiracy plots. Two Michiganders, Monica Palmer and Bill Hartmann, Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.
They tried to steal my vote, Monica Palmer and Bill Hartmann, and they did it at a public meeting, with the support of the Michigan Republican Party, and too many GOP elected officials to list here — and, if you are a GOP elected official or operative or member or sympathizer who has not spoken out against this outrage done in your name, regardless of how you have shaken your head and tsk-tsked in private, I mean you.
Amir Khalid
But that would have cost nearly 8 million dollars and Trump is too parsimonious to adopt the better strategy.
That’s not how most people spell “broke”.
geg6
I guess I’m going to have to break down and finally start watching this show. My ancestors from England were my paternal grandparents, so I actually have a lot of knowledge about the more recent royals. In fact, more than I ever cared to know. And I’m not sure I’d even be interested in the current season because nothing bores me more than Charles and Diana. But I may enjoy the first couple seasons and I am interested in how accurate the show might be. Plus, it starts with Victoria, right? She’s a thousand times more interesting than Charles, Diana and Elizabeth II put together.
Barbara
@geg6: Well, I am basing it more on my husband’s and son’s experience, for I am that person you will find staring at the selection of nutrition bars trying to figure out which one will simultaneously stave off hunger while still being yummy and not have too many calories. And the best of the best is one that you can only find at Starbucks, known by the very dumbest name of “This Bar Saves Lives.”
patroclus
@Brachiator: Exactly. They’re flailing on the cheap and targeting only African-Americans, like in Michigan. It’s overtly racial, it looks terrible and it’s going to fail.
geg6
Guess it’s what you are used to. Like I said, I’ve never stepped foot in a Wawa and am not even sure I’ve ever even seen one even though I’ve been to the eastern part of the state literally hundreds of times. I wouldn’t touch McDonalds with my dogs’ tongues, even if you offered me a thousand a pup.
gene108
It’s been a while, but Wawa was the obvious choice back when I lived there. But I have heard Wawa is getting worse, and Sheetz better.
I live on the New Jersey side of the greater Philadelphia area. Sheetz hasn’t moved into our area yet, so I can’t compare.
I don’t think Wawa has gotten worse, but I can see Sheetz improving from the last time I went to one many years ago.
geg6
You can get them around here, but not all the time.
Amir Khalid
Long ago, a sales clerk in a shoe store told me they didn’t have the style I wanted in size 9. Then he added, “You try size 7?” Really.
I think management tells them it’s their job to make a sale any way they can.
Sure Lurkalot
@Immanentize: How do you cook it? I bought one for TG a few years back when it was going to be just the 2 of us. I read through so many recipes and settled on a 5 hour duck recipe on Saveur. It was NOT good.
Since then, I buy a duck breast every now and then but have shied away from the whole real deal.
gene108
In Southern NJ, Wawa’s are very common, as it’s part of the greater Philly area.
I have not seen Sheetz in this area.
Royal Farms is opening up locations in this area. 20 years ago, when I used to see my mom, when she still lived in NC, I would stop off at Royal Farms, in MD, regularly for gas, snacks, and coffee. I liked it.
But the one near me now has fried chicken as their big food attraction and the place stinks of stale frier grease. I do not know when they made the change.
Immanentize
@Amir Khalid: Just cut off your toes like in the original Cinderella.
Leto
I wouldn’t touch McDonalds with my dogs’ tongues, even if you offered me a thousand a pup.
That’s how we feel about Sheetz now =/
@Immanentize: I mean, anything’s possible?
Josie
I shop at H.E.B. (a Texas owned grocery store). They always have turkey thighs and legs. Aren’t you jealous?
ETA: Never heard of Wawa and Sheetz. Here it’s Whataburger.
Brachiator
Those three specific flips are what their remaining long-shot hopes of actually winning by electoral vote count + congressional tiebreaking resolution hang on – as opposed to their other long-shot goal of so discrediting the election as to get away with a coup by refusing to acknowledge its validity and refusing to leave om jan 20th.
They don’t have any long shot hopes of winning. There has not been any systematic voter fraud to deprive Trump of victory. Trump is trying to use the inevitable minor errors that happen in any election as evidence of a grand conspiracy. This cannot work without criminal activity on the part of Republican officials.
Also, the electoral college meets and the election is certified in December. Trump cannot squat in the White House. He will quietly be moved out.
Or even if Trump is forced to leave Jan 20th, so sabotage and hamstring and obstruct the Biden Admin to pave the way for Trump’s return victory in 2024.
I can see Trump entertaining this fantasy. But he can’t do too much to actually obstruct Biden. He will have to leave the dirty work to McConnell.
Jeffro
@zzyzx:Oh god, and don’t even get the upstate NY people started on the whole Wegman’s thing.
They have those down here in VA too! They’re awesome but you’ve really got to watch splurging on all their bakery items & grab-and-go stuff.
But some of their deals are really good, that’s for sure!
Ceci n est pas mon nym
@geg6: Being in the other corner, I’m the opposite. I think I’ve seen a Sheetz but I can’t remember where or when. Maybe somewhere along I-81 way back when I used to live in Syracuse and my only experience with PA was cutting through it on the way to NJ.
I can think of three Wawa’s within a mile, and half a dozen more within a few miles.
They’re definitely the go-to solution for a lot of commuters’ morning coffee and everybody’s late-night hoagie. Especially here in the burbs where there isn’t much of anything late-night. Their other big claim to fame is that if you use their ATMs, you won’t pay a foreign transaction fee.
In Southern NJ, Wawa’s are very common, as it’s part of the greater Philly area.
First one I ever saw was on the Princeton campus.
Gin & Tonic
Dozens of posts debating the relative merits of food you buy at a gas station. Folks, it’s a gas station.
@Gin & Tonic: that’s usually my role in the debate.
Hoodie
@Gin & Tonic: Just don’t order the lobster.
scav
@Gin & Tonic: Some days it’s ducks, others it’s food-adjacent-objects. We contain multitudes.
Kent
@Kent: Yeah, they have this odd culture where the gas station is where you should go to get lunch.
That said, Wawa hoagies were pretty good way back then.
We have convenience chains out here on the west coast too. But I’ve never once heard anyone claiming they were the place to go for lunch. The more typical argument would be which Vietnamese Pho place is best for lunch, or which food cart pod to go to.
When I lived in TX it was all about which hole-in-the-wall BBQ or burger joint was the best and people would drive for hours and wait hours more in line just for a pile of BBQ brisket slapped onto a sheet of butcher paper with a slice of white bread. Also weird. Of course in Texas they have Buc-ee’s which are such enormous gas station and mini-marts that you could probably fit 25 WaWa’s into one single Buc-ee’s. They even have a special jerky bar with about 50 different varieties of jerky to choose from
I will say the only really good thing about Texas is the HEB Grocery stores. I will stand those up against any regional chain anywhere. And they are truly good people too. Their Central Market (Whole Foods competition) are awesome.
Matt McIrvin
@Peale: Racism is making them make foolish decisions. In the Georgia audit, Trump gained some votes* not by invalidating anything in Atlanta but by finding accidentally unreported votes in white Republican counties. They’re probably looking in the wrong place for help!
*not nearly enough to swing the state, but if it’d been as close as Florida 2000, they’d have been crucial.
Jeffro
@Hoodie: …but the sushi is to die for, literally.
Leto
@Gin & Tonic: yet you’re here talking about how driving 45-50 mins for overpriced food is a-ok. To each their own, I guess.
Sure Lurkalot
This thread is too funny! I’ve never heard of either Sheetz or Wawa and I grew up on the east coast.
I’m trying to think if I’ve ever bought any food other than prepackaged candy, chips or drinks at a convenience store and the 8 ball says “not likely”. I pretty much gave up fast food 3 decades ago when it started to not agree with me. The very few times I’ve had it since then…usually work lunches with little choice…the infrequency just made matters worse. No kids, so that probably made a difference.
Jeffro
@Jeffro: …great minds and all that…
Ceci n est pas mon nym
@Barbara: Probably not in NJ, where you still can’t pump your own gas.
Actually, I can think of at least one in NJ (in Cherry Hill) that does have gas pumps.
@Gin & Tonic: Dozens of posts debating the relative merits of food you buy at a gas station. Folks, it’s a gas station.
The new ones have gas and a bunch of the older ones have expanded to sell gas, but that’s a recent thing, just the last few years. It’s not really a gas station, and plenty of Wawas that have been around for decades still do not sell gas.
patroclus
@cmorenc: Trump has no conceivable shot. Even if he gets some states to allegedly “flip” in that new electoral college slates are sent to Congress, they would then have to be approved by Congress, including the House. This will not happen. The House will never approve Trump as President – it will simply refuse to move to the “special” Constitutional procedure (used in 1800 and 1824) and the end result will be an impasse (like 1876) and that means President Pelosi. Which was just confirmed today by the House Democratic Caucus.
Kent
@Gin & Tonic: I kid you not. They have an entire jerky bar or deli counter: https://reservoir-geeks.com/weblog/2018/1/24/buc-ees-jerky-paradise
Leto
@Gin & Tonic: here, let me repeat myself for full effect: people with more money than sense shop there because they’re too embarrassed to go to the normal supermarket. If I wanted to pay at least 25% more on my grocery items, I’ll go there. This includes basic items like milk, eggs, bread, and I’m not even going to mention the markup on the same name brand items. Yoga pants and kombucha as far as the eye can see.
Kent
@opiejeanne:@Kent: I’ve never lived anywhere but the West Coast and I’ve seen a WaWa. We have traveled a bit. It was when we visited some friends who lived near Philly.
I’ve driven up and down the east coast too. And also lived in Washington DC for a year on detail. I guess I just never pay attention to the gas stations that I go to. One is pretty much the same as the other and all I EVER do is just buy the cheapest gas at the pump and drive off.
Brachiator
When I lived in TX it was all about which hole-in-the-wall BBQ or burger joint was the best and people would drive for hours and wait hours more in line just for a pile of BBQ brisket slapped onto a sheet of butcher paper with a slice of white bread. Also weird.
I’m a Texan. I am amused that you thought this was weird.
The eating habits of other Balloon Juice folks are endlessly fascinating.
Doug R
@TaMara (HFG): Fresh bird-breast one day, legs in freezer for later.
Splitting up the bird means you can instant pot or convection/toaster oven.
Hoodie
@Peale: As others have noted, the counties they want to recount are just as likely to have undercounted Biden votes than overcounted them and they will miss the possibility of undercounts in mostly white counties where they’re more likely to find additional votes. The SOS of Michigan pointed out that the nitwit GOP canvass board members in Wayne Co. were bitching about Detroit when there were more count issues in Livonia, which is mostly white. That tells me they’re not serious about finding more votes, they’re just looking to further the narrative that the system is fraudulent because BLACK PEOPLE ARE VOTING as a justification for a new round of vote suppression tactics that they can get past a now thoroughly partisan Supreme Court.
JoyceH
Oh, man, I LOVE my Sheetz! There’s one half a mile from here, and it’s what I have the most trouble resisting when I’m trying to lose weight. Which I am now – they’re probably wondering, what ever happened to that pink haired lady who always gets pickles and black olives on her pulled pork?
Leto
@Brachiator: yeah, a good bbq joint is worth it’s weight in pork. On the MS gulfcoast, around the Biloxi area, there’s a place called The Shed. Basically started out as a place this guy assembled from scavenged parts/lumber, but man was it just absolutely amazing food. Wasn’t rare to have people from 2-3 hours out coming there. On Fri/Sat nights they’d have a live band playing so it was always jammed pack. I really miss that place.
Matt McIrvin
@Matt McIrvin: (but there don’t seem to be any Sheetz locations in Maine, so I forget how she came across it, maybe it was when she was living further south)
cmorenc
@patroclus: I agree the chances Trump reverses even one state of the three he needs for an electoral tie or victory are vanishingly unlikely – rather I was trying to analyze what Trump and his die-hard enablers see as their remaining options to try to overturn the election. They will fail at anything but smashing stuff for spite on the way out to stop Biden from becoming President on Jan 20, but they may succeed in pressuring many R officeholders to be maximally obstructionist to sabotage Bidrn.
scav
@Leto: Well, heaven forfend one ever goes to Wegmens for the stuff one only find there, to Topps for other stuff and end up at TJ’s for some specific gizmos. No! Let us be pure! Cheapest stuff only and uniquely from the cheapest singular location.
Bask in your purity. But you were clear about who you disdain and why so congratulations.
raven
Georgia law also states that a recount must be requested within two business days following the certification of results. State law does not specify who pays for the recount. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, for recounts authorized under Title 21, the petitioners are not responsible for any of the costs incurred by election officials.
Other common situations where a recount may be requested include:
Kent
When I lived in TX it was all about which hole-in-the-wall BBQ or burger joint was the best and people would drive for hours and wait hours more in line just for a pile of BBQ brisket slapped onto a sheet of butcher paper with a slice of white bread. Also weird.
I’m a Texan. I am amused that you thought this was weird.
The eating habits of other Balloon Juice folks are endlessly fascinating.
I actually appreciate some good BBQ. But the cultish nature of TX BBQ is something else. Nearly every single damn catered event at either my or my wife’s employer was either BBQ or a fajita bar.
What I found tiresome was not the meat, but the sides. ALWAYS white bread, hot links, pinto beans, slaw, and pickles. Maybe that was just a Waco thing. I don’t know. Just ONCE I wanted to see some creative presentation or side dishes. But that would have been sacrilege and looked at with horror. I always thought there would be a market for upscale BBQ of some sort with better and more creative side dish menus. But no, no such place exists anywhere in TX to my knowledge
Now HEB. That’s a true Texas treasure. Especially the selection of Mexican produce, cuts of meat, and the fresh tortilla bars. You don’t see that anywhere else that I know of. Well, maybe some places in southern CA. But I’ll take HEB over a Wegmans any day.
Matt McIrvin
@Goku (Amerikan Baka): Paul Campos is on a real tear about how fucked we are right now. (And he’s a front-pager.)
Josie
If I wanted to know what Paul Campos thought, I would be reading LGM.
@Leto: however, it’s a good place to get allergy-free foods (and they have things that even Whole Foods doesn’t carry)
Kent
@Matt McIrvin:@Goku (Amerikan Baka): Paul Campos is on a real tear about how fucked we are right now.
Four years ago we were staring at unified GOP control of every branch of government and lever of power. And were looking forward to four years of being led by Trump, McConnell, and Ryan.
We are now within a Georgia runoff of regaining unified Dem control of the executive and legislative branches of government.
No one ever said it was going to be easy.
Doug R
@Gin & Tonic: 54 minute drive to Avon. Road Trip!
Martin
@Gin & Tonic: Geez. Just drive 45 seconds to another state.
Brachiator
What I found tiresome was not the meat, but the sides. ALWAYS white bread, hot links, pinto beans, slaw, and pickles. Maybe that was just a Waco thing. I don’t know. Just ONCE I wanted to see some creative presentation or side dishes. But that would have been sacrilege and looked at with horror.
Where you from?
Texas is a big ass state. I have never lived in that part of Texas, but it also sounds a bit as though you were mainly eating the white folks version of a BBQ plate.
Jeffro
You can get out of there with your wallet intact, but it does take some planning and willpower!
The general manager of the local Wegman’s is my next-door neighbor, and while we haven’t had much of a chance to ‘talk shop’, they definitely do well with that bakery (and by making it a place folks want to drop by a few times a week)
Josie
My middle son went to Northwestern in Evanston. Whenever he came home on a break, we had to stop at the Whataburger on the way home from the airport. Priorities, you know.
gvg
@Hoodie: Actually they are serious about their racism. The assume deeply, without thinking that black people=fraud and theft. They also don’t know that they are just wrong.
It has come home to me that the really far gone ones don’t even “know” that black Americans, are Americans. That’s why they believed the Obama birther stuff. Somehow..no black American is real to them. They make up mental tricks to avoid knowing reality. I’ll never understand them, but they are really really racist and it makes them stupid.
NotMax
Only in Rhode Island can one drink a cabinet.
;)
Sab
@SiubhanDuinne: Especially since everyone is supposed to be wearing masks, so lip reading is out.
NotMax
IIRC raven said it would be a two hour drive to the nearest Costco when he recently mentioned heading there.
If I hit all green lights (as if) could make it to the closest one here in about 14 minutes.
scav
@Gin & Tonic: I think my great uncle had to drive that far to get to his nearest grocery store with more than two aisles.
raven
@Gin & Tonic: Do you go to Frank Pepe for pizza?
Ruckus
There is a tiny BBQ place in Glendale or Burbank that has been there since 1949 and is now owned and run by the third generation. I first ate there 60 years ago, served by the original owner/founder. It was declared a historic landmark at least 20 years ago.
It is also amazingly good.
@Matt McIrvin: Oh my!
Patricia Kayden
"A second official tells @CNN their goal is to set so many fires that it will be hard for the @JoeBiden administration to put them all out."Difficult to imagine how this #ScorchedEarth strategy benefits the national interests of #America – @GOP and @TheDemocrats alike. https://t.co/6co3vYsGVF— Shalom Lipner (@ShalomLipner) November 18, 2020
Kent
Where you from?
Texas is a big ass state. I have never lived in that part of Texas, but it also sounds a bit as though you were mainly eating the white folks version of a BBQ plate.
We aren’t from Texas. We are from the Pacific Northwest. But we lived in Waco for 13 years when my wife’s medical career brought us to TX. So my BBQ experiences are mainly Waco-centric I suppose. But both the Black-run and White-run BBQ joints in the Waco area are all like that. Brisket on a sheet of butcher paper with white bread, slaw, beans, hot links, and potato salad. And maybe peach cobbler for dessert. And that’s what they ALWAYS serve at every catered work event I ever attended, which is dozens and dozens.
When we explored other parts of TX (which was frequently) we never sought out BBQ places, but usually Asian, high-end Mexican or other more eclectic fare we couldn’t find in Waco. So I never went to say Austin or Houston in search of BBQ.
Doug R
@Gin & Tonic: If you live in a west side suburb, you’ve probably got a car already.
CaseyL
I am from Philly, originally, but first encountered WaWas in Ocean City, NJ – where, to be fair, a lot of Philly people go “to the shore.” My Aunt adores WaWas, and I did like them; IIRC, a little bit of a high-tone 7-11.
Never heard of Sheetz, though.
Patricia Kayden
Lindsey Graham's crooked ass still needs to resign.#ResignLindsey— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 18, 2020
Pearl is gorgeous😍
Kent
Who would buy it?
Plenty of MAGA folk. Having Trump’s book would be like the new MAGA hat, something you put on your coffee table or bookshelf for virtue signaling among the racist MAGA community.
If you have an asshole MAGA boss at work, maybe you put one on your desk just to keep him happy and keep yourself in line for a promotion.
That sort of shit.
Uncle Cosmo
@Gravenstone: Um, y’know, they don’t really need to know who cast the ballot – only which Presidential candidate it was cast for. I would conjecture that any Thuglican involved in recounting is going to insist that any vote for Uncle Joe not adhering strictly and exactly to the letter of the law be tossed – while overlooking the same sort of deficiency for Trump ballots. And if that comes to pass, they may need a lot of security in the counting rooms to keep people from each other’s throats.
(I would hope that every ballot would come up for consideration with the Presidential line blanked out, and every issue that could invalidate it be examined and settled before the Presidential line is revealed. I doubt the capability exists right now though. In future recounts, anywhere in the country, I would want to see each ballot examined in PDF form, which should permit some fairly simple software to temporary blank one or more ballot lines; only then would the lines be unblanked and reviewed, and if there remained any issue, the paper ballot would be available for examination. Something like that anyway.)
@Uncle Cosmo: but all they have is the ballot. The technical details that could invalidate them have been disassociated from them.
All this recount is going to be is literally taking the same ballots and running them through the same machines and seeing if the number is different.
raven
@Gin & Tonic: I went to the one in Warwick when I was there.
TS (the original)
Dead thread, but just to note – Britain (or usual name Great Britain) never included Ireland. It is the island that is England, Scotland & Wales. The United Kingdom, currently includes those three plus Northern Island. Until 1922, all of Ireland was included in the UK (known as the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland) , but in 1922 Ireland (excluding 6 Northern counties) seceded from the union.
Given Brexit, there is reason to think that the Union with Scotland may not survive the break with Europe.
Ruckus
I haven’t been to Pecos Bill’s, the walk up BBQ place in maybe a decade, but last time I went it hadn’t changed in decades. They close in the afternoon when they run out of cooked meat, come back tomorrow. They serve soda/lemonade out of a cooler, because the historic landmark thing doesn’t allow them to change anything.
J R in WV
Don’t ever go to LGM. I know I went through a phase, but that place is on a whole other level. Matt McIrvin actually said he was the optimist over there now
Actually, I quite like LGM, it’s second to Balloon Juice, on a par with Empty Wheel, Wonkette, some other sites. But I fail to get the dislike / hate for LGM I see here pretty often.
Some of the comments are not good, but even there, I’m OK with them mostly. I did block that one guy, supposedly a lawyer, D… something. Long time ago, so don’t recall the name really.
J R in WV
I will say the only really good thing about Texas is the HEB Grocery stores. I will stand those up against any regional chain anywhere. And they are truly good people too. Their Central Market (Whole Foods competition) are awesome.
I agree totally about H-E-B grocery stores. Great stuff, reasonable prices.
We spent the day at our eye doctor’s office, joint appointments. Wife soon to have cataract surgery, I have had glaucoma for many years, so they like to keep an eye on my optic nerves.My pressure was a little higher than Doc liked, but my actual vision is still good…
I had hoped to shop at Kroger’s after that, but we were too burnt out to stop.
I hope to make one more monumental huge shopping expedition, then to remain up our private hollow until something vital runs out. Probably wine or spirits…
J R in WV
I pretty much gave up fast food 3 decades ago when it started to not agree with me.
My last “meal” at McDonalds was at 4 am the night after I took wife to the ER with what turned out to be septic pneumonia causing septic shock.
Even McD’s was closed everywhere but across the street from Memorial hospital, which saved wife’s life, eventually. The hospital’s food shops closed around 1 or 2 am, once the night shift had a chance to get something.
Had to eat something, wasn’t going to fix anything once I got home!
J R in WV
I would say Costco because they’re everywhere
Except in RI. Sad-face-emoji.jpg
Nor in W.Va. Hours away into either Ohio (Columbus) or KY (Lexington). Would do it, but such a long drive.
Omnes Omnibus
@J R in WV: I have an issue with threaded comments.
Mary Ellen Sandahl
@Elizabelle:Handsome Joe fangirls assemble! :-))
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings