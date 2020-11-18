Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road After Dark – Mike in Oly – Fall Foliage – Olympia, WA

On The Road After Dark – Mike in Oly – Fall Foliage – Olympia, WA

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. 💕

Submit Your Photos

Have the photos in the Fall Colors series inspired you to send in your own?  If so, now’s the time.  Thanks. :-)

Mike in Oly

Some of the fall foliage photos I have taken around my hometown of Olympia, WA. The native trees here are not all that showy for all color, but the city trees like to show off.

On The Road After Dark - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - Olympia, WA 6
Olympia, WA

Our State Capitol building above Capitol Lake. IIRC it was the largest free-standing done of its kind in the US when it was built.

On The Road After Dark - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - Olympia, WA 7
Olympia, WA

The old State Capitol. Odd fact: Ted Bundy once worked here.

On The Road After Dark - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - Olympia, WA 5
Olympia, WA

Color everywhere.

On The Road After Dark - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - Olympia, WA 2
Olympia, WA

Gingko.

On The Road After Dark - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - Olympia, WA 3
Olympia, WA
On The Road After Dark - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - Olympia, WA 4
Olympia, WA

Smokebush, Cotinus coggygria.

On The Road After Dark - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - Olympia, WA

Burning Bush, Euonymus alatus.

On The Road After Dark - Mike in Oly - Fall Foliage - Olympia, WA 1
Olympia, WA

St. John’s Wort.

I am always amazed at the range of colors that show up in different plants. Hope you enjoyed these.

  • Benw
  • Dan B
  • Elizabelle
  • Gemina13
  • Geoduck
  • J R in WV
  • JanieM
  • Jerry
  • Mary G
  • Oklahomo
  • pat
  • Platonicspoof
  • Sab
  • stinger
  • susanna
  • WaterGirl
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      JanieM

      Love the close-ups, and especially the variety among the close-ups. The gingko is especially fascinating — I don’t know that I’ve ever seen one close up in the fall.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Geoduck

      As another Olympia-area resident, the Capitol dome is definitely worth a visit if a person is ever in town, though right now the interior is closed to the public due to COVID. And I don’t know if it’s a sign of global warming or what, but the leaves seemed to be late in turning this year. As seen, they finally got around to it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Oklahomo

      I’m envious.  Thanks to the weird weather that’s now the norm (it’s mid70s to low80s daytime, 50s and 60s at nite) all our leaves just turn brown and then the wind blows them off.

       

      ETA Except the elms.  They turn a dull Chernobyl yellow and fall off.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      pat

      Love the closeups of the leaves.  As I scrolled down, I said to myself “gingko” and then, there was the proof.

      I’ve been spending several days photographing the migrating tundra swans that come down the Mississippi and congregate in their thousands a few miles from here, before they hang a left and head for Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic coast.

      Must try to figure out how to do an OTR, first must select from literally hundreds of photos.  Sigh….

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gemina13

      My SO went to Evergreen State College in the late ’80s, and still loves Oly.  While we love Tacoma (and maybe I should take and submit some pics), the plan is that if we ever are able to retire, we’re doing it in Oly.  It’s a gorgeous little place.  And if we ever need to hit Seattle or Tacoma for anything, we can hit I-5 and reach our destination in under an hour.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Dan B

      The dome nearly collapsed in the Nisqually Quake whose epicenter was only a few miles east.

      Your 6th photo with dark purple leaves is a Smokebush, Cotinus coggygria.  And 7th is Euonymus alatus, spacing the common name, Burning Bush?

      We had great Fall color on the native trees this year.  A Big Leaf Maple clump a half block away was a gorgeous gold, a rare sight.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      susanna

      Attending WSU long ago, I heard of Olympia’s beauty, but so far haven’t returned that far north.  The northwest is so dramatically, drop-dead beautiful in many places and your eye for those sights is obvious in these pictures.  Really, really a feast for the eyes.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Elizabelle

      Love these photos, Mike, particularly since have never been to Olympia.

      We had a late, and long, and very colorful leaf season in central Virginia.  Ended about 10 days ago, and I miss the vibrant color, although we still have splashes of it.  (The Japanese maples, the occasional tree still bearing rose gold and yellow.)

      All the seasons have their pleasures.

      The leaf details on these photos are wonderful.  Fun to look at them and try to classify.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      J R in WV

      A great fall color photo set, wonderful photos of great color, thanks so much…

      Many years ago we hosted a friend recovering from major surgery, and he gifted us with a tiny dwarf red maple tree, which is now maybe 15 feet tall. The leaves are small, green with red edges in the summer, but turn bright red in late fall. They mostly cling to the tree for a long time, still on now after 95% of other trees are bare, despite the wind advisory warning a few days ago. Thanks Cary! Your little tree lives on, apparently very happy where we put it.

      And thanks Mike for the photos.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      Wonderful shots of great fall color!  So jealous, the only thing showy here this fall are the reds.  Everything else pooped out.

      Mike, I added the tree IDs to the descriptions.  Hope that’s okay!

      Reply

