🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Last week we visited the East Asian Gardens of The Huntington though the unseen world of infrared. Commenter JanieM asked if I ever presented the infrared images along with their visual pairs. You may remember that about 2 months ago, I posted infrared/visual pairs from Franklin Canyon. Being that the images from The Huntington are somewhat different(man made structures) than Franklin Canyon I agreed to do another infrared/visual pair post. This post contains 4 of the photos from last week’s post along with the visual shot that was taken at the same place and immediately before or after the IR shot was taken.