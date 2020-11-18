Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – East Asian Gardens at The Huntington – Infrared/Visual Pairs

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. 💕

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Last week we visited the East Asian Gardens of The Huntington though the unseen world of infrared. Commenter JanieM asked if I ever presented the infrared images along with their visual pairs. You may remember that about 2 months ago, I posted infrared/visual pairs from Franklin Canyon. Being that the images from The Huntington are somewhat different(man made structures) than Franklin Canyon I agreed to do another infrared/visual pair post. This post contains 4 of the photos from last week’s post along with the visual shot that was taken at the same place and immediately before or after the IR shot was taken.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - East Asian Gardens at The Huntington - Infrared/Visual Pairs 7
On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - East Asian Gardens at The Huntington - Infrared/Visual Pairs 6
Chinese Garden, The Huntington, San Marino, CANovember 2, 2020

Looking across the Court of the Assembled Worthies is the Flowery Brush Library.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - East Asian Gardens at The Huntington - Infrared/Visual Pairs 5
On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - East Asian Gardens at The Huntington - Infrared/Visual Pairs 4
Chinese Garden, The Huntington, San Marino, CANovember 2, 2020

Looking into the Cloudy Forest Court you can see a rock sculpture and one of the cloud walls behind it.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - East Asian Gardens at The Huntington - Infrared/Visual Pairs 3
On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - East Asian Gardens at The Huntington - Infrared/Visual Pairs 2
Chinese Garden, The Huntington, San Marino, CANovember 2, 2020

From the Stargazing Tower you can see the Lake of Reflected Fragrance with the San Gabriel Mountains in the background. The bright white spot on the mountains at the center of the picture is the solar observatory on Mt. Wilson.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - East Asian Gardens at The Huntington - Infrared/Visual Pairs 1
On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - East Asian Gardens at The Huntington - Infrared/Visual Pairs
Japanese Garden, The Huntington, San Marino, CANovember 2, 2020

Looking across the pond to the bridge in the Japanese Garden.

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      Wag

      Great pairings.  I really appreciate the contrast between the photos.

      I know that you’ve been to the Mission in Santa Barbara, but have you ever been to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History?  The Museum grounds are a beautiful botanical garden set in the canyon immediately behind the Mission. Well worth a visit.  It is a great museum that also employs my eldest daughter as a curator.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JanieM

      @MazeDancer:

      @arrieve:

      Agreed.

      Thanks, Bill. The pairings are mesmerizing. It seems unlikely that I’ll get to California any time soon, but the Huntington complex will definitely be on my list to visit if I do.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @MazeDancer: The Chinese garden is the best for infrared since it provided a good mix of foliage and other elements.

      @Wag: Thanks, I’ve missed the Natural History Museum on my visits to Santa Barbara.  My last visits to the Mission were either with other people or rushed.

      @arrieve: I’ve shot that composition on each of my last couple of visits to the Japanese garden.  I thought I’d give it a try in IR.

      @JanieM: I shot at one of the other local gardens last week, Descanso Gardens.  It’s a bit more forested, so it wasn’t as good for IR.  That may be the next set, or star pics…  The Huntington is worth a visit, but right now all the galleries are closed so it’s pricey for just the gardens.

      Reply

