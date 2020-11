On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether youā€™re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020) as a place to share our adventures and observations, no matter where we are. šŸ’• Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Last week we visited the East Asian Gardens of The Huntington though the unseen world of infrared. Commenter JanieM asked if I ever presented the infrared images along with their visual pairs. You may remember that about 2 months ago, I posted infrared/visual pairs from Franklin Canyon. Being that the images from The Huntington are somewhat different(man made structures) than Franklin Canyon I agreed to do another infrared/visual pair post. This post contains 4 of the photos from last week’s post along with the visual shot that was taken at the same place and immediately before or after the IR shot was taken.