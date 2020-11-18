Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Biden-Harris 2020 / Late Night Open Thread: More Good News About the Biden Transition

Late Night Open Thread: More Good News About the Biden Transition

Booga-booga, Mean Lady Senator-Professor Warren a-comin’! Actually, seems to me this is more of a wink-wink, don’t-worry-if-you’re-not-dirty story…

President-elect Joe Biden’s agency review teams include several people who share Warren’s reputation for being tough on the financial industry.

It’s more evidence of the influence of Warren, a fierce opponent of big banks and the excesses of Wall Street — as well as an early signal that Wall Street will be under much greater scrutiny, especially compared to four years of President Donald Trump’s efforts to dismantle regulation and unshackle big banks…

Biden tapped about 500 people to work with government agencies, from the CIA to the United States Postal Service, and help shape the future of government policy and appointments.

Perhaps top on Wall Street’s worry list is Gary Gensler, who will lead the team working with financial regulatory agencies including the Federal Reserve, SEC and FDIC. Gensler led the Commodity Futures Trading Commission from May 2009 to January 2014.

Among the Obama-era regulators, Gensler was the most aggressive in implementing the Dodd-Frank financial reform law that Wall Street opposed.

Although Gensler is a former Goldman Sachs banker, he is now viewed as a tough-on-Wall-Street ally of Warren…

Meanwhile, Biden has a separate team overseeing the transition of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the agency that is a Warren brainchild of Warren.

That team is being led by Leandra English, the CFPB’s former deputy director. In 2017, English unsuccessfully tried to block Trump from installing as the agency’s acting director Mick Mulvaney — who once pushed to abolish the CFPB. While testifying as acting director, Mulvaney defended his tenure by saying, “I have not burned the place down.”

“Leandra English has deep experience, not just on the issues, but on how the mechanics of the CFPB works,” said Compass Point’s Boltansky.

He noted that the Trump transition met some “bumps in the road” because the president tapped some people who didn’t have much experience in government…

Today, Wall Street is not viewed as the top priority, with the Biden administration likely to focus instead on the pandemic, inequality and the climate crisis. And the fact that banks have withstood the turmoil of the health crisis (so far at least) suggests Dodd-Frank worked to strengthen the system.

But that doesn’t mean Biden-appointed regulators won’t put a stop to practices they view as unfair. Analysts are warning the Biden administration could crack down on overdraft fees, the banking industry’s $11 billion gravy train that critics say punish society’s most vulnerable.

And Biden’s regulators could take a much tougher stance on bad behavior like the laundry list of scandals at Wells Fargo (WFC).

“If you’re a bank that has a scandal, then you need to be worried,” said Mills, the Raymond James analyst…

… which would be very much in the Warren (and Biden!) mode.

Can’t blame the kleptocrats of the Trump-era kakistocracy for being frighened, though:

    89Comments

    2. 2.

      jl

      Thanks for an informative post. As long as my great policy crush Elizabeth Warren is happy, I am happy. My ears perked up when Biden said he thinks we need an FDR style administration to get shit done (paraphrase). So, he’s aiming high, and it may be a big ******* deal! He’s certainly mixing it up, everyone seems to have a seat at the table.

      Edit: except no GOPers yet. Or did he nod to one and I missed it? I say, Arnold for the Department of Physical Fitness! Or, if there is a federal bohunk county out in the sticks commissioner position, he could tap Grassley for that.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jean

      I could hardly get past:

      Biden tapped about 500 people to work with government agencies, from the CIA to the United States Postal Service, and help shape the future of government policy and appointments.

      That’s a lot of people!  People who know the agencies and can do the work–qualified people.  Amazing what can be done when you know how government works, when you have experts to call on, and when you have actual experience.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Jean: Biden had ten thousand lawyers, mostly volunteers, ready to go to court to deal with whatever Trump might throw at them. Since Trump has chosen Rudy Giuliani as his champion, most of those ten thousand aren’t needed.

      There are other thousands who participated in the policy parts of his campaign. He has stacks of white papers. The organization is impressive.

      This is what you can do when you engage people to get the best ideas. I am optimistic.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Leto

      @SFAW: did you know there was someone with ties to the plastic 6-pack soda can holder industry? Biden’s totally gonna fold on climate issues…. *vomit

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SFAW

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      Since Trump has chosen Rudy Giuliani as his champion, most of those ten thousand aren’t needed.

      President Biden could probably send in Steve Harris, Dylan McDermott, and Camryn Manheim, and Rudy would be outmatched. Hell, if Raymond Burr were still alive, he could do it by himself.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      @Cheryl Rofer: Gee, you mean long experience in government and a philosophy that’s even slightly more productive than nihilistic fascism might possibly be useful in building a governing team? I’m shocked.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Fair Economist

      In terms of getting things done, Biden can do end-runs around appointment blockages with recess appointments, since the House is friendly. The appointments won’t be permanent, but they’ve got the power to make the changes.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Wapiti

      @jl@jlif there is a federal bohunk county out in the sticks commissioner

      That’s fairly obscure slang for a Czech (Bohemia) immigrant, I might have used podunk, but now I wonder what podunk is slang for.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      @Jean: As for the Post Office, I trust step one is for someone to requisition the biggest Return To Sender stamp they can find and then walk straight into the Postmaster’s office.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SFAW

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Don’t laugh. We are going to have that happen. In nanoseconds, if not sooner.

      Why do you think I writed it? I expect “it’s out there” already, because the Jacobin crowd (or whoever) is unlikely to grow up.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SFAW

      @Leto:

      he’s in big sodas pocket!!!!! It’s a little sticky from all the sugar, but totally in there!

      I was trying to come up with a response that worked Hunter and Burisma into the soda company mega-industry shillery etc, but it’s late, and I’m old, so anything I come up with would be “WTF?”-inducing.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      feebog

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      Since Trump has chosen Rudy Giuliani as his champion, most of those ten thousand aren’t needed.

      Since Trump tapped Giuliani, most of them are rolling on the floor in incontrollable spasms of laughter.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Amir Khalid

      After she dropped out of the primary, Elizabeth Warren spent a lot of time consulting with Joe Biden’s campaign on economic policy. This was reported at the time. I doubt the fatcats are really surprised.

      Also, too, Warren was campaigning for her economic policies all along. Getting them adopted by the Democratic nominee was, I think, always her real goal. She didn’t win the presidency, but she got the win she really wanted.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @feebog: Well, think about it.  How do you respond to some of their shit?  I’ve never written an answer to a complaint that just consisted of “Come on, man” or a brief that simply read “FFS,” but that’s where we are heading.

      ETA:  And I tend to be on the laconic side in the legal writing world.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Gretchen

      @SFAW: Vogel described Ron Klein as a venture capital executive.  So he’s going to sell us out to Wall Street, not handle the epidemic like he did Ebola.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      jl

      @Wapiti: Thanks for info. I forgot where that word came from. Probably not PC. No reason to pick on Bohemians. Probably bumpkin is OK. I think that is from Dutch,  for a slob.

      But  Grassley is a narrow minded hypocritical hick, not a slob.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      SFAW

      @NotMax:

      As opposing counsel to Rudy? Biden could send in Adam Sandler.

      But that would just be rubbing Rudy’s nose in it. Tempting though that might be, I don’t think it’s Joe’s style.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      SFAW

      @Kristine:

      Based on what they were saying yesterday (after the Board of Canvassers voted the first time), I think the MI SoS and AG might have something to say about the racist/QAnon Rethugs switching their vote yet again.

      But I am not a lawyer etc etc, so who knows?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ohio Mom

      I love Warren — for a while there, she was my favorite for the nomination — and I want to see every one of her “bold steps” happen, but that’s an awfully long list for Day One, even considering the extra time Biden will have since the usual Inaugaration Day festivities are sure to be very scaled down due to Covid (for one, I don’t imagine there will be any evening parties).

      I think we should give Biden a week or two.

      It’s very exciting to watch his administration take shape.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jean

      @Cheryl Rofer: I forgot about the 10,000 lawyers!  It’s uplifting to see so much organization and mobilization.  Emily Murphy’s refusal to sign off on the rest of the transition has been met by the Biden Team of thousands:  Transition.  It is them.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Heywood J.

      Cancelling student loan debt would be a great place to start, and would give a massive injection into local economies. We found $1.7 trillion for tax cuts for billionaires, we found $4-5 trillion this spring and summer to bail out televangelists and cruise lines, so we should be able to find $1.6 trillion to get working families out from under institutionalized usury.

      Plus it’ll make Leon Cooperman cry some more, which is always a good thing.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Alternative Fax, a hip hop artist from Idaho

      Or even your suggestion of the succinct “FFS,” even as I’ve always been fairly formal. Even in the appellate brief in which I suggested that the defendant’s brutal attack on a prostitute was a price dispute that got out of hand during negotiations. I couched the (unsuccessful) argument in very formal language. A light moment in appointed appellate work, where the appropriate result prevailed.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      frosty

      I have one quibble with cancelling student load debt. What about everyone who paid theirs off? What about the ones who’ve paid some portion of it? Do they get any relief? If so, how far back are we going to go?

      This is going to be the first talking point against it, and I’m wondering if anyone (Liz Warren for example) has got an answer.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      SFAW

      @frosty:

      and I’m wondering if anyone (Liz Warren for example) has got an answer.

      “We have to start somewhere” and “Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good-enough-for-now”

      Reply
    49. 49.

      CaseyL

      @frosty:  What  @SFAW said, and also roll out meaningful financial programs that will extend to everyone.  Another stimulus package, reinstating reimbursements for ACA, that sort of thing.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      burnspbesq

      @Jean:

      People who know the agencies and can do the work

      People who are currently in the private sector, and would be disqualified if Warren gets her way.

      As ideas go, “padlock the revolving door” is every bit as dumb as “defund the police.”

      Reply
    53. 53.

      burnspbesq

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      The Justice Democrats are already complaining that Bernie and Sen. Warren aren’t getting cabinet positions.

      I guess it hasn’t occurred to them that Warren resigns from the Senate, the Republican Governor gets to appoint a Republican replacement, thereby rendering moot all of the work that is being done in the Georgia runoffs.

      Jeez, these people are fucking stupid.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      smike

      @frosty:

      I think a good answer would be:

      “In this case, we are talking about forgiveness of current loans. But it you would like to discuss reparations for other societal ills as well, I’m all ears.”

      Reply
    57. 57.

      hitless

      @frosty:  Yeah – I think canceling debt is a PR nightmare for the Dems. It alienates a lot of people who either paid off their debt or never went to college.

      It may be good policy, but it needs to be accomplished in a way that doesn’t look like a “handout”. They need to ask for service of some kind in return for debt cancellation…or something.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Cheryl Rofer: Biden had ten thousand lawyers, mostly volunteers, ready to go to court to deal with whatever Trump might throw at them. Since Trump has chosen Rudy Giuliani as his champion, most of those ten thousand aren’t needed.

      But most of those ten thousand can still laugh their asses off at whatever Ghouliani decides to yell out of his facehole.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      jl

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: ” The Justice Democrats are already complaining that Bernie and Sen. Warren aren’t getting cabinet positions. ”

      If it is true that Warren is able to get her top choices into high places into the administration, not obvious she’d want to leave the Senate. Having her deep progressives work the executive, while she works the Senate, seems like a win win.

      I’ve read that Sanders wants labor, but I don’t put much stock in all the political gossip, since, to put it bluntly, too many of the sources for news stories, from every camp, lie their asses off for obscure tactical reasons.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Redshift

      @SFAW:

      Why do you think I writed it? I expect “it’s out there” already, because the Jacobin crowd (or whoever) is unlikely to grow up. 

      Oh, I already got an email today urging me to sign a petition against Biden appointing anyone who’s taken contributions from the fossil fuel industry…

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Felanius Kootea

      @jl: The governor of Vermont is also a Republican.  No point having Warren and Sanders leave the Senate to be replaced by Republican governors who would fall in line with Mitch McConnell to block everything they stand for.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      frosty

      Thanks for all your responses. I hadn’t gotten to thinking about the people who never went to college. Particularly the ones who didn’t go because they couldn’t take on the debt.

      I’ll think about this some more. I hope the advocates are doing the same.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Sloane Ranger

      @oatler.:

       

      There’s a saying that everyone in Britain has a relative who died at Flanders, or Ypres.

      I have two Great Uncles who were killed and a Grandfather who was taken as a POW. So many died there, the saying is probably true (for a given definition of relative).

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Sab

      So far I have gotten everything I had hoped for in this election except for flipping the Senate, and still hoping that we might get close on that. My preferred candidate is still in the Senate where she belongs, but influencing policy and personnel choices in the executive. My number two is VP-elect. Biden has shown that he learned a lot from every mistake he ever made. He knows everyone and will staff the executive branch with people with lots of experience, knowledge and contacts.

      I am bordering on gleeful.

      My county is contemplating a shelter in place order that will put a crimp on big Thanksgiving dinners. Good for them. Some of the more law-abiding covidiots might actually have intact surviving families next Thanksgiving.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      topclimber

      @Gretchen: Vogel is actually trying to help by calming Wall Street fears. Stock market knows having a friendly VC in the review process is so much better than someone with pandemic fighting experience. Yay NYT!

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Matt McIrvin

      @hitless:

      Yeah – I think canceling debt is a PR nightmare for the Dems. It alienates a lot of people who either paid off their debt or never went to college.

      Isn’t this an argument against any program that helps anyone? It’s not fair to the people who aren’t covered by it, or who lived before it took effect.

      The political danger you’re describing is real, but I don’t know how we get past this crabs-in-a-bucket mentality.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Geminid

      @frosty: I don’t favor student debt cancellation, for reasons others have brought up. But aside from the problem that debt is for individuals, it is a drag on the economy generally. So I would have no problem with a 33% or 50% reduction in student debt as an anti-recession measure. Or as the case may be, an anti-depression measure.

      McConnell and company  are hoping that austerity will be their path to regaining the White House in 2024. They tried this with Obama, limiting his stimulus package to half of what was needed. A reduction in student debt may be one of few counter-cyclical measures available to the new administration.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      J R in WV

      @Wapiti:

      Podunk – Wikipedia
      en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Podunk

      Podunk was first defined in an American national dictionary in 1934, as an imaginary small town considered typical of placid dullness and lack of contact with the progress of the world.

      However, Podunk is also a real place:

      Podunk, New York – Wikipedia
      en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Podunk,_New_York

      Podunk is a hamlet located along Taughannock Creek in the town of Ulysses, just south of Trumansburg, New York.

      I’ve heard the work used to mean past bumf–k in the boonies here locally. But mostly we use bumf–k. Except in very polite company, which I avoid.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      J R in WV

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I’ve never written an answer to a complaint that just consisted of “Come on, man” or a brief that simply read “FFS,” but that’s where we are heading.

      How about,”Get real, man!” I like that one!

      Reply
    85. 85.

      J R in WV

      @Gretchen:

      Vogel described Ron Klein as a venture capital executive. So he’s going to sell us out to Wall Street, not handle the epidemic like he did Ebola.

      Vogel tries to make anyone associated with the Democratic party look like an evil buffoon, which insulating the criminality of the Trump party from public view. He deserves a good job with the NYC Sanitation Department on a truck scooping up dead things in August.

      Everyone needs a good job, and that’s a job Vogel is qualified for. Writing for a news outlet is NOT a job Vogel is qualified for. One more shining example of the best the N Y Times has to offer.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: I also think a 50% reduction in medical debt, or outright cancellation, is justified. Unlike cancellation of student debt, I don’t think this would be so objectionable on political or equity grounds.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Procopius

      @frosty: I have one quibble with cancelling student load debt. What about everyone who paid theirs off? What about the ones who’ve paid some portion of it? Do they get any relief? If so, how far back are we going to go?

      Yeah, and how about the millions who didn’t go to college? “Wait, those guys get a gift of tens of thousands of dollars of school, which gives them a huge leg up? What do I get? Bupkis?”

      Reply
    89. 89.

      J R in WV

      @frosty:

      I have one quibble with your quibble — if we can’t ever make an improvement in society without bribing everyone who suffered from the things we improved,  how can we grow and develop our society?

      Your issue exists for the ACA, what about the people who suffered from a lack of health care in the past?

      Your issue exists for ending segregation — how do we make those who suffered under Jim Crow whole?

      You issue exists for ending cannabis prohibition; cutting taxes on the working class; for cutting usurious interest rates charged by payday lenders / auto title lenders / etc.

      How can we cut college tuition when people who recently graduated paid the high costs? Come ON, man!! Get Real here!!!

      Making an improvement going forward is sometimes what we need to do, and if that makes you cry, get a tissue and try to grow up.

      ETA: I see also that you want things to improve, and for reformers to have a good answer ready for naysayers. I don’t have that speech ready, but I bet Senator Warren will.

      Reply

