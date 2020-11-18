Good news for working people. https://t.co/gIJoEfFbWG — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) November 18, 2020

Booga-booga, Mean Lady Senator-Professor Warren a-comin’! Actually, seems to me this is more of a wink-wink, don’t-worry-if-you’re-not-dirty story…

… President-elect Joe Biden’s agency review teams include several people who share Warren’s reputation for being tough on the financial industry. It’s more evidence of the influence of Warren, a fierce opponent of big banks and the excesses of Wall Street — as well as an early signal that Wall Street will be under much greater scrutiny, especially compared to four years of President Donald Trump’s efforts to dismantle regulation and unshackle big banks… Biden tapped about 500 people to work with government agencies, from the CIA to the United States Postal Service, and help shape the future of government policy and appointments. Perhaps top on Wall Street’s worry list is Gary Gensler, who will lead the team working with financial regulatory agencies including the Federal Reserve, SEC and FDIC. Gensler led the Commodity Futures Trading Commission from May 2009 to January 2014. Among the Obama-era regulators, Gensler was the most aggressive in implementing the Dodd-Frank financial reform law that Wall Street opposed. Although Gensler is a former Goldman Sachs banker, he is now viewed as a tough-on-Wall-Street ally of Warren…

Meanwhile, Biden has a separate team overseeing the transition of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the agency that is a Warren brainchild of Warren. That team is being led by Leandra English, the CFPB’s former deputy director. In 2017, English unsuccessfully tried to block Trump from installing as the agency’s acting director Mick Mulvaney — who once pushed to abolish the CFPB. While testifying as acting director, Mulvaney defended his tenure by saying, “I have not burned the place down.” “Leandra English has deep experience, not just on the issues, but on how the mechanics of the CFPB works,” said Compass Point’s Boltansky. He noted that the Trump transition met some “bumps in the road” because the president tapped some people who didn’t have much experience in government… Today, Wall Street is not viewed as the top priority, with the Biden administration likely to focus instead on the pandemic, inequality and the climate crisis. And the fact that banks have withstood the turmoil of the health crisis (so far at least) suggests Dodd-Frank worked to strengthen the system. But that doesn’t mean Biden-appointed regulators won’t put a stop to practices they view as unfair. Analysts are warning the Biden administration could crack down on overdraft fees, the banking industry’s $11 billion gravy train that critics say punish society’s most vulnerable. And Biden’s regulators could take a much tougher stance on bad behavior like the laundry list of scandals at Wells Fargo (WFC). “If you’re a bank that has a scandal, then you need to be worried,” said Mills, the Raymond James analyst…

… which would be very much in the Warren (and Biden!) mode.

Can’t blame the kleptocrats of the Trump-era kakistocracy for being frighened, though:

There are lots of big changes that a Biden-Harris administration can achieve through executive orders and agency action on day one. Here are some bold steps the new administration can take immediately using existing legal authority: pic.twitter.com/LxCYjLK14E — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 18, 2020

With a single order, the Biden-Harris administration can padlock the revolving door between government and industry, reduce the influence of lobbyists, and eliminate conflicts of interest—setting the strongest-ever ethics and anti-corruption standards for the executive branch. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 18, 2020

Generations of discrimination have left communities of color with less savings and intergenerational wealth—forcing them to borrow more for the same degrees. Cancelling student loan debt will build Black and Brown wealth and help close the racial wealth gap. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 18, 2020