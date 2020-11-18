This fight for the two senate seats in Georgia is a fight for everything. Imagine a world without Mitch McConnel running the show in the senate. Imagine that. And let’s make it happen.
Lots of good information below – if you’re interested in learning more about Georgia and the organizing that helped turn Georgia blue.
I learned that Stacey Abrams is sharing some of the money that comes in to Fair Fight with some of the smaller organizations that have been on the ground for years – the ones that helped turn Georgia blue. So fo folks who specifically want to give to organizers, that’s one more reason to give to Fair Fight rather than giving directly to the campaigns themselves. Or want to do both!
Fair Fight provided a link to their events. There are two new events: a training for both phone and text banking and one for phone banks for the coming weekend.
🌺 Make a Difference in the Georgia Runoff Elections
Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight are distributing some of their donations to organizations on the ground that need help. So donating to Fair Fight is a great choice if you really want to make a difference.
Donate to GASenate.com (donations split evenly between Ossoff, Warnock, and Fair Fight)
Fair Fight Georgia Volunteer request form.
Phone bank into Georgia with Fair Fight.
Stacey Abrams thanked these organizations for the win on Nov 3.
- New Georgia Project
- Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta (AAAJ – Atlanta)
- Black Voters Matter
- Georgia Democrats
- GALEO
*You can learn about these organizations below.
The New Georgia Project is a nonpartisan effort to register and civically engage Georgians. It was founded by Stacey Abrams in 2010.
Georgia’s population is growing and becoming increasingly diverse. Over the past decade, the population of Georgia increased 18%. The New American Majority – people of color, those 18 to 29 years of age, and unmarried women – is a significant part of that growth. The New American Majority makes up 62% of the voting age population in Georgia, but they are only 53% of registered voters.
Phone bank into Georgia with the New Georgia Project.
Learn more about The New Georgia Project.
Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta (AAAJ – Atlanta)
Protecting the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast. We defend, protect, and advance the rights of Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, Native Hawaiians and other immigrants at all levels of government.
Learn more about AAAJ – Atlanta.
Our goal is to increase power in our communities. Effective voting allows a community to determine its own destiny.
Donate and text bank for Georgia with Black Voters Matter.
Learn more about Black Voters Matter.
Learn more about the Georgia Democrats.
GALEO’s mission is to increase civic engagement and leadership of the Latino/Hispanic community across Georgia.
Take Action. Get Involved!
Warnock Volunteer request form.
GA Runoff Interest Form – fill this out if you want to help with the runoff
Jon Ossoff Campaign – get started here
Ossoff Upcoming Virtual Field Training
Volunteer for Georgia with Vote Save America.
Write postcards for Georgia with the Georgia Postcard Project.
Write postcards for Georgia with Postcards to Voters.
Write postcards for Georgia with Postcard Patriots.
Write letters to Georgia with VoteFWD.
Donate!
Balloon Juice for Fair Fight
Jon Ossoff, Georgia Senate Runoff! (starting at 311,771, hoping DougJ can do a new BJ thermometer for the recount) and YES, this includes the 2018 race.
Raphael Warnock, Georgia Senate Runoff! (starting at 27,997, hoping DougJ can do a new BJ thermometer for the recount)
Some Great Resources
How to help in Georgia (from Sam Wang)
Georgia Runoff Information Sheet (crowd sourced)
Toolkit for BIPOC & Civic Engagement GOTV for GA Runoff Election
Mobilize Events for the Georgia Runoff
Please let me know if you guys come across any great resources.
