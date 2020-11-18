This fight for the two senate seats in Georgia is a fight for everything. Imagine a world without Mitch McConnel running the show in the senate. Imagine that. And let’s make it happen.

Lots of good information below – if you’re interested in learning more about Georgia and the organizing that helped turn Georgia blue.

I learned that Stacey Abrams is sharing some of the money that comes in to Fair Fight with some of the smaller organizations that have been on the ground for years – the ones that helped turn Georgia blue. So fo folks who specifically want to give to organizers, that’s one more reason to give to Fair Fight rather than giving directly to the campaigns themselves. Or want to do both!

Fair Fight provided a link to their events. There are two new events: a training for both phone and text banking and one for phone banks for the coming weekend.

🌺 Make a Difference in the Georgia Runoff Elections

Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight are distributing some of their donations to organizations on the ground that need help. So donating to Fair Fight is a great choice if you really want to make a difference.

Donate to Fair Fight.

Donate to GASenate.com (donations split evenly between Ossoff, Warnock, and Fair Fight)

Fair Fight Georgia Volunteer request form.

Phone bank into Georgia with Fair Fight.