Georgia: Volunteer, Donate and Discuss

This fight for the two senate seats in Georgia is a fight for everything.  Imagine a world without Mitch McConnel running the show in the senate.  Imagine that.  And let’s make it happen.

Lots of good information below – if you’re interested in learning more about Georgia and the organizing that helped turn Georgia blue.

I learned that Stacey Abrams is sharing some of the money that comes in to Fair Fight with some of the smaller organizations that have been on the ground for years – the ones that helped turn Georgia blue.  So fo folks who specifically want to give to organizers, that’s one more reason to give to Fair Fight rather than giving directly to the campaigns themselves.  Or want to do both!

Fair Fight provided a link to their events.  There are two new events: a training for both phone and text banking and one for phone banks for the coming weekend.

🌺 Make a Difference in the Georgia Runoff Elections

Help With Georgia, and Listen to Stacey Abrams 9

Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight are distributing some of their donations to organizations on the ground that need help.  So donating to Fair Fight is a great choice if you really want to make a difference.

Donate to Fair Fight.

Donate to GASenate.com  (donations split evenly between Ossoff, Warnock, and Fair Fight)

Fair Fight Georgia  Volunteer request form.

Phone bank into Georgia with Fair Fight.

Learn more about Fair Fight.

Stacey Abrams thanked these organizations for the win on Nov 3.

  • New Georgia Project
  • Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta (AAAJ – Atlanta)
  • Black Voters Matter
  • Georgia Democrats
  • GALEO

*You can learn about these organizations below.

 

Help With Georgia, and Listen to Stacey Abrams 10

The New Georgia Project is a nonpartisan effort to register and civically engage Georgians.  It was founded by Stacey Abrams in 2010.

​Georgia’s population is growing and becoming increasingly diverse. Over the past decade, the population of Georgia increased 18%. The New American Majority – people of color, those 18 to 29 years of age, and unmarried women – is a significant part of that growth. The New American Majority makes up 62% of the voting age population in Georgia, but they are only 53% of registered voters.

Phone bank into Georgia with the New Georgia Project.

Learn more about The New Georgia Project.

 

Help With Georgia, and Listen to Stacey Abrams 8

Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta  (AAAJ – Atlanta)

Protecting the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast.  We defend, protect, and advance the rights of Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, Native Hawaiians and other immigrants at all levels of government.

Learn more about AAAJ – Atlanta.

Help With Georgia, and Listen to Stacey Abrams 6

Our goal is to increase power in our communities.  Effective voting allows a community to determine its own destiny.

Donate and text bank for Georgia with Black Voters Matter.

Learn more about Black Voters Matter.

 

Help With Georgia Listen to Stacey Abrams 4
Georgia Democrats

Learn more about the Georgia Democrats.

Help With Georgia, and Listen to Stacey Abrams 11

GALEO’s mission is to increase civic engagement and leadership of the Latino/Hispanic community across Georgia.

Learn more about GALEO.

Take Action. Get Involved!

Warnock Volunteer request form.

GA Runoff Interest Form – fill this out if you want to help with the runoff

Jon Ossoff Campaign – get started here

Ossoff Upcoming Virtual Field Training


Volunteer for Georgia with Vote Save America.


Write postcards for Georgia with the Georgia Postcard Project.

 


Write postcards for Georgia with Postcards to Voters.

 

Help With Georgia, and Listen to Stacey Abrams 5
Write postcards for Georgia with Postcard Patriots.

 

Help With Georgia, and Listen to Stacey Abrams 4
Write letters to Georgia with VoteFWD.

 

Donate!

Balloon Juice for Fair Fight

Goal Thermometer

Jon Ossoff, Georgia Senate Runoff!  (starting at 311,771, hoping DougJ can do a new BJ thermometer for the recount) and YES, this includes the 2018 race.

Goal Thermometer

Raphael Warnock, Georgia Senate Runoff!  (starting at 27,997, hoping DougJ can do a new BJ thermometer for the recount)

Goal Thermometer

Some Great Resources

How to help in Georgia (from Sam Wang)

Georgia Runoff Information Sheet (crowd sourced)

Toolkit for BIPOC & Civic Engagement GOTV for GA Runoff Election

Mobilize Events for the Georgia Runoff

Please let me know if you guys come across any great resources.

    51Comments

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah: Excellent!

      I love this ad and some days I watch it when I need cheering up.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Nelle

      Slightly off topic, but on the GOTV topic.  We had our final GOTV meeting last night (Zoom, of course) for Urbandale, Iowa.  Fourteen precincts, divided into neighborhood turfs.  There were 177 turf leaders, with the goal that we would reach out to every registered Dem three times between June and November.  My turf had about 78%of their ballots verified (absentee and early voting) before election day.  And we got one poll worker and one poll watcher to volunteer.  A retired couple took it upon themselves to organize all of this .  Amazing.  What are they doing now?  Trying to figure out how to improve for next year’s municipal elections.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      I learned earlier this week that Stacey Abrams is sharing some of the money that comes in to Fair Fight with some of the smaller organizations that have been on the ground for years – the ones that helped turn Georgia blue.  So fo folks who specifically want to give to organizers, that’s one more reason to give to Fair Fight rather than giving directly to the campaigns themselves.  Or want to do both!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      My (wild-ass) guess is that we either win both seats or neither, but that we do not split.  And I actually believe that we can really win both of them.  It seems like anyone who understands the stakes would understand that we need to win both.

      Do you guys agree?  Or do you think we might get one without the other?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Capri

      The large amount of outside money that went to many of the senate candidates in the states we were trying to flip was used against them in ad.s.  The line being that coastal elites are parachuting in tons of money in order to push their socialist agenda. For that reason I’m giving to Fair Fight, but not the candidates themselves.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      There might be some normies who like the idea of splitting the difference and voting for one of each party.  Could make a difference in a close election.

      ETA: Assuming the normies don’t cancel each other out.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @WaterGirl: There are many reasons we could get one without the other. Perdue is the OTP (outside the perimeter) Senator and is old-school Georgia asshole. Perfect fit for OTP. It’s a miracle we’re in a runoff there. Loeffler is fundamentally an outsider. It’s amazing that she beat Collins, but she’s running for the ITP Senate slot, so maybe she picked up a lot of ITP female votes. It’ll much tougher for her to win ITP votes, though, and OTPers, especially OTP males, don’t really like her. These considerations would lead to a Perdue/Warnock outcome.

      OTOH, Perdue is loathed by everyone except OTP males and Ossoff just handed him his jockstrap in that last debate and follow-up by flat-out calling him a coward for skipping two more (and maybe all) future debates. Not a good look if your base is a bunch of manly men. And, OTOH, Warnock is BLACK. Did you know that? I don’t think a single white OTPer, male of female, will vote for an uppity preacherman from MLK’s church. So, these considerations could result in Loeffler/Ossoff.

      Who the F knows? We just need to pour effort and money into Georgia. GOT(dem)V will be THE deciding factor.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Cheryl Rofer: I kind of think so, too.  I am very hopeful about Georgia, and I get tired of pundits talking like this will be harder for Dems than Republicans.

      This is a whole new game, and I don’t think the results can be predicted based on history – not the history of runoffs, or off-years from presidential races, or anything.

      We just have to give it our all, and then some, and see how it plays out.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JPL

      @David 🎃Booooooo!🎃 Koch: IOKIYR    We have reached that stage.   Today she was fundraising on Fox while in the Capitol..    The burbs around Atlanta are younger and more enthusiastic voters than the past so that’s a plus.     If trump campaigns here though, his voters turn out.   I’m voting early.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @WaterGirl: Sorry about that.

      Like many metro areas, Atlanta has a perimeter road (I-285, in this case). Inside The Perimeter (ITP) is essentially the metro area. Outside The Perimeter (OTP) is the exurbs and rural areas. Traditionally or historically, one GA Senator was considered the ITP Senator and the other was considered the OTP Senator.

      In this case, Perdue is the OTP Senator and Isakson (Loeffler was appointed by Gov. Kemp to replace Isakson when he retired for health reasons) was the ITP Senator. In normal times, the OTP Senator relies on the farm vote and the ITP Senator relies on the business vote. If you’re not a farmer or a bidnessman, then you’re SOL (that’s “Shit out of luck”).

      Until this year…

       

      Now it’s all mixed up, nobody knows nuttin’ about nuttin’ and so the name of the game is to do everything possible to get out the Democratic vote!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      evap

      @WaterGirl: I somewhat puzzled by the fact that Ossoff got a lot fewer votes than Biden did in the election, but Perdue got around the same number of votes that Trump got.  This suggests that there were people who voted for Biden and then ignored the rest of the ballot.  That does not bode well for Ossoff, I think.   On the other hand, maybe the hard-core Trumpies won’t bother to turn out since Trump is not on the ballot.   To end on a positive note, there was some polling of the special election with head-to-head matchups with Warnock and the top GOP candidates and he beat Loeffler in their matchups.    So maybe Warnock can win?     Let’s just hope the Biden voters turn out for the runoff!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      @evap:

      This suggests that there were people who voted for Biden and then ignored the rest of the ballot.

      That’s not my conclusion at all.  It says to me that some Rs voted for Biden, but voted R for probably everything else.  Possibly the rural vote?  So I don’t think they were necessarily voting for Perdue – they may have just been voting R, like they always do, with the exceptionalities of President because Trump is a bridge too far.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      raven

      Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) drew backlash on Wednesday for soliciting campaign funds while speaking in the halls of Congress ― a potential violation of Senate ethics rules ― during an interview with Fox News.

      Loeffler, who will face off against Democrat Raphael Warnock in a runoff election in January, warned Georgia conservatives that “hundreds of millions of dark, liberal money is pouring into our state” ahead of the contest. “That’s why it’s so important that everyone across the country get involved,” Loeffler told Fox News with the pillars of the U.S. Capitol appearing behind her. “They can visit KellyforSenate.com to chip in 5 or 10 bucks, and get involved, volunteer.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Dan B

      Warnock and Ossoff seem like lovable men. I’d love to have them provide extra good energy for my senators. The past decade must have been terribly dispiriting for them.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      evap

      @WaterGirl:  But then Perdue would have received a lot more votes than Trump.   It could be that there were some who voted Libertarian for Senate, but Biden for president.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Matt McIrvin

      Already gave to both campaigns, just kicked in some to Fair Fight. I have no idea how likely or unlikely these wins are, but the potential payoff is so huge that even a long shot is worth investing in, and this seems better than that.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      H.E.Wolf

      Donation to Fair Fight is accomplished.

      Today’s postcards are in honor of Nelle, whose local GOTV action has been inspiring me for months.

      If anyone is teetering on the fence about signing up to do postcards, http://PostcardsToVoters.org has a 5-card minimum option, with 3 days in which to write them. If you’re a slow writer like me, you can request addresses on a Thursday and get the equivalent of 4 days (no mail service on Sundays). Shhh, don’t tell. :)

      ETA: That’s a 5-card option with NO requirement ever to do any more.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Mousebumples

      @evap: there was a third party candidate on the ballot who may have taken some biden votes from Ossoff.

      I haven’t looked otherwise but, in addition to WaterGirl’s suggestion of biden/Purdue voters, that could explain some of it too.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      dww44

      @Cheryl Rofer: As a Georgia voter, Loeffler’s ads are so negative that I think there’s a good chance they may backfire.  Also, Rick Scott is on our TV in his baseball cap talking about the Radical left taking the Senate and destroying the country.  They are selling fear.

       

      Ossoff and Warnock are selling positive policies.  FWIW they are also both running ads  showing what both the Senators did in January after attending the secret Senate meeting on the coming pandemic.

      For a moral and ethical person, that behavior alone should make them lose their seats.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Warren Senders

      I’m finishing off a batch of 100 letters for VoteFWD.  Deo volente, the postcards I’ve ordered will arrive soon so I can have something to do with the excess election energy.

       

      God damn it.  It looks more and more like there will never be a time when I can leave electoral politics to be by itself for a while.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      J R in WV

      We just kicked in to Fair Fight, partly because we respect Stacy Abrams, and partly because of the comment above about out-of-state contributions coming in to the candidates. That way the contribution comes from a GA organization.

      I think we can win both of these special runoff elections… the R candidates are so, so vile!!!

      Reply

