Dr. Peter Hotez: ‘We’re going to move towards 2,000 deaths a day … Within a few weeks, COVID-19 will be the single leading cause of death on a daily basis in the United States.’ pic.twitter.com/T4TMiKBCCp — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 18, 2020





DEVELOPING: All 50 US states have reported an increase in coronavirus cases from over the past 14 days, latest @NBCNews data shows. https://t.co/Sfuu5iPxwr — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 17, 2020

Today #COVID19 deaths in the US were at the highest level since May 14. And the rapid and widespread increase in cases & hospitalizations countrywide portends many more deaths in the coming months. At the worst stage of this pandemic, we have a deadly abdication of leadership. pic.twitter.com/GJp8ZeiESg — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) November 18, 2020

The graphic history of Coronavirus cases in the US. Really don’t want to see the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/VGYIAtmOT8 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 17, 2020

Senator Sherrod Brown is a mensch:

"I don't need your instruction" US senators Sherrod Brown and Dan Sullivan clash over the wearing of face masks in the chamberhttps://t.co/RNyhzWoTqr pic.twitter.com/M45QsbhuXK — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 17, 2020

New developments on vaccines and immunity have boosted our hopes for an end to this pandemic, but we can't let our guard down yet—the next few months will be hard. I unpack the latest Covid epidemiology and research. https://t.co/JXAJOGgwZ1 — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) November 18, 2020

10 countries with recent covid surges.

1 going in the wrong direction. pic.twitter.com/WHDnDUXh5C — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 17, 2020

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 17,561 to 833,307: RKI https://t.co/vSWPhqTpBy pic.twitter.com/gFm66U8kZH — Reuters (@Reuters) November 18, 2020

The announcement spells out that it had only been possible to avoid an overload until now by increasing the number of beds, postponing elective surgeries and transferring patients to other cantons. https://t.co/VSebNZIluX — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) November 17, 2020

The Netherlands is easing coronavirus measures amid falling infection rates. Zoos, swimming pools, cinemas, museums, libraries and other venues can open from midnight Wednesday after a two-week closure. https://t.co/CzXg4zPbFk — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) November 17, 2020

As coronavirus surges in Italy's south, many are fleeing the region's struggling health care system to find better treatment in northern hospitals. https://t.co/f7VBxz9m6g — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) November 18, 2020

Turkey says additional coronavirus measures will take effect from Nov. 20 https://t.co/xAnvN3o3lm pic.twitter.com/FUYvL7GVjB — Reuters (@Reuters) November 18, 2020

Russia confirmed 20,985 Covid-19 cases and a record-breaking 456 deaths Wednesday, bringing its official number of cases to 1,991,998 https://t.co/srotXEMm7g — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 18, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed for the four other BRICS nations to mass-manufacture and distribute coronavirus vaccines developed by Russia during an online summit Tuesdayhttps://t.co/dfoFgqwhtF — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 18, 2020

Authorities in Tokyo announce nearly 500 new cases of the coronavirus, the biggest daily increase in the Japanese capital since the pandemic began. Japan, preparing to host next summer's Olympics, has witnessed a spike in infections. https://t.co/a0L36m3qxP — The Associated Press (@AP) November 18, 2020

South Korea registers its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three months as it gets set to tighten social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area. https://t.co/cfEctnluUR — The Associated Press (@AP) November 18, 2020

South Australia announced a six-day lockdown to contain a fresh coronavirus outbreak which has put the country back on high alert https://t.co/J94L3LYD1y pic.twitter.com/K585bJx7Sw — Reuters (@Reuters) November 18, 2020

As Africa is poised to surpass 2 million confirmed virus cases as early as Wednesday, it is Kenya’s turn to worry the continent with a second surge in infections well under way. https://t.co/8tZsP7XHQY — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) November 18, 2020

The FDA is allowing emergency use of the first coronavirus test that can be done entirely at home and gives results in 30 minutes.https://t.co/qdYbJk9l3D — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) November 18, 2020

… The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration represents an important step in U.S. efforts to expand testing options for COVID-19 beyond health care facilities and testing sites. However, the test will require a prescription, likely limiting its initial use. The FDA granted emergency authorization to the single-use test kit from Lucira Health, a California manufacturer. The company’s test allows users to swab themselves to collect a nasal sample. The sample is then swirled in a vial of laboratory solution that plugs into a portable device. Results are displayed as lights labeled positive or negative…

Sinovac’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine triggered a quick immune response but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered from the disease, preliminary trial results showed https://t.co/AhUNyuRisW pic.twitter.com/mqzZm1PpfX — Reuters (@Reuters) November 18, 2020

The federal government once set a goal of 300 million vaccine doses by the end of the year. But the tricky nature of manufacturing vaccines means they are nowhere near that goal. https://t.co/Yld3DskdTB — NYT Science (@NYTScience) November 18, 2020

Russia has developed a coronavirus contact-tracing app which will allow users to see how long and in what proximity they have contacted other users, as well as alert those contacted if the user becomes infectedhttps://t.co/OuZlQ3Decs — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 17, 2020

Inside the chaotic, cutthroat gray market for N95 masks https://t.co/KGEmvSwcrS — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) November 17, 2020

Russia will begin to temporarily freeze-dry its coronavirus vaccine due to the difficulty of transporting the liquid vaccine doses at the exact temperatures necessary to retain efficacyhttps://t.co/zeQl4C1ERZ — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) November 17, 2020

Context: Nebraska Medicine is one of the best-prepared places in the entire US for a new disease. They have *amazing* people & facilities. They knew the risks. They trained. They had contingencies on top of contingencies. If someone there is sounding this alarm? It. Is. Bad. https://t.co/bhiOzT7vhM — Ed Yong (@edyong209) November 17, 2020

Texas county of El Paso becomes worst hit spot in US Covid-19 outbreak https://t.co/gGnXYW30lb — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 17, 2020

This is really disinformation beyond the pale. The key distinction is that vaccines are a SAFE way to achieve immunity. Getting sick with COVID-19 is inherently unsafe. We would never ever tolerate a vaccine that carried even a fraction of the risks of natural infection. https://t.co/qHbGs34Vyc — Natalie E. Dean, PhD (@nataliexdean) November 17, 2020