I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the other event of the gardening season. Here she is:

A pair of Robins decided to build a nest under the stairs to my 2nd floor back porch. She (I named her Gretchen) was not a big fan of me! She would regularly dive-bomb me when I watered and would land nearby and give me a terrible stink-eye! It was simultaneously hilarious and harrowing. She never actually touched me but I could feel the air move from her flapping wings. She really wouldn’t bother the other tenants; only ME! Granted, I am the one out there most often. I even attempted a disquise at one point. It didn’t work. After they hatched, I would leave bowls of mealworms out for her and the Papa to feed the babies. The peace offering failed to impress her. Only after the babies fledged and she moved on did I realize that I kinda enjoyed our drama!

Here’s a still from a grainy video of one of her attacks:

My perennials certainly did their part to add some fullness to the overall garden. Here’s my Amsonia and a Brown-Eyed Susan (a new addition; a gift from a friend).