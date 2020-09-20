Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No one could have predicted…

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Nevertheless, she persisted

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

The Math Demands It!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Mission Accomplished!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Also, too.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Not all heroes wear capes.

Wetsuit optional.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

We have all the best words.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Zinnias Forever, Part II

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Zinnias Forever, Part II

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Zinnias Forever, Part II

Following up on last week’s post, from commentor Misamericanthrope:

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the other event of the gardening season. Here she is:

A pair of Robins decided to build a nest under the stairs to my 2nd floor back porch. She (I named her Gretchen) was not a big fan of me! She would regularly dive-bomb me when I watered and would land nearby and give me a terrible stink-eye! It was simultaneously hilarious and harrowing. She never actually touched me but I could feel the air move from her flapping wings. She really wouldn’t bother the other tenants; only ME! Granted, I am the one out there most often. I even attempted a disquise at one point. It didn’t work. After they hatched, I would leave bowls of mealworms out for her and the Papa to feed the babies. The peace offering failed to impress her. Only after the babies fledged and she moved on did I realize that I kinda enjoyed our drama!

Here’s a still from a grainy video of one of her attacks:

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Zinnias Forever, Part II 2

My perennials certainly did their part to add some fullness to the overall garden. Here’s my Amsonia and a Brown-Eyed Susan (a new addition; a gift from a friend).

brown-eyed susans & ansomia

And here’s the Brown-Eyed Susan in pre-dawn light.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Zinnias Forever, Part II 1

And my Coleus ‘Campfire’ is still going strong! I take a cutting each year and over-winter it indoors and take a new cutting in the Spring to put back out. I put additional cuttings in other more Full Sun planters and they didn’t do as well. It really loves this spot as it gets some late afternoon shade.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Zinnias Forever, Part II 3

Late season is now producing blooms on my Morning Glory “Flying Saucer” vine. Nice to encounter in the AM!

morning glories

The final shot from this year’s garden will have to go to another new addition. It’s a Sambucus called “Laced Up”. Unlike other Sambucus, this one is columnar, only getting 2’-3’ wide but 6’-10’ tall. It seems well-established and should be a star of next summer’s garden.

Sambuca

***********

On the one hand, last night’s cold snap probably finished off my last straggling cherry tomato plants.

On the other, maybe I’ll be able to spend more than half an hour in the garden without suffering from heat prostration!

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • OzarkHillbilly
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.