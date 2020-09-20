Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, September 19-20

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, September 19-20

New ‘normal’ — the official daily upper limit used to be 5,000:

The study was small, involving fewer than 300 cases of Covid-19, a tiny fraction of the nearly 30 million reported cases of coronavirus infection around the world. Another concern is that the data on nearsightedness in the comparison group were gleaned from a study that took place decades earlier.

And Dr. Maragakis noted that any number of factors could confound the data, and it may be that wearing glasses is simply associated with another variable that affects risk for Covid-19. For example, it could be that people who wear glasses tend to be older, and more careful and more likely to stay home during a viral outbreak, than those who do not wear glasses. Or perhaps people who can afford glasses are less likely to contract the virus for other reasons, like having the means to live in less crowded spaces…

      Malaysia’s daily CoviD-19 numbers. 52 new cases. The cumulative reported total is 10,219 cases.

      40 new cases from local infection. 26 Malaysians: 22 in Sabah, comprising 15 cases from the Benteng Lahad Datu police lockup cluster, two from the Selamat cluster, one from the Pulau cluster, one from the Bakau cluster, two healthcare workers, and one detected in community screening; three in Kedah, detected in screening conducted in enhanced movement control order zones; one in Penang state, in a new cluster(named the Ara cluster). 14 non-Malaysians, all in Sabah: 12 from the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster, one detected in pre-surgery screening, one detected in a workplace screening.

      12 new imported cases. Three Malaysians, all returning from India. Nine non-Malaysians, arriving from Bangladesh, Yemen, Russia, India (five) and Indonesia.

      40 more patients recovered and were discharged, for a total of 9,355 patients recovered — 91.55% of the  cumulative reported total. 734 active and contagious cases are currently being isolated/treated in hospital; 10 are in ICU, two of them on respirators.

      No new deaths were reported today, and the total stands at 130 deaths — 1.27% of the cumulative reported total, 1.37% of resolved cases.

      It was reported yesterday that Malaysia will be joining the COVAX international alliance to help it secure vaccines for the country when they become available.

