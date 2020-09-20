It’s time to stop the fear mongering about icebergs, tweets the account of the White Star Line https://t.co/4XOxR9rnoK — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 18, 2020

Some concerning early signs that we are headed in the wrong direction again. Case counts this Monday, normally the lowest reporting day, were not particularly low. And counts have gone up each day since. pic.twitter.com/3Z4X5r5mGN — Caitlin Rivers, PhD (@cmyeaton) September 19, 2020





We've now had close to 200,000 deaths from Covid in the US. Tens of thousands of those deaths didn't have to happen if we had followed the science. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) September 19, 2020

======

Coronavirus cases top 30 million worldwide. The grim landmark came as the World Health Organization warned of "alarming rates of transmission" of #COVID19 across Europe https://t.co/NzVuenHcZL pic.twitter.com/tHjnkJ4lud — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 19, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases reach 30.55 million, death toll at 951,051 —Reuters tally https://t.co/ku8OL6gAIT — GMA News (@gmanews) September 20, 2020

315,919 new cases of coronavirus worldwide, the biggest one-day increase so far, according to WHO. 6,037 new deaths pic.twitter.com/jow8UoHpFV — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) September 18, 2020

New ‘normal’ — the official daily upper limit used to be 5,000:

Russia's new COVID cases above 6,000 for second day in a row https://t.co/Ox3BPE7iod pic.twitter.com/seluZSKxGq — Reuters (@Reuters) September 20, 2020

Asia Today: Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, has moved close to easing severe lockdown restrictions after recording only 14 new COVID-19 cases. It is the second day in a row new infections fell below 30. https://t.co/1b3tosEYMB — The Associated Press (@AP) September 20, 2020

#VIDEO Protesters gathered in Melbourne to demonstrate against the lockdown in place in the Australian city. More than a dozen people were arrested, with some issued with fines for breaching health directives and refusing to provide their name and address https://t.co/V6TtlJuUWH pic.twitter.com/GvYKc53OuA — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 19, 2020

ICYMI: When the lockdown forced Indonesian schools to shut, it exposed millions of households with no internet access or a device to do remote learning. So, students and volunteers have found a way to use plastic trash to get around the problem https://t.co/5zOKHQNzxz pic.twitter.com/Fa6rRCouEZ — Reuters (@Reuters) September 20, 2020

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,345 to 271,415: RKI https://t.co/RWGxlIJOe4 pic.twitter.com/OYN5C5ZbBY — Reuters (@Reuters) September 20, 2020

VIDEO Hundreds of anti-vax demonstrators protest in London's Trafalgar Square Saturday pic.twitter.com/xLJ5dZNtCO — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 19, 2020

Latin American nations plan to join COVAX vaccine facility after deadline https://t.co/hnWyy0V734 pic.twitter.com/xNTWWQhpwU — Reuters (@Reuters) September 20, 2020

======

China and Russia are "ahead" in the global coronavirus vaccine race, but they are bending long-standing scientific rules as they go https://t.co/gBcbwhGhkN — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 19, 2020

The @AstraZeneca vaccine protocol has now been released

Transparency 👏👍https://t.co/F47SOXTSgO

Key points: 20,000 participants in vaccine arm, 10,000 placebo

50% efficacy target (30% lower 95%CI), matches FDA minimum

Only 1 interim analysis: 75 events

Completion at 150 events — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 19, 2020

The all-important primary endpoint is different for the 3 trials. This show how infections are defined in the 3 protocols (with a positive PCR test for virus). pic.twitter.com/JOPbH0SrI8 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 19, 2020

When researchers in China were analyzing hospital data of patients with Covid-19, they noticed an odd trend: Very few of the sick patients regularly wore glasses.https://t.co/nw8kFdXsVF — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 20, 2020

… The study was small, involving fewer than 300 cases of Covid-19, a tiny fraction of the nearly 30 million reported cases of coronavirus infection around the world. Another concern is that the data on nearsightedness in the comparison group were gleaned from a study that took place decades earlier. And Dr. Maragakis noted that any number of factors could confound the data, and it may be that wearing glasses is simply associated with another variable that affects risk for Covid-19. For example, it could be that people who wear glasses tend to be older, and more careful and more likely to stay home during a viral outbreak, than those who do not wear glasses. Or perhaps people who can afford glasses are less likely to contract the virus for other reasons, like having the means to live in less crowded spaces…

The cold chain: Keeping coronavirus vaccines at subzero temperatures during distribution will be hard, but likely key to ending pandemic https://t.co/CUqTWJOPMd via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 19, 2020

New blood test in Australia finds undetected #coronavirus cases. The test captures previous exposure to COVID19. Initial results suggest many more people have been exposed to the virus in than detected thru antibody tests https://t.co/pPXBKVQcqv via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 19, 2020

AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S still on hold https://t.co/Hor00P9Kya pic.twitter.com/iaRDDyOWJN — Reuters (@Reuters) September 20, 2020

Long-haul #COVID is a condition that lasts weeks to months & is characterized by a constellation of symptoms that vary. @BMJ tackles what's been learned so far & the questions about long haulers now facing primary care doctors https://t.co/K1PCKxZWaB pic.twitter.com/H9yG2u4Pi7 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 20, 2020

======

The US has passed 200,000 deaths from #COVID19. Less than 4 months ago we passed 100,000 deaths and @nytimes published an incredibly moving article in its front page. That number has now doubled and, at the current rate of ~ 1,000/day we could see another 100,000 by year end. pic.twitter.com/mc45UUk20y — Carlos del Rio (@CarlosdelRio7) September 19, 2020

A study of SARSCoV2 prevalence at 14 Seattle homeless shelters points to the importance of active surveillance. Crowded conditions & communal sleeping fosters transmission. 85.7 % of positive cases had slept in a communal space w/in the past week https://t.co/zPCudPgLZp — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 19, 2020