BREAKING: Trump admin delays implementation of Tiktok curbs by a week, Commerce Dept says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 19, 2020

TRUMP wants the $5 billion from the Tiktok Global deal to pay for "patriotic education" via his envisioned "1776 Commission." — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 19, 2020

Repubs have been putting the ‘less’ in ‘shameless’ any time these past fifty years, but you’d think this kind of blatant ‘Anything you want, as long as I get a little taste in return’ would at least prompt some *token* pretense at embarrassment…

Every single GOP legislator is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trump Crime Cartel, Inc.

Wow, China just seized a US company's local assets in China, gave it to a senior party official, and the whole thing was done in exchange for a $5bn bribe to a charity associated with the party apparatus. Oh wait, no, got America and China confused in that sentence right there — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) September 20, 2020





"Comrades, we will dedicate the resources of our national income to combat the bourgeois falsifiers who wish to stain our patriotic history and poison the education of our people with their deviationist and anti-Party lies." https://t.co/hTZr5VqMNs — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 20, 2020

JUST IN: Trump approves new concept deal for TikTok that would see Oracle and Walmart as partners. The latest: https://t.co/e2Wq9j7XtZ pic.twitter.com/svDfQ1jm5P — Complex (@Complex) September 19, 2020

Again, why is everyone not GOING CRAZY over the fact that we had to literally wait for *THE PRESIDENT* to give a thumbs up or thumbs down to a biz deal that *he forced* and which was dumped a huge contract on a big donor? https://t.co/dlYQOwZfW9 — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) September 19, 2020