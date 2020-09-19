Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Trump Crime Cartel Open Thread: Sarah Cooper Fans Rejoice – TikTok Is *SAVED!*

Trump Crime Cartel Open Thread: Sarah Cooper Fans Rejoice – TikTok Is *SAVED!*

by | 10 Comments

Repubs have been putting the ‘less’ in ‘shameless’ any time these past fifty years, but you’d think this kind of blatant ‘Anything you want, as long as I get a little taste in return’ would at least prompt some *token* pretense at embarrassment…

Every single GOP legislator is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trump Crime Cartel, Inc.


    10Comments

    1. 1.

      LuciaMia

      patriotic education

      Patriotic Education, eh? Are we gonna go back to the old “George Washington chopped down the cherry tree” fairy tales and chanting “In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue”?

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      So the Soviet shitpile mobster conman wants to teach real ‘Murican history?

      Sure Jan.

    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Holy shit. Trump says that as a condition of TikTok’s sale, he tried to shake down Oracle to put $5 billion into a fund “so we can educate people as to the real history of our country — the real history, not the fake.”

      this is so corrupt and so cheesily jingoistic and so comic-book authoritarian and…. I wonder if this is something Biden could quietly dismantle, or redirect to the Smithsonian and National Parks or historic trust or something.

      whenever he goes on about ‘our history’ I think of all the things I was told about forty-five years ago, by our very nice and respectable fifth grade teacher at Leafy Suburb Elementary outside of Chicago, who taught us Greek mythology and had made an early start on science education her life’s mission, and when we were all watching Roots and talking about it and she told us we should remember that most slaves were very well treated, cruelty like we saw on TV was very rare, and many immigrant factory workers in the North were treated much worse.

    7. 7.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @debbie: at a recent rally the report was the people on stage were all told to mask up right before he came one, for the cameras

      ETA: Remember Solyndra and picking winners and losers?

