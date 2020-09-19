Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today We Fight

Nancy Pelosi yesterday:

Ruth Bader Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness. Her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children.

Nancy Pelosi in 2010, about health care, but it applies today:

You go through the gate. If the gate’s closed, you go over the fence. If the fence is too high, we’ll pole vault in. If that doesn’t work, we’ll parachute in. But we’re going to get health care reform passed for the American people.

No matter they do – no matter what happens with the Supreme Court seat in the next 6 weeks – that is not the whole war.  It doesn’t end there.  

The biggest battle, perhaps the final battle, for our democracy has already begun – and goes through November 3.

Our righteous anger at what they are doing to our country may be our biggest asset.

VOTE.  DONATE.  ORGANIZE.  VOLUNTEER.  FIGHT.

We’ll go through the gate, if we can.

We’ll go over the fence.

We’ll pole vault in.

We’ll parachute in if we have to.

If that doesn’t work, we’ll find another way.

We cannot quit.

 

* with grateful thanks to Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Nancy Pelosi for showing us how it’s done.

      SiubhanDuinne

      The Democratic approach to effecting change:

      The Republican approach to effecting change: Wrecking ball

      WaterGirl

      If anyone wants to whine, complain or say “I told you so” in reference to RBG’s choices, I am politely asking you to do that in another thread.

      She fought like hell, for all of us, for a very long time.

      SiubhanDuinne

      From what I’m hearing in the background, it sounds like we’ve now officially surpassed 200,000 Covid-19 deaths.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Hear, hear.

      No way the news this weekend is good, it is in fact double-plus-ungood, but the Judiciary is one branch of government, we have a real chance of taking the other two.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @WaterGirl: hear hear again, I was biting my virtual tongue so hard in that other thread, it’s virtually bleeding.

      Tony Jay

      Yup.

      This isn’t Last Post for a functional Supreme Court, it’s the starting pistol for the legislative fight to restore one.

      Announce that Democrats will, if forced to it, expand the SC to protect America from the Republican Party’s radicalism. Stick to that message while opposing whoever Trump burps up, forcing wavering Goopers on the Senate to weigh up the profit/loss equation of strapping themselves to Trump’s sinking ship for a ‘victory’ that will cost the GOP the Court for the forseeable future.

      Just because the bad guys will insist on being bad guys is no reason to let up the pressure on the seats the Dems need to take to control the Senate.

      Show them the knife, say no more.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      good thread on the stakes and what (I think) the path forward should be

      Mangy Jay@magi_jay ·56m
      Every Democratic Senate candidate needs to run hard on healthcare. Stress that people will lose pre-ex coverage & subsidies. Premiums will skyrocket Senate candidates in states w/ Medicaid expansion need to stress this will *go away* if ACA is struck down & GOP wins the Senate.

      The Supreme Court is at best a toss-up between Rs and Ds, health care is our strongest issue

      Forgot the link.

      narya

      Okay, I have a dumb question. I have a friend who’s not working and who tends to spiral down. I want to push him to write postcards, but I need to point him to a good source for what that is, exactly. What type? To whom? Saying what? I’m sorry this is such a basic question but I trust the folks here to point me in the right direction.

      Leto

      @debbie: I know it’ll rankle the established media (prepare the fainting couches), but I really want Dems to pull all the same arcane legal Maneuvers that McConnell did to basically stop the Senate from functioning. Basically tired of playing with both arms behind my back while my opponent continually punches me in the face. I’m still in favor of packing the courts, and not just the Supreme.

      WaterGirl

      @narya: I think there are 2 or 3 postcard groups listed in the Things We Can Do list in the sidebar.

      Off the top of my head, two of them are Flip The West and Postcards to Voters.  Join us for the next Action post – there will surely be folks in that thread who write postcards, and you can ask all your questions there.

      Sister Golden Bear

      “I wish it need not have happened in my time,” said Frodo. “So do I,” said Gandalf, “and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”

