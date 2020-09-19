Ruth Bader Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness. Her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children. pic.twitter.com/BufY4jXPR8 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 19, 2020

Nancy Pelosi yesterday:

Ruth Bader Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness. Her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children.

Nancy Pelosi in 2010, about health care, but it applies today:

You go through the gate. If the gate’s closed, you go over the fence. If the fence is too high, we’ll pole vault in. If that doesn’t work, we’ll parachute in. But we’re going to get health care reform passed for the American people.

No matter they do – no matter what happens with the Supreme Court seat in the next 6 weeks – that is not the whole war. It doesn’t end there.

The biggest battle, perhaps the final battle, for our democracy has already begun – and goes through November 3.

Our righteous anger at what they are doing to our country may be our biggest asset.

VOTE. DONATE. ORGANIZE. VOLUNTEER. FIGHT.

…..

We’ll go through the gate, if we can.

We’ll go over the fence.

We’ll pole vault in.

We’ll parachute in if we have to.

If that doesn’t work, we’ll find another way.

We cannot quit.

* with grateful thanks to Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Nancy Pelosi for showing us how it’s done.

