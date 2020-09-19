Biden: "In the coming days, we should focus on the loss of [RBG] & her enduring legacy. But there is no doubt – let me be clear – that the voters should pick the POTUS & the POTUS should pick the Justice for the Senate to consider. This was the position the GOP Senate took in 16" pic.twitter.com/QwxsmrmolA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 19, 2020

There are 100s of frightening possibilities that flow from the #RuthBaderGinsbergDeath including that a contested election in Nov will now rule in #Trump favor, almost assuredly. — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 18, 2020



… Ergo, we need to make sure that the election cannot be (successfully) contested, by getting every single gettable vote for the Biden/Harris ticket and the rest of the Democratic slate.

Stay strong!

Massive line of voters in Fairfax, Virginia, on the FIRST DAY of in-person early voting. Some voters say they showed up because they lost faith in USPS to deliver ballots. Officials tell CNN they've never seen anything like this on Day One. pic.twitter.com/uFDSfMINWX — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) September 18, 2020

Voters in Minnesota, Virginia, South Dakota and Wyoming began casting in-person ballots. In Virginia, officials in Fairfax and Arlington counties reported heavy turnout https://t.co/nfibW1zz2U pic.twitter.com/2zN1JKisFA — Reuters (@Reuters) September 19, 2020