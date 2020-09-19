Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Respite redux: Now THIS Is How You F**k Republicans

Respite redux: Now THIS Is How You F**k Republicans

by | 14 Comments

Via The Boston Globe:

The first thing Aria DiMezzo wants to make clear about the giant phallic hieroglyph that someone spray-painted on the side of her car on Saturday night — along with a homophobic slur — was that it was poorly drawn.

The second thing she wants to make clear about the graffiti, which appeared just hours after FoxNews.com ran a story about DiMezzo headlined “ ‘Transsexual Satanist anarchist’ wins GOP nomination for sheriff in NH county,” is that she thought it was hilarious.

“It’s not a hate crime,” DiMezzo said with a smirk. “It’s a gender reveal!”

DiMezzo’s journey to political stardom [Is that the word–ed?] is a tribute to the fine discernment of the GOP primary voter:

DiMezzo, who is a Libertarian, said she was unable to get on the ballot for her party, so instead she registered as a Republican for the primary. She did it mostly to be a pest, but she was also wondering if she might lure voters into a trap that would prove a point about a problem with our political system — namely, that people will blindly vote for any candidate on their party’s ticket.

“I ran unopposed, but if people were paying attention, I should have gotten 25 votes and lost to a write-in candidate,” said DiMezzo.

Respite: THIS Is How You F**k Republicans
Ferneley II, John; Two Racehorses, Called ‘The Sheriff’ and ‘Bensh’; National Trust, Clandon Park; http://www.artuk.org/artworks/two-racehorses-called-the-sheriff-and-bensh-216875

Also of note: the epithets Fox News used to describe DiMezzo’s political identification weren’t just right-wing hyperbole:

DiMezzo — who campaigned on a platform of “F the Police” and does indeed identify as a transsexual Satanist anarchist…[deployed] lawn signs [that] clearly feature the anarchist symbol of an “A” inside a circle, as well as the phrase “F the Police.” (Her campaign website is effpolice.com.)

She adds:

“Plus I’m a 6-foot-tall tranny with bright red hair and tattoos who drives around town in a red convertible,” she said. “I’m very hard to forget.”

I am not usually a fan of either libertarians or joke candidates, but DiMezzo walks the walk…and I hope that she is just one mote (spectacular as she may be) of the havoc that needs to rain down on the entire plague that is the GOP.

Image: John Fernley, Two racehorses, called Sheriff and Bensh, 1835.

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Respite thread? Open thread? Politics thread? I always thought “Respite thread” meant “no politics”? I’m not complaining. I miss the days when every thread was an open thread after 25 comments. too many restricted threads lately for my taste

    4. 4.

      Sab

      When are they/ we doing your book? I want to be prepared.

    5. 5.

      FlyingToaster

      I’d vote for her before I’d vote for “Doctor Shiva” and the ShivaBus.

      I spent today surveying the broadcast channels for ads.  There were 0 Trump ads.  0 ads for Corky Messner.  0 thinly veiled Koch Brothers pro-Republican ads.

      There were a few local (to the Hub) referendum ads.  There were a huge number of PSAs and filler travel ads (“Visit Myrtle Beach!” Really‽  South Carolina:  too small for a country, too large for an insane asylum — during a global pandemic‽‽‽)

      Welcome to the election season of 1860 2020, folks.

      Edited to remove references to voting.  Nobody needs that reminder.

    7. 7.

      Sab

      Puppy brigade just went by. A bunch of very young kids with 10 to 12 week old puppies. Big puppies. Weimeraners and pitbulls and such. So cute.

      Delilah would have gone nuts. Heartening. That’s how these kids are spending their lockdown. Training dogs to be good dogs

      ETA Deliliah was my dog who died this week at age 10. Lovely girl but not well trained. She barked a lot and was rude on walks.

    8. 8.

      NotMax

      @FlyingToaster

      and vote for Cthulhu

      I don’t think Cthulhu is a natural born citizen.

      Or a natural born anything, for that matter. Supernatural, yes.

      ;)

    10. 10.

      CaseyL

      Is DeMezzo a member of the Church of Satan, or a freelance self-styled Satanist?

      The Satanists have been shockingly good on issues like separation of church and state, and gender rights.  Well, the Church of Satan has.

      I say “shockingly” because I previously thought of them as a sort of joke, “a bunch of hedonists who created a ‘church’ to shock the squares” kind of thing. I don’t remember if they were ever affiliated with Anton LeVay, or if his was a separate group, or what.

    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      Warning – Politico – https://www.politico.com/news/2020/09/19/dem-donors-smash-record-ginsburgs-death-418355

      Donors gave more than $42 million to candidates and groups Saturday via ActBlue, the digital fundraising platform widely used by Democratic candidates and political committees, with more than eight hours to go in the day, according to the ticker on the front page of ActBlue’s website. The service’s previous record was only months old, set when donors flooded money to candidates, bail funds, racial justice causes and other groups on June 2, during the height of the protests over police brutality after George Floyd was killed by an officer in Minneapolis.

      ActBlue’s ticker also showed online givers sending more than $21 million through the platform on Friday night in the hours after Ginsburg’s death was announced. The pace picked up significantly after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the Senate would hold a vote for Trump’s nominee despite the presidential election being less than two months away.

      […]

      ActBlue donors also broke the site’s one-hour fundraising record multiple times Friday night, between 9 and 11 p.m. During the 10 p.m. hour, contributions topped $6.3 million. The previous one-hour record was set at $4.3 million just a few weeks ago, when Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.

      Money continued to flow through ActBlue at a breakneck pace Saturday, averaging well over $1 million every 15 minutes for large portions of the day.

      I don’t see the daily ticker on ActBlue’s web page (they show a $6+B grand total number).

      Good, good.

      It’s unfortunate, but the candidates that raise the most money usually win the general election.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    14. 14.

      Benw

      If Ms DiMezzo doesn’t win the general, she should start her own investigation business. A “six-foot-tall tranny with bright red hair” driving around in her red convertible is… MADAM P.I.!!

      Also F the police!

