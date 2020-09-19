Via The Boston Globe:

The first thing Aria DiMezzo wants to make clear about the giant phallic hieroglyph that someone spray-painted on the side of her car on Saturday night — along with a homophobic slur — was that it was poorly drawn. The second thing she wants to make clear about the graffiti, which appeared just hours after FoxNews.com ran a story about DiMezzo headlined “ ‘Transsexual Satanist anarchist’ wins GOP nomination for sheriff in NH county,” is that she thought it was hilarious. “It’s not a hate crime,” DiMezzo said with a smirk. “It’s a gender reveal!”

DiMezzo’s journey to political stardom [Is that the word–ed?] is a tribute to the fine discernment of the GOP primary voter:

DiMezzo, who is a Libertarian, said she was unable to get on the ballot for her party, so instead she registered as a Republican for the primary. She did it mostly to be a pest, but she was also wondering if she might lure voters into a trap that would prove a point about a problem with our political system — namely, that people will blindly vote for any candidate on their party’s ticket. “I ran unopposed, but if people were paying attention, I should have gotten 25 votes and lost to a write-in candidate,” said DiMezzo.

Also of note: the epithets Fox News used to describe DiMezzo’s political identification weren’t just right-wing hyperbole:

DiMezzo — who campaigned on a platform of “F the Police” and does indeed identify as a transsexual Satanist anarchist…[deployed] lawn signs [that] clearly feature the anarchist symbol of an “A” inside a circle, as well as the phrase “F the Police.” (Her campaign website is effpolice.com.)

She adds:

“Plus I’m a 6-foot-tall tranny with bright red hair and tattoos who drives around town in a red convertible,” she said. “I’m very hard to forget.”

I am not usually a fan of either libertarians or joke candidates, but DiMezzo walks the walk…and I hope that she is just one mote (spectacular as she may be) of the havoc that needs to rain down on the entire plague that is the GOP.

Image: John Fernley, Two racehorses, called Sheriff and Bensh, 1835.