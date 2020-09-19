Like many of you, just trying to keep from slipping into a full scale panic with the death of RBG. Just try to keep it together and be kind to each other. There is literally nothing we can do but keep working to win the elections in November.
Good news to share from Ohio:
https://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati/news/2020/09/18/hamilton-county-gop-now-the-underdog.html?ana=e_ae_prem&j=90529164&t=Afternoon&mkt_tok=eyJpIjoiTWpZeU1qQXlOell
I have to focus on the good news. Also, according to my local BOE, if there’s a question or problem with a mail in ballot they will contact you. Ballots will be mailed starting October 6. I’m voting by mail for the first time.
I just took training to do text banking. That is how I am handling my grief.
Right with you brother.
JL Cauvin did an hour live taking questions as Trump. He is the most brilliant comedian working today.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWTZiQ2vS8E&feature=youtu.be
I think I moved on from panic in the first few minutes to just huge amounts of anger – and which somehow intensified when Mitch didn’t even wait until the body was cold before self-righteously declaring that of course Trump’s pick would definitely get a vote, etc.
So that’s where I’m at. White hot rage. I’ll take it.
@Kathleen:
We got our ballot applications and mailed them immediately (we’re in Ohio, too) and made sure our senior moms got theirs filled out and sent in as well. Once we get the ballots, we’ll fill them out and return them to the local board of elections, right across from where my husband works.
