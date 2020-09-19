This is going to be the biggest fundraising weekend in the history of American politics. We’ve raised nearly 30K since the sad news came down yesterday evening. You can see all the candidates we are fundraising for here.

I think the real pressure points in the Republican Senate are on Collins and Tillis. Gardner and McSally face pressure too but I think they’re dead as Dillinger already.

And Democrat Doug Jones will be under some pressure too. He’s in a tough race but he deserves our support.

Sara Gideon, Maine Senate

Cal Cunningham, North Carolina Senate

Doug Jones, Alabama Senate (incumbent)