It's the terror of knowing what this world is about

This is going to be the biggest fundraising weekend in the history of American politics. We’ve raised nearly 30K since the sad news came down yesterday evening. You can see all the candidates we are fundraising for here.

I think the real pressure points in the Republican Senate are on Collins and Tillis. Gardner and McSally face pressure too but I think they’re dead as Dillinger already.

And Democrat Doug Jones will be under some pressure too. He’s in a tough race but he deserves our support.

Sara Gideon, Maine Senate

Cal Cunningham, North Carolina Senate

Doug Jones, Alabama Senate (incumbent)

    1. 1.

      PsiFighter37

      The Pod Save America folks have raised $8mm over the past 12 hours for the Senate races, most of which were overnight hours that people were sleeping. That’s mind-boggling.

    3. 3.

      Yutsano

      Re: Doug Jones – Tuberville was asked in a radio interview about the Voting Rights Act. He blustered through the answer but it was clear he had no idea what it was. It’s Alabama so it’s probably not enough to sink him, but it should be enough for Jones to be even more demanding about a debate.

    4. 4.

      MazeDancer

      We are definitely “Under Pressure” right now. Good choice, Doug.

      Allegedly, Act Blue took in $36 million over 12 hours last night.

    5. 5.

      Mousebumples

      Sent Doug an email request for a thermometer for Democracy Docket, but I thought I’d post here too. Fighting for voting rights in court seems like a great cause to support in honor of RBG. Marc Elias and his team are doing great work. And more democrats voting will help all our candidates.

    6. 6.

      Thaddeu

      Racist-in-Chief John Roberts is going to get his wet dreams  of white rule realised.

      Forget the crap about his sense  of legacy and nonsense like that. No man, in modern times, has done more to deny political power to non-whites and entrench and empower white racism. Not even Trump.

      Roberts is a hard-core racist, and should be called as such

