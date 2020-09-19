Donald Trump knew coronavirus was deadly, yet he still brought thousands of people together for his rallies—and wasn’t concerned about whether they were wearing masks or socially distanced. https://t.co/Wilg6O1bnq — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 18, 2020

Beam me up, Scotty…

Is it really that fucking hard to wear a regular mask??? https://t.co/kTM3NjpWhm — Antifa-American 🏳️‍🌈🙄 (@SJGrunewald) September 18, 2020





UPDATED: Our US #COVID19 projections have declined to 378,000, down from 415,000. If mask use increases to 95%, nearly 115,000 lives could be saved. View our US COVID-19 estimation updates: https://t.co/8e5fxXGgwM pic.twitter.com/SDowv5g91S — Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (@IHME_UW) September 19, 2020

======

AFP graphic looking at countries with the highest coronavirus death tolls and their respective death rates@AFPgraphics pic.twitter.com/i9sSUVR09u — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 18, 2020

Asia Today: India has maintained its surge in coronavirus cases, adding 93,337 new confirmed infections in the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry has raised the nation’s caseload to more than 5.3 million out of the nearly 1.4 billion people. https://t.co/apkNsqDGr4 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 19, 2020

#India – A health worker takes a break sitting in front of a fan while waiting for to collect swab samples from residents for Covid-19 coronavirus tests at a public health centre in Hyderabad.

A picture by #AFP photographer @noahseelam pic.twitter.com/w9CkjxWPCr — AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) September 18, 2020

#UPDATE Israel imposed a second nationwide lockdown on Friday to tackle one of the world's highest coronavirus infection rates, despite public protests over the new blow to the economyhttps://t.co/5vqRHKVhip — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 18, 2020

🇪🇺😷🚫 Large parts of Europe are gearing up for broad new restrictions to stop the spread of the #coronavirus as infections worldwide top the 30-million markhttps://t.co/WUSqyBpX2m by @WardieJerusalem for @AFP & @EUDataNewsHub pic.twitter.com/VhxJhUvW80 — EU Data News Hub🇪🇺 (@EUDataNewsHub) September 18, 2020

"For the first time since the lifting of the (March-May) lockdown, we are seeing an increase in #Covid-19 deaths," the French public health agency saidhttps://t.co/ZjeczRzyTs pic.twitter.com/O3MvAqmK8a — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 18, 2020

A big wedding in the Sicilian town of Corleone, made famous by the fictional Mafia clan in “The Godfather,” has been linked to a coronavirus outbreak that prompted officials to order a limited lockdown and the closure of schools. https://t.co/ChzoN264D7 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 18, 2020

Emergency triage tents have been put up outside a military hospital as a second wave of the coronavirus takes hold in Madrid. Struggling to contain it, authorities in the Spanish capital announced new restrictions in the worst-affected areas. https://t.co/hlQCFGu5gy — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 18, 2020

#UPDATE "We are obliged to take these [partial lockdown] measures in these specific areas…if we did not do so, we run the risk of it being spread to the whole of Madrid," said #Madrid regional government chief Isabel Diaz Ayuso #coronavirus https://t.co/IIAIFzR4nf pic.twitter.com/befRvHmnBl — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 18, 2020

Coronavirus: Dublin brought under tighter Covid-19 restrictions https://t.co/t2FjWoTFE3 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 19, 2020

"There's no question, as I've said for several weeks now, that we could expect and are now seeing a second wave coming in." @AFP #UK #coronavirus https://t.co/V2ekknqIxm pic.twitter.com/wiaRUEANtP — AFP London (@afplondon) September 18, 2020

Australia COVID-19 hotspot records fewest cases since June https://t.co/AoFAkj1ixI pic.twitter.com/r2Ms3S4NwH — Reuters (@Reuters) September 19, 2020

Coronavirus in South Africa: Relief, pride and the 'new normal' https://t.co/UO69KkVDWH — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 19, 2020

South Africa's chief medical adviser says the country should know its true coronavirus toll within weeks after bringing the first surge in cases under control. https://t.co/z1htlY6mcp — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) September 18, 2020

Canada is extending the agreement to keep the U.S. border closed to non-essential travel to Oct. 21 during the coronavirus pandemic.https://t.co/7atIAAqIuX — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) September 19, 2020

AFP chart showing the dates when global #coronavirus cases rose by 1 million and the number of days between each 5-million increase @AFPgraphics pic.twitter.com/xKfCjpQdAx — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 18, 2020

======

Fast #coronavirus tests: what they can and can't do. Rapid antigen tests are designed to tell in a few minutes whether someone is infectious. Good article summarizing advantages of different #COVID19 tests (PCR, rapid antigen, antibody tests).https://t.co/RNRJybRfcH pic.twitter.com/Za5QhhGoQ7 — Microbes&Infection (@MicrobesInfect) September 18, 2020

Homemade COVID vaccines: Well-intentioned "citizen scientists" are developing DIY COVID19 vaccines. While some think they're inoculating themselves against SARSCoV2, do-it-yourself treatments are fraught w/ legal, ethical & public health concerns https://t.co/bP0EGWRIq3 pic.twitter.com/gnvocnVDi4 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 18, 2020

Companies are struggling to recruit diverse volunteers in final U.S. tests of possible COVID-19 vaccines. Many minority groups are at greater risk from the virus than whites, but a history of scientific exploitation and racism makes some reluctant. https://t.co/CJ1OfedJSD — The Associated Press (@AP) September 18, 2020

Many countries that had been controlling #COVID19 are now seeing a resurgence, especially among young people. Equally concerning a new analysis shows one-quarter of hospitalized young patients 18-39 years old developed pneumonia https://t.co/F3QYt0dXRR pic.twitter.com/gmN0NKKjCE — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 19, 2020

Slowing of #Covid19 transmission in the US may complicate the administration's drive to greenlight vaccine before election day. "[A] readout in Oct. becomes less & less probable…. We’ve said Nov.'' — Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel. https://t.co/X3CYvn2onX — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 17, 2020

Most homemade masks are doing a great job, even when we sneeze — which produces a profusion of droplets https://t.co/vBKg6lD0TT pic.twitter.com/sHzVLDDRtO — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 18, 2020

======

In South Korea, anyone can dial 1339 from anywhere in the country and schedule a COVID-19 test nearby that day. Why hasn’t the U.S. followed South Korea’s example, as so many other countries have? https://t.co/4whTozRlui — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) September 19, 2020

The Atlantic's @jameshamblin calls this "the most salient warning" from Fauci in the pandemic so far: “We must, over the next few weeks, get that baseline of infections down to 10,000 per day… if we want to maintain control of this outbreak.”https://t.co/RbQYrg2TwE — Adrienne LaFrance (@AdrienneLaF) September 18, 2020

This is absolutely insane. The USPS had a plan to issue masks to every American household, and then somehow it just…. didn't happen. https://t.co/VdOjrAeXNT — Lyman Expand the House Stone, AKA 石來民 (@lymanstoneky) September 18, 2020