COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, September 18-19

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, September 18-19

      Yesterday, China reported 0 new domestic confirmed cases and 0 new domestic asymptomatic case, 14 new imported confirmed cases and 24 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 6 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia; 12 asymptomatic cases, 9 Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia, 3 from Singapore and 1 from Lesotho
      • Qingyuan in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Ecuador
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Uzbekistan (via Yekaterinburg); 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Uzbekistan (via Yekaterinburg) and 1 from Liberia (via Abidjan and Brussels)
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the US and India
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Ethiopia; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Hong Kong and Ethiopia
      • Xiamen in Fijian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from India; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Russia
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province -2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Philippines and Indonesia
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, a Filipino crew member off a cargo ship
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released

       

      Today, Hong Kong reported 13 new cases, 4 from local transmission, 3 do not have clear sources of transmission identified.jing

