You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Three little words

Three little words

by | 52 Comments

This post is in: 

Don’t mourn, organize.

I know the posts are coming fast and furious tonight, but please use this thread to share any ideas and experiences about how to get involved this fall (and after that too). I know it’s funky with COVID so any and all ideas are welcome.

 

UPDATE 1 from Dave Anderson:

Be strategic in your donations.  I just sent Cal Cunningham (D-NC) a good bit of cash. Target Democratic challengers against Republican incumbents who really want a golden ticket to vote no and hope yes. This will have more impact in the short term (this week) and medium term (next 45 days) then sending money to candidates who are down 15 even after spending millions.

Goal Thermometer
 

Commenters

  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • bbleh
  • Benw
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Chris Johnson
  • David Anderson
  • Eolirin
  • feebog
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • guachi
  • HeleninEire
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Joseph A Miller
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • mali muso
  • mdblanche
  • Mike in NC
  • Morzer
  • Mousebumples
  • MP
  • Nicole
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • opiejeanne
  • planetjanet
  • PsiFighter37
  • RaflW
  • Raoul Paste
  • Renie
  • Shakti
  • Shinobi
  • Shrillhouse
  • Splitting Image
  • Steeplejack
  • Yutsano

    3. 3.

      Raoul Paste

      I wonder if the R senators realize that if they enable Trump on this one, possibly letting him steal the election via the Supremes, that they will live under his thumb for the rest of Trump’s life. And keep in mind Trump can turn on you on a dime. Further, the American ruin Trump will bring will be the existence experienced by their children, grandchildren, etc.

      In the meantime, I’m donating heavily tonight. RBG would FIGHT, God bless her.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      guachi

      That all it took was the death of one person shows how completely broken America is. Honestly, I got nothing. I see no way out that isn’t a series of rearguard actions.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mali muso

      Just donated more to the Biden campaign just on principle (I want to see a surge this weekend to make a point) and also to McGrath because fuck Yertle! Signing off now for my mental health.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      bbleh

      Basically focusing on GOTV here.  Phone-assisting with vote-by-mail.  Volunteered to be poll worker.  Also recommend postcards (personal, written analogue to door-knocking).

      I’m in a very swing state, so ground game matters.  If you’re not, support those who are, and their state party orgs.  And second the point re strategic donations.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      feebog

      It has been pointed out that the elections in Arizona an Georgia (one of the two) are special elections.  Meaning the winners can be sworn in upon certification.  Kelly is well positioned to take the Arizona seat, we should be supporting him big time.  Would love to see a post on the GA race, which no one has covered due to the very late primary.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      opiejeanne

      My dad died on this date in 2012, a few days after we came home from a trip to France. I had time to do my laundry, replace my broken iPhone, and hop on a plane. He died the day after I got there.

      I still miss him, and losing RBG on the same date has hit me kind of hard. I am figuring out things that I can do to make sure Ds are elected and we flip the senate while I am mourning.

      Someone said on Twitter: She wasn’t afraid, so we shouldn’t be.

      Someone else on Twitter: If you’re only afraid now, why weren’t you before?

      And a bunch of people on Twitter are saying it’s time to get busy.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Nicole

      There’s a decent enough Twitter thread from someone with suggestions for where Senate contributions should go (he is of the opinion that McGrath is a waste, as she won’t win, and some other high-profile races already have plenty of money):
      https://twitter.com/TylerDinucci/status/1307135581529550848

      If you’re looking for races besides the obvious ones to donate to.

      I’m so sad, and so scared for the nation tonight.  But, I remind myself that some day it will be Mitch McConnell’s obituary online.  The bell tolls for all of us eventually.  I would prefer that he go out as Minority Leader, however.   Or, better yet, that someone would decide to finally really dig into his abrupt discharge from the military during Vietnam and discover there’s there there.  If it can happen to Jerry Falwell…

      Because, I swear, a 78 year old frantically stuffing the judiciary with unqualified right wing nutjobs to create a future America he’s not likely to live to see-he’s like Trump, a hungry ghost.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood for all of us. She was an American hero, a giant of legal doctrine, and a relentless voice in the pursuit of that highest American ideal: Equal Justice Under Law. May her memory be a blessing to all people who cherish our Constitution and its promise.

      — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 19, 2020

      Let me be clear: The voters should pick a President, and that President should select a successor to Justice Ginsburg.

      — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 19, 2020

      After what was done to Obama with Merrick Garland, yes. Moscow Mitch should not get his way yet again.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      David Anderson

      @Renie: It is a political question that very endangered GOP incumbents will be asking themselves:

      “DO I WALK THE PLANK FOR A REVERSIBLE SCOTUS MAJORITY EXPANSION (not even a majority flip) THAT WILL INFURIATE AND GALVANIZE MY OPPOSITION or do I play for time and hope something changes?

      Mcconnell has 2 goals: confirm reactionary judges and remain Senate Majority Leader.

      Donations are designed to put those two goals in conflict.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Yutsano

      @PsiFighter37: The Georgia Senate race will be a runoff if none of the candidates get to 50% on the election on November 3rd. If there is a runoff that election gets held January 5th. There are four main candidates, so the odds are high there will be a runoff. So this one doesn’t get settled quickly.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MP

      @Yutsano: The other problem is that the two front-runners are both Republican. Dems are, unfortunately, splitting the vote (although Warnock, a Dem, is well ahead of the other two Dems). And I should add, only the top two go to runoff.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Mike in NC

      Our governor Roy Cooper is cruising to reelection against a Trumpy turd named Dan Forrest. I think Cunningham will easily rid us of shitbird Thom Tillis, and Fat Bastard won’t prevail in purple North Carolina.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Renie: Mere civilian I.  One supposes that the fear of losing their re-election campaigns might give some of these GrOPer Senators pause.  And of course, if they *do* lose, then in January we’re in a better position to redress the situation.  Either way, we need to get our pols in positions of power.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Splitting Image

      Be strategic in your donations. I just sent Cal Cunningham (D-NC) a good bit of cash. Target Democratic challengers against Republican incumbents who really want a golden ticket to vote no and hope yes. This will have more impact in the short term (this week) and medium term (next 45 days) then sending money to candidates who are down 15 even after spending millions.

      I just want to second this. Many Republican Senators are not reachable by any means, and almost none of them can be reached by appeals to reason, honour, God or country, but how much money Jaime Harrison raises in the next few days will have a lot of effect on what Lindsey Graham decides to do after weighing his options. Whoever called him a pilot fish pegged him exactly right. And he’s not the only one in the Senate.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Morzer

      https://thebulwark.com/ruth-bader-ginsburg-and-the-coming-political-crisis/

      And so President Trump faces a decision:

      (1) Will he and the Republican Senate attempt to ram a replacement for Ginsburg through the Senate before voters render a verdict on them?

      (2) Will he wait until after the election, but before January 20, to replace Ginsburg?

      (3) Or will he abide by the same rationales that were deployed in the case of Merrick Garland, and allow the next president and Senate to attend to this matter?

      It is not clear that any of these pathways leads to a good outcome for the country. This may be—forgive the mixed metaphor—the black swan that breaks America’s back.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Nicole

      @Morzer:  Option 1, of course.  I just don’t see why people keep trying to ascribe strategy or a sense of decency to Trump. He doesn’t understand the former and has none of the latter.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      guachi

      @Morzer: Yup. RBG’s death is a big clue we have a broken country. That the death of one person is so important is an indication of that.

      Scalia and then RBG dying are definite indications we should have terms for SC justices of, say, 18 years.

      Oh, well. Broken Supreme Court. Broken Senate. Broken electoral college. And broken House via gerrymandering.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Mike in NC

      RIP Justice Ginsberg. Fat Bastard and Mike Dense will step on their own stupid dicks by promoting another rightwing extremist judge wanting to ban abortion in a country of 330 million. Please proceed, assholes.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Morzer

      @Nicole: I think you are right. Trump’s best strategy would be to use a possible SCOTUS judge to get his voters to the polls, but I suspect McConnell thinks the election and Senate are both lost and wants to maximize his gains while he can.  I am not absolutely sure that GOP Senators in close elections will agree with McConnell.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      guachi

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Can’t fix a problem if you can’t identify the problem.

      We’ll keep having problems if these problems don’t get addressed. Are any of them addressable in the near term? Gerrymandering is going to have to be done state by state. The Supreme Court won’t be of any help.

      If you can somehow get rid of the filibuster and somehow make DC a state then two more Senators ameliorates the problems in the Senate but it’s really just papering over the root of the problem. It doesn’t fix it.

      You could pack the Supreme Court but that’s not a fix.

      The Electoral College isn’t fixable any time soon.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RaflW

      @feebog: I have no idea how it happens, but there should be intense pressure* brought to bear on that Lieberman brat. He may totally screw Democrats chances for a runoff shot.

      *Calls from top Dems to Matt to bow out and endorse. A flood of cash & grassroots hands for Raphael Warnoc. Etc.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Chris Johnson

      @Raoul Paste: Adam pointed out that the R Senators could be threatened by MAGA chuds. I pointed out that, as far as I knew, they WERE already being threatened by MAGA chuds.

      That really is the thing, isn’t it? They’re fucked. You’re right, Trump is not trustworthy and has no use for Senators. Right now he wants them to appoint him a justice that will make him a King… at which point he will no longer need Senators.

      I’m not sure how all this will unfold. I am sure about Trump’s angle here: once you acknowledge he’s a traitor installed by Russia, a lot becomes clear. There was never a game plan that really ended well for the Republican Party. This is end-game, for them. Do they willingly go from Senators to courtiers with no actual power, or do they go into the wilderness and watch a wave election sweep them from power? Either way they’re done.

      In the wilderness, they’re still Americans. I think they need to think very carefully.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @RaflW: Joe Lieberprick endorsed Susan Collins this cycle. And he hadn’t decided about Trumpov because he apparently likes GOP Nazis. My guess is that his kid is like his daddy and wouldn’t give a crap about fucking the Dems’ chances.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Shakti

      Don’t mourn, organize

      If I had more faith in Democratic leadership as strategic thinkers, I would assume they have a contingency plan in place ready to go.

      They knew she was very frail and ill and that McConnell and his federalist society fucks have a list of people ready to confirm. He’s been focused on nothing else.

       

      Spontaneous groups of mourners gathered on the Capitol. A pioneer and a trailblazer such as she deserves public organized mourning and a memorial of some sort. I know this is difficult with covid.  That will take at least a week to effect?

      [Her funeral, most likely be on Monday. She died right before a high holiday and is from the conservative denomination but otoh was nonobservant.]

       

      https://twitter.com/alexisgoldstein/status/1307146108033019904

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @guachi:

      You could pack the Supreme Court but that’s not a fix.

      The Electoral College isn’t fixable any time soon.

      Actually they are.

      1. National Popular Vote Interstate Compact
      2. Packing the Supreme Court will be a fix
      Reply
    50. 50.

      Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)

      @Morzer: It always amazes me seeing allegedly sentient beings saying that Donald Trump should do the right thing.  Or that, having heard Ginsburg’s last words, the wish that she shouldn’t have a successor named until the next president takes office, he’ll somehow find it within himself to do the right thing.

      Have these people never seen this guy?  Donald Trump couldn’t do the right thing if his life depended on it.  This is one of the things that drive me fucking nuts.  Donald Trump has never done, and will never do, the right thing.  For anybody, anywhere, anytime for any reason.  Not doing the right thing is as near to a guiding, binding principle that this guy has.  When are people going to wake the fuck up and see what he is?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Steeplejack: how the hell is Lost in America a palate cleanser? Lost in America is a nightmare scenario movie. We already have a nightmare scenario IRL. I don’t need to watch a movie to display that.

      Reply

