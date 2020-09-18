Don’t mourn, organize.

I know the posts are coming fast and furious tonight, but please use this thread to share any ideas and experiences about how to get involved this fall (and after that too). I know it’s funky with COVID so any and all ideas are welcome.

UPDATE 1 from Dave Anderson:

Be strategic in your donations. I just sent Cal Cunningham (D-NC) a good bit of cash. Target Democratic challengers against Republican incumbents who really want a golden ticket to vote no and hope yes. This will have more impact in the short term (this week) and medium term (next 45 days) then sending money to candidates who are down 15 even after spending millions.



