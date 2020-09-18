Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Senator McConnell Moves To Contact: The President's Nominee "Will Receive a Vote On the Floor of the Senate"

Senator McConnell Moves To Contact: The President’s Nominee “Will Receive a Vote On the Floor of the Senate”

Senator McConnell has placed his marker on the table.

Image

ABC news is reporting that the President will announce his nominee shortly.

I expect that the President will announce his nominee no later than Wednesday and that Senator McConnell will have that nominee up for a vote before the full Senate no later than the Wednesday after that so that the new justice can be seated before the Supreme Court starts its new term in October. And to try to do sort of a judicial nomination shock and awe campaign by moving so quickly that no one can respond to what McConnell is doing.

I’ve seen Senator Murkowski’s statement, and it was nice to read, but the simple reality is that for Senators Collins, McSally, Gardner, Tillis, and Graham it is ride or die. They cannot let go of the tiger that is the President and his base at this point because it will not get them the Democratic votes to either save them in the case of Collins, McSally, and Gardner, nor to open up their reelection campaigns from the statistical ties that Tillis and Graham are in. Abandoning the President and his base of supporters on this will cost them more support and votes, then trying to look like they’re standing on principle.

The question is not what can be done to stop it, though I definitely believe as much hell as possible should be raised over what Senator McConnell is going to do. The question is what you are willing to do after Senator McConnell does what he is going to do to install a sixth conservative associate justice on the Supreme Court.

I expect there will be violence over this. Violence between senators. Violence directed at senators. And violence between Americans. I’m not calling for it, but as a nat-sec professional who works on low intensity warfare, this is what I expect.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    161Comments

    4. 4.

      guachi

      Yup. The vote will be quick to prevent any kind of mobilization. There will be no Kavanaugh. I’d be surprised if there were even a hearing of any kind. There will not be four Republicans who will stop this.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      James E Powell

      I do not disagree with anything you wrote. I expect it will take more than two weeks, because I also expect it will help Trump’s re-election chances if it is still hanging in the balance.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I don’t know that there will be violence if McConnell goes forward with a vote. If he didn’t, I think that there would be violence from the right. The people on the left who actually care about the Supreme Court are not the violent types. They aren’t anarchists. In fact, they are arguably the most rule-of-law portion of the Democratic party.

      But who knows. I’ve been wrong about a lot since 2016.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      PPCLI

      “I expect there will be violence over this. Violence between senators. Violence directed at senators. And violence between Americans.”

      Adam, I have the greatest admiration for you and your writing. And this is a passionate moment. But I beg you to edit out these four sentences.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Emerald

      So we absolutely will be expanding the number of SCOTUS justices. Justice Cruz can enjoy his place in the minority.

      If, of course, the 6-3 majority doesn’t just decide that tRump will remain president no matter what the vote.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Adam L Silverman

      @guachi: McConnell will to try to move as quickly as possible to do sort of a judicial nomination shock and awe campaign by moving so quickly that no one can respond to what McConnell is doing.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Brachiator

      I expect there will be violence over this. Violence between senators. Violence directed at senators. And violence between Americans.

      Probably not. A lot of anguish and anger. But violence? Not over a Supreme Court nominee.

      I am not surprised that McConnell said that there would be a vote. He and the White House must have been in contact and coordinated their response.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      patroclus

      McConnell has 1 vote.  He needs 49 more.  And he’s already lost Murkowski and 47 Dems (plus Independents).  And virtually all of those 49 are on record with delaying USSC nominations if a vacancy occurs during an election until after the next Inauguration.  Moreover, many are currently in tough re-election campaigns and would potentially gain votes if they broke with Trump on the timing of a vote; not necessarily a vote itself.  McConnell is not omnipotent.  His announcement starts a fight which is not over yet.  The Ginsburg vacancy, by definition, is one of the biggest election issues this Fall.  This is not over by any stretch.  This is an opportunity for us to start winning.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Hildebrand

      Moving from “what you are willing to do” to  “I expect there will be violence over this” – is perilously close an incitement to violence.  You’ve gone too far.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      CaseyL

      I can come up with any number of scenarios, each more horrifying than the last.  Not only for what kind of filth will wind up on the Court, but what that Court will do to ensure the GOP’s continuing rule.

      I’m too heartsick to think clearly.  Gonna pack it in for the night.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      oldgold

      Isn’t it at least arguable the better play for the Republicans would be to slow this down. Argue before the election, you need to elect Trump and a Republican Senate to replace RBG with a conservative Justice. And, if election  turns out badly for them,  go the lame duck route.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      scottinnj

      McConnell will figure that 6 SC judges is > losing Senate for 2/4/6/ years.And that the Dems won’t have the votes to pack the court.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      pattonbt

      There is too much at stake for McConnell to not bend every rule and norm. In the end, it comes down to four republican senators. Three now with murkowski. How much faith do any of you have three more can be found, and more importantly, relied upon? McConnell cates not for anything else in the world right now. Same with trump. The standing process will be obliterated and sped up exponentially.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Martin

      I expect there will be violence over this. Violence between senators. Violence directed at senators. And violence between Americans.

      I’m down.

      I’m not worried about abortion or gay marriage. The GOP needs their wedge issues – winning actually hurts them electorally.

      But Trump has already publicly announced that he’s going to litigate this election and choosing one of the people that will make that ruling just days before the election comes very close to my concept of a coup.

      I don’t think it’ll work, but Trump can’t recognize when he’s putting a match to gasoline.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Gvg

      There is already violence. Against women and minorities and immigrants…because of actions of the Roberts court, especially gutting the voting rights act. Denied contraceptives by bigots, abortion restrictions…on and on. There is backlash too.

      i am really upset.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      guachi

      @patroclus:  Which Republican Senators vote against a replacement and what is their motivation for doing so?

      Murkowski isn’t up for election and appears to be doing this on principle. The only other Senator who might join her is Collins. That’s two. I don’t see two more.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Martin

      @Hildebrand: I disagree. We’re already having violence over the existing political actions. It’s idiotic to not expect we’ll have more violence by adding more political bad acts.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kropacetic

      There needs to be a general strike.  These unethical fucks are going to bring us back to feudal serfdom.  They need to see what it looks like when Americans stop participating in their corrupt, bullshit system.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Eljai

      Nobody really knows for sure what will happen.  History can turn on a dime.  I intend to stay safe and engaged and I want to encourage everyone to do the same. Take care of yourselves, call your senators, protest if you can do so safely, and don’t give up. These ratbastards know that their time is up and that’s why they’re working frantically to install their puppets. They are not invincible.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      JPL

      Romney is a no until after the election.   Collins said last week, she would not vote before the election and not during a lame duck.   Murkowski is a no.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Emerald

      @Mai Naem mobile: I imagine he he would vote to confirm himself. Why not? Nothing else matters. But I expect him to be the next Justice. If we get the Court to 13 he will then be a part of the minority of Republican justices.

      If they don’t f*ck the election to stop us.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Hildebrand:

      Moving from “what you are willing to do” to  “I expect there will be violence over this” – is perilously close an incitement to violence.  You’ve gone too far.

      You see a step there I don’t. Maybe a couple

      Reply
    46. 46.

      PsiFighter37

      @scottinnj: This. I do not think there are enough Democratic votes in the Senate to pack the court, and Mitch is more than willing to sacrifice the majority if it means that any legislation we care about will be arbitrarily nullified by SCOTUS for a generation – or longer. Heck, I would not be surprised if McConnell is calling over to Uncle Clarence and Alito and asking if they have any interest in an early retirement as well.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      gene108

      @patroclus:

      The Ginsburg vacancy, by definition, is one of the biggest election issues this Fall.

      If McConnell rams through a nominee in four weeks, which is what I expect, replacing her seat on the court will be off the table.

      And President Biden will not expand the SCOTUS or the lower courts.

      I’m normally not a defeatist, but I think we’re screwed for another 15-20 years, unless Thomas, Roberts, and Alito end up croaking early in Biden’s term.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Steeplejack

      I know McConnell won’t, but has anyone even mentioned Merrick Garland yet? Looking at you, pundit class.

      Rachel Maddow is eulogizing Ginsburg. She did just have Hilary Clinton on; she said that McConnell and any nomination before the next president must be fought tooth and nail (not her exact words).

      Maybe Lawrence O’Donnell will get into the political machinations.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      DRickard

      I expect that the President will announce his nominee no later than Wednesday and that Senator McConnell will have that nominee up for a vote before the full Senate no later than the Wednesday after that

      I wouldn’t be surprised if McConnel doesn’t force a vote preemptively confirming the nominee before the nominee is even named.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      guachi

      @JPL: Romney is a no? That kind of surprises me. Has he put out a statement to that effect?

      I guess that leaves us at needing one Republican. McSally? I don’t see it from her. I’m wracking my brain trying to think of Senators. Gardner in Colorado? I think they are sure losers so voting “yes” or  “no” will have zero effect on their electoral chances.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Lacuna-Synecdoche

      @kindness:

      A 13 member court when Uncle Joe wins and Democrats take the Senate is our only hope.

      15. If we don’t, Republicans will just push it to 15 themselves as soon as they get the chance.

      They probably won’t push it to 17 though, because that’s just ridiculously too many. 15 is about as far as you can push it without looking silly. IMHO. YMMV

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Repatriated

      @Lum’s Better Half: If they think it’ll be close enough to provide a “good enough” case to overturn the election with the now-current bench, waiting motivates anti-choice senate voters.  If they think it will be such a rout that blatant partisan judicial hackery will be required, they need to install a hack immediately.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      patroclus

      @guachi: Mark Kelly can be sworn in immediately if he wins in Arizona in the special election.  The same is the case in the Georgia special election.  There have also been many examples of Senators in history retiring early, and their replacements being appointed early in the resulting lame duck to gain seniority.  Murkowksi has already announced that she won’t be hypocritical.  Mitt Romney.  Lamar Alexander.  Ben Sasse. Susan Collins.  Cory Gardner.  Tom Tillis,  Martha McSally (if Kelly doesn’t win).  That’s a lot more than 4.  And there are other possibilities…

      Reply
    58. 58.

      JPL

      There needs to be one more Senator that will stand on principal.   The last thing I want is for Pence to break the tie.  What Senators are up for reelection in 22?    What Senators have their eyes set on being the next nominee?   If Rubio had a brain, he’s say no.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Hildebrand

      @Martin: I don’t doubt there could be violence (because Trump and his fascist followers are promoting that violence).  My problem is that Adam’s language is far too close to incitement all by itself.  It’s wildly irresponsible and dangerous.

      We need to respond to this crisis, not react.  We need to channel our frustration and anger and sadness into constructive action – not utter threats of harm and questioning each of the readers here, ‘what are you prepared to do.’  We are better than that – and yes, that bloody well matters.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      RaflW

      To your closing, Adam, I said in the car a little while ago to the BF: what McConnell will do will ratchet us closer to the looming (but not inevitable) civil war.

      Your timeline seems plausible, and chilling.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      guachi

      I just realized that if the Democrats have enough votes to make DC a state they can manufacture the votes to add two Justices.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @guachi:

       Romney is a no? That kind of surprises me. Has he put out a statement to that effect?

      Not me, he hates trump, and somewhere under the demagogue who ran in 2012 is the guy who was governor of MA, and he’s still married to the woman who donated generously to Planned Parenthood. I still can’t believe he scorched the for Tagg with his impeachment vote, but he did

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Lacuna-Synecdoche

      *Sigh*

      I don’t know whether to mourn Ginsberg’s passing, or to be pissed at her for not leaving when Obama was still president and we still controlled the Senate.

      Both I guess.

      If only she could have held on another 4 months and 3 days.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Damien

      It must be fun to be a Republican and know that you can just toss the rules whenever it suits you and know that you don’t have a single opponent to stop you from doing it.  Respecting the Constitution and rule of law really ties your arms behind your back, doesn’t it?  Same thing with the assholes walking around with assault rifles: they can do it because there’s no one on the other side who wants to step into that turf, it’s outside the bounds of discourse.

      What are we gonna do?

      Reply
    71. 71.

      gene108

      @PsiFighter37:

      if it means that any legislation we care about will be arbitrarily nullified by SCOTUS for a generation

      I have a vile evil thought. One day one of Mitch’s grandkids or great-grandkids will get screwed over in some way and seek take legal action. But the kiddo finds out the courts cannot help, because of decisions handed down by McConnell appointed justices.

      I do not just wish ill on current Republicans, but for all the subsequent generations to come, unless the current Republicans repent.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Another Scott

      @Geminid:

      Justice Ginsburg fought tirelessly for gr8er justice, equality &opportunity for all ppl. She was a trailblazer in so many ways &for so many ppl Her sharp legal mind, tenacity &resilience leaves a remarkable imprint on our nation Barbara + I join our nation in mourning her passing

      — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 19, 2020

      That’s all, so far…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      lamh36

      @Brachiator: someone made the theory the Chump co new things were badder with RBG, it’s why all of a sudden he started mouthing off about who he would chose next for the court…and those he mentioned were quick to say “bye Roe vs Wade”

      Reply
    76. 76.

      negative 1

      @guachi: This.  Any R senator in a close race has to confirm, because they need all the votes from their base that they can get.  Don’t worry, Collins will swear that this time she held out for a moderate by furrowing her brow more powerfully than the last time.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      bmoak

      @JPL:

      The reporting on this is deceptive.  Murkowski made her remarks before RBG passed away, so she was just speaking to a hypothetical.  Lindsey Graham has made similar noises.  Do you think he won’t vote to confirm anyone Trump nominate?

      Reply
    79. 79.

      guachi

      @JPL: Cool. The only reason I’m surprised is RBG dying isn’t something that has any relation to something Trump did and believing there should be a full Supreme Court to hear cases isn’t a completely ridiculous position.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      JPL

      @negative 1: Collins mentioned to a reporter last week, that she would not vote for a Supreme Ct. nominee before the election or during the lame duck.   That was last wee, so she might have forgotten.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      patroclus

      @JPL: That’s 2 Republicans we’ve got in less than 2 hours.  I suspect there will be more.  And remember, it costs these Republicans very little because they aren’t actually voting against Trump’s nominee – it’s just about the timing of a vote.  And most of them are already on record in the Garland situation.  This is doable.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Elizabelle: I’m not particularly enjoying the doom porn either.

      Trump and McConnell are evil weasels. They have always been evil and will continue to be. Not letting this get me down, and there’s chances to fix this before and after the election.

      Put pressure on vulnerable senators and otherwise continue as normal: Full fucking steam ahead. Except for grieving RGB, of course.

      ETA: Look, we’re already all in to defeat Trump. Now we’re alliest-in? We’re at 100% and we’ve already committed to doing everything we can. So let’s stop getting ourselves down and just get to it.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Adam L Silverman

      @PPCLI: I can tell you the truth or tell you what you want to hear.

      I did add this to the end of that short paragraph:

      I’m not calling for it, but as a nat-sec professional who works on low intensity warfare, this is what I expect.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Damien

      @patroclus: I’m sorry, but I would much rather hear the hard truth from someone who has been trained and worked for years to learn the situations that likely precipitate violence than to ignore the very real likelihood of increased stochastic terrorism in order to pretend that we aren’t faced with ascending fascism.

      His words are his judgment, and I think Adam has long, long since earned the right to have his judgments taken seriously.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @MisterForkbeard:

      Trump and McConnell are evil weasels. They have always been evil and will continue to be. Not getting this get me down, and there’s chances to fix this before and after the election.

      Put pressure on vulnerable senators and otherwise continue as normal: Full fucking steam ahead. Except for grieving RGB, of course.

      This.  All of this.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @gene108:

      And President Biden will not expand the SCOTUS or the lower courts.

      What are you basing this on? McConnell shoving a nominee through changes things

      Reply
    92. 92.

      negative 1

      @JPL: You sort of wish they’d at least admit that they were lying back when it was only hypothetical.  I mean, McConnell at least has the spine to admit he has no principles.  What’s Collins excuse going to be?  That she was so deeply concerned that it actually caused amnesia?

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @gene108:

      And President Biden will not expand the SCOTUS or the lower courts.

      You think it would be his unilateral decision? He would veto the bill? I don’t think there will be a bill to veto, and I personally find all this castle-in-air building tiresome when there are ditches to be dug, but let’s not turn the court-packing fantasy into a purity test for Biden to fail just yet, eh?

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Matt McIrvin

      @patroclus: Heard some speculation that this could boost Trump’s chances fair and square by bringing the never-Trumper Republicans home, because they do really care a lot about getting conservative Justices on the Court.

      But I don’t know. Whoever he appoints is likely to be a pure hack. Does a conservative ideologue who hates Trump want someone who is Trump’s personal hack? And a lot of them seem to be slipping ideologically as well, frankly.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      gene108

      @patroclus:

      Not a chance. The Senate does nothing quickly. McConnell is not omnipotent.

      The only things the Senate does quickly these days is confirm justices, and impeachment trials.

      The rest of the stuff does not matter one iota to them.

      McConnell is a shitty legislator, if you want to get actual laws passed. But when it comes to obstruction, and getting the courts stacked with conservative justices he maybe the best Senator in the last 100 years at it.

      I am feeling very, very despondent. Probably not entirely rational.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      mrmoshpotato

      FUCK YOU, MITCH!  YOU TURTLE-FACED FASCIST MOTHERFUCKER!

      FUCK YOU, MITCH!  YOU TURTLE-FACED FASCIST MOTHERFUCKER!

      FUCK YOU, MITCH!  YOU TURTLE-FACED FASCIST MOTHERFUCKER!

      FUCK YOU, MITCH!  YOU TURTLE-FACED FASCIST MOTHERFUCKER!

      FUCK YOU, MITCH!  YOU TURTLE-FACED FASCIST MOTHERFUCKER!

      Rest in peace, Justice Ginsburg.  Thank you for holding on for us for as long as you could.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      patroclus

      @Damien: I’m sorry, but I don’t agree with him.  In this country and on this blog, we are allowed to have our own opinions.  Adam can say what he wants and I’ll say what I want.  Is that okay?

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Steeplejack

      Maddow cut to to the end of Biden’s live statement. He made a great point: It’s 46 days to the election, the quickest Supreme Court judge confirmation was 47 days, and the average is about 70 days.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Omnes Omnibus
      This.
      1. The future is not written in stone; this cuts both ways.
      2. Adam may well be educated and have years of experience, but that does not make his predictions absolutely certain to happen.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Bruuuuce

      @guachi: Grassley has also come out with a similar statement to Murkowski. And it wouldn’t surprise me if Romney opposed a nominee before the election.

      Sadly, those three still leave a 50-50 Senate vote, with the tie broken by Pence

      Reply
    111. 111.

      BethanyAnne

      I guess Trump and McConnell want to make sure that when the Supreme Court decides this presidential election, that they owe their seats to Trump.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      patroclus

      @gene108: No, the Senate takes a lot of time to confirm even lower court judges.  There is vetting, there are hearings, there are blue slip hold-ups (which Graham does honor), there are unanimous consent request agreements, there are numerous recesses, there are cloture votes, there are long votes which extend over hours.  Anyone who watches C-SPAN2 knows this.  There will be no vote before the Election.  Almost certainly no hearings either.  If anything happens, it’ll be in the lame duck.

      Grassley’s statement makes 3 in less than 3 hours.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      JPL

      Manu Raju tossed out Lamar Alexander’s name as possibly not wanting to vote on the Supreme Court now on principle.  It didn’t appear that he heard anything, but was speculating.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      DougJ

      “I’ve seen Senator Murkowski’s statement, and it was nice to read, but the simple reality is that for Senators Collins, McSally, Gardner, Tillis, and Graham it is ride or die”

       

      yup

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Jinchi

      The Supreme Court gains it’s authority in large part because of it’s legitimacy and it is on the edge of losing that, completely. The entire rationale behind lifetime appointments is that justices were above politics. Everything McConnell has done since his decision to block Garland has put the lie to that argument. This move is transparently political in a way that is undeniable. Democrats have to stop worrying about norms and giving due deference to Trump appointees and start playing hardball themselves.

      Four of the current justices already were put on the court by men who lost the popular vote.  If Trump moves to nominate someone like Tom “No Quarter” Cotton or William “Try Democrats for Sedition” Barr, Democrats need to dedicate themselves to tearing the institution down and rebuilding it in a way that guarantees it’s representative of the people.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Mary G

      My prediction is that Moscow Mitch will release Murkowski, Collins, and either Romney or Gardener to vote no and break the tie with Pence. Not going to waste a lot of time on it and work on flipping the Senate, even signed up to virtual phonebank tommrow and I loathe phonebanking.

      I am not qualified to be violent, but I am willing to be cannon fodder. Does anyone know Arizona law about being outside a polling place in a minority district with a GoPro to push back verbally against Arpaio’s thugs if they try to intimidate voters?

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @negative 1:

      I’m not just talking about this particular problem. It’s lots of things. His posts for the last several months always give off the impression that we’re fucked no matter we do. And if that’s the case, then why should we even try? It’s the reason why I tend to skip his posts

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Hildebrand

      @Adam L Silverman: You came pretty damn close to calling for it – language like ‘what are you prepared to do’ with a lead into predictions of violence?  That is sailing into dangerous territory.

      I’m glad you added your caveat – but that revision never should have been necessary.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @JPL: maybe, but Lamar! also said about impeachment, I know he’g guilty, but judges

      @DougJ: I’d bet that every single one of them is trying to figure out how to thread the needle, and they all live in hope that they can outlast trump. We’ll see

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Hildebrand: I didn’t post “I think there should be violence”. I’m a nat-sec professional who specializes in low intensity warfare. When I’m writing something like that it is because that’s what I assess is likely to happen given the available information. Believe me, if I’m calling for violence, you’ll know.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Lapassionara

      @Matt McIrvin: But why? I think this motivates Democrats. I talked to someone tonight who thought Trump would delay putting a name in nomination because the uncertainty would help his election chances. If Trump makes a nomination before the election, he has served his purpose. Just a thought.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      trnc

      @Geminid: I want to see what Grassley says.

      I wouldn’t put a lot of faith in Chuck to do the right thing, considering he was drawling “Biden rule” as if it actually existed every chance he got.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Damien

      @patroclus: I’d like to know your basis for disagreement.  Everyone can and does have opinions, but the opinions of someone convinced that vaccines are poison don’t carry the same weight as a vaccinologist, and rightly so.

      Adam has predicted increased stochastic right-wing violence, and his opinions have been borne out, so I feel that him laying down the idea that violence will increase, especially toward the most visible obstructors (god willing) of Trump’s agenda, doesn’t exactly come out of left field.

      So, in my opinion, calling it “absurd” is pretty far over the line.  If he came out and said that he expected McConnell to suddenly gain a renewed appreciation for parliamentary procedure and to host the first bipartisan Supreme (Court) Pizza Party, that would be pretty absurd.  In this case, it seems like a pretty rational extension of the growing violence we’re seeing already.

      But hey, I’m just a guy with no criminological or military experience.

      So on what basis are you calling Adam’s statement beyond the pale?

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Adam L Silverman

      @scottinnj: He won’t lose the Senate for that many years. This is the last favorable Senate cycle for Democrats based on the composition of which third of senators is up for election every two years. After this year, every successive Senate election favors the Republicans because of the nature of demographic change in the US combined with the counter-majoritarian nature of how we elect senators.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Chris Johnson

      @Martin:

      But Trump has already publicly announced that he’s going to litigate this election and choosing one of the people that will make that ruling just days before the election comes very close to my concept of a coup.

      I don’t think it’ll work, but Trump can’t recognize when he’s putting a match to gasoline.

      Exactly. Just because they are going to try doing this in its most extreme way, Trump and Moscow Mitch, doesn’t mean they will get what they want. They are betraying the actual Republicans in doing it, and putting them in danger. Adam Silverman is absolutely right: this is an escalation that will not make Republicans safer or more secure.

      Nor should they be.

      And that is why it’s not a foregone conclusion. I think people are assuming (or putting forth the narrative) that McConnell and Trump and Barr and fucking Jared Kushner are uber-powerful and can do anything they want.

      Instead, we get plague and tyranny and hit squads with unmarked vans on our home soil and that’s supposed to be a sign of strength.

      It ain’t. People rebel. We’ve been watching the Lincoln Project fighting the Trumpers for months now, and still I see people going ‘oh they’ll return home as soon as they whiff a SC seat in play’.

      I don’t think people properly understand how completely vile the Trump thing smells to real conservatives. In many ways it’s the opposite of what they care about, it’s like their fantasies of Hillary Clinton except that it’s supposedly on their side. And there keep being these little hints that he’s not really on their side, that he’s only in it for himself, that he is the end of the line and is betraying all they believe in.

      And he is.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Jinchi

      @Mary G: My prediction is that Moscow Mitch will release Murkowski, Collins, and either Romney or Gardener to vote no and break the tie with Pence.

      Romney can do what he wants, he’s already a pariah in the party. But he’ll vote for virtually any nominee certified by the Heritage Foundation. Murkowski isn’t up for re-election, so she’s fine as well.

      Collins and Gardener can’t break. Their only hope is that Republicans turn out to vote for them and they will be abandoned in an instant if they pass up a vote to solidify the conservatives on the court.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      gene108

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      What are you basing this on? McConnell shoving a nominee through changes things

      Because no Democrat has the ability to figure out how to make the system work better for them. That’s all Republicans have been doing for the past 20 years.

      I cannot picture Biden, Schumer, or Pelosi demanding something as radical as expanding the SCOTUS or increasing the size of the lower courts or increasing the size of the House, after the 2020 census, which would tilt the playing field to the Democrats.

      They want the current playing field to be fairer. They do not want to change field entirely, even if it is to their advantage.

      Show me one instance, where any prominent Democrat even hints at figuring out a way to legitimately make the system work better for Democrats?

      The best Democrats can think of is a new voting rights act or a Constitutional amendment to overturn the Citizens United decision. Basically, Democrats are reacting to Republican malfeasance and trying to restore the earlier balance.

      None of them are thinking how to make a system work better for their interests.

      I cannot picture this changing after this election. Maybe, if we Democratic voters start pushing them this year, they may do something towards the end of the decade, if they are still in power.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @gene108:

      Show me one instance, where any prominent Democrat even hints at figuring out a way to legitimately make the system work better for Democrats?

      Harris has said she is in favor expanding the SCOTUS.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Martin

      @Matt McIrvin: No. I’d argue the opposite. Never Trumpers aren’t so much about opposing Trump personally any more, as they are about making sure there’s some kind of democratic system in existence they can operate in.

      The risk of Trump right now is that he’s just a patronage machine for the GOP.  But that only holds as long as he needs their votes. The moment that ends, they get thrown to the curb. Trump only cares about Trump, not their causes or issues.

      Sure, it might be a short term win, but a huge long term loss.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Fair Economist

      @guachi:

      Romney is a no? That kind of surprises me

      Me, not so much. Romney seems to understand Trump wants a fascist takeover and I think he knows enough to know everybody loses if that happens. He doesn’t like Putin, and doesn’t want Putin running the US.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      PsiFighter37

      @Adam L Silverman:  I disagree – if anything, we will have a lot of opportunities in 2022 – there is no reason why toadies like Toomey, Johnson, and Rubio will hold on again. 2024 will be a rehash of this past year, which means we should have a shot at Rick Scott, but agreed that year will be harder.

      Give DC and PR statehood, and the discussion becomes completely different.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Hildebrand

      @Adam L Silverman: In the moments of greatest tension the greatest care must be used in how we say what we say.  I said you were perilously close because of the way you were connecting questioning what we were prepared ‘to do’ to an immediate prediction of violence.

      Now, you did revise your statement, and I commend you for that – but the first version was skating close to the edge.  You know darn well that wondering what people are ‘prepared to do’ in the context of talking about violence is not an innocent turn of a phrase.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      PsiFighter37

      @Arclite: Her conscience is to be an asshole…so that won’t yield us any better of a result.

      Anyone thinking that GOP senators in a tough race will break with Trump is fooling themselves. They will get no points from people who are not voting for them now for not licking Dear Leader’s boots this time around, but they will royally piss off their base. I would argue that any GOP senator up for reelection THIS YEAR is absolutely, 100% going to vote for whatever shitspittle is nominated.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      gene108

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I don’t think there will be a bill to veto, and I personally find all this castle-in-air building tiresome when there are ditches to be dug, but let’s not turn the court-packing fantasy into a purity test for Biden to fail just yet, eh?

      I am not making it a purity test. It’s a pipe dream Congressional Democrats would do something so radical as to expand the SCOTUS.

      The only hope is 4 Republican Senators make it clear to McConnell they will not vote for a new SCOTUS nominee until after the new Senate is sworn in on January 3, 2021, and we have to hope that Democrats take control of the Senate by then.

      I am not liking our chances.

      Republicans have no principles any more. I do not see them giving up their chance to have a strangle hold on the SCOTUS for another 15-20 years, when it is so close, just out of principle.

      We’re screwed regarding the SCOTUS for the time being.

      Anything else is wishful thinking.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      VeniceRiley

      Never been happier to have an escape from Gilead already in the works! Honestly, I can’t wait to get out of here.
      Mitch didn’t even wait for her body to get cold. The entire right will be re-energised by this.
      On the upside- massive money is pouring into Act Blue senate races.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      JaySinWA

      You all need to work on a way to extract a price for any nominee getting a vote for approval, we may not win the war on this one, but this should be a costly battle. If you just roll over and say there is nothing we can do, you have lost. Hell we might even win one.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Jinchi

      @Lacuna-Synecdoche: I don’t know whether to mourn Ginsberg’s passing, or to be pissed at her for not leaving when Obama was still president

      The current lifetime tenure system creates unfortunate choices in the game theory of a court justice. Many would reasonably retire earlier if they didn’t have to think through the politics of their succession. Democrats lost the Senate majority 6 years ago and she clearly thought she had more to offer at the time. She probably thought, like most of us, that she would get to hand off the nomination to Hillary Clinton.

      I’m not saying I completely agree with her decision to stay, but really it shouldn’t have been put on her to make it.

      Reply
    156. 156.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @gene108:

      I am not making it a purity test.

      that’s how you made it sound. Maybe you need to take a walk, or go watch or read or eat something comforting.

      This means there’s more work to do now than there was this morning, which was a lot.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Jinchi

      @JaySinWA: If Republicans overplay their hand, they will have given Democrats a pretty good case for packing the court. There is nothing that says there should only be 9 members. It’s just the sense of fair play that’s kept it that way. Once it becomes a political football, that game should be over.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Edmund Dantes

      What if a 6-3 court rules court packing or judicial reform unconstitutional? 6-3 where Roberts vote doesn’t matter is a huge get.

      Reply
    160. 160.

      MazeDancer

      @Bruuuuce:

      Sadly, those three still leave a 50-50 Senate vote, with the tie broken by Pence

      But if Mark Kelly wins he can be sworn in late November.

      With just Murkowski, Romney, and Collins bowing out, that means Mitch doesn’t have the votes,

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Edmund Dantes:

      What if a 6-3 court rules court packing or judicial reform unconstitutional? 6-3 where Roberts vote doesn’t matter is a huge get.

      The key is to pack the Court before that happens. When the new justices are seated, it won’t matter at that point

      Reply

