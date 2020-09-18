The play is simple.
McConnell is likely betting that he can get 50+Pence for a reactionary.
He can lose no more than three votes. Murkowski (R-AK) already seems to be saying no.
7. Update on Murkowski from @lruskin pic.twitter.com/pp4nGzVIui
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 19, 2020
He can lose afford to lose two more. His marginals are in bad shape especially if someone decides to be an institutionalist as there are a lot of marignals who need a golden ticket.
- Collins (R-ME) is down in recent polling.
- Gardner (R-CO) is down in recent polling.
- McSally (R-AZ) is down in recent polling.
- Tillis (R-NC) is down in recent polling.
- Graham (R-SC) is tied in recent polling
- Romney (R-UT) has no reason to be loyal to Trump.
- Ernst (R-IA) is in a toss-up
McConnell is betting that somehow a deeply divisive nomination fight that highlights reproductive rights and the ACA will mobilize more Republican voters than Democratic voters.
I think he will be wrong.
And if he is, he is making a lot of very vulnerable GOP Senators walk the plank for an action that is quickly reversible.
Democrats have a very simple counter-power threat that they can credibly wield against the vulnerable Republican incumbents.
If there is a confirmation before 1/21/21, then 8 + 1 will equal 13.
If there is a confirmation after 1/21/21 then 8+1 will equal 9.
Organize for 13 while making every single Republican incumbent shit a brick when they see the polling on Tuesday morning and read about surge fundraising for Democrats over the weekend.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings